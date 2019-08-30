7 Things: Ivey faces blackface backlash, Zeigler wants ALDOT director gone, Comey broke rules and suffers no consequences and more …

The Backstreet Boys “DNA World Tour” featuring Baylee Littrell is Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Grammy-nominated group was formed in 1993 and quickly rose to fame with hit songs “As long As You Love Me” and “Incomplete.” Baylee Litttrell’s hit country single, “Don’t Knock It,” was released in 2018. Baylee is the son of former Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell. Tickets are online .

Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens

The final Soul Food Saturday is Aug. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A DJ will entertain with music as you enjoy a meal prepared by Chef Matthew Murphree. This week’s menu is blackened catfish with tartar sauce or grilled chicken, green beans and red beans and rice. The meals are $10. Tour the grounds, pick fresh produce from the garden and enjoy games. For more information, call 205-780-5656. Arlington is at 331 Cotton Ave. S.W. in Birmingham.

Labor Day at the Birmingham Zoo

Spend a day at the Birmingham Zoo. Besides enjoying the animals, take a splash in the fountains, ride on the train or zip down the wild slide. The Zoo is offering a discounted admission of $8 to first responders and up to four guests at $8 each. Make it a weekend to remember as you honor emergency medical technicians, firefighters and law enforcement officers. Learn more at www.birminghamzoo.com.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Placethrough Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Rodney Scott’s BBQ are set for Saturday, Aug. 31. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information. The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. South.

Labor Day Car Show and Fireworks

The city of Foley is a triple threat with its car show, live music and fireworks display. The classic, hot rods and custom-built car show is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Essentials will take the stage on OWA’s Island at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 8:45 p.m. The amusement park is closed. Gather family and friends for a fantastic Saturday evening. To participate in the car show, register at visitowa.com.

Alabama Adventure Amusement Park and Splash Adventure Water Park

This is your last chance to cool off from the summer heat. The park is open this weekend through Labor Day. Water Park rides include Upsurge, the Twister, Neptune’s Plunge, Splash Island, Kahuna Waves, the FreeFall, Castaway Island, Warrior River, Mist-ical Maze and Salamander Bay. Amusement park rides include Rampage, Galleon, Drop Zone, Scrambler, Yo-Yo, Jump Around, Tilt-A-Whirl, Centi-Speed, Teacups, Rockin’ Tug, Splash Express, Little Harbor, Little Bumpers, the Vault Laser Maze Challenge and Crank N Roll. Tickets are online. The park is off exit 110 from Interstate 20/59 near its junction with Interstate 459 in Bessemer.

Okra Festival

Take part in Burkville’s annual Okra Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The popular festival, now in its 20th year, celebrates an okra crop that survived the exceptionally hot summer of 2000. Decades later, the family affair remains one of the top things to do in Lowndes County. Festival fans will enjoy live music, hot food, fresh vegetables, arts and crafts and the wonderful goodness of okra. Kids’ activities include face painting and a bouncy house. For more information about this free event, call 334-730-5548.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature B. Alexandria and Ryon Schultz Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Big Spring Park East in Huntsville. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.comor call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons are playing the Biloxi Shuckers through Labor Day at Regions Field. Tickets are online. Follow this link for the complete list of giveaways and special events for each game night. The venue is at 1401 First Ave. South. For more information, call 205-988-3200 or email barons@barons.com.

