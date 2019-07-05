Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Mo Brooks on SCOTUS Census ruling: ‘Justice Roberts’ decision does not help American citizens control their own government’

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration for its efforts to include a citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. Census.

The president insists he is still exploring options to have the question included on the Census, including done through an executive order.

On Huntsville’s radio’s WVNN earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) called the ruling one in which inhibited the ability of citizens to “control their own government.” It is also one he said that hurts his own legal effort in conjunction with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to have non-citizens counted on the Census for reasons of congressional apportionment and the Electoral College.

“Justice [John] Roberts’ decision does not help American citizens control their own government,” Brooks said. “And the reason I say that is to me, illegal aliens should not be a part of the headcount in determining who gets United States congressmen and who gets Electoral College votes, which elects the president of the United States. They’re not supposed to be in our country. According to the 2010 Census, there are about 11 million. According to a Yale University study, in the past six months, there are about 24 million. You should not reward states that harbor illegal aliens, that support lawlessness. You should not reward them with additional political power at the federal government level both in Congress and with the election of the president of the United States. And so, the Justice Roberts’ decision yesterday to prohibit the question as to whether you are a citizen or a non-citizen to the extent that it inhibits our ability to determine how many illegal aliens there are in each state – that tends to undermine our lawsuit.”

Brooks said there were alternative ways to determine the illegal immigrant count but said the best approach was to wait and see how a federal court rules.

“But having said that, please bear in mind that in 2010, that question was not on the Census,” he said. “Yet, the Census Bureau still came up with an estimated 11 million illegal aliens in America. So there appears to be some way in which the Census Bureau can get us the data. If so, it will not have an adverse effect on the litigation. But if it strips us of the ability to get the data you need to properly apportion congressional seats and Electoral College votes based on citizenship and who should legally be here – in any event, we’re going to have to see how it all plays out. It is going to be up to a federal judge in Birmingham.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Merrill backs Trump, Alabama push to count only citizens in census — ‘There are two congressional districts in California that shouldn’t even exist’

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill on Thursday submitted a letter to the Trump administration expressing his support of the president’s push to include a citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. Census, an action that has also long been advocated for by Attorney General Steve Marshall and Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05).

In a press release on Friday, Merrill emphasized that gathering accurate information through the census is vital for properly determining the number of congressional seats and Electoral College votes delegated to the Yellowhammer State in upcoming redistricting.

The possibility of counting undocumented aliens to determine these apportionments “is devastating news,” Merrill said.

“Alabama could lose a seat in Congress if non-U.S. citizens are calculated in the 2020 Census and in other parts of the nation,” he advised. “Alabama has a great deal at stake with the data produced by the 2020 Census if non-U.S. citizens are counted.”

“We don’t need to be giving benefits to people who are non-citizens over people who are citizens, period. There are two districts in Los Angeles County, California that currently have less than 40% United States citizenship in population. That means there are two congressional districts in California that shouldn’t even exist,” the secretary of state continued.

He stressed that this is a straightforward issue of fairness.

“When you start counting citizens, then you will have citizens represented in Congress. When you start counting everybody, even those people that may not be citizens, you’re giving advantage to people that allow illegals to come into their community,” Merrill concluded. “That is not a positive thing for anybody.”

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court recently threw up a roadblock in President Donald Trump’s quest to include a citizenship question on the upcoming census. The president reportedly is considering including the question via executive order now, among other options.

Separately, Marshall and Brooks have helped lead the charge nationally through their pending federal lawsuit that would ensure illegal aliens are not counted in the data that determines congressional apportionment.

Regardless of whether the citizenship question is ultimately included or what data is utilized, it is vital for Alabama that its people fully participate in the 2020 Census.

Thus, Governor Kay Ivey is spearheading a campaign to encourage Alabamians to do just that.

“The 2020 Census will play a major role in shaping our state’s future, so it is critical that we do everything we can to educate all of our residents about the importance of participation and motivate them to complete and submit their census forms in March and April 2020,” the governor has said.

You can learn more here.

RELATED: Doug Jones comes out in favor of counting illegal aliens in census

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Federal loans to help Alabama businesses hit by Hurricane Michael

The federal government is offering assistance to businesses in southeast Alabama that were affected by Hurricane Michael last October.

A statement by the Small Business Administration says disaster loans are available to small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and nonprofits that were hit by the Category 5 storm.

Low-interest loans of as much as $2 million are available in seven counties in all.

Those include Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

The loans can be used for needs including paying fixed debts, payroll and bills.

The storm made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10, but its winds and rain created problems as far north as Alabama and Georgia.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Defense attorney says deaths of Auburn broadcaster, wife not a crime

An attorney for a teenager charged in the traffic deaths of Auburn University’s sports announcer and his wife denied that any crime occurred, calling the crash a “terrible tragedy” instead.

Tommy Spina, a lawyer for 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor, told AL.com his client simply fell asleep at the wheel and was not impaired before the wreck which killed broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.

Spina said there was no way to express the “remorse and contrition” felt by Taylor and his family, Spina said.

“We trust that in time there can be healing for parties directly affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Spina.

Taylor is charged with manslaughter in the wreck, which happened May 25 in Auburn.

Authorities allege Taylor was driving about 90 mph and had traces of the psychoactive part of marijuana in his system when he rear-ended an SUV carrying the couple.

Rod Bramblett, 52, was driving and died of a head injury. Paula Bramblett, 53, died of multiple internal injuries.

There was no indication the teen tried to stop before the wreck, authorities said.

Spina said Johnston had spent the day at Lake Martin with his girlfriend’s family and “had been without sleep for a period of time.”

“He did not drink at the lake and he did not partake of marijuana while at the lake. This is undisputed,” Spina said.

Experts say that marijuana can stay in someone’s system for as long as 30 days or more, Spina said, and the teen has consistently told authorities he fell asleep while driving.

Authorities previously said there was not any indication that alcohol or cellphone use played a role in the wreck, in which Johnston was not seriously injured.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama aims to combat teacher-student sexual relationships

Alabama education officials are trying to combat what they say is a growing problem of sexual relationships between teachers and students.

The state Department of Education has released a training program that officials in Montgomery are urging local school systems to use in teaching educators about avoiding inappropriate encounters.

The program also encourages teachers to report colleagues they suspect of having inappropriate relations with students.

The training material quotes reports that say Alabama is among the worst states in the nation for sexual relationships between school workers and students, and it depicts the problem as getting worse.

“There are just more educators doing bad things with students and I think a big part of that, to me at least, is the advent of social media,” said Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, in a video included with the program.

After Alabama criminalized teacher-student sex, 45 such cases were reported in 2017, the curriculum states, and Alabama leads the nation in inappropriate student-teacher relationships on a per capita basis.

More than 200 educators have been arrested on sex charges involving students since 2010, and social media and texting are fueling the problem, it says.

“This is a topic people don’t want to talk about, but there is no choice,” Alabama School Superintendent Eric Mackey said in a program video.

The curriculum was developed with the state prosecutors’ association, colleges and universities.

It is not mandatory, but Mackey is asking city and county systems to use the material.

The Alabama Education Association has agreed to help with the training, Mackey told local officials in a letter last month after the training curriculum was posted online.

It includes videos depicting the problem of inappropriate relationships.

The executive director of the Alabama Association of School Boards, Sally Smith, told AL.com the organization will encourage board members across the state to offer the training to school employees.

“The videos provide a great vehicle to have conversations about these very difficult issues,” she said.

Alabama used material from a similar program in Texas in developing the training.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

