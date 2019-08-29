Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

JSU football hype video generates controversy for crucifixion imagery

Jacksonville State University (JSU) certainly turned some heads with the release of their football program’s hype video this week.

The video, which features “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” playing throughout, opens a little, well, differently, than most.

In conjunction with the religious music, the opening image of red paint dripping down a dangling arm immediately brings blood to the viewer’s mind.

The video then doubles down, not-so-subtly evoking imagery of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

Watch:

The theme seems to be the rebirth — or resurrection — of the football program for its new season.

The video has certainly drawn its detractors on social media.

Some were seemingly offended for religious reasons.

Others appeared to just be weirded out.

However, one thing is for sure: JSU went viral, drawing hundreds of thousands of new sets of eyes to its football program ahead of their game at Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

ALGOP Chair Lathan defends Ilhan Omar resolution — ‘Because the representative is from another state does not mean the people in Alabama just be quiet’

Thursday during an appearance on Birmingham radio Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie” show, Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan defended her party’s passage of a resolution calling on Alabama’s congressional delegation to proceed with seeking the expulsion of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lathan explained that the resolution, which was introduced by State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant), laid out the reasoning for the call for expulsion. Included were Omar’s accusation that U.S. armed forces committed war crimes in Somalia, her characterization of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack on World Trade Center, calls for leniency for ISIS fighters and alleged anti-Semitic activities.

According to Lathan, state boundaries were not viewed as a limitation for the Alabama Republican Party, given Omar’s oath was to the U.S. Constitution.

504
“Every member of Congress takes an oath of office,” Lathan said. “And the oath of office has the words ‘Constitution of the United States of America.’ It does not say the ‘constitution of Minnesota.’ It does not say the ‘constitution of Alabama.’ It does not say the ‘constitution of Idaho.’ I could keep going. It says ‘of America.’ And so when United States representatives like Rep. Omar has a pattern, consistent pattern, where she has had to apologize, pull tweets back, had condemnation of her own party on top of her – it was just enough for this individual – enough to say no one is doing anything, no one has said anything.”

“In other words, if you look at this with the oath of office, which is where he was coming from in the discussion because the representative is from another state does not mean the people in Alabama just be quiet – because they pledge an allegiance to the constitution of our nation,” she continued.

Lathan also noted that if the reasoning that people in Alabama should not criticize a duly elected congresswoman from Minnesota applied, then the same would apply as it pertains to those who criticize Alabama from beyond its borders.

“If that’s the case, are we going to say everyone in America – everybody stand down, no one say anything about Alabama?” Lathan added. “About what we do, what we say? There’s a process, obviously, where she is elected in Minnesota. You got to have boundaries, and that’s the way we’re carved out.”

“Her people make that decision, but that’s not the same thing as saying if you have a member who has taken an oath to our nation to just sit back and say, ‘You can say all these things. You can ask for leniency on ISIS.’ Top Democrats have written letters demanding she apologize for her remarks. She sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee. The chairman has denounced her multiple times she has said these things. The vice president of our country has said she at least needs to be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee because what she is saying and what she is doing is not the same thing as the oath – this is the thinking in this resolution – it doesn’t match.”

The ALGOP chair called Omar’s reference to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, the party’s 2017 U.S. Senate nominee, a distraction given Omar did not address the grievances in the resolution.

“What she didn’t say was, ‘I did not say those things, I did not do those things,’” Lathan said. “She played squirrel. She said, ‘Ah yeah, but look over there.’ She can’t stand on the things – the one, two, three, four things I just pointed out because she is guilty of every one of them.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Merrill distributes new ‘Alabama: The Bicentennial’ history book to state school superintendents

The new history book co-authored by Secretary of State John Merrill and Tom Ward is coming to a school near you.

At Wednesday morning’s meeting of the School Superintendents of Alabama and State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey in Montgomery, Merrill delivered almost 650 copies of the history book Alabama: The Bicentennial to 142 school superintendents from across the Yellowhammer State.

To celebrate Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood, the book recognizes more than 400 notable Alabamians who have made significant contributions to our state.

Every school that has fourth-grade students will receive a complimentary copy for their media center. Copies of the book will also be delivered to private, parochial and independent schools.

“As the former Director of Community Relations and Community Education for the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education for 16 years, education remains a top priority to me. Through this project, I hope to assist in the education of students across the State of Alabama by providing them with the opportunity to learn more about our state,” Merrill said in a statement.

Although he authored the book, Merrill has not and will not receive compensation of any form.

Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will go directly to Friends of the Alabama Archives, a non-profit auxiliary to the Alabama Department of Archives & History, where a scholarship fund has been created. This scholarship will provide opportunities for underprivileged students to join their classmates on field trips when those students lack the financial resources needed to make the trip to tour the state capitol.

For more information or to apply for the scholarship, contact Georgia Ann Hudson from the Alabama Department of Archives & History at georgiaann.hudson@archives.alabama.gov.

Additionally, Merrill thanked ALFA, Alabama Power Company and Steve Murray, the Director of Alabama Archives & History, for their help and tremendous generosity in making this project possible.

Alabama: The Bicentennial is available for purchase at the Alabama Department of Archives & History or online at alabama200book.com.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Mobile Bay Bridge tolls dead for now, Moore and Omar crave attention, free college in Birmingham and more …

7. Space Command could come to Alabama

  • Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal is on the shortlist for potential homes of the Space Command, along with four Air Force bases in Colorado and Vandenberg AFB in California. The winner will be announced Thursday at the White House.
  • President Donald Trump will be part of the announcement for the Space Command. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said will be responsible for planning and carrying out space operations. He added Space Command will have 87 units at its launch with abilities including missile warning, satellite operations, space control and space support.

6. You can’t trust the media

  • After using his platform on primetime cable television to float another unconfirmed conspiracy theory about President Donald Trump and his interaction with Russian oligarchs, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell had to walk back his statement and issue a retraction.
  • Make no mistake, as this was a forced retraction. O’Donnell noted, “This afternoon, attorneys for the president sent us a letter asserting the story is false. They also demanded a retraction. Tonight, we are retracting the story.” But he still irresponsibly offered this caveat, “We don’t know whether the information is inaccurate. The fact is we do know it wasn’t ready for broadcast and for that I apologize.”

5. Democratic staffers act out at border facilites

  • After House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) sent his staff to a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at the border, and the staff members were “disruptive” and wouldn’t follow instructions, the Department of Homeland Security has barred anymore Democratic staffers of the committee from visiting.
  • Cummings had been planning on sending his staff back to the border this week to visit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and CBP centers, but because staff was interfering with law enforcement, being rude to officers and refusing to leave a location after their allotted time, the ICE visit this week will be limited to two hours.

4. Trump could get three more Supreme Court nominations

  • While U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was speaking to the Morgan County Republican Party at their monthly meeting, he explained why it’s so important that President Donald Trump win reelection and Republicans keep the Senate.
  • Brooks said that depending on how things go over the next few years, we could see not just one but “maybe two, maybe even three Supreme Court justices if President Trump can nominate and the Senate can confirm the two like the president has nominated so far.”

3. Free college for Birmingham students

  • Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Twitter. “Starting in 2020, any Birmingham City School student that walks across the graduation stage will have the opportunity to attend any in-state two- or four-year school tuition-free.”
  • Woodfin did clarify that students will only be funded to attend in-state public colleges, but so far, no explanation has been provided on how the program will be funded.

2. Roy Moore really wants you to pay attention to him

  • Former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore has taken his opportunity to make headlines and responded in the ongoing feud between Alabama Republicans and U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) by saying, “President Trump was right: she should go back to Somalia from whence she came.”
  • Of course, Moore was only brought into this argument because after the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution that Omar should be expelled from Congress, Omar responded by saying, “If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate.”

1. Mobile’s toll project not happening?

  • After months of political wrangling and public outcry, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared the plans for a Mobile Bay Bridge and Bayview are effectively dead.
  • Governor Ivey cited the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization’s failure to prioritize the project when she said, “With the action taken today, there is no pathway forward, and this project is dead.”

Trump pollster, ex-Cruz presidential campaign boss team up to support Tuberville for Senate

Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate candidacy continues to pick up steam.

Yellowhammer News has learned that a political action committee with major conservative bona fides formed on Thursday.

Called “Grit PAC,” the committee fully intends to support Tuberville for the 2020 Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Huntsville’s Stan McDonald, a prominent conservative grassroots activist, political fundraiser and lawyer in the state, will serve as Grit PAC’s chairman.

“Coach Tuberville has the perfect background, experience, and values to fight for Alabama in Washington. There is no other conservative in this race better equipped to defeat Doug Jones in November, and certainly no one who will be a stronger ally to President Trump,” McDonald said in a statement.

“Simply put, Alabama needs someone with grit to represent and fight for them—Tommy Tuberville is the embodiment of grit and the Alabama values that voters want to see restored to the Senate,” he explained.

One of the nation’s top political firms, Axiom Strategies, and Jeff Roe, Axiom’s founder, will serve as the PAC’s general consultant. Roe ran Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign, among other high-profile assignments, including consulting for then-Senator Luther Strange’s (R-AL) 2017 special election bid.

Additionally, Tony Fabrizio of Fabrizio, Lee & Associates will serve as Grit PAC’s pollster. Fabrizio served as the lead pollster for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and will do the same on the president’s 2020 reelection.

While Fabrizio has not yet conducted polling for the PAC on the race, recent surveys — both internal and independent — have shown Tuberville with a strong lead in this early stage in the race.

“Coach’s campaign is off to a great start. He is raising money, leading in the polls, and voters all over Alabama are responding to his message,” McDonald concluded. “Grit PAC will have an aggressive fundraising goal and look to bolster coach’s message and show the contrast between candidates in this race.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Episode 2: Ralph Nelson — Rocket City Trash Pandas owner on his career in baseball and beyond

Dale Jackson is joined by Ralph Nelson, managing partner and CEO of the Rocket City Trash Pandas to find out how he came to own Alabama’s newest minor league baseball team and the backstory behind the craziest team name in sports.

Ralph describes his 25 years working in major league baseball – from his start as an intern to putting a championship team together. He explains why there was an extra umpire on the field for a special game after 9/11 and what he told George W. Bush that the former president wasn’t allowed to do.

