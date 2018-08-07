Subscription Preferences:

Graduation pictures with an almost 14 foot alligator? It happened.
7 Things: Manafort gets rolled but not on collusion, the Alabama Accountability Act works, members of Alabama's media claim to have dirt on Gov. Ivey but won't share, and more …
Attorney General Jeff Sessions set on ending DACA despite court hurdles
Judge issues gag order in Huntsville police shooting case
Alabama sides with Nevada in fight for execution drugs
Study forecasts job gains from tax cuts — but proportionately less in Alabama than elsewhere
Rick Burgess to undergo surgery Tuesday morning
Alabama's health care system struggles to perform, ranking 46th in the country
Warrior Met Coal and Bevill State provide roadmap for public-private workforce development partnerships
Author Jon Meacham's vision for the South: Less MAGA hats, more visits to Montgomery's lynching memorial
Alabama's government wasted their summer break and did nothing on school safety
Gov. Ivey awards grant to create 65 jobs in northwest Alabama
Continental Motors embarks on $75 million Alabama project
Alabama Sens. Shelby, Jones will have a key voice in bipartisan financial reform effort
Alabama legislator predicts sports betting bill will be considered in 2019
Who's running? Previewing Alabama's 2020 U.S. Senate Election
Alabama prep school sued over teachers' sex with students
AT&T Alabama invests more than $1.2 billion for wireless and wired networks
State of Alabama now taking comments on Medicaid work requirement
7 Things: Trump Tower meeting lies exposed, Alabama helps astronauts get back in space, Trump vs. America's most loved/hated athlete, and more …
7 Things: Manafort gets rolled but not on collusion, the Alabama Accountability Act works, members of Alabama’s media claim to have dirt on Gov. Ivey but won’t share, and more …

7. No one in the media seems too upset that provocateur insane Alex Jones has been removed from major media platforms

— Facebook, YouTube, Apple and other media distributors have ceased allowing Jones to distribute his podcasts and video-streams via their distributions channels, citing his content as the reason.

— Jones is a much-maligned conspiracy theorist, most recently famous for his conspiracies surrounding Sandy Hook and other mass shootings being false flag events.

6. A sports betting bill is going to be debated in 2019 — candidates should be talking about this

— I have begun asking politicians about sports gambling in Alabama because Mississippi is now taking bets on sporting events, and most don’t seem to view this as a campaign issue.

— In spite of this, State Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) believes that there will be a bill debated in the new quadrennium, where legislators will be three-plus years away from another election cycle and could pass.

5. A special election and primaries across the country mean everything or nothing today

— The special election in Ohio’s 12th District (which Trump won by 11 points) could be a sign of a “blue wave” or the Republicans’ ability to hang on, Trump thinks it is about him and he is probably right.

— The former head of the president’s embattled, even in Alabama, voter fraud commission has the president’s endorsement as he battles for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Kansas, while Democrats fight one of their moderate vs. socialist battles in multiple races.

4. Hardly a Trump ally, Senator Marco Rubio doubts Robert Mueller has anything on the president or his campaign

— As the world is ablaze after a tweet from the president re-acknowledging that his son and campaign staff sought dirt on his opponents from known Russians, Rubio isn’t buying it, saying, “if there was evidence, strong evidence of collusion, I guarantee you it would have been leaked by now.”

— Rubio also said he “believe[s] it’s in the best interest of the president and of the United States of America and the American people for that investigation to run the course”.

3. Members of the Alabama media are claiming they have info on Gov. Kay Ivey that would make people “fall over dead in their tracks,” but they will keep it to themselves

— Gambling interests and former AEA front group the Alabama Political Reporter now has hosts claiming they have dirt on Gov. Kay Ivey and that she shouldn’t do a debate because of it.

— This vile innuendo, oddly enough, has almost no commercials, with the exceptions being a State Sen. Tom Whatley campaign ad, three ALDOT ads and one Energy Institute of Alabama.

2. Criticism of the “Alabama Accountability Act” remains the same. It’s helping kids, but not the right kids

— From the day the AAA passed the legislature, media has been hell-bent on taking the program apart by implying it was a scheme to destroy public schools, and every year we get a story about how not every penny is going to poor kids in failing districts.

— The stories always betray the premise, as did Krista Johnson’s latest screed in the Montgomery Advertiser, the student focused on was “able to secure a scholarship based on financial need, like the majority of students that receive scholarships through the AAA,” which is the entire premise of the bill.

1. Paul Manafort’s business partner rolls on him, President Trump reportedly begged to stop tweeting about Trump Tower meeting

— Manafort’s former employee Rick Gates told the courtroom he did all sorts of illegal things at the behest of his boss, including setting up 15 foreign bank accounts that were not disclosed to the federal government to hide payments from foreign players.

— This, of course, has nothing to do with collusion, but all of Trump’s current issues are self-created and his advisers are now begging him to stop tweeting about the Russia probe and Trump Tower meeting.

Graduation pictures with an almost 14 foot alligator? It happened.

Makenzie Noland is a Texas A&M graduate calls into The Ford Faction after her pictures and video become a Twitter star when she got hands-on experience with one of natures scariest creatures. “Big Tex” the 13 foot 8.5-inch alligator is trained to come towards her, stay still, and interact with her trainers. “This all started out as an internship and 2 weeks later I was in the pond with Big Tex,” says Noland. She will be graduating this week with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences. She says her main goal now is to “find a job!” and continue to work wherever she can help.

40
(Makenzie Noland)
(Makenzie Noland)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions set on ending DACA despite court hurdles

Despite a federal judge’s recent decision that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) must be fully restored, Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed to press forward with the Trump Administration’s efforts to rescind the program.

Last Friday, Judge John Bates ruled that President Trump’s administration failed to provide justification for ending DACA —  the Obama-era program which allows illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to remain in the country without fear of deportation.

“Not only did the Trump Administration have the authority to withdraw this guidance letter, it had a duty to do so,” Sessions, in a statement Monday, said — referring to DACA when mentioning “this guidance letter.”

Sessions argued that Judge Bates stepped over the line in his ruling, pointing out that the judicial branch should not attempt to make policy.

“The judicial branch has no power to eviscerate the lawful directives of Congress—nor to enjoin the executive branch from enforcing such mandates,” Sessions explained, via The Hill. “We have recently witnessed a number of decisions in which courts have improperly used judicial power to steer, enjoin, modify, and direct executive policy.”

Judge Bates stated in his opinion that he is delaying his ruling to give the Trump Administration twenty days “to determine whether it intends to appeal the Court’s decision and, if so, to seek a stay pending appeal.”

He is the third federal judge to reject the President’s explanation for ending DACA.

The Trump administration first moved to end the program last September, initially giving lawmakers a since-expired six month deadline to come up with a permanent fix. Congress has not reached a consensus on the issue, and President Trump has consistently blamed Democrats for the lack of both a deal on the program and comprehensive immigration reform.

“It’s March 5th and the Democrats are nowhere to be found on DACA. Gave them 6 months, they just don’t care. Where are they? We are ready to make a deal!” President Trump tweeted this year.

Judge issues gag order in Huntsville police shooting case

A judge has issued a gag order in the case of an Alabama police officer facing murder charges in the shooting of an armed and suicidal man.

Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate on Monday ordered attorneys and law enforcement to refrain from making statements about the case to reporters.

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby faces murder charges for the April shooting of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker.

Pate issued the gag order after dueling news conferences last week.

Police Chief Mark McMurray said Darby acted appropriately and has the department’s “full support.”

District Attorney Rob Broussard said his office became concerned the shooting wasn’t justified and presented the case to a grand jury.

Darby was one of three officers who responded to a call of an armed and suicidal man.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama sides with Nevada in fight for execution drugs

Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate’s execution.

Republican attorneys general from 15 states filed documents Monday with the Nevada Supreme Court arguing that drug company Alvogen’s claims are a part of a “guerrilla war against the death penalty.”

The attorneys general represent Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has asked the state’s high court to quickly review the matter so convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier’s twice-postponed lethal injection can be put back on track for mid-November.

A judge blocked Dozier’s execution hours before it was scheduled in July so she could hear Alvogen’s claims that Nevada improperly obtained its sedative midazolam.

A second drugmaker has joined the case.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Study forecasts job gains from tax cuts — but proportionately less in Alabama than elsewhere

The federal tax cuts passed last year created 2,941 jobs in Alabama this year and will create 16,633 over a decade, but that employment boost will lag behind most of the rest of the country, according to a new study.

A map prepared this month by the Washington-based Tax Foundation, breaks down the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in each state. It forecasts a gain of 215,000 jobs nationwide from the tax cuts this year and a net gain of 1.216 million jobs by 2027. It is an update from a forecast the think tank published in December.

“As we’ve written previously, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will increase long-run GDP (gross domestic product), raise wages, and create jobs,” Tax Foundation economists Nicole Kaeding and Kyle Pomerleau wrote.

Job creation will peak at an even higher level in 2025, reaching 1.44 million. But jobs will then decline because of provisions of the tax reform law scheduled to expire, according to the foundation, according to the report.

Although the think tank projects benefits for all 50 states, it anticipates slower job increases for Alabama. The 2,941 new jobs works out to a rate of 60.3 new jobs for every 100,000 residents. Only Florida, Arkansas, Arizona, New Mexico and Mississippi fare worse by that metric.

Projected jobs gains are more than 36 percent greater, proportionally, in North Dakota. The estimated 622 new jobs there work out to a rate of 82.3 jobs per 100,000 residents, the highest in the country. Nebraska, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin round out the top five.

Keivan Deravi, an economics professor at Auburn University at Montgomery, said the reason for the anticipated lag in Alabama likely comes down to a simple fact — the state’s population is not as rich as the rest of the country, on average, and the tax overhaul disproportionately favors upper-income earners.

“The biggest benefit comes to the extremely rich,” he said.

Deravi said that is a consequence of America’s federal tax system, which is progressive. Higher earners pay a higher share of their income on taxes. As a result, they enjoy the biggest savings from broad-based tax cuts.

The same is true with corporate tax reductions, Deravi said.

“That’s a huge windfall coming in,” he said.

But the biggest winners from that windfall are the owners of the businesses. Stock owners also are more likely to live in states other than Alabama, Deravi said.

“In Alabama, we have proportionately less in the upper and upper-middle income,” he said.

With a relatively smaller number of dollars headed to Alabama, the improvement to the economy is a bit less than most other states, Deravi said.

He added that there is not much Alabama can do about that in the short term. In the long run, he said, the state can work to improve its economy and grow higher-end industries.

“We are still in the stage of high-skill manufacturing,” he said. “We have to move to the research and development.”

Deravi said investment in education over time can help the state gain a foothold in research and development, pharmaceutical research and similar industries.

“That’s when the payback would be,” he said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

