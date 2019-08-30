7 Things: Ivey faces blackface backlash, Zeigler wants ALDOT director gone, Comey broke rules and suffers no consequences and more …
7. Then there were ten
- On Thursday, the Democratic National Committee announced the candidates who have qualified for the upcoming presidential primary debate on September 12 in Houston, and it’s only half of the last debate’s total.
- There are only ten candidates who have qualified for the upcoming debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ); South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA); former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX); U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN); U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MD); entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
6. JSU is being called out for using “crucifixion” imagery
- The new Jacksonville State University college football hype video opens with “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” playing, followed by red or white paint dripping down player’s limbs.
- Some people have said that the video is using crucifixion imagery and are upset with the video due to religious reasons, however even if you aren’t offended by the video you can’t deny that it’s just plain weird.
5. Trump has established the U.S. Space Command
- On Thursday, President Donald Trump held an event in the Rose Garden to further his move to create the Space Force. He officially reestablished the U.S. Space Command, which will serve as the military’s 11th combatant command and could be stationed at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.
- During the announcement, Trump said, “The dangers to our country constantly evolve, and so must we,” and noted that there are different evolving threats in terms of missile launches and new technology. Now, “it’s going to be a whole different ball game” for those who threaten the United States.
4. Lathan is defending her party’s resolution
- Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan on Thursday appeared on the “Matt & Aunie” show to defend the resolution pushing for U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be expelled from Congress and explained why there’s no issue with Alabama bringing this resolution.
- Lathan said that Omar’s oath is to the constitution, not just to the people of Minnesota, and she went on to explain that even though different legislators represent different states, it “does not mean the people in Alabama just be quiet – because they pledge an allegiance to the constitution of our nation.” Lathan also said that if representatives from other states don’t want Alabama criticizing them, then those states would have to stop criticizing Alabama in turn.
3. Comey leaked but won’t be prosecuted
- In an occurrence that seems all too common, Americans are being told that the rules do not apply to the powerful, as an Inspector General report found that former FBI Director James Comey violated bureau policies in handling documents and leaking. However, they decided not to pursue charges.
- The DOJ’s IG’s office found that “Comey violated FBI policy and the requirements of his F.B.I. employment agreement when he chose this path” and his actions set a “dangerous example” because he was pursuing a “personally desired outcome.”
2. Axe the ALDOT director?
- After Governor Kay Ivey announced that the I-10 Movile River Bridge and Bayway project is essentially “dead,” State Auditor Jim Zeigler is now saying that the ALDOT Director John Cooper should be fired.
- In a letter that Zeigler sent to Ivey, he lays out reasons why Cooper should be fired, including “prematurely proceeding with the I-10 toll bridge project without having obtained support.” Zeigler said that Cooper no longer has credibility with people or elected officials in the state.
1. Alabama governor’s shame
- 52 years ago, Governor Kay Ivey and her then-fiancé Ben LaRavia were interviewed on the Auburn student radio station when Ivey was Auburn’s SGA vice president, and during the interview LaRavia describes a Baptist Student Union skit that Ivey participated in where she wore “a pair of blue coveralls and she had put some black paint all over her face.” Ivey on Thursday already released this radio clip and a statement addressing the incident.
- Ivey’s statement says that while she doesn’t remember the skit, wearing blackface or the radio interview from 1967, she “will not deny what is the obvious.” Ivey also isn’t trying to excuse any of her actions because she was a college student or because it occurred in the 1960’s, and the governor has offered her “heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes.” “I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s,” she said.