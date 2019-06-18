7 Things: ‘Fake news’ smears Alabama, more troops to Middle East, deportations to start ‘next week’ and more …
7. Trump and AOC agree on something
- President Donald Trump agrees with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) assessment that there’s a “very real risk” that he will be re-elected in 2020. The president also suggested that Democrats are threatening impeachment due to the fear that he could win reelection.
- Of course, Ocasio-Cortez, who appears to be running the Democratic Party, hit back, noting that Trump is from Queens and she’ll call his bluff. She went on to say, “Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more.”
6. Physical revolution?
- While speaking at the Poor People’s Campaign summit on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden stated that if a Democratic president can’t find a compromise, they might as well “go home” and start a “real physical revolution.”
- Now, some are arguing in bad faith that Biden is calling for a revolution. He’s not, but he is using absurd rhetoric that would get the current occupant of the White House ensnared in a week-long news cycle. Instead, Biden believes he has a chance to win states that no Democrat has won in a presidential election in decades, including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
5. Tuberville responds to a column calling him out
- Former Auburn coach and U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville took issue with a column written at Yellowhammer News that rebuked him for his repeated mentions of a story where he relays that a border patrol agent told him there are more Middle Easterners being apprehended at the border than Latin Americans. This is clearly false.
- Tuberville responded with a tweet that confirmed he was still telling the story and the facts don’t matter. He replied, “Not exactly @TheDaleJackson, I told a story that I heard from a Texas Ranger in Texas. The point is we don’t know who is coming into our country…this was before the caravans. I mentioned that this is NOT now, but we do have too many unknown persons coming into our country.”
4. We need real immigration reform
- In an op-ed written for Yellowhammer News, Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) discussed the delicate issue at the southern border, stating that 56,278 unaccompanied minors have been apprehended at the border this fiscal year. He added that Democrats are refusing to support any real solutions for the border and continue to block bills that would provide humanitarian aid for the border.
- Byrne goes on to discuss HR6 passed by House Democrats that Byrne says will incentivize the “continued lawlessness and abuse of our generous immigration system,” and noted that the bill would allow illegal immigrants convicted of multiple crimes be eligible for amnesty and American citizenship.
3. Trump says deportations will start next week
- As usual, President Trump is changing the national conversation with one tweet. Last night, he tweeted, “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.” He also heaped praise on Mexico’s recent enforcement measures.
- When asked for comment, the Trump administration said the focus will be on people who have been issued final deportation orders but who have not been deported and remained at-large in the country. If this happens, it will be a very aggressive measure to deal with this issue.
2. More troops to the Middle East
- Tensions with Iran continue. Recently, two tankers were hit with explosives and the Iranian government has announced they will continue enriching uranium far beyond what they had agreed to as part of a deal they struck with leading nations after the United States pulled out of the Iran Deal.
- Now, the U.S. is preparing to send 1,000 troops as a show of force in the region. According to a statement from acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan the move is “to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East,” and will include intelligence, surveillance and missile defense assets.
1. “Fake news” at the Washington Post and AL.com
- As of May 28, HB48, “Jessi’s Law” received final passage. It allows rape and incest cases to be grounds for terminating parental rights, but The Washington Post ignored this and instead posted a story on June 9 claiming that Alabama protects rapist’s parental rights. AL.com followed by posting the exact same story on June 10, arguing that Alabama protects rapist’s parental rights and is banning abortion.
- State Representative Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) sponsored HB 48 and is calling for The Washington Post and AL.com to issue retractions for their false reporting, as well as stating that the law is clear and that rapist’s parental rights are in no way protected in Alabama.