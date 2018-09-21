Subscription Preferences:

Out-of-state ‘Center for Biological Diversity’ ramps up legal efforts against Alabama Toyota-Mazda plant expected to create 10,000 jobs 46 mins ago / News
Doug Jones: Push Kavanaugh confirmation past the first week of October 1 hour ago / News
Alabama woman reportedly lured to India by ‘predator,’ sex trafficking suspected 2 hours ago / News
Alabama state rep’s bill poised to ‘shine the light’ on government waste 2 hours ago / News
‘Bama’s biggest little fan’: Watch viral ‘sports analyst’ break down Texas A&M matchup 2 hours ago / News
Ivey, Byrne showcase ‘old-fashioned’ courthouse rally as GOP poised to take Monroe County 2 hours ago / News
UAB sees record high enrollment for third straight year 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Kavanaugh accuser lays out her demands and may testify, Doug Jones absurdly uses Birmingham bombing in the Kavanaugh hearings argument, Trump isn’t mad and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: If Kavanaugh accuser declines to testify, Doug Jones should vote to confirm 4 hours ago / News
Sen. Shelby announces $4 Million in critical opioid treatment funds for Alabama community health centers 5 hours ago / News
Watch: Birmingham food truck owners win $10,000 Food Network prize 17 hours ago / Faith & Culture
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on the ACLU suing Merrill, Doug Jones dodging questions and more… 18 hours ago / Highlights
U.S. Dept. of Commerce invests $2M to build Cullman technical education center 18 hours ago / News
UA law school named for Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. after $26.5M donation 19 hours ago / News
Get ready for the Birmingham Iron in Alliance American Football 20 hours ago / News
We have to be able to call liars ‘liars’ 20 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Black Belt Adventures celebrates long, successful relationship with Raycom Media 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 22 hours ago / Sports
National Hunting and Fishing Day: Celebrating Alabama’s sportsmen and women 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Corruption, pollution and no pollution 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
4 hours ago

7. An economist at Troy University says that Alabama should bet on sports betting

— Daniel Sutter’s main argument is the obvious argument for sports gambling. He wrote, “Without legalization, Alabama will not share in these jobs and tax revenues. Alabama sports bettors’ money will support businesses and government services in other states.”

— Even though he doesn’t see Alabama legalizing gambling any time soon, the professor’s main argument is one of freedom to gamble and lose one’s money in their home state as opposed to sending it elsewhere.

6. Leaked Google e-mails reveal the company did try to leverage search results against President Trump

— The furor over tech companies’ bias against conservatives has died down, but new e-mails show employees were working on using the search engine to weaponize its users against the president’s travel ban, to boost pro-immigration groups and lawmakers.

— Google says the ideas were never implemented, but the fact that they were being bantered about show that the organization is aware of its massive power and has some employees who are willing to use it.

5. More news about the president’s former personal attorney appears to be bad news for the president

— Michael Cohen, has been spending hours with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team over the last month. He has no immunity in those talks because his previous deal was with the southern district of New York’s prosecutors.

— This obviously is not good for the president, but there is a chance that Mueller could actually get that elusive Trump interview after all, with his legal counsel telling Fox News that they are “pleased with the progress being made”

4. Another Alabama municipal leader joins the chorus of calls for parents to be held responsible for their kids

— Montgomery’s City Council blocked an attempt at a citywide curfew and the mayor repeated unheeded calls to add penalties to parents who have kids that commit criminal acts.

— Earlier this month, Birmingham City Councilwoman Lashanda Scales wanted stronger laws doing the same thing. She told the council, “I’ve been trying to get a bill sponsored where we could put some teeth into holding parents accountable for what they call ‘Capricious Acts’ or contributing to acts of violence of their children.”

3. BREAKING NEWS: TRUMP NOT ANGRY

— Most news stories where Trump issues a reasonable and rational response to the day’s news are followed by stories about how the “The president is seething behind the scenes.” This isn’t happening today.

— After a week of dust-ups over Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Trump still isn’t mad. CNN wrote, “Rather than lashing out in anger or defensiveness, Trump said Monday he’d like to ‘see a complete process.'”

2. Sen. Doug Jones compares a baseless 36-year-old allegation to the murder of four young girls in Birmingham

— Alabama’s junior senator sent a tweet referencing his work as a prosecutor, invoking four dead girls in Birmingham. He said, “I’ve successfully prosecuted 38-year-old crimes. It wasn’t easy, but it was the right thing to do to get justice for the victims.”

— While Jones did successfully jail people for those crimes, he also had evidence and eyewitness testimony. A Republican would be crushed for saying this.

1. Now Kavanaugh’s accuser may be willing to testify if she can set the terms — and get the date she wants

— As the drama continues, the accuser’s lawyers have had phone calls with both Republicans and Democrats about coming to an agreement that would allow her to come to the table and “tell her story.”

— These demands include, “NO questions from lawyers, only Qs from Committee members, #Kavanaugh cannot be in the room, Kavanaugh must testify FIRST”.

46 mins ago

The Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group based in Arizona, continues to escalate its legal efforts concerning Toyota-Mazda’s Alabama manufacturing plant, this time requesting several different types of records regarding its construction.

The out-of-state activists already have pending legal challenges against the plant and on Thursday said, “[W]e’re now forced to file this formal environmental records request.” Their opposition centers on the “spring pygmy sunfish and other imperiled species” located at the Beaverdam Spring and Creek near the construction site in Huntsville.

The group is also complaining that the construction approval process has been “rammed through.”

While a spokesman for the City of Huntsville could not comment directly on ongoing legal matters, the city did explain that the environmentalists’ uproar was unfounded.

“The spring pygmy sunfish environment is better today than when the city of Huntsville purchased the property and better than it has been in the last 50 years when it was a farming operation,” Huntsville’s communications director Kelly Schrimsher said, per AL.com.

“The aquifer is protected. We remain confident the design and plan to protect the environment are sound,” Schrimsher added.

The Center for Biological Diversity, writing from Tucson, complained about what they view as a rushed process.

“Huntsville officials have rammed through approvals to industrialize this environmentally fragile site with virtually no public disclosure,” Elise Bennett, a staff attorney for the group, said in a release. “The city’s secrecy is a serious concern because the factory will be next to the Beaverdam Spring and Creek, an exceptional freshwater network that’s home to the critically endangered spring pygmy sunfish and other imperiled species.”

“This project should have gone through a public process with full disclosure of potential damage to the precious Beaverdam spring and stream system,” she added.

The City of Huntsville pushed back on these accusations.

“These measures have been reviewed and approved by technical professionals as well as state and federal agencies, and we are committed to ensuring these safeguards and best practices remain in place to preserve this environment,” Schrimsher explained.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed Toyota-Mazda is not violating any federal laws related to the sunfish in its construction of the plant, and the companies have also said they are working with the environmental group to preserve the habitat.

The plant-to-be is a $1.6 billion project that is projected to bring about 4,000 direct jobs and 10,000 total jobs to the Huntsville area.

The Center for Biological Diversity’s website homepage boasts, “We’ve sued Trump 87 times – and we’re just getting started.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on Thursday doubled down on his support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s decision not to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee this coming Monday, with Alabama’s junior senator in a tweet saying that he wants the process to at least go past “the first week of October.”

Ford, who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, nominee to the United States Supreme Court, of sexual assaulting her at a high school house party around 35 years ago, initially promised through her attorney to testify but now is demanding that an FBI investigation must be conducted before she will agree to appear.

In new developments Thursday afternoon, Ford’s attorney indicated that Ford could possibly testify another day next week, however that possibility came along with a list of more demands, some of which are non-starters in conducting a fair hearing – Ford reportedly wants Kavanaugh to testify before her, will not be in the same room with him and refuses to submit to questioning by nonpartisan lawyers, instead only wanting to speak with the senators.

“Monday is an artificial timeline. There is nothing magical about the first week of October,” Jones asserted.

However, October 1 marks the beginning of the new term for the United States Supreme Court. Once oral arguments begin on key cases during the term, a subsequently confirmed Kavanaugh would very likely, based on precedent, not be able to vote on them – which is why the Senate set that date as the benchmark for getting Kavanaugh confirmed.

“[The first week of October] came and went in 2016. Republicans set the clock — and they can change it,” Jones added.

To be clear, the Republican-led Senate in 2016 also set the clock that year, and they were open about the reasoning behind it – voters were about to go to the polls and vote for president, an effective referendum on the type of justice the American people wanted nominated. Now, voters have spoken and President Trump has nominated Justice Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. This year, obviously there is no presidential election on the ballot. Midterms are, however, around the corner, and Jones’ timeline puts the national spectacle of a Ford/Kavanaugh public hearing in that partisan context.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

An Alabama family is fighting to save their daughter from what they have said is a possible international sex trafficking ring, per NBC 15.

Whitney Harris, a 21-year-old from Mobile, was allegedly brainwashed by a man she met on social media and exchanged messages with for two years. Then, on Monday, Harris left the family home late in the night on a one-way flight to India.

Harris’ family filed a missing persons report for the young woman, who reportedly has a form of autism. They have been in touch with the FBI, the office of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) and human trafficking agencies to try to get her back. On Friday, they will venture to India themselves in hopes of saving her.

Watch:

The latest update has Harris safe and in the care of a pastor in India. However, she still remains in contact with the “predator” she went there to meet, so her parents fear Harris could yet become a victim. They are asking for prayers now and in the coming days.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

After state Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) led the charge on passing HB131 this spring, he believes the public will finally get to see how money is wasted in state government.

As NBC 15 reported, Alabama’s Examiners of Public Accounts is in charge of auditing government finances across agencies, departments, offices, counties, towns, boards, commissions and the like. Up until HB131, the examiners’ office did not really have the power to do anything about wasteful spending.

“That’s going to change,” Pringle said.

He explained that, in years past, many audits were simply rubber-stamped – they were compliance based, not performance audits that would expose government entities wasting tax dollars by doing things like buying too many cars or renting too much office space.

“We’re going to shine the light on some expenditures. It’s not going to be pretty. But we’re going to put it all on the table and let the taxpayers see how they’re money is being spent,” Pringle said.

While Pringle’s years of hard work on this issue paid off with HB131’s passage, some are now turning their attention to the state auditor’s office, which is able to publish taxpayer-funded property that goes missing but cannot do anything beyond that under the law.

“We need to fix that so the auditor can enforce their own audits,” State Auditor Jim Zeigler told NBC 15.

Zeigler will reportedly be going to lawmakers this upcoming state legislative session asking that the auditor’s office be given more power to hold state employees accountable.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Per a report by WHNT, ten-year-old viral “sports analyst” and “Alabama’s biggest little fan” Jackson Way is ready to slide back into his role, with the child already happy with what he has seen from the team’s first three games.

“Our offense is very strong,” Jackson advised. “It’s one of the best offenses we’ve had in a long time. The best in the Saban era.”

Way became an online sensation after his analysis of the Tide’s national championship duel against Georgia and now thinks Bama’s biggest threat of this season is upon them Saturday – Texas A&M.

Watch:

When it comes to Alabama’s biggest controversy so far this season, Way, to emphasize his support of alternating Alabama’s most talked about players, donned both of their jerseys while walking around during the interview.

“Tua’s a great quarterback but I still think that Jalen is very important as well. If you put them together with their traits, they’d be the perfect quarterback,” he said.

You can watch Way as he joins Britton Lynn live in Tuscaloosa for WHNT’s special pregame coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday ahead of Alabama’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff time.

Don’t remember how he went viral? Watch his break-out moment from the 2018 title game:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

