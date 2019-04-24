Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

7 Things: Lottery bill moves forward, Birmingham to solve crime by not enforcing the law, Biden poised to grope his chance and more …

7. If you are avoiding a measles vaccine, you might want to reevaluate that plan

— Alabama does not have a measles issue right now, but Florida, Tennessee and Georgia are starting to see cases. Doctors from the University of Alabama at Birmingham believe it’s coming to Alabama. If you need to be scared further, health officials said during a press conference, “If you take ten people who don’t have protection and never been immunized have never had it you put them next to an infectious person 9 of them or 90% will get infected.” In total, the Centers for Disease Control is warning that there are now 626 cases of this completely preventable disease and the fear is that it will spread further.

6. State Auditor Jim Zeigler doesn’t want to be left out of 2020 Senate talk anymore

— With Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Montrose) and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville already in the race, State Auditor Jim Zeigler doesn’t want to be overlooked. Zeigler sent and deleted a tweet that said, “State Sen. Del Marsh Out of U.S. Senate Race. Zeigler: ‘Since I formed my exploratory committee assessing running against Doug Jones, I have scared out Jeff Sessions, Will Ainsworth and Del Marsh – so far.'” So, along with claiming that he’s the reason some politicians are staying out of the race, on Tuesday he also said, “I’ve been left out of columns, analysis, polls, awards and campaign contributions. My middle name is ‘left out'” Regardless of being left out, Zeigler still believes that he can win in the ballot box, and went on to say, “They just leave me out of everything. But on Election Day I got 62 percent of the vote in November in my reelection for state auditor.” Zeigler has declined to enter the race, but he’s leaving the door open for the U.S. Senate if he sees an increase in support forming.

5. The bill that would’ve removed the requirement for a permit to conceal carry a firearm was shot down

— The bill was voted down in the Alabama State Committee on Tuesday in a 6-5 vote. State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) has been sponsoring the bill for years since he believes people shouldn’t have to buy a permit to exercise their Second Amendment rights, but the bill was not received well by all groups. Before the bill was voted on, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, sheriffs and police opposed the bill and raised questions and concerns about safety issues and saying that the permit is an important law enforcement tool. Oddly enough, this bill passed the Alabama State Senate the previous two years and stalled in the State House.

4. Hillary Clinton thinks anyone else would’ve been indicted in the Russia probe, but maybe she’s forgetting about her absolutely illegal activity

— Ignoring that no one was indicted for conspiracy to collude with the Russians, Hillary Clinton claimed that President Donald Trump would’ve been indicted in the Russian probe if he wasn’t president. Her claim on obstruction of a non-crime is interesting given that Clinton herself instructed people to obstruct justice. Regardless, Clinton said, “I think there’s enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted.” Clinton is the last person, second-to-last if we included her husband, to be talking about obstruction of justice. Clinton deleted and failed to turn over thousands of emails she kept and sent on a private server. These included “top secret,” “secret” and “confidential.” Both Clintons should sit this one out.

3. With former Vice President Joe Biden ready to make his move Thursday, a new name is on the move

— It is all but official that Biden is ready to enter the race after going through a run of bad press over multiple allegations of creepy behavior surfaced that did not affect his poll numbers. However, the former VP has a campaign account with zero dollars and he lacks a political machine at his disposal because President Barack Obama is staying out of it. Biden remains in the lead with 27 percent of those polled choosing him over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 20 percent; upstart candidate du jour, South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg with a paltry eight percent. More importantly, the poll shows Democrats are motivated to beat President Donald Trump as 87 percent don’t care who the nominee is because they will vote for any of them.

2. Jefferson County is ending misdemeanor arrests; Marijuana users will benefit

— Instead of arresting people for nonviolent misdemeanor offenses, officers will be issuing tickets. Capt. David Agee, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, “I think this is going to help a lot of people and get a lot of people back on track. Those who want to help will be able to get help.” This criminal justice reform will also include no longer arresting citizens for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but if any misdemeanors are tied to more serious crimes then people could face jail time. Part of the motivation for this change is to save jail space and resources. As far as marijuana possession is concerned though, anyone in possession of less than 2 ounces (57 grams) will be fined instead of given jail time, and these crimes will be classified as violations instead of misdemeanors. The premise of this approach is that fewer people will commit crimes if you don’t enforce them and that those busted for pot possession are going to seek treatment. Let’s see how it plays out. Also, other local cities aren’t interested in this and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall suggested the county may need to “rethink” this dumb plan.

1. Alabama Senate Tourism Committee approves lottery bill

— The bill by State Senator Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) was approved in a 6-5 vote, and could be voted on by the Senate as early as this week. It’s estimated that the lottery would raise $167 million for the state of Alabama after expenses. The lottery bill will only include multi-state or intrastate games that are played with paper tickets or instant tickets, but it will not include any video gaming. Albritton has said that the bill will not change the status of any current legal forms of gambling. Gambling interests currently operating in the state in a quasi-legal status will attempt to spike this bill in the Senate. The question remains if the long-lusted for multi-state lottery will be killed by dog track owners and legislators that want to codify their actions. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are the big winner with this bill. They would truly gain a monopoly on electronic gaming if this bill passes.

17 mins ago

True or False: ALDOT and local governments can use Rebuild Alabama tax to hire employees, increase salaries?

Rebuild Alabama funds received by the state, county and city governments are lawfully earmarked for the use of maintenance, preservation and construction of roads and bridges only. Learn the facts.  #fixALroads

5 hours ago

Episode 08: Would you rather be Bruce Pearl for a day or Gus Malzahn?

DrunkAubie recaps A-Day, answers some reader questions, discusses Bruce Pearl’s new contract and weighs in on Nick Saban’s hip replacement.

Would you rather be Bruce Pearl for a day or Gus Malzahn? Could Barney the dinosaur be an assistant at Alabama and they would still win the SEC West? Is Malik Willis the eighth-best quarterback in the SEC while also being the third-best quarterback in the SEC? Also, prepare for horse puns.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

18 hours ago

Senate committee rejects constitutional carry bill, approves clean lottery bill

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Tourism Committee voted on two hot-button bills on Tuesday, with the voting margins as tight as possible.

The committee voted 6-5 to favorably recommend State Sen. Greg Albritton’s (R-Range) lottery bill as amended, but a motion to favorably recommend State Sen. Gerald Allen’s (R-Tuscaloosa) constitutional carry bill received a 5-6 vote, failing to advance the legislation.

Albritton’s SB 220 can now be debated and considered before the full Senate, which would happen as soon as Thursday of this week. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who also chairs the committee, said that he expects multiple amendments to be brought on the floor.

State Sen. Rodger Smitherman (D-Birmingham) said he anticipates “vigorous debate” on the lottery bill.

Allen’s SB 4 failing to advance from the committee was a surprise to political observers at the state house. The bill received a public hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee last week but was moved to the Tourism Committee for consideration.

All Democrats on the committee voted against the constitutional carry bill, as did State Sens. David Sessions (R-Grand Bay) and Randy Price (R-Opelika).

Sessions also voted against the lottery bill, as did State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence). State Sen. Billy Beasley (D-Clayton) was the only Democrat to vote for SB 220.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

19 hours ago

Mary Wyatt is a 2019 Woman of Impact

Mary Wyatt has chosen to live her life with grace and gratitude after surviving personal tragedy. She is CEO and owner of Wyatt General Contractor, LLC (WGC). However, Mary did not grow up dreaming of working in the construction business.

WGC was founded in 2012 by Mary’s late husband, John Wyatt, who had learned the construction business from his father, Gary. With his father by his side, John grew WGC steadily from 2012 until August 2015. On August 27, 2015, John told Mary he was going to the Shelby County Airport to practice some maneuvers in his single-engine airplane. Devastatingly, John never returned home that evening.

At the age of 38, John died in an airplane accident just south of the Shelby County Airport runway leaving behind Mary and their two daughters. Before the fatal plane crash, John often used the construction company to help those affected by natural disasters. Wyatt was determined to continue John’s legacy by turning her focus to building the family business.

“I went from being a stay at home mom to owning a commercial construction company in the blink of an eye. We were four months into a $13 million hotel in Five Points and just two weeks after John’s death I broke ground on a church he had negotiated earlier in the summer. I was committed to seeing these projects through to completion and knew our team had all the expertise needed to make it happen,” Wyatt shared with Yellowhammer News.

Wyatt’s story perfectly illustrates the promise of hope in the face of tragedy and grief.  She diligently made it her mission to learn the construction business from the ground up. Her efforts paid off as WGC won new projects to keep the company open, including the UAB policy headquarters.

Mary said, “That was just incredible. Leading up to that job, I was going to do everything I could and let the Lord do the rest. I knew then we were going to make it.”

The stability and success that WGC has experienced over the last several years is truly a testimony to John’s legacy and Mary’s leadership. As a woman-owned general contractor, she looks to grow the company’s footprint while broadening community involvement. Mary was named a Future Leader in Construction for Associated Builders & Contractors of Alabama (ABC of AL) and one of the BBJ’s Fast Track 30, which also named WGC the 10th fastest growing company in Birmingham.

Jay Reed, president of ABC of AL, said regarding Mary, “It is exciting to watch Mary Wyatt make her mark in the industry.  She is becoming a key player in construction and earning it the old fashion way-work ethic, compassion for others and excelling at customer service.  In our industry your word is your bond and Mary understands that and operates in that manner. While Mary could easily have chosen simpler paths, she didn’t. She decided to go with her heart and mind and the results are before us today, success. I’ve enjoyed watching her find her place and earn her seat at the ‘leaders table’ of commercial contractors. That’s not easily done in construction, in Alabama and as a female. What an amazing story she has.”

Mary is a member of the National Association of Women in Construction, Associated Builders and Contractors Young Professionals, Women Business Leaders (WBL) and the Lovelady Auxiliary.

“The first time I ever shared my story was in front of the Loveladies. Looking out and seeing a room filled with women who were doing the hard work required to be their very best despite incredible obstacles was inspiring and uplifting!” Wyatt shared with Yellowhammer News.

Wyatt often reflects on her faith as the primary force driving her success. Colleagues across town recognize the way Wyatt lives out her faith on a daily basis as well.

Amy Patillo, executive director of WBL, said, “Mary is an extraordinary woman of faith. Several years ago, the Lord entrusted her with intense grief and a unique leadership role. Rather than shrinking back, Mary relied on her faith to give her supernatural wisdom and resolve. Through her leadership, Mary has preserved her husband’s legacy both personally and professionally.”

When reflecting on the legacy she wishes to leave, Wyatt shared with Yellowhammer News, “I recognize that I have been handed a tremendous opportunity through very unfortunate circumstances. It has been my prayer since my husband died three years ago, that this pain and heartache would not be wasted. Making the most of my life, as a mother, friend, and business owner has been my greatest desire. Not allowing tragedy to define me in negative terms, but rather changing me for the better.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Mary Wyatt a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

20 hours ago

Birmingham, Lake Guntersville selected to host 2020 Bassmaster Classic

Alabama is set to once again host “the Super Bowl of bass fishing.”

B.A.S.S. announced Monday that the 50th Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods will be held in the Yellowhammer State — the world championship bass tournament in Birmingham, with the fishing competition itself taking place on Lake Guntersville.

The iconic fishing tournament in 2020 will be held March 6-8, with daily weigh-ins and the Classic Outdoors Expo taking place at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). This brings the competition back to its roots.

“It’s fitting that the golden anniversary Classic be held in Alabama, where B.A.S.S. was founded more than 50 years ago,” B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said during a press conference Monday afternoon at the BJCC. “Our plans are to make this the most spectacular celebration of bass fishing in history.

“Throughout the current Bassmaster Elite Series tournament season, we are celebrating ‘The Year of the Fan’ — our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the millions of bass fishing fans who make this sport so great. The celebration will culminate in the Classic here in Birmingham,” he added.

The competition has been held in Alabama 12 previous times, eight of those in Birmingham.

“We are so proud to once again host the Bassmaster Classic, the Super Bowl of bass fishing,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin remarked. “We look forward to the great competition the Classic attracts and the dedicated fans who will gather in Birmingham for this incredible event. While in the region, we invite everyone to experience the inspirational history, legendary food and world class entertainment which make us the Magic City.”

Fishing has previously taken place on Lake Guntersville twice — in 1976 and 2014 — for this prestigious competition, which has become synonymous with bass fishing mastery over the past half-century.

“We are excited that Lake Guntersville has been chosen to be the fishery for this anniversary Classic,” Katy Norton, president of Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, commented. “The interest the Classic generates has positive impact for months, even years following the tournament, and we expect Lake Guntersville will be at the top of the list for anglers and B.A.S.S. fans to visit following next spring’s competition. We look forward to the tournament and to continuing our partnership with B.A.S.S.”

The payout has grown significantly over the years, now sitting at a whopping total of $1 million for a 53-angler field with $300,000 going to the winner.

“The Classic is literally a life-changing event for the angler who wins,” B.A.S.S. Director Chase Anderson stated. “It exemplifies what Bassmaster competition stands for: ‘Big Bass. Big Stage. Big Dreams.’ It honors the angler who can catch the biggest bass of the week, and weigh them on the biggest stage in bass fishing, and fulfill the biggest dream any angler can have. No title in professional fishing holds the same clout as ‘Classic champion.’”

Lake Guntersville has hosted 22 major B.A.S.S. events in general.

The 68,000-acre Tennessee River fishery, which is a popular destination for bass fishing enthusiasts from across the country, will also play host to a regular-season Bassmaster Elite Series tournament June 21-24. That 23rd major B.A.S.S. event will make Guntersville the second-most visited lake in B.A.S.S. history, behind only Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Texas.

The Bassmaster Classic is expected to draw major tourism dollars into the state, as the 2018 Classic attracted 143,323 fans to all activities, including the Get Hooked on Fishing activity center, morning takeoffs, weigh-ins and the Expo. That was an all-time record until this year’s event on the Tennessee River in Knoxville drew 153,809.

The 2020 Classic will be covered live and streamed on Bassmaster.com, ESPN3 and the ESPN App, and five hours of original programming will be aired on ESPN2 and the Pursuit Channel following the event. In addition, the Classic annually draws more than 250 credentialed media. The 2019 Classic was covered by journalists from 28 states as well as Japan, China, Australia, Italy, Germany and Canada.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

