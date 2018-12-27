Sign up for Our Newsletter

7 Things: Record stock market day follows a bad week, Trump visits troops in Iraq, billionaire somewhat apologizes for his role in misleading Alabama voters in 2017 special election and more … 3 mins ago / Analysis
Trump greeted in Iraq by soldier’s giant Alabama flag 2 hours ago / National Politics
California billionaire apologizes for funding ‘Russian tactics’ in Alabama election, welcomes federal investigation 15 hours ago / News
Five-year-old Alabama boy named one of 2018’s five most influential people 17 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Athens police officers deliver gifts to children on Christmas Day 19 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Florence restaurant wins ‘Bama’s Best Breakfast’ competition 20 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Montgomery to recycle live Christmas trees 22 hours ago / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford in critical condition 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: Shutdown drags on, another illegal immigrant minor has died crossing the border, protest leader banned from Hoover mall and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Reckon’s Yurkanin: Trump, Sessions immigration policy ‘on par’ with efforts to block Jews, Japanese internment during WWII 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama’s Farley Nuclear Plant holds open house with emergency management officials 2 days ago / News
Zeigler: The birth of Christ changed the world 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Roby: Sharing the true spirit of the season 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: Christmas traditions old and new 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Perkins V will require group effort 3 days ago / Guest Opinion
Christmas parades bring communities together throughout Alabama 3 days ago / News
Alabama community gardens change lives through healthy diets, community spirit 3 days ago / News
Mall protest organizer Carlos Chaverst, Jr. banned from Riverchase Galleria for one year 3 days ago / News
Kidney Chain ‘Bridge Donor’ author hopes to inspire others through personal story 3 days ago / News
While making a surprise Christmas season visit to active duty service members in Iraq on Wednesday, President Donald Trump was proudly greeted by a soldier showcasing a large University of Alabama flag.

In multiple social media posts by the president, he and First Lady Melania Trump can be seen posing with the flag and smiling, alongside a merry group of American heroes donning their fatigues.

“Melania and I were honored to visit our INCREDIBLE TROOPS at Al Assad Air Base in Iraq. We love you!” Trump said on Instagram.

In a video, Trump also appeared to sign the flag for the soldier.

Watch Trump’s official video clip featuring the UA flag and more from his Iraq visit below:

The president and first lady’s visit Wednesday put to bed mainstream media speculation that Trump would not visit troops overseas during Christmas, which is considered a recent presidential tradition.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. The New York Times went to the daughter of a long-dead doctor to concoct an anti-Trump hit piece

— The paper found the anti-Trump daughters of a doctor who claimed that their dad helped now-President Donald Trump avoid military service during the Vietnam War with a phony diagnosis of bone spurs.

— The Times says “a possible explanation has emerged” as the doctors’ kids claim he told them the diagnosis was done “as a favor to his father,” but they offered no evidence of this, drawing the scorn of many that feel this is the anti-Trump media latching on to anything they can find to criticize the president.

6. The much-touted Women’s March is losing members over the leadership’s anti-Semitic history

— The group’s leaders questionable conduct has long been reported, but until recently, that criticism was brushed off by mainstream outlets. Now, members are acknowledging that phrases like “your people hold all the wealth” were used by the leaders in the organization’s meetings in references to Jews.

—  The controversy has received little mainstream attention, but a number of smaller Women’s March chapters have distanced themselves from the national organization, like Washingon State’s director who released a statement saying, “I and my team can’t sit idly by and ignore the antisemitism the four National Team co-chairs have supported and continue to support.”

5. Democrats continue to attempt to make the case that the U.S. government is responsible for preventable illegal immigrant deaths

— Incoming House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is promising investigations into the handling of the deaths are coming with a new Democratic Congress. He declared, “House Democrats will not stand idly by and watch as our nation’s most fundamental values are eroded, while innocent children are held like prisoners in cages and their lives placed at risk.”

— Two young illegal immigrants have lost their lives this month making the dangerous trek from South America. In both cases, the parents put their children in dangerous situations and the children were apprehended in the United States in ill-health.

4. Congresswoman Terri Sewell wants corrupt and ailing former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford released 

— U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, (D-Birmingham) says the Federal Bureau of Prisons should let former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford go home on a compassionate release in a statement that read, “During this season of hope, I am calling on the Trump Administration to act with compassion and immediately reduce Mayor Langford’s sentence due to his deteriorating health.”

— Langford, 72, is in critical condition and is said to be near death in a Kentucky prison where he is jailed on bribery charges. Officials said he still “posed a danger to the safety of the community” when they denied his release in November.

3. Billionaire backer of Senator Doug Jones apologizes for his deceit in Alabama’s  2017 U.S. Senate race

— LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman apologized for donating money to a campaign to deceive Alabamians but claimed he didn’t know what they were doing and would not have supported these tactics, stating, “I find the tactics that have been recently reported highly disturbing. For that reason, I am embarrassed by my failure to track AET – the organization I did support – more diligently as it made its own decisions to perhaps fund projects that I would reject.”

— Facebook has suspended five of the accounts that intentionally spread misinformation as part of a plot to help Jones beat Judge Roy Moore in December of 2017.

2. The Trumps go to Iraq in a surprise visit

— The president and first lady visited military members at Joint Base al Asad on Wednesday. He told them he had no plans to withdraw from Iraq, and stated the importance of using Iraq as a base of regional operations. Trump also touched on some domestic issues.

— The media spent weeks criticizing him for not going to see troops at Christmas, now they are criticizing troops for being excited to see the president.

1. Stock market soars 1,000+ points in a record day

— After the worst Christmas Eve ever where the Dow Jones lost 653 points, the Dow responded by growing 1,068 points, marking the largest single point gain in one day.

— The volatility in the market is probably not over, but the market is no longer headed for the worst December in history because of this spike, which was possible days ago. But, there are a few days left where we could see more massive shifts.

The California billionaire who reportedly funded Democratic operatives using “Russian tactics” in a “deceptive” misinformation campaign in Alabama’s 2017 special Senate election has admitted his ties to the efforts, apologizing and joining Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in welcoming a federal investigation.

As reported by the Washington Post, Reid Hoffman apologized Wednesday for fronting the $100,000 used in the shadowy Democratic efforts, which have been dubbed “Project Birmingham.” He called this campaign “highly disturbing,” claiming he was not aware his money was being used for the efforts recently revealed by operatives via an internal report.

This comes after Facebook suspended the account of Jonathon Morgan and four others earlier this week for their alleged participation in the campaign. Hoffman is the cofounder of LinkedIn and was also an early Facebook investor.

Hoffman said Wednesday that he initially invested in American Engagement Technologies (AET) because they “sought to develop technical solutions to counteract fake news, bot armies, and other kinds of digital manipulation and disinformation,” while improving “civic engagement.”

While he said he had “no knowledge” that AET played a role in testing those tactics in Alabama, Hoffman said his lack of visibility in that organization does not “absolve” him of his “ethical responsibility to exercise adequate diligence in monitoring my investments.”

“I would not have knowingly funded a project planning to use such tactics, and would have refused to invest in any organization that I knew might conduct such a project,” Hoffman outlined.

The Washington Post reported that Hoffman invested $750,000 in AET, some of which covered its newly discovered work in Alabama.

The publication also noted that Hoffman’s statement left key facts unaddressed, including a full accounting of everyone who crafted and executed the campaign.

These efforts were the subject of a presentation during the fall to a group of liberal technology experts who met in downtown Washington, D.C. to discuss electoral tactics, according to one of the attendees and documents from the meeting obtained by The Washington Post.

In his statement, Hoffman asserted, “I find the tactics that have been recently reported highly disturbing. For that reason, I am embarrassed by my failure to track AET — the organization I did support — more diligently as it made its own decisions to perhaps fund projects that I would reject.”

The Washington Post wrote that “[a]fter Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016, Hoffman emerged as one of the most active and deep-pocketed backers of new efforts to elect Democrats.”

He has since spent millions of dollars on “dozens of organizations” supporting liberal politics and policies.

“The revelations call into question the full scope of Hoffman’s other political investments,” the Washington Post emphasized.

“I proudly support aggressive campaigning – both on the ground and digitally – and that is why we’ve funded organizations that help expand civic engagement,” Hoffman said. “But I want to be unequivocal: there is absolutely no place in our democracy for manipulating facts or using falsehoods to gain political advantage.”

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan told Yellowhammer News, “It is alarming and deeply disturbing that Democrats took part in this sham.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

A five-year-old Prichard boy who made international news earlier this year for his passion for feeding the homeless has been named one of the five most influential people of 2018.

Austin Perine was given this honor this week by CNN, who wrote about how the boy “captured the hearts of fans around the globe as video of him handing out chicken sandwiches to the homeless was shared millions of times on social media.”

Perine’s story was covered by Yellowhammer News in the spring, and the inspirational young Alabamian also appeared multiple times on Yellowhammer Radio.

CNN noted that since they aired Perine’s story in July, he has visited 15 cities to spread his now-iconic message: “#ShowLove.”

“A little boy on a big mission, he trekked as far as San Juan, Puerto Rico,” the network explained.

“It’s been an awesome experience to make people smile, carrying something on that started with 25 chicken sandwiches,” Austin’s dad, TJ Perine, told CNN.

TJ Perine said he cried in Detroit, when Austin received resounding applause at a homeless and recovering addicts shelter. The staff even wore Austin’s #ShowLove t-shirts.

“It was remarkable,” Perine commented. “He is an all-American kid who is an inspiration.”

Austin’s big year also included a letter from Lebron James, an appearance on Steve Harvey’s national television show and front row seats to a Miami Heat game.

“We are honored and thankful for all the opportunities we’ve had this year,” Perine said.

Austin’s favorite activity – when he is not being a red-caped superhero, of course – is reportedly hitting the mat as part of a local wrestling team.

“I like who I am, I never want to change,” the five-year-old told CNN, as a matter of fact.

“We hope he doesn’t. The world needs more people like him,” the network concluded.

The Perines also discussed making this prestigious list with NBC 15, who revealed that Austin’s fifth birthday was just this week. As they celebrated Christmas, the family also reflected on the spirit of the season, which Austin is intent to spread year-round.

“True happiness is when you know your child is becoming a good person,” TJ Perine outlined.

“It’s important to show love to the homeless because love is the answer,” Austin added to NBC 15.

The boy spent the morning of his birthday doing what he loves most: passing out food to the homeless.

His father says it makes him proud every time Austin puts a smile on someone else’s face.

“It warms my heart to know the city of Mobile is proud of Austin and that he has made a difference throughout the entire world for people who needed hope,” Perine shared.

While this honor might be a cherry on top of a whirlwind year, Austin is not nearly done yet.

“Merry Christmas and year-five is going to be better,” he emphasized.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Children in Athens received a special treat this year for Christmas as Athens police officers played the role of Santa Claus.

Each year, officers at the Athens Police Departement drive around and deliver donated toys to kids in the community, and this Christmas was no different.

The officers handed out hundreds of toys, including soccer balls, footballs, board games, stuffed animals and hats, to many boys and girls.

Officer Mickey Hart said some people were nervous and confused to see him show up, but were surprised to see him giving out gifts.

“It takes a lot of stress off of them knowing that we’re not there for some other reason. We’re just there to kinda help brighten up, especially with it being as cloudy as it is, trying to bring a smile on Christmas,” Hart told WAFF.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

The winner has been crowned in Simply Southern TV’s “Bama’s Best Breakfast” competition, which concluded before Christmas.

Hosted on the television show’s Facebook page, Staggs Grocery proved to be the fan favorite, racking up over 1,400 votes in the contest’s final round. The runner-up, Big Bad Breakfast, received 772 votes.

“If you want to see the best the world has to offer of Renaissance art and architecture, you go to Florence, Italy. And if you want the best Alabama has to offer for breakfast? Well, you visit Florence, Alabama — home to the winner and runner-up in ‘Simply Southern TV’s’ Bama’s Best Breakfast contest,” a press release announcing the winner began.

As the winner, Staggs Grocery will receive a plaque and $300, along with being featured in the fifth season of Simply Southern TV.

This popular eatery has been a family-run, Florence staple since 1936. Legends have been told of its biscuits with chocolate gravy, which is only served on Fridays until 10:30 a.m. It is also the place to be for comfort food classics like a pork-chop biscuit. Then, for a stick-to-your-bones breakfast, try the three egg, three meat omelettes.

In comparison, Big Bad Breakfast is a relative newcomer to downtown Florence. The restaurant is open daily, 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The contest started December 10 and pitted eight restaurants against each other in a bracket-style tournament.

The other top eight restaurants were:

Ray’s Restaurant in Dothan — semifinalist
Tater’s in Luverne — semifinalist
Chris Z’s in Birmingham
Biscuit King Cafe in Fairhope
Walters’ Gas & Grill in Opelika
The Waysider in Tuscaloosa

The Bama’s Best Breakfast competition is sponsored by the Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers. Simply Southern TV is a production of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative. The show airs Sunday mornings on broadcast channels across the state and Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. central on RFD-TV. For more information about the show, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

