7 Things: McConnell mocks impeachment delay, Decatur schools go hard on vaping, Alabama undecided on refugees and more …
7. Biden leading in the polls
- A new Iowa poll conducted by Monmouth University shows that former Vice President Joe Biden is still polling in first at 24%, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is at 18% and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is at 17%.
- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in fourth with 15%, while several points behind is U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) at 8%. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and billionaire Tom Steyer are tied at 4%, but Booker has since ended his campaign.
6. Saudi students have been expelled
- After the shooting at Pensacola navy base by Saudi Air Force officer 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani that killed three U.S. soldiers, the United States has now expelled 21 Saudi military students from training programs.
- U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that the Saudi students being removed from the training program possessed anti-American or jihadist material, as well as had contact with child pornography.
5. Let Bernie and Warren fight
- An ugly fight has broken out between two of the liberal left’s darlings as Bernie Sanders has been accused of telling his colleague, Elizabeth Warren, that a woman could not win a race for President of the United States.
- Sanders says that this is not what he said. Warren stands by the story, stating, “I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.” Either way, he was merely offering his opinion and there really isn’t anything offensive or wrong about this at all but this is clearly an attempt to make Sanders look like a sexist.
4. Everyone wants their witnesses but not the other side
- We are finally moving towards some form of an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate and the jockeying over who will get to call witnesses continues with reports indicating that there are not enough votes for immediate dismissal of the articles of impeachment.
- Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is warning his Democratic and Republican colleagues that if they want to have witnesses like John Bolton then he will be calling for votes on witnesses of his own, tweeting, “My colleagues can’t have it both ways. Calling for some, while blocking others. If we are going to give a platform to witnesses the Dems demand, I look forward to forcing votes to call Hunter Biden and many more!”
3. Ivey could be open to refugees
- Over the weekend, Texas drew the ire of the media and their Democrats when Governor Greg Abbott (R) declared that the state would not be taking in more refugees, and now people want to know where the few remaining states stand on the matter, including Alabama.
- Ivey’s spokesperson Gina Maiola told the Associated Press that the Ivey administration has not made a decision on the matter. Alabama joins Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wyoming as states that haven’t made a decision yet.
2. Decatur schools will nail you for vaping
- The Decatur City School District has posted a letter to their website that unveils their new system to discipline students using vaping or e-cigarette products that states students caught will be sent to the Center for Alternatives to Suspension.
- The letter said that the previous method of in-school suspension “did not seem to deter many of our students who elected to engage in this harmful practice” and mentioned that they didn’t want “any of our students negatively impacted by either direct exposure or second-hand exposure to these products.”
1. Democrats gained nothing from impeachment delay
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed that her withholding the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from the Senate has produced favorable results, but now Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is saying that isn’t true.
- McConnell spoke on the Senate floor and said that the delay has “produced absolutely nothing.” He continued to question her strategy to delay sending the articles and described her effort as a “one-woman blockade.”