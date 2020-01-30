Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science a finalist for USA Today Readers’ Choice award 30 mins ago / Faith and Culture
Report describes steep challenges for Alabama’s primary workforce development goal 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment questioning starts as media says Jones is undecided, negative Senate attacks to finally hit airwaves, Ivey is injured and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Roy Moore: I am not for marijuana, but the federal government should leave legalization up to the states 5 hours ago / News
ALDOT Director John Cooper responds to State Rep. Easterbrook’s comments on U.S. Hwy 45 17 hours ago / News
BCA unveils 2020 leadership team; John Mazyck takes helm as chairman 18 hours ago / News
Ivey in sling after fall — ‘This won’t slow me down a bit!’ 18 hours ago / News
Jeff Sessions to Alabama lawmakers: Consider AG Steve Marshall’s thoughts on medicinal marijuana in your decision-making 18 hours ago / News
Former Alabama Farmers Federation executive director John Dorrill dies at 90 19 hours ago / News
Jones: Trump’s tweets ‘really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress’ 19 hours ago / News
Alabama community colleges launch effort to support 2020 Census 21 hours ago / News
State Sen. Orr: Surging demand for wireless data requires small cell legislation 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: ‘Gun control in Alabama means you use both hands’ 22 hours ago / News
Rural Alabama is getting much-needed attention from economic developers 22 hours ago / News
Club for Growth PAC to air anti-Byrne ad for two weeks in lead-up to March 3 U.S. Senate GOP primary 23 hours ago / News
Your message — DELIVERED 1 day ago / Sponsored
HudsonAlpha Health Alliance, EAMC team up to launch pilot program to improve employee health 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones will pay a price if he votes to remove Trump, Democrats resist calling the Bidens, Sessions worries about Trump’s safety and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Byrne: Walking the walk in the fight for life 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama softball preseason No. 1 in USA Softball Top 25, ranked No. 2 on NFCA and Softball America lists; Auburn rated No. 23 by NFCA, Softball America 2 days ago / News
3 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment questioning starts as media says Jones is undecided, negative Senate attacks to finally hit airwaves, Ivey is injured and more …

7. And they call Trump a tyrant

  • Notorious liar U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has a plan to combat disinformation that is ridiculous, scary and almost certainly unconstitutional as it would set up a government entity to police speech and declare which speech is “acceptable.”
  • In a statement, Warren said,  “I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote.” These laws are the criminalization of speech at the discretion of those in power.

6. This will get you fired

  • At G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Tuscumbia, Alabama, a part-time school resource officer used the bathroom in the teachers’ lounge and left his gun in the bathroom.
  • Mayor Kerry Underwood said that students aren’t allowed in the teachers’ lounge, but the school resource officer has since been relieved of his position.

5. School boards will abuse their power to stop charter schools

  • During National School Choice Week the Birmingham Board of Education in a special-called meeting spiked two charter school applications. One of them was the Magic City Acceptance Academy, which would be an LGBTQ-affirming charter school.
  • The board denied the application following the review committee’s recommendation due to the lack of detail with financial plans, operational plans and educational program design. Michael Wilson, who would’ve been principal of Magic City Acceptance Academy, said, “We were really hoping to form a collaborative partnership with Birmingham City (Schools) to work with youth who are having difficulties not only in the city, but in the surrounding areas.”

4. Alabama prison closed

  • Prison reform is a big deal in Alabama; one of the issues is the aging physical prisons, and the Department of Corrections took a “backward step,” according to State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), to address some of those issues by closing portions of William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore and relocating 600 of the prisoners to other prisons.
  • Other prisons across the state are already over-crowded. It is unclear how this will impact the ongoing conversations with the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney Jay Town, who said he was “disappointed that we were not privy to the decision to close Holman at the time such a decision was being considered.”

3. Governor Kay Ivey has fractured her shoulder

  • Governor Kay Ivey sent out a statement to let people know that she’ll be sporting an arm sling for a little while after she tripped over her dog and fractured her shoulder.
  • Ivey said her dog “unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder.” She added, “You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit!”

2. The negative attacks are about to finally get going

  • The Club for Growth Action super PAC is going to start airing opposition ads to U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) that are going to focus on Byrne’s “record of sending American tax dollars overseas and his support of special interests as he runs in the Alabama Senate Republican primary.”
  • The ad is going to start running on January 30 and will last for two weeks in the Huntsville and Birmingham area. The president of the PAC, David McIntosh, has claimed that Byrne “works for special interests” rather than working for the people of Alabama. He also said Byrne won’t “support President Trump and his agenda … but it could be someone like Tommy Tuberville.”

1. Impeachment questions start — the media pretend Jones may vote to acquit

  • With the outcome predetermined, the most exciting day of the incredibly boring impeachment trial took place on Wednesday when U.S. Senators were allowed to ask questions of both the House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s defense team.
  • While this is still dragging on, the GOP appears to have the votes to block new witnesses. Now, the media is reporting that multiple Democrat senators may be ready to acquit the president, but this still seems like an unlikely outcome for Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
30 mins ago

Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science a finalist for USA Today Readers’ Choice award

Voting is open for the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur to be named the nation’s “best new museum.”

The Cook Museum has been named a finalist in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards. A panel of experts chose 20 contenders from around the United States to compete in the category’s final round.

The ultimate winner will now be determined by the public.

Here is what USA Today wrote about the Cook Museum:

109
Keep reading 109 WORDS

The Cook Museum opened in 2019 as a state-of-the-art natural science museum in downtown Decatur. Inside, visitors will find a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a recreated Alabama cave, an indoor forest with its own treetop cabin and interactive exhibits focused on topics like the Arctic and desert environments, waterways, insects, space and geology.

You can vote once per day per device until polls close on Monday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The winner will be announced February 28.

This comes after Huntsville International Airport recently won the Readers’ Choice award for “best small airport.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Report describes steep challenges for Alabama’s primary workforce development goal

A new report out this week from the Business Education Alliance (BEA) warns that Alabama is not on track to hit its target of 500,000 skilled workers by 2025.

Not hitting the goal could potentially cause a glut of unfillable jobs in the state. Such a situation could have bitter consequences for Alabama’s economy and the state’s ability to keep up with the growth of neighboring states like Georgia and Tennessee.

The news comes at a time when the techniques employed by Alabama’s workforce development groups are winning praise on the national stage. The report from BEA does acknowledge that some programs are working, but it says they are not producing new workers at a high enough volume to meet demand.

349
Keep reading 349 WORDS

The 500,000 skilled workers by 2025 benchmark was established by statewide groups in 2018 and is regarded by all of the relevant interests in Alabama as the major focus of the state’s government and business communities.

The 500,000 number will be necessary if Alabama is to fill the jobs of retiring workers while retaining the flexibility to attract new businesses.

If Alabama were to hit that target while experiencing its current rate of population growth, then 60% of the state’s workers would have some level of educational attainment beyond high school; such as an electrician certificate or traditional degree. In 2017, only 43% of Alabamian workers met that standard.

According to the BEA report, current projections have Alabama falling about 200,000 workers short of the goal.

The report describes how meeting the state’s workforce development goals lie at the nexus of both traditional youth education for those under age 25 and training for adults who do not have the necessary skills for modern jobs. It makes plain that Alabama’s goal cannot be achieved without investment in both areas.

The report cites as a red flag Alabama’s continually dismal grade school education scores. The National Educational Assessment of Educational Progress has Alabama ranked dead last among the 50 states in math and just barely above that for reading.

Alabama also has one of the highest percentages of working-age citizens with disabilities that prevent them from working. Among Alabamians 25-64, only 71.3% participate in the workforce. That rate is behind only West Virginia among American states.

Harrison Diamond is the Business Relations Officer in the office of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. Diamond, who has had a hand in making Huntsville Alabama’s most dynamic economy, offered his thoughts to Yellowhammer News via Twitter.

“Economic Growth (jobs, investment, etc) and human growth (education, healthcare, etc.) are like gears… They both drive each other and you can’t really have one without the other,” tweeted Diamond.

Those interested in reading the full report, including some evidence leading to potential solutions, can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
5 hours ago

Roy Moore: I am not for marijuana, but the federal government should leave legalization up to the states

Earlier this month, the push to legalize medical marijuana suffered what could be considered a setback with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s letter to lawmakers that warned against that legislation.

In his letter, Marshall argued such a law would be in “direct conflict” with existing federal law, which could be problematic for the state of Alabama on various levels.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, a candidate for U.S. Senate, decried the federal government exerting its authority on marijuana and in other areas, including education and marriage.

288
Keep reading 288 WORDS

“Madison said in his writings in the Federalists 45, ‘The government powers are few and defined,’” Moore said. “Those that are left to the states are many and varied. We have most of the power in the state, and the federal government was supposed to have limited power. You see, that enlarged. In education, for example, the Education Department became under [Jimmy] Carter. They were not supposed to be in education. Reagan said he would get rid of it, and he met the lobbyists and the teachers – and we have an Education Department, a huge education department. Now we’re seeing programs passed by education – No Child Left Behind, different programs from every administration. That’s what’s going on.”

Moore went on to preface his remarks by saying he was not a proponent of marijuana legalization and said it should not be up to the federal government to decide its legality.

“Marijuana – you know marijuana, I am not for marijuana,” he continued. “I don’t smoke marijuana. Never smoked marijuana. And you know, it does harm. But the point is – it shouldn’t be the federal government. I think they should leave it to the states … the health, safety, and welfare of the states belongs to the states, as does marriage. The United States Supreme Court recognized that in 2013. Then in 2015, they passed the Obergefell v. Hodges that redefined marriage. And now they just take over one thing after another.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Show less
17 hours ago

ALDOT Director John Cooper responds to State Rep. Easterbrook’s comments on U.S. Hwy 45

MONTGOMERY — Speaking during the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s inaugural Rural Development Conference on Wednesday, Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper addressed State Rep. Brett Easterbrook’s (R-Fruitdale) recent comments about his rural southwest Alabama district being “overlooked” since 1983 when it comes to highway investments.

Cooper’s comments came after one of the economic development professionals in the audience brought up the subject of U.S. Highway 45.

Easterbrook had cited that highway as “the deadliest highway in the state,” as well as an economic development disadvantage since it is not four-laned through his district.

Cooper on Wednesday said, “Representative Easterbrook skewers me at every opportunity over Highway 45. But he’s just one of a number around the state of Alabama who skewer me over that type of problem.”

442
Keep reading 442 WORDS

“That problem is an overcrowded, two-lane road,” he outlined. “And when people drive on overcrowded roads, they take chances they shouldn’t take, and they make mistakes. But what we have in that category is I’ve got 32 of those roads with over 15,000 vehicles a day on them. The parts of that road in Representative Easterbrook’s district have less than 10,000 vehicles a day on them.”

“I have 100 that have between 10,000-15,000 [vehicles a day on them],” Cooper continued. “I’m only able to address about one of those per year statewide. And so I don’t belittle the problem, I don’t pretend the problem doesn’t exist, I acknowledge the problem and I admit it. But other people have problems that are just as bad, in some cases worse, that I can’t address.”

He then named another example.

“Representative Whitt up in Huntsville skewers me every week on Alabama [Highway] 53,” Cooper added. “Now, I’m an accountant — I’m a recovering accountant. So I love numbers. And I love analysis. And I believe that to the extent that a problem can be addressed in a rational way, it should be. So, the way that in my time I have come to address these two lane roads is to analyze them with key statistics…”

He advised that he keeps a running notebook in his office of these two lane roads which is updated every year. The notebook contains every county each of those roads passes through as well as the highest traffic count in each county on said roads.

“So, I try to address them in two ways: I analyze the traffic count, and I analyze what it would cost per vehicle mile traveling on that road to fix the problem,” Cooper explained.

Cooper said that he ranks each of those statistics 1-32 for each road, then taking the average of the two for each road and ranking the averages.

“In two cases, communities have come up with money — or are coming up with the money — to pay half the cost,” he noted. “That lowers the cost per traveler mile to the point where it has moved those two roads to the top of that list. One of those roads is Highway 157 in Cullman County, and one of them is Highway 261 from Helena to Hoover. Three cities have come together on that one. So that’s the way I try to address those roads.”

“You and Representative Easterbrook are absolutely correct that Highway 45 is a problem,” Cooper told the audience member in conclusion. “And I’m sorry that I can’t fix it.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
18 hours ago

BCA unveils 2020 leadership team; John Mazyck takes helm as chairman

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) on Wednesday officially announced the organization’s 2020 board of directors and executive committee, including a new chairman.

John B. Mazyck has been elected as chairman of the board, succeeding Mark Crosswhite in that role. Prior to being elected as chairman, Mazyck held several key leadership roles within BCA, including as chair of the organization’s political arm.

Crosswhite became chairman of BCA in 2018 at a pivotal time in the organization’s history. His leadership is credited within Alabama political circles as saving BCA and unifying the state’s business community ahead of a historic 2019.

“It has been an honor to serve as BCA’s chairman and to witness the organization’s leaders working together to support business growth throughout Alabama that will drive our 21st century economy for years to come,” Crosswhite said in a statement. “I look forward to continued progress under John’s tenure as we work in unison with businesses across our state for a better Alabama.”

519
Keep reading 519 WORDS

RELATED: Mark Crosswhite sees Alabama’s people, universities vital to economic growth

BCA president and CEO Katie Boyd Britt lauded Crosswhite’s exemplary leadership.

“BCA is extremely grateful for Mark Crosswhite’s leadership. Mark played a pivotal role in uniting the business community and helping build a stronger BCA,” Britt stated. “There is no doubt that Alabama is better for his dedication to the well-being and prosperity of our great state.”

Mazyck is the owner of The Frazer Lanier Company, a Montgomery-based investment banking firm. He is a graduate of Woodberry Forest School, of Vanderbilt University (BS), and of Auburn University at Montgomery (MBA). Mazyck currently serves as co-chair of Montgomery United (the transition committee for Mayor Steven Reed), as vice-chair of the Montgomery Committee of 100 and as a board member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a graduate of Leadership Alabama.

The incoming chairman has been an active member of the organization for several years, and Mazyck’s leadership could help Alabama’s record-breaking business climate continue to improve.

“John Mazyck has been a dedicated leader of the business community in the state of Alabama for years,” Britt advised. “He has already begun to leave his mark on BCA through his innovative approach and intentional outreach to other business leaders across the state.”

“We look forward to working alongside John as he leads our state’s business community into the next decade,” she added.

Mazyck released a statement humbly expressing his enthusiasm in accepting this position of trust.

“I am deeply honored to serve as BCA’s next chairman,” Mazyck said. “It is humbling to have been entrusted with this responsibility, and I do not take it lightly. I believe in Alabama, and I am excited to see what BCA can accomplish with Alabama’s business leaders aligned together for progress. I believe even greater things are on the horizon for BCA and for our great state.”

Under the organization’s governance structure, which was amended in 2018, the BCA executive committee is comprised of 11 individuals. Additionally, the organization’s general counsel, secretary, treasurer and president serve as non-voting members of the executive committee.

The members of the 2020 BCA executive committee are as follows:

Board Chairman
John Mazyck – The Frazer Lanier Company

1st Vice Chairman
Gary Smith – PowerSouth Energy Cooperative

2nd Vice Chairman
Mike Kemp – Kemp Management Solutions

Executive Committee Member
Rey Almodovar – Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation

Executive Committee Member
Bobby Vaughan – Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund

Executive Committee Member
Kevin Savoy – Great Southern Wood Preserving

Executive Committee Member
Carl Jamison – JamisonMoneyFarmer PC

Executive Committee Member
Mark Drew – Protective Life Corporation

Executive Committee Member
Mark Crosswhite – Alabama Power Company

Executive Committee Member
John Turner – Regions Bank

Executive Committee Member
Tim Vines – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

General Counsel
Jim Proctor – McWane, Inc.

Secretary
Angus Cooper III – Cooper/T. Smith Corporation

Treasurer
Robbie Baker – Hancock Whitney Bank

President
Katie Boyd Britt – BCA

Britt concluded, “I look forward to John, Mark, and the rest of our BCA leaders making 2020 the best year yet. The time and resources that they volunteer and invest to help build a better Alabama for all her people is something that we should all applaud.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less