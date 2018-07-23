7 Things: Carter Page’s FISA warrant gives everyone an angle, cartels are operating in Alabama as Democrats demonize ICE, Alabama coal executive and lawyer convicted, and more …

1. For the first time ever, a FISA warrant has been released and both President Donald Trump and his enemies both claim it validates them

— President Donald Trump tweeted out that the entire investigation was a scam: ‘Congratulations to @JudicialWatch and @TomFitton on being successful in getting the Carter Page FISA documents. As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of “Justice” and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam!’

— Others claim the FISA memo was fine due to the fact it was disclosed that it was opposition researched (even though its source was not shared), reasoning that it was a valid use of government resources.

2. Mexican cartels are wreaking havoc on Alabama

— In the last two weeks, Alabama has seen a 13-year-old beheaded and a pair of meth dealers connected to the cartel sentenced to prison sentences, and earlier in the year, a cartel-connected hitman claimed he killed 13 people and was planning a hit on a police officer.

— Meanwhile, national Democrats continue to act as if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the problem. The latest is wanna-be presidential candidate Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, who called ICE a “deportation force” and thinks Democrats should abolish the agency once they take back Congress.

3. Alabama coal executive and an Alabama attorney are found guilty of bribing a legislator who has already plead guilty

— Balch & Bingham lawyer Joel Gilbert and Drummond Company’s David Roberson were convicted of conspiracy, bribery, honest services wire fraud and money laundering involving a series of schemes to halt the federal government forcing a clean up of polluted sites.

— State Representative Robinson cooperated with the government after pleading guilty to the conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and tax evasion. He awaits sentencing.

4. Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks President Trump doesn’t understand the difference between “collusion” and “meddling”

— Sen. Graham says President Trump’s unwillingness to strongly call out Russian meddling requires you to believe Trump is confused on what is meddling and what is collusion.

— There appears to be plenty of evidence of meddling, yet still none of any actual collusion. Congressman Trey Gowdy said, “I have not seen one scintilla of evidence that this president colluded, conspired, confederated with Russia, and neither has anyone else, or you may rest assured Adam Schiff would have leaked it.”

5. Republicans somehow thought Trump killed it in Helsinki — Democrats and Independents do not

— After a rough week for President Trump, an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll finds that Republicans really approve of how Trump did (70 percent approve of the job he did), Democrats hated the meeting (91 percent disagree), as did Independents (62 percent disagree).

— Another poll found that the Russia issue isn’t resonating all that much with Americans in the build-up to 2018 midterms. Less than one percent believes relations with Russia are the most important, while 22 percent believe illegal aliens are. 19 percent cite poor leadership, and 14 percent believe the economy is.

6. Walt Maddox unveils an anti-corruption plan, continues to whine about debates that are never happening

— His anti-corruption plan is more of an open-government pledge than anything, calling for more press conferences and public visitor logs. He wants the legislature to ban loaned employees from private entities from working in the governor’s office.

— Maddox has also unveiled a plan for four debates: one on public education and economic development, one on heath care, mental health, public safety and infrastructure, one “town hall meeting,” and one “town hall meeting” in a rural county.

7. Roseanner Barr continues to be a terrible person, conservatives continue to defend her for no reason

— Roseanne continues to claims she was fired from her show because she and her characters were Trump supporters instead of acknowledging it is because she tweeted racist stuff.

— The left lost one this weekend after James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy for old jokes. He thought firing Roseanne was OK.