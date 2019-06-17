Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Palmer warns against dire consequences of Paris climate accord 58 mins ago / News
7 Things: Democrats fear Trump’s reelection, special session on prisons might be delayed, Spencer Collier saga gets weirder and more … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Mike Huckabee on JD Crowe cartoon attacking daughter: ‘Some hide behind their laughable roles as ‘journalists’ or ‘comedians’ as they reveal bias and bigotry’ 7 hours ago / News
Are you afraid to answer the phone? 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Culverhouse vs. UA, Trump and Biden battle in Iowa, the Bentley saga could be over and more on Guerrilla Politics 21 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama team targets international connections at SelectUSA Investment Summit 22 hours ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama Power wins Electric Edison Institute awards for power restoration efforts following Hurricane Michael 23 hours ago / News
Palmer on Trump investigations: ‘Constitutional crisis,’ ‘An attempt by the Democrats and the left-wing media to basically stage a coup’ 1 day ago / News
Army’s next top enlisted leader is from Alabama 1 day ago / News
Auburn University forestry professor comments on potential shortage of loggers in US 1 day ago / News
House Speaker McCutcheon: ‘Dangerous’ to say prison special session coming in the fall, Could be after ‘first of the year’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama leads effort to reduce youth sports injuries 1 day ago / Sports
Birmingham students awarded scholarships to fuel their studies in technical fields 2 days ago / News
Tuberville’s warning on immigration: ‘We have more Middle Easterners coming across that border at times than we do people from Latin America’ 2 days ago / News
Roby: Honoring our symbol of freedom 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Met sees record crowds 2 days ago / Sports
State Sen. Cam Ward: ‘I don’t think you bring back a lottery’ in proposed prison special session 2 days ago / News
State Sen. Orr: Lottery could be on the November 2020 ballot 2 days ago / News
Captains treat Fallen Outdoors to Alabama’s great inshore fishing 2 days ago / Outdoors
4 hours ago

7 Things: Democrats fear Trump’s reelection, special session on prisons might be delayed, Spencer Collier saga gets weirder and more …

7. Birmingham church holds gay rat wedding

  • First United Methodist Church in downtown Birmingham decided they would hold a “wedding ceremony” and viewing of “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” on Saturday. The event allegedly attracted about 300 attendees.
  • The church held this event because Alabama Public Television announced that they would not be airing the episode of “Arthur” that was about a same-sex couple getting married. Local and national media declared this to be unacceptable and promoted this church’s event.

6. Trump investigations are a constitutional crisis

  • Representative Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) believes all of the investigations that the Democrats have been pushing against President Donald Trump are part of an actual constitutional crisis, saying, “I think it was clearly an attempt by the Democrats and the left-wing media to basically stage a coup to take down someone elected to be president by the American people.”
  • Palmer also went on to explain that if the Democrats truly wanted to impeach Trump, they would’ve done it already, but they’re using impeachment to distract people from what their real agenda is: taking over the energy sector, economy and health care system.

5. Tommy Tuberville keeps getting immigration wrong

  • 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville is continuing to campaign on his support of a President Trump border wall and has said, “We need people over here to work. I’m big on immigration, but we got to get them in there the right way.”
  • Tuberville went on to explain how he thinks that there are more Middle Easterners coming across the border than people from Latin America, which is not true. He outlined, “They’re coming over here to tear this country down. They are not for the Constitution. They are not for our laws. They are not for the people in this country.”

4. Sponsors of immigrants could soon be on the hook

  • Mexico is enforcing the law on their southern border as part of a new deal with the United States while acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli told sponsors of immigrants in the United States they will now being financially responsible for any government assistance received by those individuals and reminded them that “the Affidavit of Support is a legal and enforceable contract between the sponsor and the federal government.”
  • Cuccinelli’s memo stated, “If the sponsored immigrant receives any federal means-tested public benefits, the sponsor will be expected to reimburse the benefits-granting agency for every dollar of benefits received by the immigrant.”

3. Spencer Collier arrested

  • Not long after settling his lawsuit with former Governor Robert Bentley, Spencer Collier was arrested for filing a false report regarding fraudulent credit card activity. His wife, Melissa, has also accused Collier of threatening her with physical abuse.
  • Collier released a statement about his arrest and family situation, saying, “I have no doubt that I will be exonerated – but the entire episode is embarrassing,” and Collier also explained that his son, who is a recovering addict, was given permission by Melissa to use Collier’s bank card, but he was unaware and filed the report listing his son as the suspect.

2. Special session for prisons may not be ready yet

  • After the Department of Justice said that the conditions in Alabama prisons might violate the constitution, again, there was a renewed push to reform prisons in Alabama; it’s expected Governor Kay Ivey will call a special session to deal with the issues, but that may not happen this year.
  • Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) has said that he will support a special session to deal with prison issues, but also noted that there could be hundreds of pieces of legislation that could address the issues. He added that a special session is needed “to keep us focused on what the real issues are and the legislation that will get us to that point.”

1. Democrats are scared of Trump’s reelection

  • The media and their Democrats took a story showing only 27% of Americans wanting impeachment now and turned it into a story about how impeachment support is increasing. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that there’s a very real risk that President Trump will be reelected in 2020 and believes the progressive frustration with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “quite real.”
  • This fear could be part of the reason so many members of the media are attempting to get Democrats in Congress to take on the impeachment battle while pretending otherwise, but as Trump pointed out in a tweet, “Almost 70% in new Poll say don’t impeach. So ridiculous to even be talking about this subject when all of the crimes were committed by the other side. They can’t win the election fairly!”

 

58 mins ago

Palmer warns against dire consequences of Paris climate accord

Representative Gary Palmer (AL-06) is speaking out against an attempt by Democrats in Congress to force President Donald Trump to stay in the Paris Agreement, saying the 2016 international climate accord negotiated by the Obama administration will do “nothing to actually address climate change” while devastating the American economy.

Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States would exit from the deal, citing losses in American energy production and independence, as well as significant job losses, as some of the economic disadvantages of the Paris Agreement.

Since then, the president has often celebrated his decision to leave the agreement as a boost to the nation’s economy, especially manufacturing and energy sector jobs. Trump has also stressed that he does not believe the agreement would actually effectively combat climate change.

However, Democrats have now introduced legislation in both chambers directing the Trump administration to fall in line with the Paris Agreement.

443
Keep reading 443 WORDS

The legislation – the “International Climate Accountability Act” in the Senate and “Climate Action Now Act” in the House – would prevent Trump from using funds to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

Yellowhammer News last week reported that Senator Doug Jones (D-AL)  joined most Democratic senators in signing up as cosponsors on his chamber’s version of the bill.

House Democrats last month passed their version of the legislation.

On Thursday, Palmer took to the House floor to speak on an amendment he was offering to Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations legislation that would defend Trump’s ability to withdraw from the accord. In the speech, the central Alabama congressman emphasized what is at stake across America.

“The country has seen record economic growth in the last few years, and the Paris agreement would only set us back with onerous regulations while also doing nothing to actually address climate change,” he summarized in a Facebook post sharing a video of his speech.

“Just a few months ago, it was reported that the U.S. economy exceeded analysts’ predictions and grew at over three percent in the first quarter of this year,” Palmer said on the floor. “In October of last year, unemployment hit a near 50-year low, and wages are going up. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there are 7.4 million jobs available.”

“Now, those on the other side of the aisle want to put at risk that growth and enforce policies that will do nothing to stop climate change,” he lamented.

Palmer then outlined what staying in the Paris Agreement would result in nationwide.

“The Heritage Foundation has modeled the policies that would be required to meet the Obama administration’s Paris commitments and found that by 2035, there would be an overall loss of 400,000 jobs – half of which would be in manufacturing – an average of total income loss of more than $20,000 for a family of four, an aggregate GDP loss of $2.5 trillion and an increase in household electricity expenditures between 13% and 20%,” he advised.

Alabama specifically is one of the states with the most to lose from the Paris Agreement, as the state relies on economic sectors that would be especially impacted.

It is estimated that up to 271,000 Yellowhammer State manufacturing jobs could be put on the chopping block by this proposal. Tens of thousands of agricultural jobs would also be severely at risk, along with high-paying jobs in the aerospace, defense and automotive sectors.

“My amendment would allow the United States to stay out of this unrealistic and overbearing agreement,” Palmer concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Mike Huckabee on JD Crowe cartoon attacking daughter: ‘Some hide behind their laughable roles as ‘journalists’ or ‘comedians’ as they reveal bias and bigotry’

Last week, AL(dot)com’s JD Crowe reacted to President Donald Trump’s announcement that Sarah Sanders’ tenure as White House press secretary would be coming to a close at the end of the month with a cartoon depicting Sanders in an unflattering way.

“You were the designated mouthpiece of the most dishonest, most vulgar president in American history,” the unbalanced Crowe wrote about Sanders in a screed accompanying his cartoon. “And you did it well. You defended nonsense and lies almost like you believed the nonsense and lies you were defending.”

In an email to Yellowhammer News on Sunday, Sanders’ father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, responded to Crowe’s depiction of his daughter, saying that some hide behind “laughable role” as journalists and comedians with their attacks.

176
Keep reading 176 WORDS

“Fortunately, Sarah has a lot more class and dignity than the hateful people who have attacked her viciously and unmercifully,” Huckabee said. “Some have thrown her out of restaurants, some have screamed vulgarities at her in places like the Atlanta airport in front of her three small children, and some hide behind their laughable roles as ‘journalists’ or ‘comedians’ as they reveal bias and bigotry. Through it all, Sarah has done her job professionally and faithfully without responding with the same hate and vitriol that was leveled at her. Sarah is loved by people across this country and the fact that some bitter and snobbish elites don’t like her says more about them than her.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
20 hours ago

Are you afraid to answer the phone?

Millions of Americans fear answering their phone due to a plague of billions of robocalls. These calls have made a mockery of the national Do Not Call Registry and touch on several public policy questions.

We had seemingly ended the problem of unwanted telemarketing calls. Congress authorized the Do Not Call Registry in 2003 after more than a decade of calls disrupting the peace and quiet of our homes. Fines of $11,000 per violation largely put telemarketing companies, with hundreds of thousands of employees, out of business.

609
Keep reading 609 WORDS

Why have unwanted calls returned? VOIP technology (voice over internet protocol) allowed anyone with a computer and an internet connection to make thousands of calls. A handful of responses can make thousands of calls worthwhile when the cost is almost zero. Furthermore, technology makes robocallers mobile and elusive.

By contrast, telemarketing firms employed hundreds of people at call centers. The authorities could find and fine telemarketers. Firms had to comply with the Do Not Call registry, even if forced out of business.

Technology further frustrates the control of robocalls. Spoofing makes a call appear to be from a different number. Spoofing a local number increases the chance of someone answering, defeats caller ID, and makes identifying the calls’ source difficult.

By contrast, technology allowed the elimination of spam email. It’s easy to forget that fifteen years ago spam threatened the viability of email. Email providers connected accounts to IP addresses and eventually identified and blocked spammers. Google estimates that spam is less than 0.1 percent of Gmail users’ emails.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) banned almost all robocalls in 2009 (political campaigns and schools were excepted). Yet the volume of calls and complaints from the public rise every year. And the “quality” of the solicitations is lower: legitimate businesses employed telemarketers, while most robocalls seem to be scams.

Telephone companies and entrepreneurs are deploying apps and services to block robocalls. The robocallers then respond, producing a technological arms race. The technology of this arms race, however, is beyond me.

I’d rather consider some issues robocalls raise. The root of the problem is some people’s willingness to swindle others. Although we all know there are some bad people in the world, free market economists typically emphasize the costs and consequences of government regulations over the cheats and frauds who create the public’s demand for regulation. People can disagree whether a level of fraud warrants regulation, but free marketers should not dismiss the fear of swindlers.

Robocalls also highlight the enormous inefficiency of theft. Thieves typically get 25 cents on the dollar (or less) when selling stolen goods. Getting $1,000 via theft requires stealing goods worth $4,000 or more. In addition, thieves invest time and effort planning and carrying out crimes, while we invest millions in locks, safes, burglar alarms, and police departments to protect our property. America would be much richer if we did not have to protect against thieves or robocallers.

Finally, having the government declare something illegal does not necessarily solve a problem. Our politicians like to pass a law or regulation and announce, “problem solved.” Identifying and punishing robocallers is difficult; the FTC had only brought 33 cases in nearly ten years. And less than ten percent of the over $300 million in fines and relief for consumers levied against robocallers had been collected. Government has no pixie dust which magically solves hard problems.

The difficulty of enforcing a law or regulation does not necessarily imply we should not act. The Federal Communications Commission, for instance, recently approved letting phone companies block unwanted calls by default, and perhaps this will prove effective. We should weigh the costs of laws and regulations against a realistic projection of benefits and laws failing to solve problems as promised should be revised or repealed.
Still, a law that accomplishes little can have value. Cursing robocalls accomplishes little yet can be cathartic. A law that costs little might provide us satisfaction until technology solves the problem.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Show less
21 hours ago

VIDEO: Culverhouse vs. UA, Trump and Biden battle in Iowa, the Bentley saga could be over and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Why did the media get the story with Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. and Alabama so wrong?

— Is the Iowa slap-fight between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden a 2020 preview?

— Now that former ALEA head Spencer Collier has settled his case with the state over his firing, is the sordid Bentley saga over?

65
Keep reading 65 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Representative Mike Ball (R-Madison) to discuss medical marijuana, the prison special session and the lottery.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” that calls out Joe Biden for lying about the lack of lies and scandals in the Obama administration.

VIDEO: Culverhouse/UA, Trump and Biden battle in Iowa, the Bentley saga could be over and more on Guerrilla Politics

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, June 16, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
22 hours ago

Alabama team targets international connections at SelectUSA Investment Summit

Alabama is home to a diverse lineup of international companies, and the state’s business recruiters are looking to expand those ranks.

The economic development team is in Washington D.C. at the 2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit, which starts today and is the premier foreign direct investment (FDI) event in the U.S.

349
Keep reading 349 WORDS

FDI is a significant part of Alabama’s economy. Last year alone, it came from 16 different countries, for a total of $4.2 billion in investment and 7,520 new and future jobs.

Since 2013, the state has attracted $12.8 billion in FDI, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. It’s spread across a variety of sectors, including automotive, aerospace and bioscience.

“Team Alabama is looking to capitalize on a record-breaking year for FDI in the state, by continuing to build partnerships with world-class international companies looking to grow in the U.S.,” said Vince Perez, a project manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce.

SHOWCASING ALABAMA

SelectUSA is led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and its annual summit regularly attracts top industry leaders and investors from around the globe. This year’s event is expected to draw more than 2,800 attendees from more than 70 international markets and 49 U.S. states and territories.

Participants of the past five summits have announced $103.6 billion in greenfield FDI in the U.S. within five years of attending, supporting more than 167,000 U.S. jobs.

“We are excited to have another opportunity to showcase Alabama’s vibrant business climate that’s been cultivated over the years through business-friendly policies,” Perez said.

“This year’s Investment Summit is very timely as we will be armed with the recently passed Incentives Modernization Act, which upgraded our already-strong incentive tool kit, making us more marketable than ever.”

The measure targets counties that have had slower economic growth. In particular, it expands the number of rural counties that qualify for investment and tax credit incentives. It also enhances incentives for technology companies.

Joining the Commerce Department at the SelectUSA Summit are PowerSouth, the North Alabama Industrial Development Association, the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, Alabama Power Co., and Spire.

Speakers at the summit will include key government and industry leaders who will discuss opportunities in a broad range of areas and industries, such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology.

FDI supports nearly 14 million American jobs, and it is responsible for $370 billion in U.S. goods exports. The U.S. has more FDI than any other country, topping $4 trillion.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less