Alabama representatives on board as Trump allies push Senate to return power to the states 23 mins ago / News
Marion Mayor uses tools to prep residents for AlabamaWorks Success Plus Initiative 53 mins ago / Sponsored
Alabama woman finds Tennessee man’s engagement ring on Florida beach 1 hour ago / News
Arrest made in connection to death of Alabama woman last seen in 2006 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Midterms not looking good for Republicans, former Alabama Governor Robert Bentley is back, Sen Doug Jones is polling well despite looming Kavanaugh vote, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Office furniture company plans $2 million expansion in Birmingham 4 hours ago / News
Yellowhammer exclusive: Bentley gives scoop on social media activity, leaves door open for 2020 US Senate run 18 hours ago / News
Wedding day turns into rescue mission at Orange Beach 19 hours ago / News
NRA launches ad campaign in Alabama calling for Jones to support Brett Kavanaugh 20 hours ago / News
Every time the media talks about the Alabama Accountability Act, they make the argument to expand the program 20 hours ago / Opinion
Purple Heart Day recognizes American heroes 22 hours ago / News
Recent polling could influence Sen. Jones’ confirmation vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh 22 hours ago / Analysis
Read the Fair Ballot Commission’s plain language explanations of each proposed ballot measure 23 hours ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Back to school priorities 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tow truck driver pulls baby from burning car in Tuscaloosa, gives God the credit 1 day ago / News
Graduation pictures with an almost 14-foot alligator? It happened. 1 day ago / Radio
7 Things: Manafort gets rolled but not on collusion, the Alabama Accountability Act works, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Attorney General Jeff Sessions set on ending DACA despite court hurdles 1 day ago / News
Judge issues gag order in Huntsville police shooting case 1 day ago / News
Alabama sides with Nevada in fight for execution drugs 1 day ago / News
7. As social media and media distribution companies ban Infowars’ Alex Jones, Twitter’s CEO accurately describes why it is a bad idea

— The CEO of the social media giant Jack Dorsey launched a tweet-storm explaining that Jones had not broke any of their rules and that Twitter would not cave to mob pressure.

— More importantly, Dorsey called out journalists, some who favor deplatforming Jones, pointing out that “accounts like Jones’ can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors, so it’s critical journalists document, validate, and refute such information directly so people can form their own opinions. This is what serves the public conversation best.”

6. Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to work on ending DACA in spite of what federal judges are trying to do

— Sessions accurately told the The Hill, “We have recently witnessed a number of decisions in which courts have improperly used judicial power to steer, enjoin, modify, and direct executive policy” and he is having none of this as the attorney general.

— The attorney general says he will continue to “take every lawful measure” to push back against these activist judges, as this now the 3rd judge to rule in this fashion on this executive power.

5. Candidate for Governor Walt Maddox still can’t stop talking about a debate that will never happen

— It is a story that can’t be told enough. “Gov. Ivey doesn’t owe me a debate” Maddox whined, “She does owe the people of Alabama” as he continued to dodge hot button political issues to talk about sewage and highways.

— Ivey accurately described this issue a week ago, and much like when Marco Rubio was nailed by Chris Christie, Maddox can not get off this sad script about debates.

4. Alabama’s Democratic Senator Doug Jones is polling pretty well, but his vote on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee could change that

— No one expected Jones to be a senator today, but he is and his numbers bode pretty well for the caretaker senator making a real run at re-election. He is polling at 46 percent approval, which only trails Sen. Richard Shelby by two points.

— But Jones’ hedging on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination could hurt him because the amount of voters who support him is more than who support Jones.

3. Former Governor Robert Bentley is back, and he may be leaving the door open for further political life 

— The former governor reactivated his Twitter and Facebook accounts and launched the website Bentley for Alabama to offer a look at his time in office, which no one asked for.

— But the Bentley re-emergence is not a nostalgia act, he tells Yellowhammer News that he would consider a run for office, including in 2020’s Senate race,  “If God shows me a new avenue where I can do that, I’ll do it.”

2. Republicans eek out a victory in an Ohio special election

— Ohio’s special election in the 12th Congressional District is a big win for Republicans because it keeps their advantage at 23 seats. The gap is still too close to call, but a win is a win.

— Democrats have to feel relatively good about this. The seat has been a GOP seat for 30-plus years. Romney and Trump each won the district by 10-plus. Trump endorsed the GOP candidate, and the Democrats still almost pulled off the upset.

1. Midterms are coming and Republicans continue to under-perform — it matters

— The trend is undeniable, Democrats are fired up and Republicans are losing ground, even if they aren’t losing a bunch of seats.

— There are months to go, but Republicans better hope all these elections are abnormalities and that turnout will be much different in November.

Alabama representatives on board as Trump allies push Senate to return power to the states

The United States Senate is under pressure from loyal Trump supporters to pass legislation that will return power to the states from anonymous bureaucrats in Europe and Washington, D.C.

H.R. 4537, the International Insurance Standards Act, passed the House on July 10 by a bipartisan voice vote. Introduced in December by Reps. Sean Duffy (R-WI) and Denny Heck (D-WA), the bill is now awaiting action by the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

The state-centric regulatory structure in the U.S. is considered to be one of the world’s strongest insurance regulatory systems. The American framework focuses on policyholder protection along with looking after the consumer, solvency, market-conduct and resolution.

“States’ rights have always been at the center of America’s insurance model,” a source close to the president said, via The Daily Wire. “We need to protect our state markets against international developments that could be harmful to our system. This bill does that, while putting America in a strong negotiating position with the rest of the world. It’s a great compliment to the President’s ongoing efforts to secure good deals on the world stage.”

Several Alabama Republicans were effusive in their support of returning power to the states from the federal government and global institutions.

“This was an important effort to protect U.S. insurers from one-size-fits-all capital and regulatory regimes agreed to overseas through international standard-setting bodies,” Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) explained to Yellowhammer News. “I will continue working with my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to ensure our communities have a seat at the table in any international agreements on insurance regulation.”

“Congressman Byrne strongly supports efforts to return more authority to the states, as he believes states are more in tune with the needs of the people,” Seth Morrow, a spokesperson for Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), said.

Emily Johnson, a spokesperson for Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02), said that “Representative Roby has always been a strong supporter of a limited federal government and states’ rights.”

Not only are Alabama’s Republican representatives supportive of returning power to the states, they are vocally supportive of President Trump in general as the midterms approach.

“Over the last year and a half, our unified Republican government has delivered meaningful results for the American people, and Representative Roby is eager to see the momentum continue,” Johnson told Yellowhammer. “That’s why she will continue to work with Republicans in Congress and the Trump Administration to get more conservative priorities over the finish line.”

Morrow also pointed out that Rep. Byrne is working with President Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis to help rebuild America’s military, which is especially important for Alabamians given the state’s robust military footprint.

“Our economy is booming after the tax cuts legislation was signed into law,” Rep. Rogers (AL-03) said via a staff member.  “Unemployment is at a low 3.9 percent and Alabamians are bringing home more money each month.”

“I fully support President Trump and his America First agenda and have even introduced legislation to help build the border wall to help further his agenda with common-sense solutions,” Rep. Rogers concluded.

Marion Mayor uses tools to prep residents for AlabamaWorks Success Plus Initiative

By: Dexter Hinton, Mayor of Marion, Alabama

When I was elected in late 2016 as Mayor of Marion, I knew there were certain areas in which our town needed to improve. One was education and work preparedness for those who did not want to attend a four-year college. We had gaps that needed to be filled.

As an Industrial Maintenance and Robotics Instructor at the Career Center in Greene County, I know what resources are available to assist those seeking a job or a skills education. When people come to the center, our team has a plethora of tests, assessments, job listings, resume-building sessions and other items at our disposal to help folks get the right position or training that matches their needs or abilities.

As Mayor, I realized we needed to get educational tools to Marion residents, especially after Moller Tech announced that it would be locating in Bibb County, adjacent to Perry County, and bringing 222 jobs with it. But with a small town like Marion (population 3,432) not having a dedicated resource center, we didn’t quite know how to unite the two. Then one day, I attended a Central AlabamaWorks meeting and saw AIDT’s mobile unit, which is the Department of Commerce’s skills education center on wheels.

I spoke with Mikki Ruttan, director of Central AlabamaWorks, after the meeting and asked her about the possibility of getting the unit to our area. I learned it could be customized for the needs of its audience. After numerous discussions with other local leaders, we selected basic resume building and a Ready-to-Work course as the initial offerings. I knew the mobile unit would be key in obtaining career readiness for the citizens of Marion. I also felt that our citizens would welcome the chance to improve their skills and knowledge base.

After dozens of conversations, we got the mobile unit scheduled this past April. We posted and delivered flyers all over the city, announcing when and where the unit would be located, and we created a Facebook page. We had no idea what kind of response we would have for this type of educational opportunity. But, our citizens realized how such training could give them a leg up in the job market. As a result, they turned out in droves to learn more and better position themselves for entry into the job market, or to simply upgrade their skill set.

With Gov. Kay Ivey’s Success Plus initiative rollout a few months ago, I knew we had to get our citizens more training to help them, and our state, reach the goal of 500,000 people with post-high-school credentials by 2025. The mobile training unit seemed like the perfect way to deliver those opportunities to our residents.

After some discussion, we were able to get the unit at The Lincoln School. We focused the training on Ready-to-Work. The classes filled immediately, and a waiting list soon formed. Our people were eager to gain knowledge to improve their lives and that of their families. Once they completed the course, they received credentials as an Alabama Certified Worker; a Career Readiness certificate; a free three-credit-hour course at Wallace Community College Selma (if they had a high school diploma); three credits toward a high school diploma (if they didn’t have one); and a referral to the Selma Career Center for free certificates or degree information from WCC in welding, industrial maintenance, electrical technology or nursing.

The unit has been so popular with our citizens that two classrooms are now being refurbished at The Lincoln School specifically for AIDT courses. This means we will have a permanent place for our people to get not only Ready-to-Work training, but also training in other much-needed professions offered by Wallace, such as cosmetology, carpentry, welding, automotive technician and others.

The excitement continues to build for our city. In fact, AIDT has already completed one Ready-to-Work training with several graduates who have received employment.

With the extra effort by Central AlabamaWorks, AIDT, the Career Centers and the Alabama Community College System – combined with the excitement and work ethic of our citizens – I know Marionites can and will be a valued part of the Success Plus endeavor. I look forward to seeing what our citizens can achieve for themselves, their families and our community.

Alabama woman finds Tennessee man’s engagement ring on Florida beach

A Tennessee man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend on a Florida beach almost failed when he lost the ring in the Gulf of Mexico.

For 45 minutes last Friday, Taylor Farrar of Sevierville, Tennessee, and his friends frantically searched for the plastic bag that held the ring, a bank card and a driver’s license.

The News Herald reports it washed up under the feet of Sandy Osborn who was visiting Panama City Beach from Florence, Alabama.

Osborn held onto the bag and happily handed it over when Farrar’s friends asked if she had seen it.

Farrar says he appreciates Osborn’s honesty. He immediately proposed to girlfriend Cassandra Arn, who said yes.

Osborn says she cried during the proposal. And Arn invited her to the wedding.
Arrest made in connection to death of Alabama woman last seen in 2006

Authorities say a man is charged with capital murder in the death of a woman missing in Alabama since 2006.

Police in Auburn, Alabama, say 38-year-old Derrill Richard Ennis was arrested Monday in the disappearance of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski.

Ennis is accused of killing the woman during a burglary and kidnapping.

Authorities will not say if they have located Slesinski’s remains.

Slesinski’s mother reported her missing on June 13, 2006, and her burned-out car was found the next day.

Police say Ennis knew Slesinski and became a person of interest but left Auburn after being questioned by police.

Police say Ennis was believed to live in South Carolina, and authorities captured him in Pilot, Virginia.

Court records aren’t available to show if he has a lawyer.
Office furniture company plans $2 million expansion in Birmingham

An Alabama company that produces ergonomic furniture for workplaces says its $2 million expansion will create at least eight new jobs.

AL.com reports The Corona Group announced its plans to expand Tuesday.

The company says it will purchase and renovate a roughly 55,000-square-foot (5,000-square-meter) building in Birmingham for its new manufacturing, distribution and office operations.

The family-owned business’ president, Sam Corona, says the site will also serve as its showroom and production facility.

Corona employs 14 people and also makes visual presentation products for the commercial office, higher education and health care markets.

The company formerly known as Ergonomically Integrated Systems Inc., or eisysINC, is based in Birmingham.

Birmingham Business Alliance economic development project manager lan Reeves says Corona’s expansion validates the positive business environment public and private leadership has cultivated.
