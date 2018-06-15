7 Things: IG and bias, $750 million Facebook investment to Alabama, AG Sessions defends enforcing immigration policy, and more

1. Report that has multiple instances of bias, declares there was no bias — just really terrible job performance

–Somehow a report that included texts from FBI agents, attorneys, and even a redacted attorney talking about being part of the “resistance”, was found by the IG to have “no bias” . Still, they will train their agents not to be biased.

— The only clear thing about any of this is that Former FBI Director James Comey was operating on his own accord, he deserved to be fired, and he has no credibility.

2. $750 million dollar Facebook development comes to Huntsville, Amazon could end up in Birmingham-area

— Another big win for Huntsville and Alabama as Gov. Ivey helped Facebook announce 100 jobs, that will pay an average of $80,000 a year.

— If Amazon brings a warehouse to Bessemer, the $325 million project could create 1,500 jobs.

3. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Bible justifies American border policy; media can’t handle this



— Sessions, who has received absurd criticism from the Catholic Church, quoted scripture in response, “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order.”

— When questioning the White House press secretary, NBC’s Brian Karem demanded to know if she had any “empathy” as a “mother”. Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed this as a ploy for TV time.

4. Trump Foundation may be more like the Clinton Foundation than we ever thought

— The New York Attorney General’s Office claims the Trump Foundation operated outside of the law for more than a decade and alleges they paid off legal bills, promoted Trump properties, and acquired personal items with charitable funds.

— President Trump responded (but not really to the allegations) via Tweet, “the sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000”.

5. Alabama Board of Education considers more SROs and armed administrators

— One proposal is a school resource officer in every school will cost the same as adding a teacher, but this will never happen, Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey’s acknowledged, saying “that’s a very expensive endeavor.”

— Gov. Kay Ivey’s Sentry program was discussed as well — they pointed out there are currently 12,000 “administrators” in Alabama schools AND that local boards could designate whoever they want as one and have them trained to have access to a firearm but not carry it.

6. Rep. Bradley Byrne believes Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize if peace is achieved

— The achievement has not yet been earned according to Byrne, but it could be, “So if he pulls that off, yes I think he does deserve the peace prize from the Nobel Peace Prize people.”

— Byrne is 100 percent correct, Obama was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize 12 days after his swearing in.

7. As Trump’s war with the media continues on all fronts, Trump tax cuts continue to spur on economic growth

— Consumer spending is up after the GOP tax cut has gone into effect, GDP is well above prior estimates, and it is now tracking near the president’s campaign promise of 4 percent for the second quarter.

— Some economists say that the average consumer is seeing the tax cuts and is treating them as disposable income.