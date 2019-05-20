Ivey announces 2018 was record tourism year for Alabama, dismisses media chatter over new abortion law

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday held a press conference announcing that one million more people visited Alabama in 2018 than ever before and spent $15.5 billion in the Yellowhammer State during that time span, which was $1.2 billion higher than the previous year.

These numbers came courtesy of the state’s annual economic impact report produced by Montgomery economist Dr. Keivan Deravi for the Alabama Tourism Department.

In 2018, the state’s tourism industry attracted more than 27.7 million visitors, who paid $954 million in state and local taxes, saving the average Alabama family $507 from additional taxes to maintain current service levels.

“We are excited our tourism industry grew by 8.5 percent in 2018, and we are proud to welcome millions of visitors to every region of our state, from the Tennessee Valley to the Wiregrass, to experience our hiking trails, beaches, restaurants and historical sites each year,” Ivey said.

“This great news not only impacts tourism, but it also has a major impact on our employment sector,” the governor continued. “Almost 200,000 direct and indirect jobs were maintained by the industry last year, setting yet another record!”

The 2018 report showed that Montgomery County expenditures jumped by more than 15%, which is likely driven by the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened by the non-profit Equal Justice Initiative last year.

Other highlights include that Jefferson County travel grew by more than 10%, Morgan County by 20%, Tuscaloosa County by 11% and Madison and Mobile counties by approximately 7.5%.

State Tourism Director Lee Sentell credited increased marketing activities, ranging from social media and paid advertising to public relations activations in places such as New York and Dallas, for the success. He also noted then-Raycom Media, majority owned by the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA), airing commercials at no cost on 64 television stations across the country.

“We are proud that this past year showed the largest growth in visitors and expenditures in the state’s history,” Sentell remarked. “We substantially exceeded our goals by attracting more than one million additional visitors and increasing expenditures by $1.2 billion.”

The tourism director also lauded the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ continued investments in and expansion of the OWA amusement park in Baldwin County, along with the launch of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail spotlighting landmarks in Selma, Birmingham, Montgomery and Tuskegee.

The tourism industry represents 7.3% of Alabama’s Gross Domestic Product.

There are reasons to be optimistic in further steady growth for the industry, Sentell noted.

This includes the scheduled opening of Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science in June and an upgrade of the infield at the Talladega Superspeedway to be unveiled in October.

Asked by reporters after the press conference on Monday, Ivey dismissed mainstream media salivation that Alabama’s tourism industry could be impacted by the recently signed into law HB 314, despite the fact that this abortion ban is never expected to go into effect.

“[T]he legislature has spoken and [the bill] underscores the sanctity of life that the people of Alabama value so highly,” the governor said.

Ivey emphasized that she has not encountered any push back to the new law from big businesses within the Yellowhammer State, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

“[A]nd I don’t expect to,” she added.

“The very fact that Alabama has seen increased tourism year after year for the past five or six years … speaks volumes,” Ivey stressed. “Alabama has a lot of different variety of things to visit and enjoy and our visitors will continue to come.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) in recent days wrote to Acting Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Hugh Hurwitz expressing grave concerns about the anticipated early release of John Walker Lindh, a.k.a. “The American Taliban,” and other convicted terrorists from federal custody.

After being captured in Afghanistan in 2001, Lindh pled guilty to serving as a soldier of the Taliban. He is scheduled to be released prematurely from federal custody on Thursday. According to a 2017 Foreign Policy article, Lindh intends to spread terrorist ideology upon his release from prison.

Additionally, more than 100 other terrorist offenders are scheduled to be released over the next few years.

Shelby and Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) jointly sent a letter to Hurwitz that requested further information regarding what steps the federal government is taking to ensure public safety upon the release of these individuals.

“We write to express concern over the anticipated release of convicted American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh and request information about what steps the U.S. government is taking to ensure public safety,” the senators wrote.

“As many as 108 other terrorist offenders are scheduled to complete their sentences and be released from U.S. federal prisons over the next few years,” the letter outlined. “Little information has been made available to the public about who, when, and where these offenders will be released, whether they pose an ongoing public threat, and what your agencies are doing to mitigate this threat while the offenders are in federal custody.”

The senators stressed their concern with both the lack of sufficient tools to assess the continuing threat that terrorist offenders pose and the absence of sufficient behavioral programs to prevent recidivism.

“Our highest priority is keeping America safe, secure, and free,” Shelby and Hassan concluded. “To that end, we must consider the security and safety implications for our citizens and communities who will receive individuals like John Walker Lindh who continue to openly call for extremist violence.”

Read the full letter here.

The senators set a deadline of Tuesday to receive a response to their concerns and list of seven detailed questions.

This comes weeks after Shelby secured President Donald Trump’s support of keeping Lindh in prison until he serves his full sentence.

Lindh was sentenced to 20 years in a federal penitentiary in 2002 for his role in the death of Winfield, Alabama native Johnny Micheal “Mike” Spann.

Lindh’s scheduled early release was formally condemned by the Alabama legislature and other state leaders when it was revealed a few months ago.

Nevertheless, the Bureau of Prisons has not relented in their shocking decision.

Spann was the first American known to be killed in “The War on Terror” in Afghanistan after 9/11.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s junior United States Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is so far out of touch with Alabama’s voters that he might as well be New York’s third senator.

Jones has attempted to brand himself as a moderate alternative to Roy Moore, and that works against Roy Moore, but only if Moore is accused of being a child molester.

But in the real world, Jones is wildly out of touch on the issue of abortion with a majority of Alabamians and it’s not even close.

Jones spent the weekend tweeting out extreme positions and promoting liberal sports blog AL.com’s virtue signaling nonsense.

That last tweet reads like a liberal Mad-Libs. What is he talking about when it comes to “working families?” Will anyone in the media ask? Of course not.

Now, this is all predicated on the meme that 25 white men decided Alabama’s abortion ban, which is a lie.

The sponsor of this bill in the State House was State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur).

And don’t forget: The governor that signed off on it is also a woman.

Alabama voters decided this.

They voted these men and women into office in 2018.

Do you know what else they did in 2018? They decided Alabama was a pro-life state.

It was on the ballot:

“yes” vote supported this amendment to make it state policy to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life” and to state that no provisions of the constitution provide a right to an abortion or require funding of abortions.

The vote wasn’t even close.

Alabama Amendment 2
Result Votes Percentage
Approved Yes 916,061 59.01%
No 636,438 40.99%

Jones doesn’t enjoy anywhere close to that support.

Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Democrat Green check mark transparent.pngDoug Jones 50% 673,896
Republican Roy Moore 48.3% 651,972
Independent Write-in 1.7% 22,852
Total Votes 1,348,720

Jones can continue pretending he doesn’t “believe that these Republican men represent the views of most Alabamians” to pander to a media that hates, and is painfully out of touch with, this state and if he wants to, the voters in Alabama will make it clear where they stand in 2020.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes will seek the death penalty in the Sunday night shooting of three Auburn Police Department officers.

In a press conference Monday morning, local officials identified the officer who died as William Buechner, a decorated Auburn PD veteran.

They also confirmed the other two officers, who are expected to recover from their injuries, as Auburn Police officers Webb Sistrunk, serving since 2011, and Evan Elliott, serving less than a year on the force.

Pictured: Sistrunk, left, and Elliott, right. (Auburn PD/Contributed)

The Opelika-Auburn News reported that Hughes confirmed the suspect, who was captured after a manhunt that lasted over eight hours, will face a capital murder charge. The district attorney will seek the death penalty if the suspect is convicted on that charge.

In the press conference, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Police Chief Paul Register thanked the police officers for their courageous service and asked for prayers for the families, loved ones and community involved.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a mobile home park in the 3000 block of Auburn’s Wire Road when the shooting occurred.

Few details have been released about the suspect, however, the Opelika-Auburn News reported he served in the military, per officials. The suspect was reportedly wearing camouflage, body armor and a helmet during the shooting.

WSFA reported that the suspect has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree domestic violence. He is being held without bond.

Buechner began serving his community and the people of Alabama through the Auburn Police Department in April 2006. He is reportedly the first officer in Auburn PD’s history to be killed in the line of duty.

Watch the press conference:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

MONTGOMERY — The 2019 regular session of the Alabama legislature is expected to wrap up next week, and there are still a lot of important issues to be decided.

Legislators have already made history by passing the Rebuild Alabama Act in a special session and have used the regular session thus far to pass bills ranging in purpose from economic development competitiveness to challenging Roe v. Wade, with dozens of local bills and constitutional amendments flying under the radar.

While the Department of Corrections crisis will likely be considered later on in the year during another special session, the Yellowhammer State is set to see a whirlwind finish on Goat Hill leading up to Memorial Day and through either Thursday, May 30, or Friday, May 31.

Here are the top five issues to watch before then:

1. Show me the money. Regular sessions start and end with the budgets, and 2019 is no different. The main hang up has been the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), with Governor Kay Ivey proposing that the $35 million program be funded out of the Education Trust Fund (ETF) this time around instead of the General Fund. Remember, this was done to offset Ivey ending approximately $30 million of the annual diversion from roads and bridge that has been covering for shortages in ALEA and court system funding.

Legislators have been haggling over whether the full CHIP amount proposed by Ivey will be funded through the ETF in the final version of the budget, with neither the Senate-passed education budget nor the House-passed General Fund budget paying for it.

The education budget is set to be amended by the House Ways and Means Education Committee on Tuesday, with that committee voting on Wednesday. The general fund budget awaits consideration before the full Senate after the Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee proposed to pay for half of the total CHIP funding ($17,500,000). Keep an eye out to see if both budgets end up partially paying for CHIP or whether one will indeed pay the full amount.

2. It’s a crapshoot. The lottery hangs in the balance in the House, with a combination of hardline conservatives and the Democratic Caucus threatening the people of Alabama’s ability to vote via referendum on the issue.

Despite Democrats for decades advocating for a state lottery, it is their party’s block of votes in the House that could end up sinking the proposal this time around. There are enough Republicans with moral and fiscal objections to the lottery making Democrats’ votes very much needed to get to the 60% threshold needed for a constitutional amendment.

These Democrats have complained that the clean, paper-only proposal does not expand other gaming across the state, saying more forms of gambling like slot machines would increase revenue even more. Keep in mind that Senate Deputy Minority Leader Billy Beasley’s (D-Clayton) bill to legalize electronic bingo in Macon County failed on the Senate floor on Thursday, receiving 19 “yay” votes and only one “nay” while not reaching the necessary 60% mark of 21 affirmative votes. VictoryLand and GreeneTrack sideshows could very well lead to Democrats doing a backflip on their longstanding commitment and torpedoing the best chance a lottery has to pass in this quadrennium — and for the foreseeable future.

3. Irony? Sure, this is an exaggeration, but it seems like the legislature is taking longer to consider direly needed legislation to reform the Board of Pardons and Paroles than it took for the board to prematurely release some inmates.

The House certainly took awhile, but did finally pass HB 380 by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) two weeks ago. This legislation is supported by Attorney General Steve Marshall and Ivey, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) is carrying the bill in the Senate.

However, HB 380 and its companion bill sponsored by Ward have yet to even get consideration in his own committee. The lack of movement is seriously concerning many around Montgomery, as the board tries to cling onto its power with the session nearing its end.

4. Should the state school board be a popularity contest? The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a groundbreaking constitutional amendment that proposes to turn the state school board into a commission appointed by the governor, with the superintendent replaced with a secretary chosen by those board members. The legislation, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and supported by Ivey, would also mandate that Common Core is replaced in Alabama.

As a constitutional amendment, this bipartisan legislation would go to a referendum of the people on the March 2020 primary election date, just like the lottery if it survives the House. Observers view this measure as a major first step in turning the state’s dismal k-12 public education rankings and outcomes around.

5. It’s never over. The abortion issue isn’t going away. A bill by State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Centre) to safeguard against infanticide is expected to be debated on the House floor on Tuesday.

Along with a bill to eliminate the custodial rights of a parent convicted for rape or incest if the crime resulted in the conception of the child that has been passed by the House and is set to be considered by the Senate, this means that Alabama’s recently passed HB 314 will continue to factor into proceedings in both chambers.

Honorable mentions: While we listed only five issues here, the end of this regular session is going to be jam-packed with interesting legislation. A few honorable mentions that come quickly to mind are State Rep. Kyle South’s (R-Fayette) daily fantasy sports contests bill, the package of different rural broadband bills that still need final passage and State Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) Alabama Literacy Act.

Follow @sean_yhn for live updates from the State House as the session winds down.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Winning the national security space race is crucial for America’s ability to defend itself. Recently, several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation fought to equip the nation for success when they petitioned the Air Force to select a U.S. launch provider based on a competitive, timely process in the best interest of national security.

The Air Force chose to move forward with that approach and has entered the next round of awards which result in an opportunity for Alabama’s aerospace industry to increase its impact on America’s space program.

Because of Alabama’s strong leadership in Washington, Alabama-based aerospace companies are ready to compete to bring the work home. Learn more.

