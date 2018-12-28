7 Things: Marshall probing ‘Project Birmingham’ and its misinformation campaign, Alabama’s pre-K program is the country’s best, Trump’s lawyer denies reports he went to Prague to meet Russians and more …

7. A University of Alabama flag greeted Donald Trump in Iraq

— When Trump arrived in Iraq, he took pictures with the 375th Engineer Company out of Huntsville and the familiar flag was prominently on display in the photos.

— While the media hypocritically fretted over the soldiers’ enthusiasm and autographed Trump campaign hats, there appears to be no complaint about Trump signing the soldier’s flag.

6. Illegal immigrants tried to purchase over 7 million guns illegally in 2018

— The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a report showing that 7,836,600 attempted purchases were blocked from “illegal/unlawful alien” buyers.

— This number seems amazingly high considering that we are told there are only 11 million illegal immigrants in the country and they make up a large percentage of the 19 million-plus blocked purchases.

5. Three law schools in Alabama are some of the most conservative in the nation

— Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law came in at fourth most conservative, while Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law and the University of Alabama School of Law all picked up accolades for being some of the best law schools in the nation for various reasons.

— All three of the schools also ended up ranked among the 10 most conservative student bodies in the nation. Alabama’s school also received praise from the Princeton Review for “offering a tremendous legal education at an affordable price.”

4. Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford’s family seeks Kim Kardashian West’s help in getting Langford out of prison

— Langford’s niece reached out to West to ask for to help with their continued push to get a compassionate release for the ailing mayor who sits in prison for bribery. She wrote, “I’m praying with all my heart that this works. [I’m] sorry to bother you Mrs. West. I’m hoping that you get this in time. My name is Beverly Langford. I’m from Birmingham, Al. My uncle Larry Langford is dying in federal prison. Help for compassionate release please?”

— Kardashian made a big impact on President Donald Trump on a similar matter in June when she convinced him to commute the sentence of a drug-dealing grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson.

3. Report claims Michael Cohen was in Prague colluding with the Russians; he denies

— The report states Cohen’s cell phone pinged off cell-phone towers in Prague and stated that an Eastern European intelligence agency surveilled a conversation where Russians claimed Cohen was there. This report is being cited as proof of collusion.

— Cohen responded to the report with some notable responses including saying he has never been to Prague, responding “No” to questions about being in the Czech Republic, and saying “ # Mueller knows everything!”

2. Study shows Alabama’s pre-K program works long-term

— A new study shows that Alabama’s First Class Pre-K helps students in math and science and its results show “no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time.”

— Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross said, “For the 12th consecutive year, Alabama First Class Pre-K is the highest quality, state-funded pre-kindergarten program in the country as recognized by the National Institute for Early Education Research quality benchmarks. There are currently 1,045 First Class Pre-K classrooms statewide serving almost 19,000 four-year-olds, reaching 32% of Alabama’s eligible four-year-old population.”

1. Attorney General Steve Marshall probing disinformation campaign in U.S. Senate special election

— Marshall told the Washington Post that he is looking into whether Democrat’s “Project Birmingham’s “Russian tactics” may have violated state law during the 2017 race. Marshall said, “The impact it had on the election is something that’s significant for us to explore, and we’ll go from there.”

— AG Marshall is not the only individual concerned about “Project Birmingham” and its impact on elections. Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), has called for investigations by the DOJ, the FEC and Reid Hoffman, the billionaire who funded the project. Hoffman welcomed a federal investigation after apologizing.