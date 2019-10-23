7 Things: Alabama Democrats share ‘outrage’ over lynching comment, ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s remains found, Mo Brooks tired of Democrats and more …
7. The other investigation continues into the origins of the Russia investigation
- The investigation into the intelligence and law enforcement communities that handled the Russia probe is being led by U.S. Attorney John Durham and has been expanding. A House GOP source has said that this investigation could help Trump.
- The source told Fox News, “If the rumors are true that IG Horowitz’s report and findings in Durham’s review will blast the conduct of the FBI’s Russia investigation, it will give Trump a lot of ammo to support his argument that he was unjustly targeted then he is being unjustly targeted now.” The source also said this could “justify Trumps’ warnings about the Deep State acting to hobble his presidency.”
6. The Cheneys will be in Birmingham for Byrne
- U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) will be holding a fundraising event in Birmingham on November 21 for his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign where former Vice President Dick Cheney and U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) will be “special guests.”
- Rep. Cheney and former Vice President Cheney have consistently been critical of President Donald Trump’s foreign policies, more recently over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria. Currently, Liz Cheney is the third-highest ranking member in the Republican House.
5. McConnell to offer a resolution to oppose Syria withdrawal
- In a break with President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republican senators have brought forward a resolution to oppose the United States’ withdrawal from Syria.
- McConnell warns that this decision benefits Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, ISIS, Russia and Iran while urging the president pull back his invitation of Turkey’s president to visit the White House until after a “more enduring cease-fire” is established.
4. Testimony feeds the media and their Democrats new attack lines
- On Tuesday, a top U.S. diplomat, Bill Taylor, testified before Congress and said that there were “one regular, one irregular” channels for the Trump administration’s policies with Ukraine, which if true is a big deal.
- But while the media was feeding off of Democrats’ leaks and talking points, U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) believes, and some previous testimony agrees, “The bottom line is no one has yet to make the case for why the aid was withheld or even if the Ukrainians knew about it.”
3. Brooks is tired of Schiff’s lies
- The House Resolution involving U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) that stated that “members of the Intelligence Committee have lost faith in his objectivity and capabilities as Chairman” was tabled with a 218-185 vote, but U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) is calling out the Democrats who voted to table the resolution.
- Brooks made a statement where he pointed out Schiff’s recent actions are the final straw, saying he has repeatedly and “unabashedly lied to the American people.” Brooks said that Schiff should be removed from the Intelligence Committee for his actions and that he hasn’t met the standard set for those on the Intelligence Committee.
2. Remains of “Cupcake” found; Two arrested
- After 10 days of heartbreaking search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, her remains have been found in a dumpster in Birmingham.
- Two individuals who are currently in custody, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, will be charged with murder after the remains were found near their home.
1. Trump is getting called out by Alabama Democrats
- President Donald Trump put out a tweet saying, “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching,” while discussing the current impeachment inquiry, and now Trump is being hypocritically and opportunistically called out relentlessly by Democrats.
- U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Selma) shared Trump’s tweet on Facebook and added that for Trump to compare the impeachment to lynching “is despicable,” and that “the people of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, who marched, bled and died to end this type of terrorism, the sting of the President’s words is especially sharp.” U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) replied to Trump on Twitter saying, “[T]his is NOT a lynching, and shame on you for invoking such a horrific act that was used as a weapon to terrorize and murder African Americans.”