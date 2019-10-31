7 Things: Impeachment vote happening today, ‘whistleblower’ identified, Shelby is all about Sessions getting in the Senate race and more …
7. Doug Jones donors cannot vote for him
- It’s not unknown that U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has received a majority of his donations from out of state. New numbers show that he’s received the largest portion of his donations from California, totaling more than $664,000 from California alone but only $521,000 from Alabama.
- A trial attorney from California, Mike Arias, donated $500 to Jones’ campaign and reasoned, “You can’t just be electing your own senators. You have to realize that to get things done, you have to help elect other like-minded senators in other states.” In comparison to Jones, the GOP candidates have raised $2 million in Alabama and only $295,000 from California.
6. Ethics complaint filed against Schiff
- U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday filed an ethics complaint with the House Ethics Committee asking that they investigate House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).
- Gaetz announced the ethics complaint on Twitter, saying it was for Schiff’s actions in “Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky; Lying to the public about ‘Russian Collusion;’ Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions.”
5. Trump has qualified in Alabama
- While Governor Kay Ivey handed over the necessary petitions for President Donald Trump to qualify for the March 3, 2020 primary in Alabama, Ivey also said she’s “very confident that the people of Alabama will again give him strong support.”
- Ivey added, “Progress is what we’ve gotten from President Trump.” She’s encouraging everyone to vote in 2020. Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh has echoed Ivey’s claims, saying Trump has “brought unprecedented prosperity to Alabama.”
4. Donald Trump, Jr. doesn’t think the impeachment inquiry will work
- During an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News, Donald Trump, Jr. was asked about the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and the younger Trump said that because the Democrats couldn’t get the president during the Russia probe, impeachment over the phone call with Ukraine’s president is the second option.
- Trump also mentioned how The Washington Post posted an article with the headline, “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun” on Inauguration Day 2016 to emphasize that Democrats have been working toward this since the election. But he added, “It won’t work and Donald Trump will be re-elected in a landslide.”
3. Obviously Sessions is being supported by Shelby
- U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL)mentioned on Wednesday that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has “always endorsed” him and is his “friend. He indicated that President Donald Trump might not oppose Sessions getting in the Senate race.
- Sessions only has until November 8 to qualify for the Alabama 2020 Republican Senate primary. Shelby said that there’s “a lot of indications pointing to him running but he hasn’t said unequivocally.”
2. The whistleblower may have been identified, media silent
- RealClearInvestigations, an arm of RealClearPolitics, has identified the whistleblower as Eric Ciaramella and claims he is a clear partisan actor, a critic of Trump’s Ukraine policy and has strong connections to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper.
- Ciaramella worked at the National Security Council and was a clear opponent of Trump’s foreign policy after he was removed from that position at the NSC for suspected leaks and he returned to the CIA.
1. Impeachment vote is happening but the process is still secretive
- As Democrats move forward with a baby step towards actual impeachment, some polls show that their reasoning isn’t really all that solid across the country. Some moderate Democrats were surprised by the vote, and even NBC’s Tom Brokaw is warning that they “still don’t have the goods” on Trump as they did on Nixon.
- Their move is hardly a true step forward as it keeps the secrecy and multiple committees investigating pretty much everything Trump has ever done. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) called this process “corrupt” and added, “[T]hey are prosecuting a man without a crime and searching for a crime to prosecute.”