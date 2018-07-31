Subscription Preferences:

Alabama Republicans lead by double digits in statewide races, new poll finds 9 mins ago / News
Report: City of Birmingham could face $8.7 million in fines for concealing Linn Park Confederate monument 35 mins ago / News
Kendra Scott and Yellowhammer team up to support the Auxiliary of Big Oak Ranch 1 hour ago / Faith & Culture
Two from Georgia accused in north Alabama jury duty scam 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Giuliani confuses everyone, socialism is really expensive, gun control debate takes place of the debate in the Alabama governor’s race, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
US Attorney General Sessions: US culture ‘less hospitable to people of faith’ 3 hours ago / News
Attorneys seek to remove judge, move trial of Montgomery police officer 5 hours ago / News
Serquest super-charges charitable giving 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Annual survey seeks to measure corruption — by asking journalists who cover politics 18 hours ago / News
Ivey, Maddox campaigns battle over what it means to ‘support the 2nd Amendment’ 19 hours ago / News
I repeat: If Roy Moore truly cares about his announced values and policies he should go away 20 hours ago / Opinion
‘Trump Anxiety Disorder’ on the rise, therapists say 21 hours ago / News
Roy Moore walks off set after ‘Who Is America’ interview goes south 22 hours ago / News
Plans to be unveiled for completion of nuclear plant in Jackson County 22 hours ago / News
WATCH: Legacy Pastor Lee Domingue talks focusing on the big picture instead of dwelling on poor circumstances 23 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Attorney General Jeff Sessions creates religious liberty task force 1 day ago / News
If Kay Ivey accepted Walt Maddox’s debate challenge, then what? 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama airports to receive $25 million in grants for improvements 1 day ago / News
Birmingham-based Diversified Gas and Oil completes $575 million acquisition 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump steps on good economic news with Mueller tweets, Sen. Doug Jones can’t make a decision, Governor Ivey slams media and Maddox, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
7. Journalists, who have whined for two years about attacks on the press, attack the press

— Last week, journalists were apoplectic that the president would criticize a CNN reporter who used to work at the Daily Caller. Now, they are criticizing the president and the Daily Caller because they got to ask the president a question during.

— Furthering how ridiculous this criticism is, the question was beyond legit and yielding real news about border funding was carried by all the major networks.

6. President Donald Trump says he will meet with any leader, including Iranian President Rouhani, while North Korea is apparently building missiles

— Trump was talking about the potential Iranian meeting and added, “No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet.”

— U.S. intelligence agencies told the Washington Post that satellite images show there is movement at the facility where liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles are made. The same agencies say there is some movement to dismantle engine testing sites.

5. Senator Rand Paul comes around on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. AL Sen. Shelby announces support, too

— After weeks of saying he was undecided on Bret Kavanaugh, Paul has come around following a meeting with the nominee. This is a scenario that has played out before with other Trump nominees.

— With Paul’s statement, the path to confirmation is a bit easier. Now, the only outlier Republicans are Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins.

4. A new nuke plant for Alabama could be a reality in the making

— Forty years and five billion dollars later, the Bellafonte nuclear power plant could produce its first power in five years.

— Once the plant is ready to ramp up construction, it could mean thousands of temporary construction jobs and up to 1,500 permanent jobs in Jackson County over the next decade.

3. Second Amendment debate replaces actual debate in Alabama’s governor race

— In an effort to redefine what anyone thinks a “pro-second Amendment” supporter is, candidate for governor Walk Maddox has accepted the endorsement of the anti-gun rights organization run by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, “Moms Demand Action”.

— Governor Kay Ivey accurately points out that accepting the endorsement of a group that demonizes the NRA and their supporters is a hard sell, saying, “Maddox can continue to try to sell himself as a conservative Democrat, but even Alabama Democrats have historically supported gun rights and received endorsements from the NRA.”

2. Socialism is all the rage for Democrats this year — it’s also very expensive

— A libertarian-leaning university study found that Bernie Sanders’ and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Medicare for all program would cost over 30 trillion dollars over 10 years with no way to pay for it. It will trigger massive cuts elsewhere, as well as huge tax increases.

— The combined net worth of all US billionaires is $2.4 trillion (in 2016). Taking all that money wouldn’t pay for one year of this idea.

1. Rudy Giuliani continues to confuse the world with his statements about Mueller, Russia and President Donald Trump

— In an odd attempt to defend President Trump, Giuliani said not only did the president not collude with Russia, but even if he did, he argued it is not illegal. This is easily spinnable by the president’s enemies as a “shifting of the goalposts.

— More confusingly, Giuliani told a story about two meetings that happened on the same day, one with Don Jr., then-candidate Trump and Guiliani, while the other is the famous Trump Tower meeting where Russia promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Republicans are up 14 points against Democrats in races for statewide office in Alabama, according to a new poll by Cygnal, a Montgomery-based research firm.

Republicans currently lead Democrats 55 percent to 41 percent on the generic ballot, something we should expect according to Brett Cowden, Cygnal’s VP of Client Strategy.

“It should be no surprise that Republicans are marching to victory in November in Alabama,” Cowden said in a statement. “With a booming economy, unemployment at record lows, and a ticket featuring one of the most popular governors in the country, Republicans have the perfect recipe for a sweep in the general election.”

The poll found that support for Gov. Ivey is at 56 percent to 42 percent for her opponent, Walt Maddox.

The 42 percent number seems high for Maddox but not when considered along with generic ballot numbers, Cowden said.

“When you view it in light of the generic ballot, where you see the generic Democrat gets 41 percent and that’s right around where Maddox is, it shows that they’ve got a base but it’s a pretty low ceiling,” Cowden told Yellowhammer News in an interview.

“You see that with every Democrat in these races,” he said. “They’re all right there at that generic ballot number.”

According to the poll, 53 percent of voters support Republican Will Ainsworth for lieutenant governor, while 41 percent supports Democrat Will Boyd.

Similarly, Republican Steve Marshall leads Democrat Joseph Siegelman 55 percent to 42 percent.

Though Republicans are performing strongly in Alabama, Cowden said the new Alabama poll numbers don’t tell us how well they will perform across the country in November.

“I think what it shows is that this cycle is very regional,” he said. “For all the predictions of a blue wave, that could occur in some areas but certainly doesn’t appear to have much chance of happening in Alabama.”

It was an issue Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin inherited from his predecessor former Birmingham Mayor William Bell, but one from which he is not deviating.

Nearly a year ago, Bell ordered the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument, a 52-foot structure located at the entrance of Linn Park a block from Birmingham City Hall covered up and out of view of the public.

That led to crews from the city building a wall around the monument made from plywood painted black to conceal it. Immediately after Bell’s actions, Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit against the city of Birmingham claiming it violated the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act legislation signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in May 2017 and asked the judge to impose a $25,000 per day fine for each day the monument remains covered.

report that aired Monday night on Birmingham NBC affiliate WVTM revealed Montgomery’s Southern Poverty Law Center got involved and filed a brief on behalf of the city of Birmingham claiming no Confederate monuments should be on any public property. Yet, given the issue remains unresolved, the $25,000 a day fine has accumulated.

“[B]ased on that formula, the city faces $8.7 million in fines,” WVTM’s Jon Paepcke explained.

Marshall told Birmingham ABC affiliate WBMA in April he did not believe the total amount of the fine would rise while the case is litigated. However, the ultimate outcome will be determined by a judge’s ruling.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Check out what happened when Yellowhammer Multimedia partnered with Kendra Scott to benefit the Auxiliary of Big Oak Ranch.

Located at the Summit in Birmingham, the jewelry design company opened its doors for the girls and house mothers of Big Oak to create something special for themselves. Additionally, Kendra Scott donated 20 percent of all purchases to the organization.

The Auxiliary of Big Oak Ranch works to ensure the needs of the children served by the organization are continually met. From housing to prayer and everything in between, the Auxiliary functions as a fundraising and volunteer service group. Formed in 2006 by Phyllis DePiano and Joann Bashinsky (affectionately known as Mama B), they aim to promote and further the Ranch’s desire to meet the needs of abused, neglected and abandoned children by giving them a solid, Christian home and a chance to realize and fulfill God’s plan for their lives.

For more information on the Auxiliary, visit them at www.bigoakauxiliary.org.

Two Georgia residents are accused of scamming north Alabama residents out of nearly $19,000 by phoning to say they’d missed federal jury duty and would be arrested unless they sent money immediately.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Birmingham, Alabama, says 35-year-old Teiana Marie Taylor and 42-year-old Orenthial Walker, both of Decatur, Georgia, were arrested Monday in Georgia.

It says each is charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud.

The indictment alleges they’d tell victims to send money through gift cards or commercial services to an account they controlled, and would transfer it as directed by an unidentified co-conspirator.

Online court records don’t show an attorney who could speak for either.

A news release notes that federal courts mail jury summonses and never demand payment by phone or via gift cards.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

American culture has become “less hospitable to people of faith,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday in vowing that the Justice Department would protect people’s religious freedom and convictions.

Sessions spoke at a Justice Department summit on religious tolerance at a time when courts have been asked how to balance anti-discrimination laws against the First Amendment’s religious freedom guarantees.

He also announced the creation of a “religious liberty task force” to implement Justice Department guidance on respecting and accommodating religious beliefs, including those of department employees.

Conservative groups immediately praised Sessions for promising to protect deeply held religious convictions, though critics of the Trump administration have repeatedly voiced concerns that the attorney general’s stance undercuts LGBT rights and favors the rights of Christians over those of other faiths.

Sessions, the country’s chief law enforcement officer, warned Monday of a “dangerous movement” that he said was eroding protections for religious Americans.

He asserted that “nuns were being forced to buy contraceptives” — an apparent, though not fully accurate, reference to an Obama administration health care policy meant to ensure women covered by faith-based groups’ health plans have access to cost-free contraceptives.

Religious groups that challenged the policy argued it violated their beliefs.

The Supreme Court opted in 2016 to not resolve that dispute, asking lower courts to take another look in search of a compromise.

Sessions also objected to members of Congress asking judicial and executive branch nominees about their religious dogma.

And he praised a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple in a case that reached the Supreme Court and ended in his favor this year.

That baker, Jack Phillips, was part of a panel discussion at the Justice Department summit.

“Let’s be frank: A dangerous movement, undetected by many but real, is now challenging and eroding our great tradition of religious freedom. There can be no doubt. It’s no little matter. It must be confronted intellectually and politically and defeated,” Sessions said.

“This election, this past election, and much that has flowed from it, gives us a rare opportunity to arrest these trends and to confront them. Such a reversal will not just be done with electoral victories, however, but by intellectual victories,” he added.

Sessions, a Methodist and former Republican senator from Alabama, has made protecting religious liberty a cornerstone agenda item of his Justice Department — along with defending freedom of speech on college campuses.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

