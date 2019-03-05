 Left ACLR Right ACLR

7 Things: Ivey to sell 'Rebuild Alabama' in her State of the State, Trump praises Ivey and offers help, racist kids embarrass themselves and Alabama and more …

7. Maybe the situation at the border is a crisis after all

— As at least four Republicans prepare to force President Donald Trump to veto resolutions attempting to rescind his emergency declaration to fund a border wall, a Washington Post reporter points out illegal entries are surging. In a lengthy article, Nick Miroff lays out that a record number of families are crossing the border. He wrote, “During a month when the border debate was dominated by the fight over President Trump’s push for a wall, unauthorized migration in fiscal 2019 is on pace to reach its highest level in a decade.”

6. Democrats are prepared to punish their own member’s anti-Semitism without naming her

 — Instead of calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and her repeated use of the “dual loyalty” smear, a watered-down measure by Democrats decries the myth of dual loyalty while other Democrats are calling her out on social media for her use of “offensive, painful stereotypes.” Jewish groups seem pretty adamant that her third strike should be the end of her run on the House Foreign Relations Committee.

5. Attorney General Bill Barr will not recuse himself from the Russia investigation; Barr will receive the Robert Mueller report soon

— As with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and acting-AG Matt Whitaker, the media and their Democrats have demanded the new AG recuse himself from the Russia investigation because of perceived conflicts. Barr isn’t having it and “senior career ethics officials advised that General Barr should not recuse himself from the Special Counsel’s investigation,” according to the Department of Justice. There is no timeline for the Mueller report, but now that Barr is cleared, he is expected to receive it at any time.

4. As the collusion narrative falls apart, Democrats seek information from over 80 different people as they seek out crimes

— It is becoming clear the Mueller report will not be the “smoking gun” the media and their Democrats need it to be, so they are largely moving on before that becomes clear. While the request is large, it should be noted that the committee in question has limited their requests to material already provided to other congressional committees or investigators. These investigations will not produce criminal charges — just political charges that can be used in public and for possible articles of impeachment.

3. Stupid kids in Hoover say stupid and racist things and make the international news

— The students in the videos attend two Hoover high schools and are heard on tape making racist slurs, joking about concentration camps and even discussing how to get rid of black people and Jews. The comments are obviously insane and shocking and include a lot of laughing as they say, “F*** n*****s, f*** Jews,” “Jews are fine because they’re white. We just need the n*****s gone” and “stick[ing] [blacks] in concentration camps and just bomb them.” There doesn’t appear to be much the school system can do as the students were not on campus and don’t appear to be breaking any laws.

2. Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for parts of Alabama; President Donald Trump has pledged his administration’s help in dealing with tornadoes; Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blames climate change

— Governor Ivey thanked the president for his support and added she has spoken with the director of FEMA after 23 were killed in eastern Alabama. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are making every federal resource possible after the deadly storms, and Trump called Ivey, “one of the best in our Country.” Democrats and online trolls are claiming the president is playing favorites with Alabama. Don’t worry, AL.com is all over that angle.

1. Gas tax push starts in earnest today with Governor Kay Ivey’s State of the State address while the Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield touts it as well

— Ivey’s State of the State will most likely focus on the need for a special session to pass her “Rebuild Alabama Act,” reform the oversight of ALDOT and explain to the conservative state why these new taxes are necessary without a regular legislative process. Canfield said he believed this is an economic development matter, outlining, “If we want to continue to attract world-class companies and high-paying jobs to Alabama, we need to make an investment in the state’s infrastructure system.”

A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham athletic partnership changes the game for Birmingham City Schools

Whether it’s sitting on metal bleachers at your local ball park, Friday night lights on a high school football field, or watching the bounce of a basketball on the slick wood floors of an old-school gymnasium, the goal typically remains the same, to see your team win.

But for the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, winning goes beyond a number on a scoreboard. It’s what happens in the process. Founded in 2002 by Edgar Welden, the nonprofit was created in response to news that the Birmingham city school system was considering doing away with some of their athletics programs.

Toney Pugh, the organization’s executive director, said Mr. Welden read the news and decided to do something about it.

Since then, the organization, along with their corporate partners, have contributed over three million dollars towards the athletics and fine art programs in the Birmingham city public schools, with $162,000 going toward college scholarships to deserving students.

Pugh said BAP can be described as, “a large booster club for the Birmingham city school system,” which currently supports seven high schools and 18 area middle schools.

From helping students prepare for the ACT, to sending coaches to professional development courses, to purchasing team uniforms, BAP is wide-ranging in its efforts to help both students and coaches alike.

“All successful high school extracurricular programs need additional encouragement and support, and we are here to help with those endeavors” Pugh said.

Pugh knows a thing or two about the impact sports have in a community. A former head coach and athletic director, he started high school sports programs from the ground up at both Clay-Chalkville and Oak Mountain High Schools.

When asked about BAP’s plans for the future, Pugh said the nonprofit hopes to reach more students by creating new sport options within the Birmingham city school system, such as lacrosse and golf.

Pugh says this is significant because it offers more students the opportunity to achieve success in life as they head toward adulthood.

“Athletics are so important in our society. In educational systems, it’s important because it teaches so many life lessons you need to be successful,” Pugh said.

Pugh continued, “…whether it’s dedication, commitment or work ethic, these are things you will need as you get older.”

To learn more about the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, or to donate, visit their website at, https://bapteam.org/about/.

Mo Brooks honored for 100 percent voting record by conservative group

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) Monday announced that he has been honored with the Family Research Council’s prestigious “True Blue” Award for his 100 percent voting record on conservative, pro-life and pro-family legislation in 2018.

In a press release, Brooks said, “Family Research Council is one of the premier organizations fighting for conservative, pro-life, pro-family values. I thank them for helping the American people better understand how key bills proposed in Congress impact these important values.”

“I was proud to receive the prestigious ‘True Blue’ Award for my 100% voting record in 2018. It is crucial we not falter and continue to work together to defend the foundational principles that have made our nation the greatest in world history,” he added.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, praised Brooks in a statement.

Perkins stated, “We thank Rep. Brooks for voting to defend and advance faith, family, and freedom. As a ‘True Blue Member’ he voted 100% on FRC Action’s Scorecard including votes to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, help hard-working families set aside funds for an unborn child’s future education, and defund the individual mandate in D.C.”

“Rep. Brooks deserves praise for his unwavering commitment to stand for life, family, marriage, and religious liberty. Alabamians should be encouraged to know that they have a Member of Congress such as Rep. Brooks who has come alongside other members and our president to begin the work of rebuilding our nation, and protecting the very values that made America great,” he concluded.

A search of Family Research Council’s scorecard revealed that all Republican members of Alabama’s House delegation received the distinction, while Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) was marked with a zero percent voting record.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

UAB Proton Therapy Center set to install 90-ton cancer-fighting cyclotron

A 90-ton piece of cancer-fighting equipment is set to be installed at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Proton Therapy Center on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The cyclotron, named Emma, came with a price tag of $25 million and will use an aimed beam of protons directed at a tumor site to fight cancer.

Per UAB, proton therapy is “used to treat tumors of the brain and central nervous system, spine, head and neck, lung, prostate, liver, and gastrointestinal tract and colon, and some breast tumors.”

With only 29 locations in the United States where this type of treatment is available, UAB will be the first to offer proton therapy in Alabama.

Built in Germany, Emma was offloaded in Brunswick, Georgia, and will be brought to Birmingham by a special truck.

With the tool weighing so much, a specialized crane will be used to place Emma inside of the Proton Therapy Center, which is being constructed at the corner of 20th Street South and 4th Avenue.

Emma was originally set to be installed on Monday, but it was announced that the cyclotron would not arrive until Tuesday due to weather conditions.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Bernie Sanders: 'Climate change' to blame for Alabama tornado deaths

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, is blaming climate change after two tornadoes devastated east Alabama Sunday.

In a Facebook post on his official Senate account, Sanders shared an article from “Ecowatch.com” entitled, “23 Dead as Tornado Pummels Lee County, AL in Further Sign ‘Tornado Alley’ Is Moving East.”

In his caption, Sanders said, “The science is clear, climate change is making extreme weather events, including tornadoes, worse. We must prepare for the impacts of climate change that we know are coming.”

He added, “The full resources of the federal government must be provided to these families. Our thoughts are with the people of Alabama and their families.”

The article Sanders shared initially claimed that the tornadoes were the first ever in Lee County.

“There have in fact been 40 tornadoes in Lee County since 1950, according to NOAA’s Storm Events Database, not including Sunday’s storms,” the website admitted in a correction.

Sanders was in Selma on Sunday campaigning.

RELATED: East Alabama tornado survivor: ‘I thank the Lord’ for saving me

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mitch McConnell: 'Alabama has benefited from the devoted leadership of Senator Richard Shelby'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a Yellowhammer State native, took to the floor Monday to speak about the Sunday tornadoes in east Alabama and praise Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for “his hard work and steady hand” in securing disaster relief.

McConnell first made it clear where his heart was and thanked first responders for their heroic efforts.

“I know the entire Senate joins me today in offering deep sympathies to the communities affected by yesterday’s spate of tornadoes in east Alabama and Georgia,” he said. “As first responders continue to search for survivors in the rubble, we know that at least 23 innocent lives were lost to this disaster, all in Lee County, Alabama. Our condolences are especially with their loved ones — and our gratitude is with the emergency personnel and local officials who have spearheaded evacuation and rescue efforts.”

McConnell continued, “The people of Alabama are all too familiar with the pain caused by devastating storms like yesterday’s. The entire region has been hit hard in recent years, seemingly by one disaster after another. And they continue to brace against the threat of hurricanes and the flooding that so often impacts communities in my state of Kentucky.”

The Senate chief then singled out Shelby for his leadership.

“But at every step of the way — from response and recovery to resilient achievement — Alabama has benefited from the devoted leadership of Senator Richard Shelby,” McConnell advised.

He outlined, “On the specific issue of disaster recovery, [Shelby’s] hard work and steady hand have helped lead the charge. When supplemental funding for natural disaster relief receives floor time here in the Senate, it will be thanks to the hard work of our colleagues like Senator Perdue [R-GA], Senator Isakson [R-GA] and others, and Chairman Shelby.

McConnell then explained that this type of leadership exemplifies Shelby’s tenure serving the people of Alabama. Sunday marked Shelby becoming the longest-serving U.S. Senator ever from the state.

“Of course, this is far from the only area in which Richard Shelby has delivered results for his state and for the nation. For years, he’s made a personal mission out of restoring and improving our nation’s infrastructure,” McConnell said. “He’s brought wise and decisive leadership to as our chief appropriator. And the state of Alabama bears countless signs of Senator Shelby’s dedicated service: From supporting the missile defense and space exploration programs in Huntsville, to helping establish the National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, where researchers forecast floods and work to mitigate water-related hazards.”

He concluded, “So it’s as fitting a day as any to praise Senator Shelby’s continued service. But it also happens that over the weekend, the current senior Senator from Alabama became the longest-serving senator in the history of the state. I couldn’t be happier to recognize my friend, Richard Shelby, on this occasion. And I know each of our colleagues will join me in congratulating him on the years of faithful service to Alabamians that have made this recognition possible.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

