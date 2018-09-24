Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Speaker Mac McCutcheon: Hypothetical lottery bill will not come from House leadership 33 mins ago / News
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on second Kavanaugh accuser, Rosenstein and more… 48 mins ago / Highlights
The Roy Moore-ing of Brett Kavanaugh is complete 3 hours ago / Opinion
KyKenKee lumber expansion will add more than 60 jobs 4 hours ago / News
Sessions at Hoover law enforcement conference: ‘We have your back and you have our thanks’ 4 hours ago / News
Birmingham soldier killed in Vietnam War to be buried at Arlington 5 hours ago / News
ESPN’s Rece Davis included in UA’s 2018 Communication Hall of Fame class 6 hours ago / News
Trial lawyers continue to bankroll Tom Parker’s campaign for chief justice 7 hours ago / News
Sessions leaves stage immediately after speech in Hoover, does not attend press availability as news breaks that Deputy AG Rosenstein was being forced out 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Planned Parenthood PAC joins Maddox in opposing pro-life ‘Amendment Two’ 7 hours ago / News
‘God is a changer of men’: First class graduates from Birmingham Theological Seminary Prison Initiative 8 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Sen. Shelby, Judge Wes Allen applaud $3.2M grant for research facility in Troy 8 hours ago / News
Another police ambush in Selma – officer hit by multiple shooters using rifles, ‘military type tactics’ 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: The Kavanaugh circus gets dumber, Doug Jones wants to drag it out, Martha Roby touts ‘Tax Reform 2.0’ and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Poarch Creek Indians’ Robbie McGhee: We don’t mind supporting a lottery ‘if it is something good for the state of Alabama’ 10 hours ago / News
Anniston Star chair, publisher Josephine Ayers gave 4 times to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during 2018 cycle 11 hours ago / Analysis
Steve Marshall partners with White House to recognize ICE & border patrol agents 11 hours ago / Sponsored
Krispy Kreme offering coffee-glazed doughnuts this week only: Here’s where you can get them in Alabama 22 hours ago / News
AL House Speaker Mac McCutcheon ‘can say for sure that you’ll see a lottery bill’ in 2019 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Sen. Doug Jones’s easy out on Kavanaugh, Democrats must navigate state’s love of Trump, Alabama Socialist seek municipal office and more on Guerrilla Politics… 1 day ago / Opinion
3 hours ago

The Roy Moore-ing of Brett Kavanaugh is complete

If Republicans give in to Democrat dirty-tricks, media misinformation, last-second garbage and Michael Avenatti, they will deserve every single thing they get.

Our caretaker junior Senator Doug Jones is not a senator if we aren’t told all the allegations against Roy Moore were “credible,” as long as credible means they all said the same thing. The only evidence that exists was a yearbook, which has a questionable veracity, to be kind.

But that is over. It worked, so it is now the standard.

Here are the “credible’ allegations against Brett Kavanaugh:

1. He attempted to rape a woman at a high school party in 1982.

Reality:

Three of those people, PJ Smyth, Mark Judge and Kavanaugh, have already denied any recollection of attending such a party.

On Saturday night, Leland Ingham Keyser, a classmate of Ford’s at the all-girl Holton-Arms School and her final named witness, denied any recollection of attending a party with Brett Kavanaugh.

“Simply put, Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” lawyer Howard J. Walsh said in a statement sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Doesn’t seem very credible to me.

2. He shoved his penis in the face of a woman at Yale in 1984.

Reality:

In a statement, two of those male classmates who Ramirez alleged were involved in the incident, the wife of a third male student she said was involved, and three other classmates, Dino Ewing, Louisa Garry and Dan Murphy, disputed Ramirez’s account of events in a statement.

The statement read, “We were the people closest to Brett Kavanaugh during his first year at Yale. He was a roommate to some of us, and we spent a great deal of time with him, including in the dorm where this incident allegedly took place. Some of us were also friends with Debbie Ramirez during and after her time at Yale. We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it—and we did not. The behavior she describes would be completely out of character for Brett. In addition, some of us knew Debbie long after Yale, and she never described this incident until Brett’s Supreme Court nomination was pending. Editors from the New Yorker contacted some of us because we are the people who would know the truth, and we told them that we never saw or heard about this.”

That’s from the end of the story that has started round two of this.

Doesn’t seem very credible, but we keep calling it “credible.”

There is no evidence any of this happened, but no one seems to care.

If Republicans allow this to derail this confirmation barring any real evidence, the Democrats will never have to win another election.

The media has declared that all would be well if Republicans would just nominate another conservative. They know there is no way to do that before the midterms, and they also know they will fight that nominee tooth-and-nail.

This is it folks, Kavanaugh or nothing.

The media and Democrats know it, Republicans know it, too.

Republicans have to make a stand here unless real and credible accusations come forward.

If Republicans give in on this with these weak accusations, any accusation kills a nominee and it will continue to be weaponized.

33 mins ago

Speaker Mac McCutcheon: Hypothetical lottery bill will not come from House leadership

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon released a statement on Monday confirming that a lottery bill, which is expected to be proposed in the state legislature in 2019, will not be driven by House leadership.

News came out over the weekend of McCutcheon telling WHNT, “I can say for sure that you’ll see a lottery bill in the first session coming up.” But a press release from the speaker clarified that some outlets took his words out of context.

The headline from one outlet read, “Lottery could be on lawmaker’s agenda this year,” but McCutcheon says this is far from the truth, saying, “[A]ny effort to come forward with a lottery bill in the House would not be led by the leadership, which obviously includes me.”

248
Keep reading 248 WORDS

“A reporter from station WHNT in Huntsville asked me last week to comment about the efforts that surrounding states are undertaking to implement lotteries, sports betting, and other forms of gambling,” McCutcheon explained in a Monday news release. “I said the Legislature will likely see a lottery bill introduced in the first session of the quadrennium, but that response was based on a general feeling and no concrete knowledge on my part.”

Again, right now, the lottery bill being discussed is strictly hypothetical.

McCutcheon continued, “As far as I am aware, no lottery bills have been drafted, pre-filed, or even discussed in any detail among members. And any effort to come forward with a lottery bill in the House would not be led by the leadership, which obviously includes me.”

The speaker also reaffirmed his belief that bringing other gambling interests into the lottery mix could very well sink the yet-to-exist bill.

“I do feel that if any lottery bill were to have a chance of success, it should be defined as a traditional paper ticket lottery rather than an electronic lottery that could open the door to slot machines and other gambling devices,” McCutcheon concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
48 mins ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on second Kavanaugh accuser, Rosenstein and more…

“The Ford Faction” host Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 24.

The show’s “Final thoughts” segment touches on:

– Brett Kavanaugh has a list of accusers
– Trump VS Rosenstein Thursday
– Michigan High School gets rid of “Homecoming Queen”
– East AlabamaWorks!
– Kaepernick might be back in NFL

Watch:

24
Keep reading 24 WORDS

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

Show less
4 hours ago

KyKenKee lumber expansion will add more than 60 jobs

Officials say an Alabama lumber company will add dozens of new jobs following the approval of a tax abatement package.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority approved the tax abatement package as part of a $28.2 million capital investment at KyKenKee Inc. during its Thursday meeting.

99
Keep reading 99 WORDS

The company will add more than 60 jobs and currently employs more than 600 people.

The authority’s interim executive director, Jo Bonner, says the new investment will allow the company an opportunity to enter new lines of business and to produce new wood products and goods.

The authority estimates the project will contribute around $14 million during the next 20 years in taxes.

KyKenKee manufactures hardwoods and Southern Yellow Pine, as well as specialty cut items and greenscape products.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
4 hours ago

Sessions at Hoover law enforcement conference: ‘We have your back and you have our thanks’

HOOVER – Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday morning delivered the keynote address at the National Public Safety Partnership (NPSP) Symposium, reaffirming his staunch support of law enforcement and touting the Trump administration’s success in making “law and order” a national focus again.

The speech, which was peppered with college football jabs and followed remarks from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale and United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Jay Town, served as a rallying call to the assembled crowd of approximately 200 crime-fighting officials from around the nation.

“On behalf of President Donald Trump I want to thank everyone here for your efforts to maintain law and order in America. Make no mistake about it: President Trump is a law and order president,” Sessions stated.

He added, “President Trump took office with a mission, a mandate, from the American people to restore public safety.”

1151
Keep reading 1151 WORDS

In Sessions’ view, President Barack Obama’s administration did not do enough to combat violent crime, with the attorney general even saying that the Obama Department of Justice had been on the wrong side of the law.

“I believe that American law enforcement is unsurpassed. Some of these people don’t seem to [understand] how hard our people work … We’ve had some really confused thinking in recent years. We intend to put an end to that,” Sessions said.

He touched more on the topic, explaining, “Big mistakes were made, some saw police as the problem. And as a result, in the last two years of the previous administration, the violent crime rate went up by nearly seven percent. Assaults went up nearly 10 percent. Rape went up by nearly 11 percent. Murder shot up by more than 20 percent. That’s what was happening when we took office.”

He continued by outlining that crime, before Obama’s tenure, had been dropping in America since President Ronald Reagan had helped reverse a previous spike.

“This was especially shocking because from 1991 to 2014, violent crime had dropped by half. Murder dropped by half. So did aggravated assault. Rape decreased by more than a third, and robbery plummeted by nearly two-thirds,” Sessions detailed.

“From the beginning I have said, and let me say this loud and clear again: we will not let that progress slip away. We are determined, resolutely to get back to reducing crime rates,” he continued.

While Sessions and Trump are portrayed in the national media as being on rocky terms, Sessions talked about being on the same page as the president and carrying out his agenda.

“The day I was sworn in as Attorney General, the President sent me three Executive Orders that have guided the work of this Department ever since. We embrace the orders,” Sessions said.

He discussed these orders, saying “First, he ordered me to enhance officer safety and to ‘back the blue.’ Second, he ordered me to dismantle the transnational criminal organizations and the cartels that are responsible for so much of the violent crime in this country. And third, he ordered me to reduce crime in America—not to preside over ever-increasing levels of crime.”

Sessions said he believes that strong law and order policies, carried out by diligent officials, can reduce violent crime and improve public safety.

“Some people think that crime levels are like the tides—going up and down and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Sessions advised. “But not this President, and not this Attorney General. He believes that law enforcement can bring down crime rates—and he’s right.”

A key part of Sessions’ efforts is the NPSP – a Department of Justice program formed in 2017 after an executive order from President Donald Trump directing the department to “take the lead on Federal actions to support law enforcement efforts nationwide and to collaborate with State, tribal, and local jurisdictions to restore public safety to all of our communities.”

The program is a rigorous training and technical assistance initiative for selected cities across the nation, which is designed to help the locations develop and execute their own procedures intended to reduce violent crime. NPSP provides two complementary, but separate, levels of assistance – diagnostics teams and operations teams – tailored to the needs of respective communities. Birmingham was chosen as one of the pilot operations sites last year.

Monday, in his speech, Sessions announced the next steps in the program’s support of law enforcement officers, including grants to select cities. He also touched on another crucial initiative to provide federal expertise to local law enforcement.

“Since 2013, 650 school resource officers have been trained through our partnership with the National Association of School Resource Officers, or NASRO, which is based right here in Hoover. We have also provided funding to NASRO to expand and update their existing curriculum,” Sessions previewed.

He then made a big announcement.

“Today I am announcing that the Department will provide $200,000 to NASRO, and that they will use this funding to train school resource officers all across America,” Sessions declared. “We are currently in the process of developing an online training program with NASRO to increase the reach of training efforts. Today’s grant will result in training of approximately 230 school resource officers.”

Sessions, throughout his address, commended law enforcement officers and efforts being made to keep America safe. All of the speakers before him enthusiastically stressed collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement and praised Sessions’ leadership in improving these relationships and working efficacy.

Selection to the NPSP stipulates that a respective city is in compliance with federal immigration law. Since that time when Birmingham was admitted to the program, Mayor Randall Woodfin has come out saying the city would go beyond being a sanctuary city when it comes to cooperating with ICE, declaring Birmingham a “welcoming city.”

While officials did not address this conundrum in their public speeches, speculation has been rampant about potential ramifications for Birmingham and Woodfin himself.

Sessions did give the example of how cooperation with federal officials will help the Magic City.

“[R]ight here in Birmingham, during a recent operation, ATF arrested more than 20 violent gang members charged with more than 800 crimes, averaging three felonies each. Officers seized more than 70 firearms as part of this operation. Jay [Town] is working with local prosecutors to determine the most appropriate jurisdiction in which to prosecute each of these criminals,” Sessions explained.

He added, “There are a lot more successes we could talk about. And I’m confident that there are a lot more successes ahead.”

Sessions made another exciting announcement during his Alabama speech, pointing to data that shows law enforcement efforts are working.

“I am announcing today the FBI will release its annual Uniform Crime Report, which will show that violent crime and murder have stopped rising and actually declined in 2017. That is something that we all should celebrate,” Sessions told the crowd.

“Those are the kind of results you get when you support law enforcement. Those are the kind of results we get when we work together,” Sessions continued.

For the nation’s top law enforcement official, the key to success is all about supporting the people doing the job, putting their lives on the line every day.

“And so we’re going to keep up this pace,” Sessions added. “We’re going to keep supporting you. We’re going to keep arming you with the tools, resources, and expertise that you need to make your communities safe.”

“Each one of you can be certain about this: we have your back and you have our thanks,” he concluded.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

 

Show less
5 hours ago

Birmingham soldier killed in Vietnam War to be buried at Arlington

The Pentagon says the remains of three U.S. Marines killed when their helicopter was shot down during the Vietnam War will be buried this week at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday that the remains of the three men will be buried as a group with full military honors next Thursday.

101
Keep reading 101 WORDS

The three men are: Capt. John A. House II, of Pelham, New York; Lance Cpl. John D. Killen III, of Davenport, Iowa; and Cpl. Glyn L. Runnels Jr., of Birmingham, Alabama.

The Pentagon says their remains were identified in March 2017.

Military officials say House, the oldest at 28, was the pilot of the Sea Knight helicopter that crashed after being hit by enemy fire on June 30, 1967.

Four others also were killed, including 18-year-old Killen and 21-year-old Runnels.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less