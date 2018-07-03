7 Things: Democrats sure are cocky in Alabama for some reason, Trump’s Space Force won’t be in Alabama, 4th of July attack foiled, and more …
1. Democrats seem to be awfully cocksure in Alabama, but no one can explain why
— Obviously, the victory of Doug Jones has energized the left in Alabama, but it is not clear there is another Doug Jones out there anywhere, and Roy Moore will not be saving them.
— Over a half million voters cast ballots in the GOP gubernatorial primary, with Gov. Kay Ivey receiving more votes than all the Democrats combined.
2. Alabama will probably not benefit from Trump’s Space Force at first
— While Alabama politicians seem to be excited about the idea of a Space Force, Rep. Mike Rogers tossed some cold water on that joy by pointing out the command will probably go to Colorado.
— But Rogers said more could come in the future, saying, “Down the road, I’m sure there are going to be some things that grow in the Space Force that will end up landing in Huntsville.”
3. The Catholicism of one of Trump’s potential Supreme Court picks is apparently a big deal
— During Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the federal bench, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) warned her, “The dogma lives loudly within you”. This apparently will get much, much worse.
— Now, reports are surfacing that she belongs to a mentoring organization, which “some worry” about because the women mentors are called “handmaids” and “The Handmaids Tale” (while completely unconnected) is one of three books most liberals have ever read.
4. 4th of July terror attack foiled, Catholics not suspected
— Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts, or more accurately Abdur Raheem Rahfeeq, wanted to fill a van with explosives to attack people in Cleveland, Ohio while they were watching the July 4th fireworks.
— The would be terrorist thought he working with al-Qaeda to conduct the attack and “hit them in their core”, but he was actually talking with an undercover FBI agent.
5. Immigration groups want Birmingham to be a straight-up sanctuary city
— Over the weekend, 200 illegals were arrested in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and 90 percent arrested this year had either a criminal conviction, a pending criminal charge, or were already supposed to be removed by authorities.
— In light of the arrests, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama and Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice are pushing Birmingham’s mayor to go all in on sanctuary status and “have Birmingham to recognize the work of immigrants and undocumented immigrants in our city.”
6. The Democrat Civil War is real, although no one calls it by name as they have a nine-point advantage on a generic Congressional ballot
— After 28-year-old socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won a House seat from a member of the Democrat leadership, the media acted as if this was an awesome occurrence for Democrats, empowering the young, and this is a sign that they were listening to the people of this nation, but the old Democrat guard is not going peacefully.
— Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said that if the Democrat Party continues to go the socialist and radical route they will lose the Midwest, while Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) turned it into a generational struggle about power, saying, “[P]eople who want to make it into a generational fight are, quite frankly, people who don’t like seniority because they want power.”
7. Some of Alabama’s human garbage in the political press will continue to attempt to make sure Bridgette Marshall’s suicide is an issue in the campaign
— The implication of the “reporting” by the Alabama Political Reporter is that there may be something other than a suicide at play in the death of Attorney General Steve Marshall’s wife.
— This is just Troy King’s boys at the Alabama Political Reporter attempting to capitalize on a suicide.