4 hours ago

7 Things: Doug Jones supports impeachment, tariffs on Mexico will hurt Alabama, immigration still a crisis and more …

7. Is Joe Biden blowing it?

  • 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden is getting slammed daily and his polling is suffering as a result. The latest hit is related to a weeks-old comment he made that is a change to his position on the Hyde Amendment, which came to light after he took a different position today and then lied about his previous statements.
  • While Biden tries to figure out if he feels like he has for 40 years, against federal funding of abortions, 2020 opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is making the Democratic base very happy by proving that he was an abortion zealot before it was cool.

6. Kamala Harris to visit Alabama after trashing the state

  • After Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) criticized the Alabama abortion ban, Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said that Harris is just another example of an “out-of-state liberal elitists” lecturing everyone in the state.
  • Byrne has also stated how proud he is of Alabama for being one of the states to lead the fight in protecting unborn babies, as well as saying that Alabama doesn’t need liberal politicians trying to tell us how to run the state, which Harris will do when she speaks to Democrats in Alabama on Friday.

5. “Sorry, not sorry”

  • Mayor Mark Chambers of Carbon Hill posted on his Facebook page, “I would like to make a public apology to my community. I and I alone am responsible for the comment that was made. It is not a reflection of the Carbon Hill Council or and city personnel or citizens.”
  • Not surprisingly, Chambers has said that he has no plans to resign as mayor, and he still fully believes that his comments were taken out of context and weren’t meant to target the LGBTQ community, but Chamber’s initial defense was that the comments were supposed to be private rather than public, so he appears to be lying.

4. Ivey won’t castrate the debate

  • Governor Kay Ivey has a bill on her desk that would require sex offenders whose victims are younger than 13 to undergo chemical castration when paroled, but Ivey is still reviewing the bill.
  • While the media tries to make this another, “Oh, look at Alabama” story, other states such as California and Florida have similar chemical castration laws that they passed in the 1990s.

3. The situation at the border is getting worse

  • Arrests made at the border skyrocketed throughout May; now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are declaring the situation a full-blown emergency with CBP made almost 133,000 arrests, which is double the recorded number from the beginning of the year and up 30% from last month’s arrests.
  • Democrats responded to this information by trying to pass an amnesty bill and pretending that will address this issue somehow.

2. Tariffs will hit Alabama

  • President Donald Trump’s tariffs are a bluff or a gamble, but they will impact Alabama in the form of gas and oil imported from Mexico, which has grown to $1.5 billion. The second largest is the $1.4 billion of transport equipment, which would include auto parts for Alabama’s automotive industry.
  • But it may not happen at all with the Trump administration meeting with Mexico and some Republicans declaring they aren’t for these tariffs. There is no sign that they will overrule Trump.

1. Doug Jones is wrong on everything

  • While ignoring the fact that he’s been weakly against the Trump tax cuts, Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) during an interview with CNN discussed how against the tariffs on Mexico he is, saying, “Well, because they’re a tax. This could be the largest tax increase that Americans have seen in two or three generations.”
  • In the same interview, he signaled he knows his political career is all but dead. Jones basically said he’s open to impeachment by suggesting that we need to “see where that goes” on the issuing of subpoenas and that Congress needs to do their constitutional duty of oversight.
59 mins ago

Alabama WWII survivors return to Normandy for 75th D-Day anniversary — ‘My prayers were answered’

Two Alabama World War II veterans were among the group of survivors who returned to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of that legendary D-Day invasion on Thursday.

George Mills, 98, of Decatur and Sherwin Callander, 99, of Madison were featured on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, a day before the historic anniversary.

Mills, who arrived at Normandy more than 20 days after D-Day itself, said that none of his training could have prepared him for what he witnessed.

“All your training, your time on the rifle range, all your obstacle courses and your amphibious training and jungle-fighting training, cliff-scaling training — you think you’re Superman,” he told CBS. “Until you’re fronted and then you realize you’re the hunter just like you’re the hunted.”

Callander was one of the first men to arrive at Utah Beach.

“I prayed every time I ever heard the bullets or bombs flashing,” he reminisced. “I’d say, dear Lord, I know you have to kill some of us. Kill me if you have to, but please do not send me home a cripple. And my prayers were answered.”

“They say we’re heroes, but we’re not heroes,” Callander added. “We had a job to do and we did it. We simply did the best of our abilities. We weren’t brave. We were scared. When you’re scared, you do almost anything.”

Watch:

Mills later became a prisoner of war at the hands of the Nazis until he was liberated in 1945. His story has been told in recent years by multiple local Alabama publications, including The Redstone Rocket, and Mills was even officially highlighted in an exclusive article by the U.S. Army.

While being presented the Wounded Warrior honor last year at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post by the the Cullman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Mills shared that, amid the adversity of the war, “a Bible his mother had given him nourished his and other soldiers’ souls even as many lost nearly half their body weight from hunger,” The Cullman Times reported.

“My mother sent me a little New Testament — the kind that had a metal backing on the cover. She told me to wear that over my heart,” he said. “I did. What’s so important about that New Testament is that, while I was a prisoner we all would take turns reading that New Testament to help take our minds off being hungry.”

Mills is a recipient of the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Battle of the Bulge ribbon.

Callander’s unique story has also been covered by local outlets in north Alabama, including WAAY and WAFF.

“Freedom is not free,” he told WAAY. “They tell me I’m the hero and a celebrity, but us that came back are not the heroes or celebrities. The ones we left there are the heroes and celebrities. I had a job to do and I did it.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Making correctional education work for Alabama

Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College

The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.

This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.

At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.

To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94% of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.

A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.

These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.

Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.

Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.

In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.

Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.

5 hours ago

State Sen. Whatley on Lee County tornado recovery: ‘We’re going to need help now, but also we’re going to need it in two and three months’

It has been three months since two tornadoes struck Lee County, and according to State Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn), there is still work to do.

However, those efforts got a big boost when Congress finally passed a $19.1 billion disaster relief package, which will not only help Lee County but other disaster-stricken areas around the country, including southeastern Alabama, which was hit by Hurricane Michael last year.

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Whatley applauded Congress for getting the federal funding passed, but also told listeners that there will still be a need for help in the weeks and months to come.

“It’s good to have that federal piece in place,” Whatley said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “It was disappointing the Democrats held that hostage for so long because there are many people, not just in Lee County but other areas that needed the help. The biggest thing I tell folks when this first happened is that we’re going to need help now, but also we’re going to need it in two and three months. And that’s where we’re at now.”

The Lee County Republican offered examples of where help is needed, including in the interiors of homes that were damaged by the March tornados.

“We’ve got people’s houses that have been prepared with things still inside of them like the roof will have been put on, but the carpet and not been taken up and the drywall had not been replaced,” he said. “You’ve got some significant mold issues, just to give you some examples. There’s still plenty of work to do, plenty of things to do that people can help with in the area.”

“And of course, we appreciate the outpouring of support from around the nation right after the event happened,” he continued. “But it’s still an ongoing recovery effort, and I’m glad we’ve got some dollars coming down that people can use because we had many people that were underinsured or not insured.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

19 hours ago

Poarch Band of Creek Indians respond to ‘unwarranted’ Muscogee lawsuit — ‘It deeply saddens us’

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) on Wednesday responded to an “unwarranted” lawsuit that was filed by the Oklahoma-based Muscogee (Creek) Nation earlier the same day in which the Muscogee want money for “emotional distress.”

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s new federal lawsuit is “demanding” that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians “immediately return” the sacred site known as Hickory Ground to its condition prior to the construction of the PCI gaming authority’s Wind Creek Casino in Wetumpka, according to a Muscogee press release.

The lawsuit claims that the casino, which opened in 2013, is desecrating the human remains of Muscogee ancestors, a charge the PCI denies.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians acquired the Hickory Ground site in Wetumpka via a federal grant in 1980, and the new U.S. District Court lawsuit alleges that “subsequent desecration and construction were executed unlawfully” by the PCI and numerous federal defendants.

Mekko George Thompson, who has served as the traditional Chief of the Hickory Ground Tribal Town for over four decades, asserted, “Our ancestors’ remains have been wrenched from their final resting places and removed. We’re not opposed to development, but a burial ground is no place for a casino.”

The Muscogee are demanding restoration of the original site, and Thompson is actually seeking monetary damages for “the intentional infliction of emotional distress” by the PCI.

The suit purports that both the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and the federal government violated federal laws, including the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and the Indian Reorganization Act.

The new lawsuit expands upon a legal action first filed in 2012 that was paused while the two sides explored a settlement.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, one of the largest tribes in the United States with more than 87,000 tribal citizens, was relocated from Alabama and the southeastern U.S. in the 1830s to what is now Oklahoma on the infamous Trail of Tears. The last capital of the Muscogee before relocation was at Hickory Ground.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians, numbering just over 2,900 tribal citizens, are composed of Muscogee (Creek) Nation descendants who were not relocated from the Yellowhammer State during the removal of southeastern tribes on the Trail of Tears.

Despite Thompson seeking monetary damage for “emotional distress,” he remarked, “No amount of money is worth betraying our faith and disrespecting our ancestors.”

In a response to the lawsuit, PCI Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie A. Bryan told Yellowhammer News, “It deeply saddens us, as extended family to the Muscogee Nation, that they have taken this unwarranted action against us.”

“We have attempted to preserve historical remains in a suitable manner,” she explained. “In that effort, we have had numerous conversations with the Muscogee Nation and Hickory Ground Town in an attempt to balance the historical interests with the current use of the property.”

“We wish that as family we could have reached a mutual understanding, and we continue to hope that we can move forward together,” Bryan concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

21 hours ago

Doug Jones bashes Trump’s Mexico tariff threat — ‘Largest tax increase that Americans have seen in two or three generations’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is continuing to be a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, this time slamming the president’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico if the country does not stem the flow of illegal aliens into the United States.

During the same CNN “New Day” interview in which Jones expressed his openness to impeaching Trump, Alabama’s junior senator was directly asked about why he is “so opposed” to the potential tariffs on Mexico.

“Well, because they’re a tax,” Jones, who has actually spoken in opposition to the 2017 Trump tax cuts, said matter of factly. “This could be the largest tax increase that Americans have seen in two or three generations.”

Jones has pledged to back whomever the Democrats nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is. Additionally, Jones has announced his support of former Vice President Joe Biden in the primary. Biden has already promised to repeal the Trump tax cuts as the “first thing” he would do if elected, and far left Democrats running for president have proudly exclaimed that they want to raise taxes to new highs.

Continuing his denunciation of the Trump tariff threat to CNN on Wednesday, Jones remarked, “[The potential Mexico tariff] is purely a tax on the American people.”

“Mexico’s not paying for it anymore than China’s paying for it,” he continued. “Alabama, in particular, will be hurt a lot by Mexican tariffs. We’ve already been hurt by the Chinese retaliatory tariffs. … It will be a huge burden on the Alabama taxpayer, the American taxpayer.”

“Mexico is not going to pay for these tariffs. They don’t do that,” Jones said. “The American taxpayer pays for these.”

He emphasized that Trump following through on Mexico tariffs would have “devastating effects.”

Watch:

Jones has previously called Trump’s China trade policy “another administration disaster.”

Alabama’s Democratic senator has also claimed that the situation at the United States’ border with Mexico is not an “emergency.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

