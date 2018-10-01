Subscription Preferences:

14 mins ago

32 Alabama officials and agencies received perfect audits in 2018

Every two years, the State Auditor’s office examines all 176 of Alabama’s agencies to determine if state property is being taken care of.

Current Auditor Jim Zeigler has released the full list of Fiscal Year 2018 audit results to Yellowhammer News, including  32 entities that received a perfect audit.

These high-achieving agencies are led by notable officials, including Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Attorney General Steve Marshall, Supreme Court Chief Justice Lyn Stuart, Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings and Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Director Lance LeFleur.

The full list of perfect audits is as follows:

  • AIDT – Honda
  • Alabama Public Television – Federal Equipment
  • Alabama Supercomputer Authority
  • Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame
  • Attorney General’s Office
  • Board of Heating, AC & Refrigeration Contractors
  • Board of Social Work Examiners
  • Crime Victims Compensation Commission
  • Department of Archives & History
  • Department of Economic & Community Affairs
  • Department of Environmental Management
  • Department of Public Health
  • Department of Senior Services
  • Emergency Management Agency
  • Examiners of Public Accounts
  • Finance – Director
  • Finance – Office of Indigent Defense Services
  • Geological Survey
  • Governor’s Commission on Physical Fitness & Sports
  • Health Planning & Development Agency
  • Historic Blakeley Authority
  • Judicial Inquiry Commission
  • Licensure Bd. for Professional Engineers & Land Surveyors
  • Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board
  • Manufactured Housing Commission
  • Plumbers & Gas Fitter Examining Board
  • President Pro Tempore – State Senate
  • Real Estate Appraisers Board
  • Saint Stephens Historical Commission
  • Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
  • Supreme Court
  • U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Read more about the ongoing battle to cut waste in state government here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Alabamians wield influence in leadership of national trade associations

With last week’s addition of Michael Schilleci as Chairman of the National Beer Wholesalers Association, Alabamians are dominating the leadership ranks of powerful national trade associations.

Currently, Montgomery’s Eddie Stewart of Caddell Construction is chair of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America and Forrest McConnell of McConnell Honda is vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers Association’s PAC, also serving on the organization’s board of directors as a past chairman.

As reported by the Alabama Daily News, Schilleci – the president of Tanner, Alabama-based Supreme Beverage Company – is the third generation of his family to own and operate the company, which provides domestic, imported and craft beer and other beverage products to North Alabama.

Alabama Wholesale Beer Association (AWBA) Executive Director Donna Alexander said Schilleci’s service as national chairman will benefit the state.

“Michael has been such an integral part of AWBA’s growth over the last several years and we couldn’t be prouder to see him transcend to the national scene,” she said. “It’s a feather in the cap for our state, our industry and our association.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Alabama to get $2 million under Uber data breach settlement

The state of Alabama is getting $2 million from a nationwide settlement involving Uber.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says the money is the state’s portion of a $148 million agreement with the ridesharing company.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia are part of the settlement, which stems from a data breach about personal information of Uber drivers in 2016.

The company failed to report what happened for a year.

A statement from Marshall’s office says Alabama didn’t have a law requiring notification of data breaches at the time.

But a law has since been passed to address such situations, and the settlement came under the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The statement says hackers gained access to personal information about some 600,000 Uber drivers nationwide two years ago.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

3 hours ago

Winners named in Alabama Launchpad’s startup competition finale

Two Birmingham startups were named as winners in Thursday night’s Alabama Launchpad Startup Competition Finale held at LogiCore Corporation located in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park.

In the finale, six startups competed in one of two tracks – a concept stage for entrepreneurs launching businesses and a seed stage for entrepreneurs accelerating growth.

Winning the concept track, and a prize of $50,000, was Moovmo, a ridesharing service for wheelchair users. Their mobile app is currently in the development stages and is expected to launch early next year. Founder and CEO Daryl Harris expressed appreciation to the Airship team that traveled to Huntsville to support their client.

The seed stage winner of the $100,000 prize was Neowaste, which converts waste into low sulfur diesel fuel using a patented catalytic conversion process which can produce up to of 260 gallons of fuel from each ton of waste processed. Co-founder and CEO Jessica Findley made the pitch that landed the big award.

Each finalist pitched before a panel of judges and a live audience during the competition finale.

Read more about the competition in Yellowhammer News’ original story here.

Also in attendance were Miller Girvin, CEO of the Alabama Capital Network and Mickey Millsap and Matt Hottle of the Alabama Futures Fund.

After presenting the $50,000 check to Moovmo and the $100,000 check to Neowaste, Angela Wier, Vice President of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), welcomed all six startups to the growing network of Alabama Launchpad alumni. She encouraged the startups that did not receive funding to work on feedback from the judges and enter the competition again.

“Tonight, you have the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and judges. You are surrounded by people who want you to succeed, and who want your company to start, stay and grow in Alabama,” Wier remarked.

Alabama Launchpad alumna Peggy Sammon, CEO of GeneCapture, emceed the event and David Kingsbury, Vice President – Client Relations of Biztech, moderated a panel of Huntsville-based Launchpad alumni, including Alton Reich, CEO of Vital Metrix; Jeff Hammock, Founder and CEO of MechOptix; and Miranda Bouldin Frost, President and CEO of LogiCore.

Since its inception in 2006, Alabama Launchpad has invested over $4.5 million in companies that have created more than 500 jobs and raised over $70 million in follow-on capital and revenue. Alabama Launchpad is the most active early-stage investor in Alabama, according to PitchBook, which tracks the public and private equity markets.

Alabama Launchpad is a public-private partnership made possible through support from the business community, the state’s research universities, the Alabama Research Alliance, the Alabama Department of Commerce and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Now in its 28th year, the non-profit EDPA represents the private sector’s contribution to economic development in Alabama. EDPA is supported by more than 60 partners from across the state and works to attract, retain and grow jobs, while also encouraging innovation through its Alabama Launchpad program.

Read more about the EDPA and its important efforts here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Shelby makes history as President Trump signs defense funding bill critical for Alabama

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) participated in an Oval Office ceremony Friday in-which President Donald Trump signed an appropriations minibus for Fiscal Year 2019 covering Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services (HHS), education and related agencies.

The funding covered in the package, which was made possible by Shelby’s leadership as the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, comprises over half of the federal government’s total discretionary budget. The legislation also contained a vital continuing resolution through December 7 for any appropriations bills not enacted before October 1.

Amidst never-before-seen chaos in Washington, D.C., and specifically the United States Senate, Shelby is spearheading appropriations in a historic manner.

The enactment of the appropriations minibus marks the first time that the nation’s military has been funded on time through regular order in a decade and the first time that the Labor-HHS-Education bill has been enacted on time since 1996. In total, five appropriations bills were signed into law in September and 75 percent of the government was funded on schedule. This marks the most spending bills enacted on time since Fiscal Year 1997 – more than two decades ago.

“The signing of this legislation marks a drastic turnaround in the way we have funded the government in recent years. As of today, 75 percent of the government is funded – on time and through an open, bipartisan process,” Shelby said in a release. “This package continues a historic increase in funding for our nation’s defense, helping the President deliver on his commitment to rebuild the military and keep our Armed Forces the strongest and best trained, equipped, and prepared in the world.”

“The critical funding impacting Alabama in this measure highlights our strong national defense capabilities and showcases our ability to lead the charge in medical breakthroughs and groundbreaking research. I am confident that this legislation will positively impact the lives of all Alabamians, and all Americans, and I hope we can continue down this path for the good of our nation,” Shelby continued.

Read more about the funding package here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Mo Brooks stands up for Jackson County’s Bellefonte nuclear plant

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) questioned Edward McGinnis, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, about the “absolutely necessary” and “utterly unique” importance of nuclear power production in America during a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Energy Subcommittee hearing last week.

Brooks began his questioning by highlighting the economic benefits of bringing Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County online.

“In 2017, there were 99 nuclear power plants in 30 states in the United States operating fleet which generated approximately 805 billion kilowatt hours of energy. This is equivalent to 20% of total United States electrical output and 60% of its emissions-free electricity— there’s been some comment to that already, I wanted to reemphasize it,” Brooks said.

He continued, “One fingertip sized uranium fuel pellet, about this big, can generate as much energy as 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas or 149 gallons of oil or one ton of carbon to kind of put it into perspective. We’ve got some political interest groups that would just assume that we not have any nuclear energy in the United States, or on planet Earth for that matter.”

Brooks asked, “Very quickly, can you describe what the impact on America would be if we were to suddenly decide that we’re no longer going to have nuclear energy over the next year or two? What would be the impact on the power grid and the ability of America to continue to function as we are today?”

“The impact would be incredibly negative, substantive, and long-term, not only from a resiliency perspective, needing to have 24/7 365 days a year nuclear or electricity available, not just when the sun is shining and when the wind is blowing. I would submit that nuclear energy has an absolute necessary role in and all of the above— and don’t get me wrong, we need all of the above— but nuclear energy still remains utterly unique, as you indicated, sir, density of power, there is no other power source that provides the density of power,” McGinnis responded.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

