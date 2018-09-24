Subscription Preferences:

Poarch Creek Indians’ Robbie McGhee: We don’t mind supporting a lottery ‘if it is something good for the state of Alabama’ 22 mins ago / News
Anniston Star chair, publisher Josephine Ayers gave 4 times to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during 2018 cycle 1 hour ago / Analysis
Steve Marshall partners with White House to recognize ICE & border patrol agents 2 hours ago / Sponsored
Krispy Kreme offering coffee-glazed doughnuts this week only: Here’s where you can get them in Alabama 13 hours ago / News
AL House Speaker Mac McCutcheon ‘can say for sure that you’ll see a lottery bill’ in 2019 15 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Sen. Doug Jones’s easy out on Kavanaugh, Democrats must navigate state’s love of Trump, Alabama Socialist seek municipal office and more on Guerrilla Politics… 17 hours ago / Opinion
Rep. Gary Palmer warns Brett Kavanaugh brouhaha threatens America’s ‘experiment in self-government’ — ‘I think this is going to have consequences for the Democrats’ 19 hours ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Tax reform 2.0 gains momentum 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
What you need to know about Alabama proposed constitutional amendments 3 & 4 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama SoS John Merrill: ACLU of Alabama lawsuit for Twitter blocking ‘a publicity stunt’ 24 hours ago / News
Surrogate chooses life: Alabama woman saves unborn child 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
University of South Alabama announces new name for hospital 2 days ago / News
Alabama vintage airplane restorer enjoys taking it to new heights 2 days ago / News
U.S. Attorney General visits Auburn University to examine opioid crisis and public safety threats 2 days ago / News
Mike Rogers on Kavanaugh: ‘It is Doug Jones’ job to represent the majority will in Alabama when he casts his vote in Washington’ 2 days ago / News
UAB football jerseys to honor Alabama children 2 days ago / News
WATCH: Blount County football fans join together in prayer before game 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Surf fishing provides ‘Bama Beach Bum’ with new vocation 2 days ago / outdoors
California environmentalists caught setting up Alabama shadow campaign, cancel planned meeting 3 days ago / Analysis
22 mins ago

Poarch Creek Indians’ Robbie McGhee: We don’t mind supporting a lottery ‘if it is something good for the state of Alabama’

The possibility of a lottery in Alabama’s future is something that has been put forth by both gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic nominee Tuscaloosa Walt Maddox in recent weeks. In an interview that aired on Huntsville’s WHNT on Friday, State House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) has gone as far as predicting the legislature would take up lottery bill during the 2019 session.

Given that, it is looking more likely voters may have an opportunity to vote up or down on a lottery for Alabama. One place that it appears less likely a lottery would run into opposition is from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI), which operate three casinos in Alabama.

In an interview that aired on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, PCI’s governmental relations advisor Robbie McGhee indicated his tribe would not oppose a lottery given this renewed interest in it.

“It is something we have spoken to in the past that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians doesn’t have a problem with the lottery,” McGhee said.


McGhee explained there would be little impact on PCI’s gaming interest from a lottery, and noted that one of their casinos was 10 miles from the Florida state line, where the lottery is legal.

“Many people have asked, ‘Would a lottery have an economic impact on the tribe with what they do with the bricks and mortars?’” he said. “We’ve done a lot of various studies, and various tribes across the United States have done studies, and they really don’t.”

“One of our casino locations, of course, is in Atmore, Alabama – probably 10 miles from the Florida line where a lottery is sold,” he continued. “And we have many people within that area that play. And so, we don’t feel it would have an economic impact, and that’s why we said we don’t mind supporting it if it is something good for the state of Alabama.”

One concern some have raised is that if the lottery is legalized, might that give the Poarch Band of Creek Indians the ability to expand its gaming offering. According to McGhee, not necessarily.

“I think there’s some confusion out there regarding if a lottery passed, does that mean that the tribe automatically, in the [Indian] Gaming and Regulatory Act, have the ability to conduct Class 3 gaming?” McGhee said. “I’m not an attorney, but you can look at various law reviews and various opinions. And it all comes down to it’s still illegal in the state of Alabama. However, it is still considered a Class 3 game under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. However, within the state of Alabama, you also have other games that’s still illegal within the constitution. So it doesn’t mean that automatically that the tribe can go out and operate these games.”

“What it does mean is that the discussion should start taking place that Class 3 gaming is still allowed in the state, how about we sitting down with the state of Alabama and the governor’s office to negotiate a compact … to make sure that the state can work out an agreement with the tribe that’s beneficial to both parties.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

1 hour ago

Anniston Star chair, publisher Josephine Ayers gave 4 times to Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during 2018 cycle

A reoccurring theme within Anniston Star editorials and from its editorial staff on social media as of late has been to protest Rep. Mike Rogers’ (R-Saks) unwillingness to sit down with the paper’s editorial board.

Phillip Tutor, the commentary editor of the Star, has argued for Rogers to come to the editorial board and “to talk with him and hear his views on important things.”

According to Rogers, he has declined those invitations because of what he indicated was coming to a hostile atmosphere where there was little to gain.

“I used to do that several years ago,” Rogers said in an interview with Huntsville’s Newstalk 92.5 FM/770 AM’s Dale Jackson last week. “After the last couple of times, they were just incredibly rude while I was there. And I just decided there was no benefit in doing that. They’re always going to be liberals. We’re never going to agree. And I don’t have to be condescended to and voluntarily go along with it. So, I decided to stop doing it.”

“I like a lot of the people that work there,” he added. “But some of their editorial board just see the world differently than I do. So, there’s nothing productive to be gained from sitting down with the editorial board.”

Historically, the editorial pages of the Star have been a bastion of left-of-center beliefs going back over the course of many decades, and that editorial slant has continued since the departure earlier this year of H. Brandt Ayers, the paper’s former longtime publisher, and chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Stepping in to fill that void of publisher and chairman was H. Brandt Ayers wife, Josephine Ayers. However, not only has Mrs. Ayers led a paper that remains hostile to conservatives and Republican politicians that serves an area that overwhelming votes Republican, but she is also a Democrat donor.

According to OpenSecrets.org, a site that tracks the finances and campaign finances of candidates for federal office, Josephine E. Ayers of Anniston has donated on four occasions to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) during the 2018 midterm election cycle.

(OpenSecrets.org)

The “D-Triple-C,” as it is often referred, is the official campaign arm of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and describes itself as “the only political committee in the country whose principal mission is to support Democratic House candidates every step of the way to victory.”

Of those four occasions, Mrs. Ayers has given $250 on three occasions and $100 on one occasion going back to March 2017.

In theory, the DCCC is an organization that opposes Rogers’ candidacy. Therefore, not only does the Star oppose Rogers on policy grounds, but the head of the organization has publicly contributed to an entity that opposes Rogers’ candidacy.

It’s no wonder that Rogers declines the Star editorial board’s invitations.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

2 hours ago

Steve Marshall partners with White House to recognize ICE & border patrol agents

While ICE & CBP agents are defending themselves against partisan political rhetoric from the left, Attorney General Steve Marshall is working to highlight the important role they play in defending the rule of law and thus, securing our borders.

Last month, Marshall accepted an invitation to speak on a select White House Panel discussion on border security and how border crime and illegal immigration affect the citizens of Alabama.

“Due to our state’s proximity to Atlanta, a major distribution point for drugs, and to Texas, a border state, Alabama has become a prime transit point for drug trafficking. We see marijuana, cocaine, meth, and now illicit fentanyl coming into our state as a result. The drug trade brings dangerous and violent illegal aliens into Alabama.

Just this summer, our state was rocked by the brutal murder of a special needs 13-year-old girl— killed by affiliates of the Mexican drug cartel. I am grateful to the president and the White House for allowing me to share the observations of Alabama law enforcement and our citizens.”

Marshall praised the White House and President Trump for acknowledging these agents and their contributions and dedication to the safety of U.S. citizens. He knows the importance of respecting our law enforcement, border security, and the law itself and is committed to working with all sectors of government to ensure our citizens are protected.

“We must secure our borders and we must restore respect for the rule of law throughout this country. The men and women of ICE and CBP are critical to securing our borders, and Attorneys General—I believe—must play a major role in restoring the rule of law.”

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

13 hours ago

Krispy Kreme offering coffee-glazed doughnuts this week only: Here’s where you can get them in Alabama

Krispy Kreme will offer their new “Coffee Glazed” doughnut and “Original Glazed” flavored coffee starting Monday, and 13 Alabama locations will participate.

While the new coffee will become a permanent fixture on the menu, the coffee-glazed doughnuts will only be available through Sunday.

In addition to enjoying both new products throughout the week, Alabamians can grab a free Krispy Kreme coffee, of any size, on National Coffee Day – Saturday, September 29 – at participating locations, with no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme Rewards members receive the extra perk of a free doughnut with their coffee on that day.

Here are the participating locations:

  • Auburn
  • Birmingham
  • Decatur
  • Dothan
  • Florence
  • Foley
  • Gadsden
  • Hoover – New Patton Chapel Road
  • Hoover – Highway 280
  • Huntsville
  • Mobile
  • Montgomery
  • Tuscaloosa

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

AL House Speaker Mac McCutcheon ‘can say for sure that you’ll see a lottery bill’ in 2019

With Mississippi recently adding sports betting to its legal gambling options, the pressure is on for Alabama to not only follow that lead, but to institute a state lottery as well.

While one prominent Republican state lawmaker already has predicted a sports gaming bill will be considered by the Alabama Legislature in 2019 yet be a long-shot to pass, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) told WHNT that a lottery bill will definitely be on their agenda. However, its fate will be determined by the specifics of that now-hypothetical bill.

“I can say for sure that you’ll see a lottery bill in the first session coming up,” McCutcheon said. “Now, I can’t determine what the vote’s going to be because I’ve got to see the bill.”

A sizable part of the debate will revolve around where the lottery proceeds would go: to education, the general fund or a combination of the two.

“Could be both, it’s hard to say at this point,” McCutcheon advised.

State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who chairs the important senate appropriations committee entitled Finance and Taxation Education, echoed that specifics will shape a lottery’s case, adding that education should be a part of the equation.

“I do think if you’re going to have a lottery, earmarking money for educational purposes tends to generate a more successful lottery than monies just going to the government,” Orr explained.

While McCutcheon knows a lot of the details are yet to be determined on a proposed lottery, he outlined what could sink the bill-to-be.

“If we have a lottery bill out there, it must be clearly defined so that the people of Alabama have no doubt what the lottery issue is going to be,” McCutcheon emphasized. “We don’t want to confuse that bill with other gambling interests. If it’s going to be a lottery, let’s make it a statewide lottery, so the people can look at it, and then let’s make a determination on how we’re going to vote on it.”

The lottery would go to a referendum of the people as a constitutional amendment if it was passed by the state legislature. The governor has no power to sign or veto a lottery bill.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

17 hours ago

VIDEO: Sen. Doug Jones’s easy out on Kavanaugh, Democrats must navigate state’s love of Trump, Alabama Socialist seek municipal office and more on Guerrilla Politics…

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Will Judge Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed or not based on the he said/she said accusation?

— Does Sen. Doug Jones view his issues as a reason to vote against him or as an excuse?

— How much does Alabama’s love of Trump effect Alabama Democrats’ chances?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Republican candidate for State House (District 3) Andrew Sorrell.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at those who judge Kavanaugh’s accuser as telling the truth with no evidence.

