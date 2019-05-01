‘A shame’: Tommy Tuberville rips UVA basketball team’s decision to decline White House invitation
Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville is not a fan of the University of Virginia men’s basketball team refusing President Donald Trump’s invitation to be honored at the White House for their recent national championship victory.
UVA defeated Auburn in a controversial Final Four ending, and the Tigers recently celebrated their season at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion with Gov. Kay Ivey and other state officials.
A UVA player, after the team declined the president’s invitation, tweeted, “No thanks Trump.”
In a Facebook post, Tuberville said he was “disappointed to read about the University of Virginia’s decision to deny their basketball program the once in a life-time opportunity to visit the White House and meet with the President.”
Tuberville’s comments came from his experience “[a]s one who has visited the White House with several college football national championship teams.”
“It’s a shame that the school’s administrators are denying the coaches, players, and fans the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime,” he emphasized. “I know my third visit to the White House was just as special as my first.”
“Whether Democrat or Republican it’s not about the occupant, it’s about the office of the presidency. It’s unfortunate that the University of Virginia is robbing their program of an opportunity they may never get again,” Tuberville concluded.
The Senate just confirmed former AL Solicitor General Andrew Brasher to be U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of AL — the 99th Judge of the Trump Presidency@DougJones voted with the Democrats against this qualified Alabamian #ALsen#ALpoliticshttps://t.co/IFEQGfd29D
Brasher has argued in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and the Alabama Supreme Court as the state’s solicitor general. Brasher has tried cases in federal and state courts and won two “Best Brief Award” honors from the National Association of Attorneys General. Before his appointment as solicitor general in 2014, he served for several years as deputy solicitor general.
Prior to joining the state attorney general’s office, Brasher practiced in the litigation and white collar criminal defense practice groups in the prestigious Birmingham office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Upon graduation from law school, he served as a law clerk to Alabama’s Judge William H. Pryor, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Brasher earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors and summa cum laude, from Samford University, where he presently serves on the Board of Overseers, and his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Harvard Law Review and winner of the Victor Brudney Prize.
Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is running for the Republican nomination to unseat Jones in 2020, also criticized his Brasher opposition.
Alabama’s Andrew Brasher is yet another excellent choice by President @realDonaldTrump to the federal court, and I’m glad the Senate confirmed him. Sadly, Doug Jones fell in line w/ Chuck Schumer and voted against his nomination. https://t.co/4LyWiJFqyF
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall were vocal in their support for Brasher’s confirmation.
This was not the only Trump judicial nominee that Jones voted against on Wednesday, alone. The junior senator earlier in the day opposed the confirmation of Campbell Barker to be a federal judge for the Eastern District of Texas, again joining all of his Democratic colleagues.
On Wednesday, Marshall also announced the appointment of Edmund LaCour, Jr. to succeed Brasher as state solicitor general.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Edmund LaCour as the new Solicitor General of the State of Alabama,” the attorney general said.
Marshall added, “Mr. LaCour, a Wiregrass native, draws upon an impressive legal and academic background to lead my office’s legal team. He has served as Alabama’s Deputy Solicitor General since December 2018 and has already made his mark. In addition to arguing multiple appeals, he has drafted briefs in several important cases, including the State’s response to Mike Hubbard’s Alabama Supreme Court appeal. I look forward to his continued service on behalf of the State of Alabama here in the Attorney General’s Office.”
State Rep. John Rogers’ vile remarks, lack of media response the latest sign the Dems are in cahoots with the press
Any sane person can see the differences between Republicans and Democrats, even in Alabama, on the issue of abortion. Republicans think it is a mortal sin and a major failing by our society. Democrats view it as healthcare and a right.
Believe what you want, but Alabama voters have been very clear on their overall stance on the abortion issue in recent years; they are against it.
Amendment 2 passed in 2018 and the text of the Amendment is beyond clear.
It reads:
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended; to declare and otherwise affirm that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life in all manners and measures appropriate and lawful; and to provide that the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.
It should come as no surprise that Alabama’s pro-life legislators would use this as an impetus to move further on the abortion issue and even move to ban it outright. President Donald Trump’s appointment of pro-life justices to the Supreme Court created an opportunity for pro-lifers to go after the Roe vs. Wade ruling once and for all.
Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) proposed and passed the most restrictive pro-life bill you could pass. The bill has no exceptions for rape and incest, and it has the desire to directly challenge Roe vs. Wade. The bill passed 74-3, the margin was so large because most Democrats “took a walk” instead of voting no.
Before this walkout took place, two Democrats expressed themselves in a manner most vile.
Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) admitted that he believes abortion is murder and suggested it is better to “kill” these babies now instead of later after growing up in poverty and turning to crime.
He said, according to Alabama Political Reporter, “Some children are just unwanted. You either kill them now or you kill them later in the electric chair.”
He followed that up by saying, “I may bring a bill to force all men to have vasectomies. That would end this whole debate.”
Another insane statement by Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) was covered by AL.com, but only partially.
Excerpt::
Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham read from a poem “If My Vagina was a Gun,” comparing the gun’s rights debate to the debate of a woman’s right to an abortion.
Birmingham student accepts $300,000 full ride to Yale — ‘You have to thank God’
Ramsay High School senior Jillian Jolly has dreamed of attending Yale University since she was in kindergarten, and now this 18-year-old Alabama student’s hard work has paid off beyond her wildest imagination.
“I always heard that Yale was the school where smart people went. It was the top school, and I wanted to be there,” she explained in a post on the City of Birmingham’s website.
Fast forward to today, and Jolly has accepted a full-ride, four-year scholarship worth nearly $300,000 from one of the world’s elite academic institutions. The student emphasized that this accomplishment is bigger than her.
“It’s not just a big accomplishment for me, it’s a win for the whole community,” Jolly, who’s ranked No. 4 at Ramsay High School with a 4.4 GPA, said. “I don’t look at it as, ‘Jillian got into Yale.’ I look at it as everyone benefits from it.”
Not only did Yale accept her and offer her a full scholarship, but so did most of her 11 other colleges she applied to. Collectively, she has amassed more than $2.3 million in scholarship offers from a dozen schools: Yale, Wake Forest University, Howard University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Boston College, Tuskegee University, Boston University, Emory University, Washington University in St. Louis, Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, Berea College and George Washington University.
Jolly was also recently one of six students recognized during the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s Youth of the Year Scholarship Program presentation.
Sitting in the audience was Mayor Randall Woodfin, who said Jolly’s video impressed him.
“I’m proud of her. Any time you have a Birmingham graduate who is a hard worker and is motivated and supported by family, community and her school, the Mayor’s Office and the City of Birmingham are happy to support her, too,” Woodfin remarked. “She already has a local network of Yale graduates cheering for her, and she hasn’t even walked across the graduation stage yet. What she is doing has inspired me, and I hope she will inspire others.”
Jolly is a picture of resilience, and her journey has been a made-for-Hollywood story.
“I kind of made a way out of no way,” she said. “I’m from a single-parent home, where others have had to serve as a father figure for me. I have two younger sisters, and I’m a parent figure to them. I’ve given up summers to watch them because my mother didn’t have the money to send them to summer camps. I helped my mother take care of my grandmother before she died.”
“My mother, a college graduate, has a chronic illness. But every day, she goes to work to provide for us,” Jolly explained. “Like my mother, I’ve never backed down. I’m very determined.”
Not only has she worked diligently to better herself and her future, but she has given of herself to benefit others in the community, volunteering to help address youth crime in Birmingham, tutoring students, serving as a youth leader at church and collecting canned goods for the needy.
“I guess I’m a voice for the voiceless,” Jolly said.
Jacqueline Harrell, the student’s mother, emphasized that her daughter has always put school and her faith first.
“I’m so proud of her. She never gave up,” Harrell said. “She remained strong and persevered and made it to where she is today.’’
“We have had a lot of stumbling blocks along the way. She would get down, but she didn’t stay down,” she continued. “You have to thank God that she was able to see another day. With a new day comes new opportunities and another chance to follow your dreams.”
Read more about Jolly’s inspirational journey here.
Business Council of Alabama, Alabama Technology Network name Alabama’s 2019 ‘Manufacturers of the Year’
MONTGOMERY — The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Alabama Technology Network (ATN) on Wednesday announced the 2019 Manufacturer of The Year (MOTY) winners during an awards luncheon at the Alabama Activity Center.
“The purpose of the annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards is to shine a spotlight on manufacturing excellence and to give those who have invested in Alabama the acknowledgement and promotion they deserve.” Katie Boyd Britt, president and CEO of the BCA, said in a statement. “Quite simply, this is an opportunity for the business community to say, ‘job well done!’ to some of Alabama’s most successful industries.”
The MOTY awards recognize Alabama’s high-performing manufacturing enterprises that exhibit excellence in leadership, performance, profitability and workforce relations. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges based on demonstrations of exemplary achievement in customer focus, employee commitment, operating excellence, continuous improvement, profitable growth and investment in training and retraining.
Large Manufacturer of the Year – 400 or more employees: ZF Chassis Systems (Tuscaloosa)
For almost 100 years, ZF has been a reliable and competent partner for global vehicle manufacturers worldwide. ZF Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa develops and manufactures products that support the mobility of people and goods, including German- and Asian-based automotive manufacturers. ZF supplies Mercedes-Benz U.S. with complete axle systems for the C-class sedans. With 484 employees, ZF Chassis Systems is a manufacturing leader for Tuscaloosa and the West Alabama region.
Medium Manufacturer of the Year – 100 to 399 employees: Milo’s Tea Company (Bessemer)
Milo’s was founded as a restaurant in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton after Milo returned from serving our country in World War II. Milo’s philosophy was simple – use high quality, natural ingredients, listen to your customers and never sacrifice taste. Their vision still guides them today as they source natural ingredients, fresh brew all of their teas and never use added colors or preservatives. Milo’s is a certified women-owned business, which means it is majority owned and controlled by women. Milo’s employs 194 people.
Small Manufacturer of the Year – 1 to 99 employees: OnPoint Manufacturing (Florence)
OnPoint Manufacturing was formed in 2000 to make garments one at a time in exactly the size that fits the buyer. The business model allows the designer to maximize your time and capital through Purchase Activated Mass Customization of apparel. OnPoint has developed technically advanced manufacturing and distribution solutions for the apparel industry that automates and integrates almost every aspect of the manufacturing process from order entry all the way to delivery directly to the customer. By combining their new groundbreaking apparel manufacturing technology with years of quality workmanship, OnPoint is taking the promise of apparel on demand to a new level. OnPoint Manufacturing employs 25 people and is the future of the apparel industry.
Other finalists were: Kamtek in Birmingham, Specification Rubber Products in Alabaster and Thermo Fisher Scientific in Auburn.
ATN Executive Director Keith Phillips emphasized that the companies honored on Wednesday represent the best in Alabama manufacturing and the use of technology.
“For 20 years, it has been an honor to partner with the Business Council of Alabama to provide a platform for Alabama manufacturers and suppliers to share their stories of growth, hard work, and their economic impact to our state,” Phillips remarked.
Since its beginning in 2000, the BCA and ATN award ceremony has attracted Alabama dignitaries and manufacturing leaders to honor companies that are committed to improving Alabama’s economy. Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) was this year’s keynote speaker.
We have a packed house today for the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year luncheon today. It’s a great day to celebrate manufacturing excellence in Alabama! pic.twitter.com/MeuOMMX1zv
The ATN connects two-year colleges, the University of Alabama System, Auburn University and the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama to solve the needs of industry throughout the Yellowhammer State.
Each ATN regional center tailors its services to meet local needs, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to enable Alabama’s existing industry to be globally competitive. The network is the state’s affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which provides hands-on assistance and training to smaller manufacturers.
