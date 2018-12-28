Sign up for Our Newsletter

Health officials investigate Hepatitis A outbreak in north Alabama
7 Things: Marshall probing 'Project Birmingham' and its misinformation campaign, Alabama's pre-K program is the country's best, Trump's lawyer denies reports he went to Prague to meet Russians and more …
Report: 'Russian tactics' by Democratic operatives 'had enormous effect' on Alabama election turnout
Study: Benefits for Alabama's First Class Pre-K students do not 'fade out' over time
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge 19 hours ago / Sponsored
AG Marshall exploring whether Democrats' 'Russian tactics' in Jones election may have broken state law
Sixteen must-read books by Alabama authors 22 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Three Alabama law schools ranked among ten most conservative student bodies 22 hours ago / News
7 Things: Record stock market day follows a bad week, Trump visits troops in Iraq, billionaire somewhat apologizes for his role in misleading Alabama voters in 2017 special election and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Trump greeted in Iraq by soldier’s giant Alabama flag 1 day ago / National Politics
California billionaire apologizes for funding ‘Russian tactics’ in Alabama election, welcomes federal investigation 2 days ago / News
Five-year-old Alabama boy named one of 2018’s five most influential people 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Athens police officers deliver gifts to children on Christmas Day 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Florence restaurant wins ‘Bama’s Best Breakfast’ competition 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Montgomery to recycle live Christmas trees 2 days ago / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 2 days ago / Sponsored
Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford in critical condition 2 days ago / News
7 Things: Shutdown drags on, another illegal immigrant minor has died crossing the border, protest leader banned from Hoover mall and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Reckon’s Yurkanin: Trump, Sessions immigration policy ‘on par’ with efforts to block Jews, Japanese internment during WWII 2 days ago / Analysis
Alabama’s Farley Nuclear Plant holds open house with emergency management officials 3 days ago / News
7 Things: Marshall probing ‘Project Birmingham’ and its misinformation campaign, Alabama’s pre-K program is the country’s best, Trump’s lawyer denies reports he went to Prague to meet Russians and more …

7. A University of Alabama flag greeted Donald Trump in Iraq

— When Trump arrived in Iraq, he took pictures with the 375th Engineer Company out of Huntsville and the familiar flag was prominently on display in the photos.

— While the media hypocritically fretted over the soldiers’ enthusiasm and autographed Trump campaign hats, there appears to be no complaint about Trump signing the soldier’s flag.

6. Illegal immigrants tried to purchase over 7 million guns illegally in 2018

— The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a report showing that 7,836,600 attempted purchases were blocked from “illegal/unlawful alien” buyers.

— This number seems amazingly high considering that we are told there are only 11 million illegal immigrants in the country and they make up a large percentage of the 19 million-plus blocked purchases.

5. Three law schools in Alabama are some of the most conservative in the nation

— Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law came in at fourth most conservative, while Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law and the University of Alabama School of Law all picked up accolades for being some of the best law schools in the nation for various reasons.

— All three of the schools also ended up ranked among the 10 most conservative student bodies in the nation. Alabama’s school also received praise from the Princeton Review for “offering a tremendous legal education at an affordable price.”

4. Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford’s family seeks Kim Kardashian West’s help in getting Langford out of prison

— Langford’s niece reached out to West to ask for to help with their continued push to get a compassionate release for the ailing mayor who sits in prison for bribery. She wrote, “I’m praying with all my heart that this works. [I’m] sorry to bother you Mrs. West. I’m hoping that you get this in time. My name is Beverly Langford. I’m from Birmingham, Al. My uncle Larry Langford is dying in federal prison. Help for compassionate release please?”

— Kardashian made a big impact on President Donald Trump on a similar matter in June when she convinced him to commute the sentence of a drug-dealing grandmother, Alice Marie Johnson.

3. Report claims Michael Cohen was in Prague colluding with the Russians; he denies

— The report states Cohen’s cell phone pinged off cell-phone towers in Prague and stated that an Eastern European intelligence agency surveilled a conversation where Russians claimed Cohen was there. This report is being cited as proof of collusion.

— Cohen responded to the report with some notable responses including saying he has never been to Prague, responding “No” to questions about being in the Czech Republic, and saying “ knows everything!”

2. Study shows Alabama’s pre-K program works long-term

— A new study shows that Alabama’s First Class Pre-K helps students in math and science and its results show “no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time.”

— Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross said, “For the 12th consecutive year, Alabama First Class Pre-K is the highest quality, state-funded pre-kindergarten program in the country as recognized by the National Institute for Early Education Research quality benchmarks. There are currently 1,045 First Class Pre-K classrooms statewide serving almost 19,000 four-year-olds, reaching 32% of Alabama’s eligible four-year-old population.”

1. Attorney General Steve Marshall probing disinformation campaign in U.S. Senate special election

— Marshall told the Washington Post that he is looking into whether Democrat’s “Project Birmingham’s “Russian tactics” may have violated state law during the 2017 race. Marshall said, “The impact it had on the election is something that’s significant for us to explore, and we’ll go from there.”

— AG Marshall is not the only individual concerned about “Project Birmingham” and its impact on elections. Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), has called for investigations by the DOJ, the FEC and Reid Hoffman, the billionaire who funded the project. Hoffman welcomed a federal investigation after apologizing.

Health officials investigate Hepatitis A outbreak in north Alabama

Public health officials are investigating a spike in hepatitis A cases in north Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it is investigating an increase in hepatitis A cases in Jackson County.

Health officials say the outbreak may have spread to surrounding counties.

Public health officials urged people at highest risk, including those who use illegal drugs and the homeless, to be vaccinated against the disease.

Hepatitis A is transmitted by oral contact with fecal matter.

It attacks the liver and causes symptoms including fever, headache, fatigue, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and jaundice.

Health officials said hepatitis A can spread easily if good hand-washing practices are not observed.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Report: 'Russian tactics' by Democratic operatives 'had enormous effect' on Alabama election turnout

After a new publication obtained the internal report on Project Birmingham, the initial claims published by the Washington Post and New York Times that the efforts were “a small experiment” are coming under serious question. Project Birmingham is the name of the Democratic effort to use “Russian tactics” in Alabama’s 2017 Senate special election.

In an article Thursday evening by Buzzfeed News, which stated that they had obtained the same internal report used in the NYT and Post’s respective articles breaking the scandal, it was revealed that this internal report written by the Democratic participants themselves boasted that they “ran a digital messaging operation to influence the outcome of the AL senate race.”

According to Buzzfeed, the internal report also claims their efforts contributed to high Democratic turnout, a drop in Republican turnout and says that it “drove write-in votes to a number of candidates.” On one page it reportedly states Project Birmingham’s “sustained targeting” of Republican voters “had enormous effect” on turnout.

The publication also revealed that one of the NYT reporters who broke the story this month learned of Project Birmingham in early September, when he received a copy of the internal report and witnessed an in-person presentation on the efforts by two of the participants.

This occurred when Scott Shane, a Pulitzer-winning NYT reporter, was one of a handful of invited speakers at a meeting held in Washington, D.C. by American Engagement Technologies (AET). Shane, despite telling Buzzfeed he was “shocked” when he found out about Project Birmingham and the shadowy Democratic efforts to influence American elections, did not report on what he learned before the national midterm elections in November.

Instead, he waited until late December, claiming that he had signed a nondisclosure agreement with AET and that he had to gather enough information independent of the September meeting before legally being able to report the startling information.

AET is the group into which billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn Reid Hoffman put $750,000 to advance liberal political efforts. AET put $100,000 of that money into Project Birmingham.

Hoffman apologized this week for his ties to the project, saying he was unaware of what his money was used for.

Shane also has said he knew nothing of Project Birmingham before the September AET meeting.

“It was basically a bunch of people getting together to talk about disinformation,” he told Buzzfeed News. “Part of the reason I agreed to speak, and somewhat reluctantly sign the NDA, is I was told by the organizer that I could follow up with any of the people on any of the projects after the meeting.”

Shane asserted that it was not necessary to disclose to the American public that he previously spoke at a meeting organized by the very people behind Project Birmingham.

“I don’t think there’s any kind of disclosure that’s relevant, though I’m happy to be corrected,” he added. “If you’ve been to meet with intelligence or defense officials at an off-the-record meeting … it’s always a trade off as to what the ground rules are versus whether you get something useful for your readers. And in this case I did get something useful.”

The internal report provided to Shane and others at the meeting boasted of the campaign’s effectiveness and positions itself as a serious effort to influence 650,000 Alabama voters. It does not use the word “experiment” to describe the effort.

BuzzFeed added that they were unable at this time to republish the internal report in full because their source who conditionally provided it “said some of the report’s claims about its influence are overblown and could create a misleading impression of the operation’s impact if the full report was released.”

In other words, the internal report claims that Project Birmingham did indeed have an impact on and quite possibly influenced Alabama’s 2017 election of Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Despite this, Shane wrote in his initial story last week that, “The secret project, carried out on Facebook and Twitter, was likely too small to have a significant effect on the race, in which the Democratic candidate it was designed to help, Doug Jones, edged out the Republican, Roy S. Moore.”

As Buzzfeed summarized, this seeming-contradiction between the internal report itself and Shane’s article based on that same report “raises new questions about whether the project was — as the Times said — an ‘experiment,’ or whether it was a straightforward Democratic attempt to replicate the model of the Russian Internet Research Agency.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is exploring whether Project Birmingham may have violated any state laws.

Hoffman and Jones have both publicly welcomed federal investigations into the efforts, saying they were oblivious to the project before news of it broke last week.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Study: Benefits for Alabama's First Class Pre-K students do not 'fade out' over time

An exciting new study has shown that students who participate in Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program are more likely to be proficient in math and reading. Researchers also found that their work indicated “no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time.”

The study was released Wednesday to coincide with Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary Jeana Ross announcing that new pre-k classroom funding applications for the 2019-2020 school year are now open.

In a letter, Ross noted, “For the 12th consecutive year, Alabama First Class Pre-K is the highest quality, state-funded pre-kindergarten program in the country as recognized by the National Institute for Early Education Research quality benchmarks. There are currently 1,045 First Class Pre-K classrooms statewide serving almost 19,000 four-year-olds, reaching 32% of Alabama’s eligible four-year-old population.”

Diverse delivery programs in all 67 counties across the Yellowhammer State are encouraged to apply.

This includes childcare centers, public school systems, faith-based centers, college and university lab schools, private schools, community organizations, military childcare centers and other providers of preschool.

You can learn more about the new classroom funding application here.

The newly released study was conducted as part of the multi-disciplinary First Class Pre-K research evaluation team’s “ongoing, rigorous assessment of the program’s effectiveness.” This team includes faculty and staff from the University of Alabama (UAB) School of Public Health, UAB School of Education and the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama.

The study concluded the following:

Students who received First Class Pre-K were statistically significantly more likely to be proficient in math and in reading compared to students who did not receive First Class Pre-K. These results persist after controlling for factors that have been shown to influence academic performance, including poverty, gender, race/ethnicity, classroom/school factors, and time. Further, effects are independent from within-school variation in the receipt of First-Class Pre-K, eliminating the potential for confounding from between-school differences in neighborhood socioeconomic status.

The analyses also indicate no evidence of fade out of the benefits of First Class Pre-K over time. These findings are especially meaningful considering that the observations are for students in 3rd-7th grades, representing persistence of the benefits of First Class Pre-K well beyond the end of the program and into later grades where some other programs have shown diminished academic impact.

You can read more about the study’s findings and methodology here.

A separate report released this fall named Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program as America’s best once again, lauding the state-funded program as the “only pre-kindergarten program in the country that comes close to having all the elements of a strong pre-k program.”

In its “Implementing 15 Essential Elements for High-Quality Pre-K: An Updated Scan of State Polices” report, the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) found that Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program fully met 14 of the report’s 15 “essential elements” characterizing high-quality programs, and it partially met the 15th element, too.

Included among these benchmarks were measurements assessing a program’s leadership, early learning policies and program practices. Alabama’s performance in meeting the essential elements exceeded the national average by more than 233 percent.

Governor Kay Ivey has been a staunch supporter of the First Class Pre-K program, as part of her “Strong Start, Strong Finish” education initiative.

This past spring, the Alabama Legislature approved Ivey’s request for the program’s largest-ever single-year budget increase – an extra $18.5 million for First Class Pre-K in the 2019 program budget, bringing its annual total to $96 million.

“Having a strong start to one’s educational journey is critical to having a strong finish when it comes time to enter the workforce,” Ivey said in a release at the time. “Alabama’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program is, without question, the best in the nation. I am proud that we can increase the reach of this important educational opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature to further expand the availability of voluntary Pre-K.”

In November, Ivey hosted a packed Early Childhood Education Leadership Forum, where the governor reaffirmed that she wanted to see continued progress moving forward in the early stage of education, including Pre-K.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
AG Marshall exploring whether Democrats' 'Russian tactics' in Jones election may have broken state law

Attorney General Steve Marshall is exploring whether Democratic tech operatives who used “Russian tactics” in a “deceptive” disinformation campaign to boost Doug Jones’ candidacy in 2017 may have violated state law, according to a report by the Washington Post.

“The information is concerning,” Marshall told the Washington Post in a phone interview. “The impact it had on the election is something that’s significant for us to explore, and we’ll go from there.”

Marshall said he learned of the Democratic disinformation campaign, which has been dubbed “Project Birmingham,” through recent news reports. Alabama’s attorney general stopped short of announcing a formal investigation but explained that his office was beginning to gather information about the efforts.

Jones, who also said he learned of the efforts through news reports, has welcomed investigations by the Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Reid Hoffman, the California billionaire who apologized for unwittingly funding the efforts, has also welcomed federal investigation.

Hoffman has called Project Birmingham “highly disturbing,” claiming he was not aware his money was being used for the efforts recently revealed by Democratic operatives via an internal report.

Facebook has suspended the account of Jonathon Morgan and four others earlier this week for their alleged participation in the campaign. Hoffman is the co-founder of LinkedIn and was also an early Facebook investor.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan told Yellowhammer News, “It is alarming and deeply disturbing that Democrats took part in this sham.”

Perhaps the most startling revelation in the Project Birmingham internal report was that of the operatives’ “false flag” operation where they essentially admitted to manufacturing a false story against Republican nominee Roy Moore that national media outlets then ran with. This involved a scheme to link Moore’s campaign to thousands of Russian Twitter accounts that suddenly began following his account.

“We orchestrated an elaborate ‘false flag’ operation that planted the idea that the Moore campaign was amplified on social media by a Russian botnet,” the report bragged, later calling it “radicalizing Democrats with a Russian bot scandal.”

The report also explained that the efforts intentionally sought to “enrage and energize Democrats” and “depress turnout” among Republicans, in part by amplifying accusations that Moore had pursued inappropriate relations with teenage girls when he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

