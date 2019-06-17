7 Things: Democrats fear Trump’s reelection, special session on prisons might be delayed, Spencer Collier saga gets weirder and more …
7. Birmingham church holds gay rat wedding
- First United Methodist Church in downtown Birmingham decided they would hold a “wedding ceremony” and viewing of “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” on Saturday. The event allegedly attracted about 300 attendees.
- The church held this event because Alabama Public Television announced that they would not be airing the episode of “Arthur” that was about a same-sex couple getting married. Local and national media declared this to be unacceptable and promoted this church’s event.
6. Trump investigations are a constitutional crisis
- Representative Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) believes all of the investigations that the Democrats have been pushing against President Donald Trump are part of an actual constitutional crisis, saying, “I think it was clearly an attempt by the Democrats and the left-wing media to basically stage a coup to take down someone elected to be president by the American people.”
- Palmer also went on to explain that if the Democrats truly wanted to impeach Trump, they would’ve done it already, but they’re using impeachment to distract people from what their real agenda is: taking over the energy sector, economy and health care system.
5. Tommy Tuberville keeps getting immigration wrong
- 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville is continuing to campaign on his support of a President Trump border wall and has said, “We need people over here to work. I’m big on immigration, but we got to get them in there the right way.”
- Tuberville went on to explain how he thinks that there are more Middle Easterners coming across the border than people from Latin America, which is not true. He outlined, “They’re coming over here to tear this country down. They are not for the Constitution. They are not for our laws. They are not for the people in this country.”
4. Sponsors of immigrants could soon be on the hook
- Mexico is enforcing the law on their southern border as part of a new deal with the United States while acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli told sponsors of immigrants in the United States they will now being financially responsible for any government assistance received by those individuals and reminded them that “the Affidavit of Support is a legal and enforceable contract between the sponsor and the federal government.”
- Cuccinelli’s memo stated, “If the sponsored immigrant receives any federal means-tested public benefits, the sponsor will be expected to reimburse the benefits-granting agency for every dollar of benefits received by the immigrant.”
3. Spencer Collier arrested
- Not long after settling his lawsuit with former Governor Robert Bentley, Spencer Collier was arrested for filing a false report regarding fraudulent credit card activity. His wife, Melissa, has also accused Collier of threatening her with physical abuse.
- Collier released a statement about his arrest and family situation, saying, “I have no doubt that I will be exonerated – but the entire episode is embarrassing,” and Collier also explained that his son, who is a recovering addict, was given permission by Melissa to use Collier’s bank card, but he was unaware and filed the report listing his son as the suspect.
2. Special session for prisons may not be ready yet
- After the Department of Justice said that the conditions in Alabama prisons might violate the constitution, again, there was a renewed push to reform prisons in Alabama; it’s expected Governor Kay Ivey will call a special session to deal with the issues, but that may not happen this year.
- Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) has said that he will support a special session to deal with prison issues, but also noted that there could be hundreds of pieces of legislation that could address the issues. He added that a special session is needed “to keep us focused on what the real issues are and the legislation that will get us to that point.”
1. Democrats are scared of Trump’s reelection
- The media and their Democrats took a story showing only 27% of Americans wanting impeachment now and turned it into a story about how impeachment support is increasing. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that there’s a very real risk that President Trump will be reelected in 2020 and believes the progressive frustration with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “quite real.”
- This fear could be part of the reason so many members of the media are attempting to get Democrats in Congress to take on the impeachment battle while pretending otherwise, but as Trump pointed out in a tweet, “Almost 70% in new Poll say don’t impeach. So ridiculous to even be talking about this subject when all of the crimes were committed by the other side. They can’t win the election fairly!”