Medicaid expansion, ‘Medicare-for-all’ — Is there a terrible idea that Democrats won’t endorse?
Healthcare has been a hot-button political issue for decades. Big government and central control are always on the wishlists of progressive candidates.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox continues to bang on the Medicaid expansion drum, even without a plan to pay for what he has called “free money.”
Now, Alabama Democratic candidates for Congress in Alabama support Medicare-for-all.
“North Alabama needs leadership that fights for working families, not DC insiders and special interests. When I’m elected I’ll stand up to the special interests and work with folks like Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers, a self described ‘fiscal conservative’ who sees plans like Medicare for All as ‘more efficient and beneficial to this country than the system we have in place today.“
Health insurance is one way to provide healthcare but not the only option. I’ll be open to considering all options from Medicare For All to subsidized employer-based insurance and open markets. I will measure health care policy proposals according to the extent to which they make it easier for people to access and afford quality care. I don’t care who proposes it or what it’s called, as long as it gets people the care they need.”
The plan both backed by both Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama, much like Maddox’s plan, carries with it a price tag of $32.6 billion over ten years, according to George Mason University.
None of these Alabama candidates can show us how they will pay for this, but they just keep on pushing it.
These aren’t real ideas. These are vote-buying schemes.
