Huntsville fights subpoena for records in fatal police shooting 2 mins ago / News
UAB researcher at Biden Cancer Summit: ‘We can win the war on cancer and we will’ (VIDEO) 1 hour ago / News
Nonprofit KultureCity is creating a more inclusive and accepting community for children with autism 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Suspected illegal immigrant arrested for DUI in Mobile 3 hours ago / News
Report: Only 60 percent of Alabama businesses comply with E-Verify 3 hours ago / News
University of Alabama grad named nation’s most powerful woman in business 4 hours ago / News
7 Things: Kavanaugh will fight on, Rosenstein will quit or be fired, Walt Maddox is confused and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama AG Steve Marshall addresses national law enforcement conference 5 hours ago / News
Walt Maddox proposes already-existing mental health cabinet position at bus tour campaign stop 17 hours ago / News
Speaker Mac McCutcheon: Hypothetical lottery bill will not come from House leadership 19 hours ago / News
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on second Kavanaugh accuser, Rosenstein and more… 20 hours ago / Highlights
The Roy Moore-ing of Brett Kavanaugh is complete 22 hours ago / Opinion
KyKenKee lumber expansion will add more than 60 jobs 23 hours ago / News
Sessions at Hoover law enforcement conference: ‘We have your back and you have our thanks’ 23 hours ago / News
Birmingham soldier killed in Vietnam War to be buried at Arlington 24 hours ago / News
ESPN’s Rece Davis included in UA’s 2018 Communication Hall of Fame class 1 day ago / News
Trial lawyers continue to bankroll Tom Parker’s campaign for chief justice 1 day ago / News
Sessions leaves stage immediately after speech in Hoover, does not attend press availability as news breaks that Deputy AG Rosenstein was being forced out 1 day ago / News
Alabama Planned Parenthood PAC joins Maddox in opposing pro-life ‘Amendment Two’ 1 day ago / News
‘God is a changer of men’: First class graduates from Birmingham Theological Seminary Prison Initiative 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
4 hours ago

7 Things: Kavanaugh will fight on, Rosenstein will quit or be fired, Walt Maddox is confused and more …

7. Republicans who hate polls will love the latest Gallup poll that shows Republicans at their highest favorability in seven years 

— Forty-five percent of Americans view the Republican Party positively, which is a nine-point gain from last September’s poll. It is the highest since the party registered a 47 percent favorability rating in January 2011 after taking the House in 2010.

— Not only are the polls at a peak for Republicans, but they are also seen as more favorable than Democrats for the first time since Republicans captured the Senate in 2014.

6. While lottery, gaming and sports gambling remain low-key campaign issues, they will be up next legislative session

— There is no question that the Alabama legislature will be considering additional revenue sources in the form of sports gambling and lottery in the next legislative session, but a recent report made it appear the Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon was leaning towards bringing the bill towards the floor.

— Earlier reports quoted the speaker as saying, “I can say for sure that you’ll see a lottery bill in the first session coming up,” but he released a statement Monday making it clear that he will not be leading the charge. It read, “As far as I am aware, no lottery bills have been drafted, pre-filed, or even discussed in any detail among members.”

5. The Associated Press looks at the Alabama governor’s race and it does not look good for Walt Maddox

— The AP breaks the race down as a battle between our gun-loving, abortion-hating Governor Ivey and Maddox’s plan to expand Medicaid and gambling.

— Locally, the media continues to do puff pieces on Walt Maddox, refusing to ask him how he will pay for any of his plans but continuing to pretend he has a chance and generally ignoring the fact that he has no clue what he is talking about.

4. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was totally going to quit, and now he is totally about to get fired. But he is safe

— Yesterday morning, journalists were abuzz with scoops about the resignation of Rosenstein because he either joked or suggested wearing a wire to capture the president’s behavior. They followed him to the White House for his confrontation with the president who was not there.

— Now there is a meeting between the two on Thursday. If Trump fires Rosenstein, there is a succession plan in place and Solicitor General Noel Francisco becomes the deputy AG. If he quits, Trump just gets to appoint a replacement to oversee the Russia probe.

3. Democrats’ delay tactics were used to buy time so they could goad another sexual assault accuser to take their weak allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh out into the open

— Ronan Farrow, who has penned multiple sexual assault news stories, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that the only reason this is a story is because “Senate Democrats came looking for this claim. She did not flag this” This marks the second person Senate Democrats pushed out into the open with questionable, at best, claims of sexual abuse.

— The New York Times couldn’t move forward with these reports. They interviewed multiple individuals and chose not to run the story, so the authors shopped the story to the New Yorker.

2. President Donald Trump calls Kavanaugh accusations the “one of the most unfair things,” Ford’s attorneys start hedging. Kavanaugh and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fight on 

— The President continued to stand by his nominee for the Supreme Court, calling the attacks on him “totally political” and pushing for a quick vote. He added, “I am with Judge Kavanaugh and I look forward to a vote.”

— Senate Majority Leader said repeatedly on the floor of the Senate that these accusations were a “smear campaign,” showing he is ready to fight, and that Kavanaugh will get an up or down vote.

1. The Roy Moore-ing of Kavanaugh is complete, it could work

— Although Republicans caved on Roy Moore and gave Alabama’s caretaker junior Senator Doug Jones a job, they emboldened Democrat dirty-tricks, media misinformation, last-second garbage and now a new claim by Michael Avenatti.

— Despite the fact that the allegations are decades old, they have no actual corroboration, the media pretend they are “credible” and continue to pound away on Senate Republicans and Kavanaugh, although Kavanaugh did a much better job defending himself from the onslaught on Fox News Monday evening saying, “I’m not going anywhere.

2 mins ago

Huntsville fights subpoena for records in fatal police shooting

An Alabama city is asking a judge to deny a subpoena from county prosecutors for records related to a fatal police shooting.

AL.com reports Huntsville’s city attorney filed a motion Monday asking a judge to reject the Madison County prosecutor’s record request, or allow Huntsville to provide sealed records.

Prosecutors want the release of audio and video recordings from Huntsville Officer William Darby’s internal review and board hearing, which Darby’s defense has request as part of discovery.

Darby was charged with murder by a county grand jury for the April fatal shooting of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker, who police say was armed and suicidal.

Darby and two other officers testified at the hearing and were told it would not be used against them in court.

A hearing is set for Friday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

UAB researcher at Biden Cancer Summit: ‘We can win the war on cancer and we will’ (VIDEO)

Matt Might, the director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Hugh Kaul Precision Medicine Institute, delivered a keynote address to mark the national Biden Cancer Summit Friday.

In his speech, Might outlined the groundbreaking work that UAB and its Comprehensive Cancer Center are engaging in to identify and treat cancer, as well as the crucial work that must still be done.

“We can win the war on cancer, and we will,” Might proclaimed.

Watch:

“As far as the ‘War on Cancer’ goes, obviously we have a long way to go. But this is a war we can win… We will win it. And absolutely, UAB will,” Might concluded.

UAB and UAB’s School of Nursing hosted the Biden Cancer Summit event in Birmingham to coincide with the national summit taking place in Washington, D.C., and in cities around the country. The nationwide events are meant to draw attention to the progress doctors and scientists have made in treating cancer, and to highlight the work that still needs to take place.

Per a UAB press release, Might was a strategist from 2016-2018 in the Executive Office of the President in The White House. At The White House, he worked primarily on the Precision Medicine Initiative with both the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Prior to this role, Might was a faculty member in the Department of Biomedical Informatics at the Harvard Medical School. At Harvard, his research focused on rare disease discovery and diagnosis, and on the development of personalized therapeutics for rare disease.

At UAB, Might’s NIH and philanthropically funded research focuses on precision prevention, diagnosis and therapeutics across rare disease, cancer, and common/chronic conditions. A principal theme in his research is the use of computer and data science to enhance clinical and academic medicine.

Learn more about UAB’s Precision Medicine initiative — including more on Might’s fascinating journey from computer scientist to identifying and treating his son’s potentially fatal disease — by visiting UAB’s Precision Medicine website.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Nonprofit KultureCity is creating a more inclusive and accepting community for children with autism

KultureCity is a nonprofit that works with children on the autism spectrum to help families better the future for their children with autism, one of the most common developmental disabilities.

KultureCity strives for acceptance and inclusion for all individuals, no matter their abilities, in education, the workplace and in the community.

Watch KultureCity’s mission here, and share for the world to see. Doing so could help them win $25,000 in the Children’s Charity Spotlight Challenge.

3 hours ago

Suspected illegal immigrant arrested for DUI in Mobile

Suspected illegal immigrant Jose Pascual was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon in Mobile.

He was arrested and placed in the Mobile County jail after being charged. NBC 15 reported that jail records indicate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a hold on Pascual, which means the agency will be notified before he is released from local custody on the DUI charge.

While this is the standard operating procedure between local law enforcement agencies and ICE around the nation, some cities with left-leaning mayors have decided not to cooperate, with Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Birmingham even being “more broad” in their noncompliance than a mere sanctuary city.

Pascual will likely be taken into federal custody after he leaves county jail, but if the alleged crime had occurred in Birmingham under the local police department’s jurisdiction, that would very likely not be the case.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Report: Only 60 percent of Alabama businesses comply with E-Verify

At the request of state Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), the Alabama Legislative Services Agency issued a report on Alabama’s E-Verify compliance rate, and the results were not good.

As ABC 31 detailed, the report showed that only 60 percent of the state’s businesses were in compliance with E-Verify –  the online system that allows employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the country. While this is around the national average, Alabama’s rating is failing in comparison to neighboring Georgia, which boasts a 94 percent compliance rate.

The disparity in compliance largely comes down to different enforcement mechanisms in respective states. For Alabama, enforcement can only occur on the backend, and it is a difficult process even then, with an individual having to file a complaint with the state attorney general’s office. In stark contrast, Georgia handles enforcement on the front-end, making each employer prove E-Verify compliance before issuing them a business license.

Orr is working to bring Alabama’s compliance rate up to par, which could help the state’s legal workers in skilled industries like construction when it comes to illegal immigrant labor driving wages down.

“Why are we not vetting people to make sure they’re able, legally, to work in this state?” Orr asked.

He added, “We need to make sure that every person here is legally eligible to work as opposed to those that are here illegally and taking jobs from American citizens.”

While state law already requires all employers to use E-Verify, Alabama’s backend enforcement is leaving plenty of room for people to skirt the law. Part of the solution might be a more pro-active approach to ensuring employer participation.

“I’m going to look at a bill to see if we could bring that to Alabama — that same system would get our compliance rate up from sixty-plus percent to ninety-plus percent like they have in Georgia,” Orr outlined.

The state senator, per ABC 31, will also continue to investigate other issues that could potentially be hindering Alabama’s E-Verify compliance.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

