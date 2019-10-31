7 Things: Impeachment vote happening today, ‘whistleblower’ identified, Shelby is all about Sessions getting in the Senate race and more …

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7. Doug Jones donors cannot vote for him

  • It’s not unknown that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has received a majority of his donations from out of state. New numbers show that he’s received the largest portion of his donations from California, totaling more than $664,000 from California alone but only $521,000 from Alabama.
  • A trial attorney from California, Mike Arias, donated $500 to Jones’ campaign and reasoned, “You can’t just be electing your own senators. You have to realize that to get things done, you have to help elect other like-minded senators in other states.” In comparison to Jones, the GOP candidates have raised $2 million in Alabama and only $295,000 from California.

6. Ethics complaint filed against Schiff

  • U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday filed an ethics complaint with the House Ethics Committee asking that they investigate House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).
  • Gaetz announced the ethics complaint on Twitter, saying it was for Schiff’s actions in “Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky; Lying to the public about ‘Russian Collusion;’ Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions.”

5. Trump has qualified in Alabama

  • While Governor Kay Ivey handed over the necessary petitions for President Donald Trump to qualify for the March 3, 2020 primary in Alabama, Ivey also said she’s “very confident that the people of Alabama will again give him strong support.”
  • Ivey added, “Progress is what we’ve gotten from President Trump.” She’s encouraging everyone to vote in 2020. Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh has echoed Ivey’s claims, saying Trump has “brought unprecedented prosperity to Alabama.”

4. Donald Trump, Jr. doesn’t think the impeachment inquiry will work

  • During an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News, Donald Trump, Jr. was asked about the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and the younger Trump said that because the Democrats couldn’t get the president during the Russia probe, impeachment over the phone call with Ukraine’s president is the second option.
  • Trump also mentioned how The Washington Post posted an article with the headline, “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun” on Inauguration Day 2016 to emphasize that Democrats have been working toward this since the election. But he added, “It won’t work and Donald Trump will be re-elected in a landslide.”

3. Obviously Sessions is being supported by Shelby

  • U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL)mentioned on Wednesday that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has “always endorsed” him and is his “friend. He indicated that President Donald Trump might not oppose Sessions getting in the Senate race.
  • Sessions only has until November 8 to qualify for the Alabama 2020 Republican Senate primary. Shelby said that there’s “a lot of indications pointing to him running but he hasn’t said unequivocally.”

2. The whistleblower may have been identified, media silent

  • RealClearInvestigations, an arm of RealClearPolitics, has identified the whistleblower as Eric Ciaramella and claims he is a clear partisan actor, a critic of Trump’s Ukraine policy and has strong connections to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper.
  • Ciaramella worked at the National Security Council and was a clear opponent of Trump’s foreign policy after he was removed from that position at the NSC for suspected leaks and he returned to the CIA.

1. Impeachment vote is happening but the process is still secretive

  • As Democrats move forward with a baby step towards actual impeachment, some polls show that their reasoning isn’t really all that solid across the country. Some moderate Democrats were surprised by the vote, and even NBC’s Tom Brokaw is warning that they “still don’t have the goods” on Trump as they did on Nixon.
  • Their move is hardly a true step forward as it keeps the secrecy and multiple committees investigating pretty much everything Trump has ever done. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) called this process “corrupt” and added, “[T]hey are prosecuting a man without a crime and searching for a crime to prosecute.”
Tuskegee University selected by NASA for exclusive aerospace manufacturing program

Alabama’s Tuskegee University is one of three universities across the country that have been selected for a NASA program to provide students at minority-serving institutions the education and experience needed to help address manufacturing needs in the American aerospace sector.

The agency on Wednesday announced that the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) of NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement is partnering with the agency’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate to manage the MUREP Aerospace High-Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Cooperative.

This program will provide almost $1.5 million to fund curriculum-based learning, research, training, internships and apprenticeships at Tuskegee, as well as the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and Virginia State University in Petersburg, to meet the growing demand for expertise and techniques in high-volume aerospace manufacturing.

During the next two years, these three institutions will develop innovative opportunities for students to learn about designing and building aerospace parts using high-volume manufacturing practices, as well as supply chain management of those parts, according to a NASA release.

Tuskegee’s involvement in the program focuses on 3D printing, otherwise known as additive manufacturing.

Tuskegee’s funded proposal is entitled, “Impact of Additive Manufacturing on Aerospace High-Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management: Workforce Alignment through Research and Training.”

The proposal was described as follows:

In recent years, the U.S. aerospace industry has struggled to meet the growing global demand for aircraft and parts, resulting in all-time-high order backlogs, unsustainable spare parts inventories, and lost opportunities for growth. TU (Tuskegee) will work with Bell Helicopter and NASA to accelerate the integration of 3D printing into high-volume aerospace manufacturing and supply chain management for helicopters and uncrewed aerial vehicles, also known as drones.

Bell will identify critical helicopter parts and work with TU to develop a complete business case for the use of 3D printing in the manufacture of these parts – from analyses of current manufacturing and supply chain practices, to development of executable 3D manufacturing plans. In the drone track, TU teams will incorporate 3D printing into the design, build, and test phases of drone development to improve the functionality and performance of these aircraft. The work will be conducted in increments to allow for continuous assessment of the quality performance of 3D-printed parts.

Bell operates an assembly facility in Ozark.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

Jeff Coleman kicks off AL-02 campaign

Republican Jeff Coleman on Tuesday evening in Dothan held his official campaign kickoff as he looks to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

Coleman’s campaign in a Wednesday release detailed that the candidate spent time during his kickoff speech on both issues of local importance (such as farming, manufacturing and military bases) and of national priority (like securing America’s porous border).

The crowd was estimated at over 200 people, with Coleman saying, “I love Southeast Alabama and I believe I can represent it with class and dignity.”

He attempted to brand himself as a political outsider and career businessman, similar to President Donald Trump, who is willing to make tough decisions.

“I’ve never run for office and I’m not a politician,” Coleman remarked. “I’ll make you this promise: If you’ll send me to represent you in Congress, I will focus on doing what’s right, not on getting re-elected.”

Coleman is the chairman of Coleman Worldwide Moving. The fifth-generation leader of his family-owned moving, storage and transportation business oversees a company ranked as one of the top 30 largest private companies in the state of Alabama.

The kickoff event came on the heels of Coleman turning in impressive third quarter fundraising numbers. In Q3, Coleman actually raised more money in contributions than any of the Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the same quarter: $468,001. He also loaned his campaign $500,000. Coleman spent just $2,973 in Q3, ending it with $965,027 on hand.

Because of the impressive fundraising and an organized campaign apparatus, the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) on Wednesday actually announced that Coleman has been tapped to join its Young Guns “On the Radar” Program.

The program mentors and supports GOP candidates in races across the country and works to provide them with the necessary tools to run successful, winning campaigns against their Democratic opponents — should they advance from the primary.

“This is an important step in ensuring that the Second District will remain in conservative hands and that we will fight back against liberal special interests from Washington that will try to buy this district,” Coleman, also a former Business Council of Alabama (BCA) chairman, commented.

Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, who like Coleman has qualified to run in AL-02, was also announced as a candidate in the NRCC program.

Additional qualified GOP candidates include Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise). State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) on Wednesday announced he was withdrawing from the race. He had previously announced his candidacy but had not qualified.

Taylor entered the race after third quarter fundraising reports were due, thus she is not yet eligible for the NRCC program.

Roby has announced that she is not seeking a sixth congressional term, leaving the solidly red seat open in the 2020 cycle.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

Birthday boy Nick Saban: The scariest coach in America

It was a muggy morning in the summer of 2007 — I had done my best to clean up my house to make it look respectable. It may have been 6:15 a.m., but as I sat alongside Paul Finebaum, TV cameramen and technicians, I was nervous about our special guest who was about to walk into my kitchen.

Newly-hired University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban had agreed to visit my home and take part in several live segments on a morning TV program at the station at which I worked. We called the segment “Karle’s Koffeehouse,” but it may as well have been called, “The Haunting.”

Why?

Because from all that I had heard, Coach Saban was going to be a dead ringer for Freddy Krueger.

And Finebaum? As he waited to meet the coach, while appearing a bit psycho, he was indeed nervous, expecting to cower more than Jamie Lee Curtis in “Friday the 13th.”

Suddenly, he was standing next to us, and this five-foot-nine, 165-pound coach looked to us as frightening as Michael Myers. Would we receive a trick or a treat from the Alabama football coach?

It is indeed appropriate that America’s scariest coach was born today, 68 years ago.

That’s right, Nick Saban was born on Halloween in the year 1951 — and today, two years before he turns the big 7-0, he continues to scare the mightiest of coaches as he consistently pads his Bama coaching record of 149-21.

Just how scary is Chucky — I mean, Nick?

He’s won five national championships in his 12-plus seasons in Tuscaloosa. He’s never lost to Tennessee. And Saban’s former assistants who have become head coaches? The Alabama coach continues to strike fear in every one of them, as they are winless against Coach Saban in 19 combined attempts.

Why has Nick Saban lost so many of those assistants down through the years (he started the 2018 season with six new assistants)?

The obvious answer is that the team’s success results in a wide variety of opportunities — after all, what head coach out there would not love to have a Saban assistant join their staff? The other reason? Not every assistant fits into the Saban process: Grueling meetings, long hours and a demand for perfection.

Assistant coaches who work for Saban need to be a rare breed. Does their time in Tuscaloosa, however difficult, turn them into better coaches and better organizers? Of course, and those assistants who better deal with their own fears are better men for it. Let’s face it– it’s Nick’s way or the highway.

Case in point? Nick Saban is a man of habit, and if you don’t like those habits, get on out! Two Little Debbies and a black coffee for breakfast. Departing for work at 7:15 a.m. each day. A staff meeting at 7:30. Lunch consisting of crisp lettuce with turkey and tomatoes. More meetings, practice, etc…. if you’re not buying in, hit the road. On your way out, go ahead and call him a monster – that monster will be piling the points on your future team very soon.

If you are an Alabama football player? You may as well be shivering, because when the coach pulls you into his office and shuts that automatic door from the remote at his desk, nothing short of an exorcism will be coming your way, and you may find yourself shaking in your cleats. The good news? Those players who buy into the process and fight through their own “Nightmare on Elm Street” often find themselves off to the NFL, where practice is a snap.

After shaking Coach Saban’s hand back on that summer day in 2007, the coach welcomed Finebaum to my living room — and before our first live TV hit arrived, I witnessed him in an intense conversation with the Mouth of the South. The coach was simply laying the ground rules for a media type that carried a lot of weight in the business. Was Paul scared? I never asked, but I believe that I did see his one hair stand up.

Before Coach Saban left my house, something interesting had transpired: After talking with the coach about his lake house, his interest in The Eagles and anything other than football, I found that the coach had turned into a pussy cat! The coach made us smile while handing out coaching tips on my front lawn and later had us in stitches as he ribbed Chef Bernie Tamburello, who we had invited in to cook breakfast. I truly believed that Nick Saban was having fun — perhaps that’s why we continued our annual breakfasts for years to come.

Yes, the man born on Halloween does have a soft spot — those who believe otherwise are ingesting the rat poison offered up from Saban’s worst critics.

Yet to Crimson Tide players, fans, opposing coaches and of course the media, the most frightening person on Halloween (and the other 364 days of the year) is a man named Nicholas Lou Saban, Jr., the Ghostface of college coaches — the man born on October 31, 1951. Isn’t it all so appropriate?

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News.

Uh-oh — LSU said they want Bama …

It will be a monumental battle in Tuscaloosa come November 9.

Barring an unexpected shake-up in the polls this weekend, No. 1 LSU will face No. 2 Alabama, with the winner getting the inside track at the West’s berth in the SEC Championship Game — and the College Football Playoffs.

Which team wins the big game?

All I know is that Bama has a slight advantage, and the reason has nothing to do with talent.

I’m “Coming in Hot” with one of the big reasons why the Crimson Tide players are so motivated…

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News.

University of Alabama highlights successful fundraising year

The University of Alabama (UA) announced Tuesday that it had raised $202.7 million during the recently concluded fiscal year, which ended September 30.

The $202.7 million came from a record-setting 63,277 donors for the University.

“Our alumni and donors continue to steadfastly support and advance UA’s growth and impact as a national leader in higher education,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “We will continue to be good stewards of our resources by intentionally investing in our students and their educational opportunities at Alabama.”

A press release noted, “Highlighting the successful 2018-19 fiscal year was the $30 million Hewson Hall Building Campaign benefiting the Culverhouse College of Business. Initially announced in September 2018, the campaign now has the entire $30 million committed for the project. Named in recognition of a $15 million gift from two alumni, Marillyn and James Hewson, Hewson Hall is projected to cost $60 million, with half of that funded by the University and the other half from charitable contributions.”

“When we embarked upon the Hewson Hall campaign, there was no doubt in our minds that our base of alumni and friends of the College would see the positive impact that the building will have on our ability to teach students and foster college-wide collaboration,” said Dr. Kay M. Palan, dean of UA’s Culverhouse College of Business.

Palan added, “To see that we’ve easily met our fundraising goal by the fairly accelerated deadline is clear evidence that our network sees Hewson Hall as a component critical to the future growth of the College.”

Pending approval from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees, Hewson Hall, which is set to open in August 2021, will be constructed across the street from Mary Hewell Alston Hall on the western edge of UA’s campus. According to the press release, Hewson Hall will be “configured around a three-story atrium – a light-filled, dynamic space designed to connect faculty, staff, and students. Plans for the 108,000-square-foot building include 22 classrooms, 31 team collaboration rooms and several conference rooms and other gathering spaces.”

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Hewson Hall Building Campaign, including the campaign cabinet, for their generosity to and enthusiasm for The University of Alabama,” said C.T. Fitzpatrick, chair of the campaign cabinet. “As a result of their efforts, we were able to complete a successful campaign in record time, which will expedite the impact this facility will have on students and faculty.”

The press release also highlighted some of the generous gifts from the Holle Family Foundation, Alabama Power Foundation and Coca-Cola Foundation, as well as the successful completion of the Blackburn Institute Legacy Endowment Campaign:

— A $10 million gift commitment from the Holle Family Foundation, of Birmingham, will establish the Holle Center for Communication Arts, an interdisciplinary center in the College of Communication and Information Sciences. The generous gift, which represents the largest commitment to-date for C&IS, honors the life of Brig. Gen. Everett Hughes Holle and his dedication to his alma mater and the profound impact he made on the field of communication.

— A $1.4 million grant from the Alabama Power Foundation established the Alabama Power Endowed Innovation and Talent Retention Fund, which will develop and sustain resources dedicated to business innovation and entrepreneurship, creating a lasting positive economic impact on the state of Alabama and its citizens.

— The Coca-Cola Foundation is continuing its support for the Coca-Cola First Generation Scholars program at UA with a new four-year grant award of $1 million. The program was first established at UA in 2006 with an initial $1 million gift. Since then, the Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded $4 million to support first generation students at Alabama.

— The Blackburn Institute Legacy Endowment Campaign was established with the goal of raising $2.1 million to double the size of the Institute’s endowment in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Thanks to the work of the volunteer committee, the campaign exceeded its goal, raising more than $2.2 million, half of which will be dedicated to the creation of a Statewide Fellows Support Fund, ensuring the financial and human resources necessary for the next phase of growth.

“Our donors have once again responded to the call for philanthropic support of the Capstone in a tremendous way. With their support, the University is positioning itself for even greater success,” said Bob Pierce, vice president for advancement.

“Hewson Hall is the crowning achievement of our fundraising year, and we look forward to that facility becoming a reality,” Pierce continued. “In addition, we have now averaged more than $200 million in new gifts and pledges the last two years, and those commitments are making an impact across campus in the form of new and enhanced scholarships, new chairs and professorships supporting our world-class faculty and new facilities to improve the student experience.”

He added, “The University is excelling in so many ways under Dr. Bell’s leadership, and we are fortunate to have him at the Capstone.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News.

