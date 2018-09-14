7 Things: Brett Kavanaugh faces yet another absurd attack, Trump fights over hurricane death tolls, Alabama Democrats embrace national Democrats’ worst ideas and more …

7. Cash bail could be on its way out in Alabama if Cullman County ruling gives movement steam

— A federal judge ruled that Cullman County must change its bail procedures because poor people can’t afford bail while the wealthy can get out of jail before trial, creating a two-tier justice system.

— California recently eliminated the process, opting for a series of monitoring measures like bracelets, which puts all the cost on taxpayers.

6. Security costs could total $20 more per student in Alabama, but they can’t be used for a pointless gun and a safe

— The current Alabama Education Trust Fund budget is $6.6 billion and the state superintendent wants a budget increase of $158 million dollars, which includes money for nurses and security, but not the School Sentry Program.

— The School Sentry program was an election year play by the governor that allows school systems to have firearms on campus if they are locked in safes, which defeats the purpose.

5. The city of Huntsville says it is complying with all legal requests in regards to an officer-involved shooting

— The shooting death of a suicidal man has cause controversy and claims of misdeeds by the city after they agreed to cover the costs of the officer involved in the shooting.

— Mayor Tommy Battle says the city “will respond to any evidentiary requests through the appropriate legal channels” but claims the media is “playing politics with our judicial system and the integrity of the police department.” This is a response to stories and columns at AL.com that allege there is a coverup.

4. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has been recklessly implying Governor Kay Ivey is out of her mind, and now the media is slavishly repeating his claim

— While speaking to state retirees, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee commented that he didn’t know who was running the state with statements like, “Who is running the governor?” and “Who is behind the governor?” and “Who is making the decisions for the governor? Or else you would want to come and debate.”

— The dutiful scribes and stooges like AL.com’s Kyle Whitmire are echoing Maddox and asking, “Who’s governor of Alabama?” He knows the answer is the same as it will be in December: Kay Ivey.

3. Democrats, and not just Walt Maddox, are embracing terrible positions on health care

— At least two Democratic Congressional candidates (Peter Joffrion and Tabitha Isner) in Alabama have decided to embrace another plan on health care: “Medicare-for-all,” which is backed by Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. Neither has explained how you would pay for such a plane and no one is interested in asking them.

— Maddox supports a plan that he admits will cost as much as $200 million. Joffrion and Isner’s plan would cost $32.6 trillion over 10 years, and none of them have a clue how to pay for their plans.

2. President Donald Trump gives the media what they want and joins them in continuing to litigate death tolls in Puerto Rico as a new Hurricane enters the mainland

— The president’s inability to let anything go has once again caused a firestorm of negative press as he quibbles over the number of dead in the aftermath of Puerto Rico’s two previous hurricanes.

— The 3,000 number mentioned by the media and accepted by Puerto Rico’s government is one of the higher estimates of multiple estimates. Other estimates have the number near 1,000, but this doesn’t matter as the president is focused on the wrong thing.

1. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) attempted to destroy Brett Kavanaugh with an anonymous letter accusing him of something

— Democrats’ smears of Kavanaugh are nothing new. Now, Senator Dianne Feinstein brought up an allegation from Kavanaugh’s high school days and turned it over to “federal investigative authorities.” The confirmation vote has been delayed in normal procedure.

— The latest absurd attempt is a claim that Kavanaugh and a male friend had locked her in a room against her will, making her feel threatened, but she was able to get out of the room.