32 Alabama officials and agencies received perfect audits in 2018
Every two years, the State Auditor’s office examines all 176 of Alabama’s agencies to determine if state property is being taken care of.
Current Auditor Jim Zeigler has released the full list of Fiscal Year 2018 audit results to Yellowhammer News, including 32 entities that received a perfect audit.
These high-achieving agencies are led by notable officials, including Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Attorney General Steve Marshall, Supreme Court Chief Justice Lyn Stuart, Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings and Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Director Lance LeFleur.
The full list of perfect audits is as follows:
- AIDT – Honda
- Alabama Public Television – Federal Equipment
- Alabama Supercomputer Authority
- Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame
- Attorney General’s Office
- Board of Heating, AC & Refrigeration Contractors
- Board of Social Work Examiners
- Crime Victims Compensation Commission
- Department of Archives & History
- Department of Economic & Community Affairs
- Department of Environmental Management
- Department of Public Health
- Department of Senior Services
- Emergency Management Agency
- Examiners of Public Accounts
- Finance – Director
- Finance – Office of Indigent Defense Services
- Geological Survey
- Governor’s Commission on Physical Fitness & Sports
- Health Planning & Development Agency
- Historic Blakeley Authority
- Judicial Inquiry Commission
- Licensure Bd. for Professional Engineers & Land Surveyors
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board
- Manufactured Housing Commission
- Plumbers & Gas Fitter Examining Board
- President Pro Tempore – State Senate
- Real Estate Appraisers Board
- Saint Stephens Historical Commission
- Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
- Supreme Court
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.