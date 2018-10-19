’Always bald, sometimes loud’: Ainsworth releases new political ad that shares his views on important issues while poking fun at himself
Always bald, sometimes loud. With midterms just weeks away and campaigns around the state heating up, Will Ainsworth took a funny, and memorable approach to his latest campaign ad, ‘Shouts.’
Released this week, the ad pokes fun at Ainsworth’s bald head and loud voice while simultaneously highlighting the issues he wants to focus on as Alabama’s Lt. Governor, growing existing Alabama businesses, 21st century jobs and expanding voluntary pre-k programs.
Ainsworth said he and his team wanted to do something light-hearted and creative that also informs voters on where he stands.
“We know people are tired of all the cookie cutter ads they see during every election cycle, so we took a different approach that lets voters learn a bit about who I am as a person,” Ainsworth said.
A former youth minister, Ainsworth knows a laugh can go a long way when it comes to effectively communicating a message you want others to hear.
“There are just so many negative ads and last-minute attacks on politics today. I thought it would be fun to remind everyone that campaigning is also about positive messages and personality. It’s okay to laugh at yourself sometimes.” Ainsworth said
While the ad is humorous, Will Ainsworth will take his job as Lt. Governor seriously.
A small business owner and recent member of Alabama House of Representatives, Ainsworth has the skills to lead Alabama into a continued era of success. During his time in the state house he strongly advocated for tax cuts and polices that supported small business growth statewide.
Ainsworth truly cares about making a difference and will work to make sure every Alabamian has what they need to achieve success.
