Palmer on Trump investigations: ‘Constitutional crisis,’ ‘An attempt by the Democrats and the left-wing media to basically stage a coup’
Although U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) says that he thinks there has been too much focus on congressional Democrats’ efforts to investigate and perhaps undermine the Trump presidency, which he argues distracts the American public from the left-wing Democratic Party agenda, he acknowledges the seriousness of those efforts.
During an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Saturday, Palmer explained to co-hosts Shannon Moore and David Pinkleton that the push for the so-called Green New Deal and other radical changes to the American health care system were Democrat objectives of which the public should take notice.
“I think that’s what we ought to be focused on,” he said on WVNN’s “Politics and Moore.” “It’s not that what’s going on with the president is not important. It certainly is.”
On what is “going on with the president,” Palmer called it a constitutional crisis and an attempt to “basically stage a coup.”
“And it’s important in a lot of ways that people don’t fully appreciate in a sense that I think that this is a constitutional crisis. I think it was clearly an attempt by the Democrats and the left-wing media to basically stage a coup to take down someone elected to be president by the American people.”
The Jefferson County Republican noted, however, that while that was serious, it has distracted a lot of conservatives from the “real agenda.”
“If they wanted to impeach the president, they would have done it already,” Palmer said. “They’ve got the votes. I think they’ve got a lot of conservatives wrapped around the axle over this and distracted a lot of us from what their real agenda is. And their real agenda is taking over the health care system, taking over the energy sector and our economy. But all we can focus on is the impeachment.”
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.