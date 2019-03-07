Doug Jones: ‘I stand by my comments’ on GOP not wanting African-Americans, minorities to vote

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) addressed the “backsliding” remarks in his recently released book “Bending Toward Justice” regarding the vote from African-Americans and other minorities in elections.

Jones’ remarks drew the ire of Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and other Republicans in Alabama, including Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan.

During an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN to promote his effort to encourage states like Alabama to expand Medicaid rolls through legislation in Congress, Jones said he stood by those remarks, noting it was a national trend to which he was referring.

“I hate to say it, but I stand by my comments because if you look around what’s happened around the country, it’s been Republican legislators and Republican governors who have passed these very, very stringent voter ID laws, some of which have been struck down by the courts,” Jones said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Jeff Poor Show.” “They have gerrymandered a number of districts to concentrate white voting power among a few districts. Voting rolls are being purged across the country.”

The junior Alabama senator said he did not think these efforts were based on “racial animus,” but argued they did not necessarily encourage maximum participation in elections.

“This is not based on the fact there is any racial animus, but I do think that it’s based on a political racial disparity around the country,” he said. “You know, voting rights should not be a political issue, and it is a political issue. It shouldn’t be. We should be doing everything that we can in this country to give everyone who is eligible to vote free access to vote. The ability to get to the polls – that means having polling places within a reasonable distance from where they live, having polling places open for more than just 12 hours in one single day during the course of an election.”

“We need to be upping the ante,” Jones continued. “We need to be getting a number of people who vote in our elections much higher than it has been in the history of America. We have some of the lowest voting rates across the civilized world. We need to up that ante. And so, I think if we look carefully about where things are, voting ought to be a nonpartisan issue. Districts should be drawn by nonpartisan commissions and not controlled by legislatures.”

Jones did note that Democrats also use gerrymandering for their political gain as well.

“And by the way, I have said for years Democrats have been just as guilty of gerrymandering of voting districts as Republicans have,” he added. “This should be a nonpartisan issue.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Thursday morning, giving an in-depth interview about the infrastructure legislation set to be considered in the current special session.

While the House needs to finish with the Rebuild Alabama bill – which would raise infrastructure revenue – before it heads to the Senate, Marsh told Jackson that the votes are ultimately there in his chamber to pass the legislation.

He then explained that the special session process will allow ample time for the legislation to be examined and debated, especially considering every member of the legislature has known for months this issue would be coming up as the body’s first priority.

“I don’t think you’ll see debate limited,” Marsh advised. “There was this talk about this thing being done in five days, and I think that’s not going to happen.”

The earliest the Senate could get the bill from the House is Friday. Marsh said he would give the Senate the weekend off to look at the legislation passed by the House if that possible timeline does come true.

“We’re not rushing this thing,” he said, “But by doing this special [session] in the regular [session], it saves the taxpayers money – it is not a big additional cost to do that. It does focus this issue, so the people can focus on it, as well as the legislature. Because this is the issue at hand.”

Building on his comment about saving the taxpayers money, Marsh outlined that the Republican legislature’s diligent work since 2010 in cutting costs, decreasing taxes and increasing government efficiency has put the state in a position to pass Rebuild Alabama without it hurting the average, hard-working Alabamian.

“Why are we even in a position to [be able to] look at infrastructure? One, we need to do it. But let’s look at what’s happened since 2010, since Republicans have controlled the legislature,” Marsh said. “We eliminated a lot of costly programs… 300 obsolete laws we’ve eliminated, we have reduced the size of state government – not talking about teachers, but state employees – by 15 percent. 15 percent. Our median income in the state of Alabama has gone from $41,000 to $51,000+. That’s a 20 percent increase that our citizens are making today under [the Republican legislature]. Unemployment is under four percent. 200,000 more people are working.”

He continued, “And we have, if you look at all 50 states, if you look at all the taxes – state taxes, city/municipal taxes – a citizen pays in Alabama, we are 50th — the lowest in the country in cumulative taxes. And if this [fuel] tax [increase] passes… guess what? We’ll still be 50th.”

Marsh added that if Rebuild Alabama passes, not only will Alabamians “still have the lowest taxes in the country,” but they will finally have a major chance for road and bridge projects in their own communities to get completed.

The Senate leader emphasized that the strong accountability portion of the legislation, especially found in HB 1, will provide significantly increased oversight and transparency to ALDOT. Members of the public will even be able to go online and find the projects slated in the department’s five-year planning.

“Early on in this process, I acknowledged that without strong accountability for ALDOT, we’d have no success,” Marsh said.

The legislature will have the necessary accountability on ALDOT through a revamped Joint Transportation Committee, with the annual legislative budget process as the body’s ultimate recourse. There will also be public hearings where members of the public can make their case for specific infrastructure projects.

“We’ve got it to where if we don’t put the language in the budget, [ALDOT] can’t spend the money,” Marsh advised. “And we want a list every year of every project in the state, county-by-county, of what’s being done, what’s on the plan, to be posted on their [website] for the citizens to see. They can go to it at any time.”

He said that specific road and bridge projects are not included in the Rebuild Alabama plan because that would lead to horse trading, with legislators demanding pork in exchange for their votes.

With the new accountability mechanisms throughout the three bills on the special session agenda, Marsh concluded, “[I]f it’s a project that the state needs, it’s going to have a fair shake in the [joint transportation] committee and with ALDOT.”

Right now, 92 percent of annual state infrastructure funding has to be spent just on maintenance of current roads and bridges.

However, with the much-needed revenue from Rebuild Alabama, the state, counties and municipalities will also finally have the necessary funding to get important expansion projects done.

Listen:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Imagine you are driving on a long road trip, and the warning light indicating a low oil level appears on your car’s instrument panel. As a result, you have two choices from which to choose – either pull over at the next exit and spend $5.00 for a quart of oil or keep driving until your engine blows and requires several thousand dollars of replacement costs.

For decades, Alabama has been given warning signs that its road and bridge infrastructure was crumbling and in need of attention. Potholes plague major highways, accidents have become more frequent, and a frightening number of bridges have been deemed too unsafe for school buses carrying our children to cross.

Rather than addressing the infrastructure problems as they arose, Alabama ignored the warning indicators, and now the repair bill has grown exponentially.

Part of the problem is the fact our state’s pool of available transportation dollars, which are mostly generated by the earmarked gas taxes you pay at the pump, have shrunk over the past several years because more efficient cars use less fuel.

Even a cursory view of statistics backs up the veracity of these facts. A prominent study recently determined that roughly 50 percent of Alabama’s state highways are in “fair, poor or very poor” condition and gave an alarming “D+” grade to our state-maintained roadways.

In addition, Alabama has more than 1,200 structurally deficient bridges and nearly 2,500 weight restricted bridges across the state.

These deficiencies cause public safety to be threatened as it is estimated that one-third of all fatal car crashes in Alabama can be attributed to road conditions and features. Alabama also ranks fifth in the nation among states where “drivers are more likely to be involved in a fatal traffic accident.”

Economic development and job creation are hampered as a nationwide survey of corporate executives ranked roads and highways as the second most important factor when choosing among states to locate facilities. Seven of our sister southeastern states spend more money than Alabama to maintain their roads and bridges, and roughly 950,000 jobs in our state are completely dependent upon our transportation network.

All the facts, examples, and statistics lead to one reality – Alabama must raise additional earmarked revenue to maintain our roads and bridges.

The time has come for a plan that significantly addresses this critical problem plaguing our state.

I would like to commend Governor Kay Ivey for proposing her Rebuild Alabama plan. This plan will not only provide funding to address current road and bridge needs at the state, county and city level, but it provides our transportation system with stable funding to allow us to plan for the future of the next generation.

The Rebuild Alabama plan also provides strong accountability with the new revenue to ensure it goes to infrastructure projects only – no salaries, purchase or maintenance of equipment, or buildings. The new revenue will be placed in the newly created Rebuild Alabama Fund and will be prohibited from being transferred to other state agencies.

This level of accountability is what Alabamians require and deserve, and nothing less.

I would also like to applaud my friend and colleague, Rep. Bill Poole, for his continued commitment to this issue. By sponsoring the Rebuild Alabama Act in the Alabama House of Representatives, he is showing true political courage that he is not afraid to do the right thing for Alabama’s future.

For this reason, I am standing beside Rep. Poole in support of the Rebuild Alabama Act and I encourage all of my colleagues in the Alabama House of Representatives to do the same.

Together, we as a state can turn this obstacle into an opportunity.

The time to act is now, and I believe the Rebuild Alabama Act is the vehicle that will carry Alabama to new levels of progress, job creation, and economic prosperity for years to come. I invite you to come along for the ride.

By Representative Steve Clouse
Alabama House District 93

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington has been a busy place since the 116th Congress convened in January. With the House of Representatives now under Nancy Pelosi’s leadership, every single day is an uphill battle to preserve our rights and values.

Border security, which used to be a bipartisan issue, has been a huge fight. With the national security and humanitarian crisis at our border you would think now would be the time to work together.

Instead of working to secure our border for the good of our country, whatever President Trump is for, the socialist Democrats are against.

After President Trump’s Declaration of National Emergency at our Southwest border with Mexico, Democrats ignoring reality voted to block it.

I held a live tele-town hall call last week and polled those participating to see if they support President Trump’s Declaration of National Emergency. Overwhelmingly, over 90 percent of the participants do support it.

As if the fighting over America’s security is not enough, the left is coming after our guns. The House passed without my support, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1112. Luckily for those of us that support the Second Amendment, the bills aren’t going anywhere in the Senate, but it shows folks where this new majority stands on gun ownership. The bills would both make it tougher on law-abiding gun owners.

The Second Amendment is important to me and our right to bear arms is something I will continue to make sure is preserved.

Liberals are also making me sick with their stance on the most innocent. Republicans have repeatedly asked for unanimous consent to bring the Born Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act to the Floor for a vote.

This legislation would keep the babies born after a botched abortion safe from being murdered after they have taken their first breath. Democrats have blocked this bill from coming to the Floor 13 times as of writing. It is unconscionable. If they are not willing to bring this bill to the floor, then Democrats are supporting infanticide.

I will continue to fight for our conservative values and our nation’s security here in Congress.

As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.

Please sign up for my e-Newsletter and the Rogers’ Roundup by visiting www.mikerogers.house.gov.

To stay up to date, you can also like me on Facebook at facebook.com/CongressmanMikeDRogers, follow me on Twitter and Instagram using the handle RepMikeRogersAL and subscribe to my YouTube page at youtube.com/MikeRogersAL03.

7. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) has been appointed to a climate change panel in the House; All Republican members come from energy-producing states

— While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) climate change panel may take up the Green New Deal and other legislative matters involving climate change, it seems unlikely that Republicans are prepared to play ball with them. The Republicans appointed to the committee are skeptics and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made it clear that Republicans will not be wrecking the economy to placate Democrats fringe ideas, “We will ensure we continue to make strides towards a healthy environment without sacrificing the other priorities of the American people.”

6. Radical Democrats attempt to beat back a resolution calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitism

— After a week of back-and-forth, House Democrats have indefinitely postponed a resolution condemning anti-Semitic language because Democratic members do not want to see a rebuke of one of their freshman members. President Donald Trump seized on this opportunity to call out Democrats, saying, “It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against anti-Semitism in their conference.” He added, “Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it!”

5. All are accounted for in Lee County after tornadoes claimed 23 lives in total

— The search for the dead has stopped in Lee County as officials overseeing the recovery say all that has been reported missing have been accounted for and there has been no increase in the death toll. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris doesn’t believe there are more dead, but advised the county is “in standby mode on the outside chance they find somebody else, which is not likely.” The E4 tornado cut a wide path and 34 total tornadoes struck the Southeast, with at least 11 twisters in Alabama, 14 more across Georgia, five in Florida and four in South Carolina.

4. Two companies are paying for all funeral costs for the dead in Lee County

— In the midst of every tragedy, there are people who look to do good things for those who are suffering and the two companies that have offered to carry the freight for the families of the lost are doing just that. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris would not name the two companies that will be covering these funerals and said, “I got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there’s a very large corporation that will probably pay most, if not all, of the cost of every victim’s funeral. I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies.”

3. As border crossings are up, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) calls out Democrats for their hypocrisy on the border

— It is entirely possible that the numbers for February border crossings could help lead to the most border crossings for a February in 12 years. While the media is blaming the president, as usual, Rogers believes the Democrats’ hypocrisy is to blame. Rogers started by slamming the media’s false statements on drug seizures and ended by slamming his Democratic colleagues for their partisanship. He stated, “Border security and keeping Americans safe used to be priorities for both our parties. I’ve been on this committee since, just like the chairman said, since inception. We never argued about whether barriers worked until Donald Trump wanted them. This is not rocket science.”

2. The dumbest teacher alive has been sent home from school in Hoover for using the “n-word” during a discussion on racism 

— If true, a Hoover teacher made a mistake that could, and should, easily cost her as she decided to make a racially insensitive and stupid comment in the middle of a controversy over students making racially insensitive and stupid comments on social media. Allegedly, the teacher from Spain Park High School in Hoover used the “n-word” while explaining to students that, according to AL.com, “everyone uses the n-word, so she could use it, too.” The teacher was sent home and the school system is investigating the incident.

1. The vote over the gas tax may be really close — The pressure is on

— Speaker of the Alabama House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) believes they are close to the number of votes needed to pass the gas tax advocated by Governor Kay Ivey. At issue is the fact that the bill has been changed and re-filed and some members are still not sure what the final product looks like. Ivey told WSFA-TV that the tax will not “go any lower” and addressed lawmakers asking for more time by saying they had been briefed before the last election. She said, “[T]hey were vetted before the House and Senate leadership and if they were not for the gas tax for infrastructure, they were not encouraged to run.”

In the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that claimed 23 lives in east Alabama Sunday, Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging both generosity and vigilance as people look to help with recovery and relief efforts.

Wednesday, Marshall joined Governor Kay Ivey and local officials in Beauregard to survey storm damage. At a press conference, the attorney general urged Alabamians to exercise caution before giving money to charities to ensure that their money really goes to help tornado victims.

Marshall also reminded the public that Alabama’s price-gouging laws are in effect due to the State of Emergency declared by Ivey.

“Alabamians are blessed with an indomitable spirit of compassion to help others,” Marshall said in a statement. “Therefore, it’s not surprising that many want to contribute to their neighbors’ recovery from the recent devastating tornadoes. Sadly, criminals often seek to profit from others’ tragedies, therefore we must be vigilant in our charitable giving.”

He advised, “Before contributing, please take steps to verify that your money will go to help storm victims and not to fund fraudsters. Know and use the resources available to check the legitimacy of charitable organizations so that your donations really do go to help those in need. And if you do suspect someone is trying to illegally solicit contributions, notify law enforcement or my office.”

The attorney general’s office provided the following information in a release:

Resources for Consumers
Consumers may find tips for careful and wise giving here. Attorney General Marshall recommends that consumers take the following precautions:

Do your research
 Search the Alabama charities database on the Attorney General’s website.
 Search the charity’s name online with words like “complaint” and “scam.”
 Check out the charity’s ratings with groups like the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity
Navigator, and Charity Watch.

Ask questions
 What are the charity’s website, address, and mission?
 How much of your donation will go directly to services, rather than fundraising?
 If you wish your donation to be used for Alabama’s tornado victims, ask if the money
will be spent for this in particular and not for the charity’s overall purposes.

Be careful how you pay
 If someone asks you to send them cash, wire money, donate by gift card, or leave money under your front doormat for pickup, don’t do it! That’s how scammers often ask you to pay. It’s safer to pay by credit card or check.
 If you’re donating online, check that the webpage where you enter your payment information has “https” in the web address. That means your information is transmitted securely.
 Legitimate charities will give you a receipt with the amount of your donation. Keep that record and check your credit card and bank statements to make sure you’re only charged for the donation you wanted to make.

Watch out for scammers’ tricks
 Scammers spoof caller ID to make their fundraising calls look like they are from your local area code, or from an organization you know.
 Scammers pressure you into donating immediately before you have time to do research. Reputable charities do not use coercive tactics and welcome your donation at any time.
 Scammers will thank you for a donation you don’t remember making. Scammers do that to trick you into thinking you actually made a pledge and to guilt you into sending money.

Donation Requests Through Social Media and Crowdfunding Sites
While many requests for donations through social media and crowdfunding sites are legitimate, some are scams. For example, there are people who misuse real pictures and stories to get you to donate, but the money goes into their own pockets. Crowdfunding sites often have little control over who uses them and how donations are spent. Research before you give.

Don’t assume that solicitations on social media or crowdfunding sites are legitimate – even when they are shared or liked by your friends. Do your own research. And call or contact your friends offline to ask them about the post they shared.

State of Emergency/Price-Gouging Laws
The Governor’s recent declaration of a State of Emergency activated Alabama’s price-gouging laws. As people recover and rebuild from storms, they should be wary of those who would prey upon them through crimes such as price gouging and home-repair fraud. Although what constitutes an unconscionable price is not specifically set forth in state law, a price that is 25 percent or more above the average price charged in the same area within the last 30 days— unless the increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost—is a prima facie case of unconscionable pricing. The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 per violation, and those found to have willfully and continuously violated this law may be prohibited from doing business in Alabama.

Consumers and officials can report concerns of alleged fraud or illegal price gouging to the Attorney General’s Consumer Interest Division.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

