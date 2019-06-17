Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Biden: I was ‘only’ national Doug Jones surrogate ‘not a person of color’ 16 mins ago / News
Dale Jackson: Tommy Tuberville needs to stop repeating false stories about the border — The truth is bad enough 2 hours ago / Opinion
Byrne: Border crisis needs lawful fix, not amnesty 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
‘Fake news’: State Rep. Dismukes slams WaPo, Alabama Media Group for claiming rapists have parental rights in Alabama 3 hours ago / News
Day 1 for Alabama’s Paris Air Show team features 9 meetings 4 hours ago / News
Palmer warns against dire consequences of Paris climate accord 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Democrats fear Trump’s reelection, special session on prisons might be delayed, Spencer Collier saga gets weirder and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Mike Huckabee on JD Crowe cartoon attacking daughter: ‘Some hide behind their laughable roles as ‘journalists’ or ‘comedians’ as they reveal bias and bigotry’ 12 hours ago / News
Are you afraid to answer the phone? 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Culverhouse vs. UA, Trump and Biden battle in Iowa, the Bentley saga could be over and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama team targets international connections at SelectUSA Investment Summit 1 day ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama Power wins Electric Edison Institute awards for power restoration efforts following Hurricane Michael 1 day ago / News
Palmer on Trump investigations: ‘Constitutional crisis,’ ‘An attempt by the Democrats and the left-wing media to basically stage a coup’ 1 day ago / News
Army’s next top enlisted leader is from Alabama 1 day ago / News
Auburn University forestry professor comments on potential shortage of loggers in US 1 day ago / News
House Speaker McCutcheon: ‘Dangerous’ to say prison special session coming in the fall, Could be after ‘first of the year’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama leads effort to reduce youth sports injuries 1 day ago / Sports
Birmingham students awarded scholarships to fuel their studies in technical fields 2 days ago / News
Tuberville’s warning on immigration: ‘We have more Middle Easterners coming across that border at times than we do people from Latin America’ 2 days ago / News
3 hours ago

Byrne: Border crisis needs lawful fix, not amnesty

Decades of bad immigration policies have undermined our laws and led to the worst conditions at our border we’ve ever seen.

U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended a staggering 56,278 unaccompanied minors this fiscal year. The Department of Health & Human Services, tasked with housing the largest number of children in its history, had 13,200 minors in custody this month, and they warn they will soon run out of funding for the year.

Yet Democrats refuse to support funding relief. Even the liberal New York Times Editorial Board has called for Congress to act, but House Democrats continue to block bills to provide humanitarian aid for the border.

Democrats seem content with blaming President Trump for the problem instead of providing funding needed to care for unaccompanied migrant children, jeopardizing the health and safety of the very children they claim they want to help.

Not only do we need to address the current crisis, but we must strengthen our laws and change flawed policies drawing illegal immigrants in record numbers. However, Democrats have other plans.

Earlier this month, House Democrats passed H.R. 6, the poorly named American Dream and Promise Act. This bill flatly fails to address the escalating humanitarian and national security crisis at our border and, in fact, will make it much worse by incentivizing the continued lawlessness and abuse of our generous immigration system that has resulted in 11 million illegal immigrants residing in the United States.

This bill will reward approximately 2.7 million individuals who have broken our laws with a pathway to citizenship. This is a fundamental injustice to the hundreds of thousands who are following our immigration laws, spending the time, money, and energy to come into this country legally.

Under this bill, illegal immigrants convicted of multiple crimes, including multiple DUIs, would be eligible for not only amnesty but American citizenship. Moreover, the limited exclusions in the bill for felonies only apply to convictions. If an illegal immigrant has been arrested for a heinous crime, he or she could still be eligible for amnesty. And, while the majority gives lip service to claims that the bill prevents gang members from receiving green cards, the majority intentionally has written the bill in such a way that the provisions will never work.

The Democrats know these issues, yet they rejected Republican amendments to exclude known criminal gang members, illegal aliens with firearm convictions, and illegal aliens convicted of two or more DUIs from receiving amnesty.

We know from history, when we provide mass amnesty, it only spurs additional illegal immigration into the United States. Without stopping the problem that led to this issue, in another 20 or 30 years we will be back in the same place – faced with providing additional amnesty for a new class of illegal immigrants.

In his famous pamphlet Common Sense, Thomas Paine said that “in America, the law is king.” John Adams, one of the most indispensable founders of our Constitutional Republic, sought to create “a government of laws not of men.” If our immigration laws are unjust or, as I believe, inadequate, let’s debate how to change or improve them. But to undermine the rule of law through mass amnesty will erode the very foundation of our Constitutional government, weakening the protections it offers both to Americans and those who will one day gain citizenship. That course of action is not compassionate.

Rather than reward those who have engaged in illegal behavior, we should be working to secure our border, end asylum abuse, and close loopholes in our laws that are contributing to the surge of unaccompanied minors from Central America.

This bill ignores one of the most fundamental challenges of our time to pander to a political base. The American people deserve better.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

16 mins ago

Biden: I was ‘only’ national Doug Jones surrogate ‘not a person of color’

Speaking Monday at a Washington, D.C. forum hosted by the Poor People’s Campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden bragged about helping now-Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) get elected in his 2017 special election campaign.

Seemingly trying to boost his own progressive bonafides for his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden during the forum contrasted his role as a Jones campaign surrogate with the mostly black group of politicians who also campaigned in the Yellowhammer State for the now junior senator. This included civil rights icons like Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), as well as Alabama’s own Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07).

“I’m the only person who went and campaigned for the senator in Alabama,” Biden asserted. “I was the only person invited down there to speak — not the only one, the only one not a person of color.”

Watch:

Jones has announced his support of Biden’s presidential primary bid and has also vowed to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against President Donald Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is.

At the same Monday forum, Biden told moderator Joy Reid of MSNBC that “you can shame people to do things the right way.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Tommy Tuberville needs to stop repeating false stories about the border — The truth is bad enough

I realize I am taking the bait by writing this, but I think it is important to correct the record.

Former Auburn football coach and Republican candidate for United State Senate Tommy Tuberville is repeating something about illegal immigration that is not only untrue, but it is also obviously untrue.

On Friday, Tuberville told FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan that there are more illegal Muslims coming through the southern United States border than in Hispanics.

“We have more Middle Easterners coming across that border at times than we do people from Latin America,” he stated.

Again, this is not true.

It’s also not the first time this story has been used.

Tuberville previously said, “Eight years ago, they told me we got more Middle Easterners coming across the border than we do Mexicans.”

He says a border patrol agent told him this information. While I believe the tale was told to him as he describes, it’s still not true.

There is not a single piece of information or statistic that backs up this assertion. In fact, using readily available Census data, it’s just not close.

Demographics Estimate % of Total
Unauthorized Population 11,300,000 100%
Top Countries of Birth
Mexico 5,944,000 53%
El Salvador 655,000 6%
Guatemala 525,000 5%
China 362,000 3%
Honduras 355,000 3%
Regions of Birth
Mexico and Central America 7,593,000 67%
Caribbean 351,000 3%
South America 685,000 6%
Europe/Canada/Oceania 579,000 5%
Asia 1,774,000 16%
Africa 318,000 3%

Unless we are seeing a massive number of illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central America turning into Middle Easterners, this all seems very unlikely.

The problem with this is obvious. We have a very serious illegal immigration issue. We also have a heated debate taking place where way too many people are saying there is no crisis at the border at all.

And if you don’t think for a second that Democratic candidates won’t be using these quotes to attack Tuberville and other Republican candidates, think again.

The most important thing to take away from this is that there is no need to inflate the immigration crisis — it’s real.

If leading candidates for public office are repeating obviously false things, it weakens the position they are advocating for.

See: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

3 hours ago

‘Fake news’: State Rep. Dismukes slams WaPo, Alabama Media Group for claiming rapists have parental rights in Alabama

State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) on Monday issued a statement calling out The Washington Post and Alabama Media Group for recent “deeply misleading,” “fake news” stories on Alabama’s parental rights law.

During the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session, Dismukes sponsored HB 48, which received final passage on May 28 and since became law after being signed by Governor Kay Ivey. Also known as “Jessi’s Law,” HB 48 is now Act 2019-512 in the Code of Alabama and updated the Yellowhammer State’s law governing parental rights.

The bill summary synopsis, states in part that the new law will “provide that a conviction of a parent for rape or incest is a ground for termination of parental rights if the rape or incest resulted in the conception of the child.”

Despite this fact, The Washington Post on June 9 published a national “news” story headlined, “In Alabama — where lawmakers banned abortion for rape victims — rapists’ parental rights are protected.”

The story claimed, “Alabama is one of two states with no statute terminating parental rights for a person found to have conceived the child by rape or incest, a fact that has gained fresh relevance since its lawmakers adopted the nation’s strictest abortion ban in May.”

While also being untrue, that part of the article also seemingly ignored that Alabama’s abortion ban is not in effect — and is not expected to ever go into effect.

“While the Alabama abortion law has been challenged in court, abortion rights activists fear it could reduce access to the procedure, forcing rape victims to bear children and co-parent with their attackers,” the article nevertheless continued.

The story made similar assertions throughout, including, “In addition to Alabama, only Minnesota has no law terminating parental rights in rape cases.”

The next day, on June 10, Alabama Media Group subsidiaries, including AL(dot)com, republished this exact piece by The Washington Post.

Due to this reporting, outlets across the nation have now begun repeating the claims about Alabama’s parental rights law.

This led to the statement by Dismukes, who was forceful in criticizing “lazy reporting that got the facts wrong.”

“Alabama’s law is crystal clear — rapists do not have parental rights,” he said. “Jessi’s Law very clearly provides that the parental rights of a person convicted of rape or incest in the first degree will be terminated. Plain and simple.”

Dismukes also made reference to Alabama’s existing law before passage of HB 48 including language that made rape and incest “aggravating circumstances” judges consider during parental rights decisions.

“Even prior to this bill’s passage, the law in Alabama gave judges the authority to deny parental rights for those who commit such heinous acts, to ensure that children are being raised in the healthiest and safest possible households,” he explained.

“It is shameful that the Washington Post would publish such a gross mischaracterization of Alabamians while sowing fear in the minds of mothers, fathers, and children for the sole purpose of generating clicks online,” Dismukes decried.

He then called on The Washington Post “and media outlets like AL.com that printed its misleading, sensationalistic story” to “issue a retraction.”

Dismukes concluded, “That headline and the story that followed were deeply misleading, and the definition of fake news. This was lazy reporting that got the facts wrong, all in a rush to paint Alabama in a negative light.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Day 1 for Alabama’s Paris Air Show team features 9 meetings

PARIS – The Alabama business development team entered Day 1 of the 2019 Paris Air Show with a full slate of appointments with major aerospace companies that could have the state in their future growth plans.

“We begin Day 1 of the air show with the goal of working with the governor to connect with a number of companies,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “It’s an important day for us. It’s going to be a busy day. We believe it will be a very productive day.”

Secretary Canfield said he and Governor Kay Ivey have nine scheduled appointments at Le Bourget, the historic Paris airfield that provides the setting for the aerospace industry’s largest business event in 2019.

The day will also include impromptu encounters with company executives, military officers, and top elected officials.

Companies on the Alabama team’s meeting schedule include the United Launch AllianceRaytheon, GKN AerospaceCarpenter Technology and GE Aviation.

“Several of them have near-term growth opportunities, meaning one to three years, so it’s important for us in this venue to get a better understanding how they envision their future,” Secretary Canfield said.

“We need to understand what these businesses are going to like, not today, but five to 10 years from now.”

KEY MESSAGES

The team’s first appointment today focused on ULA, which produces Atlas V and Delta IV rockets at a sprawling factory in Decatur. That factory is now being prepared to build ULA’s next-generation launch system, the Vulcan Centaur.

The Alabama team met with ULA Tory Bruno and other company officials. Joining Governor Ivey and Secretary Canfield were Jo Bonner, the governor’s chief of staff, and Bob Smith, the Commerce Department’s point man on aerospace.

Governor Ivey, who spoke at a kick-off breakfast for the mission on Sunday, said she has a simple message she is delivering in Paris.

“The future of the aerospace industry is being Made in Alabama,” she said. “That’s the message I’m taking to decision-makers at the 2019 Paris Air Show.”

Secretary Canfield said aerospace companies in Alabama are most keenly interested in how the state can help meet their workforce development needs and how their supply chains can be supported.

He said the Paris Air Show mission is a critical priority for Alabama’s business development team.

“Aerospace is important to Alabama because it is technology-driven. It is an industry that is highly dependent on technical skills, and that translates into high-wage career opportunities for Alabamians across the state.”

Business development teams from Huntsville, Mobile, Auburn, the Wiregrass area, Tuscaloosa, and Birmingham/Jefferson County are also present at the air show.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

6 hours ago

Palmer warns against dire consequences of Paris climate accord

Representative Gary Palmer (AL-06) is speaking out against an attempt by Democrats in Congress to force President Donald Trump to stay in the Paris Agreement, saying the 2016 international climate accord negotiated by the Obama administration will do “nothing to actually address climate change” while devastating the American economy.

Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States would exit from the deal, citing losses in American energy production and independence, as well as significant job losses, as some of the economic disadvantages of the Paris Agreement.

Since then, the president has often celebrated his decision to leave the agreement as a boost to the nation’s economy, especially manufacturing and energy sector jobs. Trump has also stressed that he does not believe the agreement would actually effectively combat climate change.

However, Democrats have now introduced legislation in both chambers directing the Trump administration to fall in line with the Paris Agreement.

The legislation – the “International Climate Accountability Act” in the Senate and “Climate Action Now Act” in the House – would prevent Trump from using funds to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

Yellowhammer News last week reported that Senator Doug Jones (D-AL)  joined most Democratic senators in signing up as cosponsors on his chamber’s version of the bill.

House Democrats last month passed their version of the legislation.

On Thursday, Palmer took to the House floor to speak on an amendment he was offering to Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations legislation that would defend Trump’s ability to withdraw from the accord. In the speech, the central Alabama congressman emphasized what is at stake across America.

“The country has seen record economic growth in the last few years, and the Paris agreement would only set us back with onerous regulations while also doing nothing to actually address climate change,” he summarized in a Facebook post sharing a video of his speech.

“Just a few months ago, it was reported that the U.S. economy exceeded analysts’ predictions and grew at over three percent in the first quarter of this year,” Palmer said on the floor. “In October of last year, unemployment hit a near 50-year low, and wages are going up. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there are 7.4 million jobs available.”

“Now, those on the other side of the aisle want to put at risk that growth and enforce policies that will do nothing to stop climate change,” he lamented.

Palmer then outlined what staying in the Paris Agreement would result in nationwide.

“The Heritage Foundation has modeled the policies that would be required to meet the Obama administration’s Paris commitments and found that by 2035, there would be an overall loss of 400,000 jobs – half of which would be in manufacturing – an average of total income loss of more than $20,000 for a family of four, an aggregate GDP loss of $2.5 trillion and an increase in household electricity expenditures between 13% and 20%,” he advised.

Alabama specifically is one of the states with the most to lose from the Paris Agreement, as the state relies on economic sectors that would be especially impacted.

It is estimated that up to 271,000 Yellowhammer State manufacturing jobs could be put on the chopping block by this proposal. Tens of thousands of agricultural jobs would also be severely at risk, along with high-paying jobs in the aerospace, defense and automotive sectors.

“My amendment would allow the United States to stay out of this unrealistic and overbearing agreement,” Palmer concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

