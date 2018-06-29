7 Things: Media fails to get the story right… again — Sen. Jones is silent on SCOTUS — more Alabama Republicans say ‘no’ to illegals — and more

1. The media bungled the story again, this was an ongoing issue with the newspaper NOT about the “tone” Trump set

— The early coverage of this story followed a predictable line, journalists were killed so the president is responsible because he criticizes them regularly, and what appears to be mangled facts that he was a right-wing radical who burned off his fingerprints and had no I.D.

— Late into the night many cable outlets were still playing clips of reporters screaming that the president was ignoring him, implying he was responsible. Sean Hannity blamed Rep. Maxine Waters, the Editor at Reuters has blamed President Donald Trump, and they are both wrong and wondering if his language would change toward journalists even though their premise is provably wrong.

2. A newsroom was attacked in Maryland

— A gunman with an issue with the paper started shooting through a glass door to the newsroom of Capital Gazette; he entered and then killed five and injured more.

— The shooter’s issue goes back 6+ years. In 2012 he filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, he had a Twitter account where he made threats, and one employee said, “This is a guy who is going to come in and shoot us.’

3. Sen. Doug Jones remains tight-lipped on where he stands on Trump’s SCOTUS pick; Byrne is breathing down his neck

— It has been an entire day since Trump has been given another Supreme Court choice and Alabama’s junior Senator has not made any statement of value.

— Congressman Bradley Byrne has been outspoken since Jones’ win, he has spoken to other potential opponents, and is clearly angling for a run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

4. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein mixes it up with members of Congress



— Rosenstein was peppered with accusations throughout the hearing, he felt it was personal, saying “your use of this to attack me personally is deeply wrong.”

— Rep. Trey Gowdy vented the frustration of a lot of Americans, “I think right now all of us are being denied. Whatever you’ve got, finish it the hell up, because this country is being torn apart.”

5. More Alabama Republicans come out against housing illegals in Baldwin County

— Both of the northern-most Congressmen in Alabama have joined Mobile’s Rep. Bradley Byrne and every other Republican Congressperson in the state to oppose this plan to house illegals on the coast.

— Sen. Richard Shelby continues speaking out as well, citing Byrne’s hurricane reference from earlier this week: “I have objected to similar efforts in the past. It would be ill-advised to allow individuals to seek refuge in tents on our coast during the height of hurricane season. I plan to do everything in my power to prevent this from happening on Alabama’s coast.”

6. Democrats keep dreaming of stopping President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS choice, one falls but one may have some legs

— They are lying about what McConnell said in 2016, pretending the filibuster could come back, pretending a president under investigation can’t appoint, and they are also dreaming about peeling away a few Republicans because that requires them keeping all of their’s in line.

— The idea that Sen. Jeff Flake was going to help them seems gone, he may be a TV star soon, though.

7. Internet Tough Guy urges others to rage against politicians, no sign he does so outside of Twitter

— Former Montgomery Advertiser reporter turned angry Twitter user continues to pretend that harassing your political enemies at dinner is a winning political strategy, he has yet to point out when he has actually done this.

— Moon wants someone, not him, to “protest them at their office, boo them in public settings,” and begs anyone, not him, to “not stop making life absolutely, utterly miserable for the conservative lawmakers who have worked so diligently the last several years to make sure life is.”