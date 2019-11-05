Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Zeigler offers lessons learned from ‘a successful citizens’ movement’

Jim Zeigler is writing a book.

The twice-elected state auditor, ubiquitous in times of controversy, is putting pen to paper to tell the story of his involvement in the defeat of the Mobile Bay toll bridge project.

Zeigler provided Yellowhammer News a draft of the partially completed book.

Not only does it delve into some of the finer details surrounding the bridge plan, but Zeigler’s book also provides the blueprint for stoking and harnessing raw populist fervor in pursuit of any initiative.

With the working title, Blocking the I-10 Toll Scheme: A Successful Citizens’ Movement, Zeigler offers insight into the strategies he employs when taking on big issues.

Leaving no doubt about his perspective on how to approach an issue, Zeigler begins the book with a quote from the famous Louisiana politician and populist stalwart, Huey P. Long: “When I advocated free bridges instead of toll bridges, it was called demagoguery.”

Long would likely have been proud of Zeigler’s zeal for the “citizens.” In one of the opening paragraphs, he uses the words “billionaire” and “billions” four times — and probably not in the same way Jeff Bezos does.

Zeigler quickly points out, though, that today’s technology allows for an even more intense opposition. Instead of the whistle stop tours and rousing speeches prevalent in Long’s day, Zeigler chooses to employ a different method for rallying the masses: Facebook.

He opted for the cheaper, quicker and more efficient method, and it quickly paid dividends.

“On May 12, I decided to step forward and lead the opposition,” he told Yellowhammer News. “I started the Facebook opposition group with one member: me. Within three months, we had 54,000 active members who would go to meetings, send emails, make phone calls, printed up at their own expense ‘No toll’ stickers and signs. The group didn’t start out with any money to do anything.”

Asked about the importance of social media in influencing public debate on issues, he confirmed, “If you do it right, it can make all the difference in the world.”

Zeigler also sought to convey in the book, in his words, “What lessons can we learn for other citizen issues.”

As part of these lessons, he lists several criteria needed to win on issues.

For example, he wrote that that a winning coalition should have “[a]n issue or cause that is simple to explain” and “[a]n issue or cause that clearly impacts people – in the pocketbook, or by seriously inconveniencing them, or by taking away their important rights or property, or by other clear and important effects.”

Emphasizing the importance of putting a face to the cause, he wrote that there should be a leader and “[s]omeone who can effectively harness news media coverage of the cause and group.”

Zeigler followed his list up with one more point he sees critical to a grassroots campaign:

There was one more thing we toll fighters had, possibly the most important, and that was a means to actually block the insider action. Not just to raise awareness, but to actually kill it… Many citizen movements fail to have an end game – a way to convert all that awareness into an actual victory – a legal or political killing of the insider scheme. Petition drives are the worst offenders. The citizens could get 10 million signatures, and the Insiders can still ignore them. Or they could get only ten signatures and yet get the action desired.

As for Zeigler’s next move, he said he is going to keep a close eye on toll proposals around the state, something he called “a continuing issue.”

In the near-term, stirring up a grassroots frenzy is going to be a family affair. He advised the next issue he takes on will be with his wife against the constitutional amendment appearing on the March 3 primary ballot. The proposed amendment would abolish the existing state school board.

“My wife, Jackie Zeigler, is the elected state board of education member from the first district, which is where the toll bridge impacted, mostly,” explained the state auditor. “And she is leading the vote no campaign for the March 3 Amendment 1. It’s a different type of issue, but she’s going to take advantage of the Facebook 54,000 members.”

Zeigler acknowledged the difficulty of getting people to care about an issue which may not directly affect them. In these cases, he said messaging is the key. He effectively reached people outside of the Mobile Bay area by saying, “A road or bridge near you could be the next toll project.”

Ever conscious of how to talk to “citizens,” Zeigler believes he has the correct message for his next fight.

“It would take away the right to vote on state board of education members,” he stated.

1 min ago

Koch Foods to invest more than $50 million in new Attalla facility

Representatives for Koch Foods joined Governor Kay Ivey and local leaders in Etowah County on Tuesday to announce that the company plans to invest more than $50 million to establish a grain storage and distribution facility in Attalla.

In a press release, Koch Foods, which employs 3,000 people in Alabama, stated the “new poultry feed-mill will create 28 new jobs with an annual payroll of $1 million” and “support the company’s recently expanded processing plant in nearby Gadsden.”

“Koch Foods already has significant operations in Alabama, and this new investment will magnify the company’s economic impact on the state,” Ivey said. “This project adds a robust new dimension to the industrial sector in the state and permits us to strengthen our longstanding relationship with a major employer.”

The press release also said the 130-acre facility in Attalla will have the ability to hold more than 1 billion bushels of corn, served directly by rail.

“We are very excited about building one of the most technologically innovative grain storage facilities in the world,” said Matthew Herman, Koch senior vice president of Fresh Operations. “We continue to expand our business in Alabama and are thankful for the cooperative environment between business and government in the state to get things accomplished.”

In 2018, Koch announced an $80 million expansion of its Gadsden plant as part of a growth project, which involved 200 new jobs. That project set into motion a fourth processing line to the facility, boosting production capacity and making the Etowah County operation one of the largest poultry-processing plants in the country.

“We’re excited that Koch Foods has chosen Attalla for this large, high-tech facility,” Attalla Mayor Larry Means said. “We are thankful to have 28 new, high-paying jobs in our community, and this facility will build on the strong focus on industry and innovation that are woven into the history of Attalla.”

“In addition to the long-term operational jobs, there will be over 200 people working to build the facility here in Attalla over the next 18 months,” he added. “The economic impact of construction alone will be huge for the City of Attalla and all of Etowah County.”

Construction on the new facility, which is already underway, is set to conclude in 2021 with the facility becoming fully operational shortly after. A press release for the project stated the “company will start assembling a management team in the first quarter of 2020 and will begin interviewing prospective production workers in early 2021.”

“This project qualifies for two of the industrial sectors the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority has targeted — Logistics and Food & Farming,” said David Hooks, executive director of the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority. “Locating this state-of-the-art facility will go a long way in solidifying Etowah County’s position as a national leader in both sectors.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

Rick Karle: Sit back, relax and enjoy the Bama-LSU game this weekend

Ready for this weekend’s big game? Heck, the Alabama-LSU match-up is so big, President Donald Trump will attend (and he better not leave the game early…).

While there is no doubt that you want your favorite team to win, I have good news for you: The loser of the game will still have upwards of a 73% chance to make the College Football Playoffs! A one-loss Alabama or LSU team will still be in great shape to make a run to a national championship.

Do you want your team to win this weekend?

Of course, but don’t sweat it: Just sit back, relax and enjoy the match-up, and be content in knowing that even with a loss, your team may just win it all. I’m coming in hot with my take on the big game!

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

3 hours ago

Alabama Policy Institute 30th-anniversary celebration to honor U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer

The Alabama Policy Institute (API) on Thursday will hold its 30th-anniversary celebration at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Leeds.

The celebration will feature a reception at 5:30 p.m. CT followed by the program commencing at 7:00 p.m.

Rick Burgess, the popular radio co-host of “The Rick & Bubba Show,” will emcee the celebration.

The evening will also honor Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06), API’s cofounder.

Gary Bauer, former president of the Family Research Council and former senior vice president of Focus on the Family, will deliver a keynote address.

Bauer served in President Ronald Reagan’s administration as undersecretary of education and chief domestic policy advisor. Additionally, Bauer ran for president himself in 2000 as a Republican, participating in five national debates. Known as a leading proponent of religious liberty in America, he most recently was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.

For more event information and registration, click here.

Founded in 1989, API is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government and championing strong families.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

A hero’s welcome: What you deserve, Mr. President

Welcome back to Alabama, Mr. President.

You are in the home state of college football’s greatest rivalry, which I was honored to be a part of for so many years. Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers fans are opponents during the season, especially on Iron Bowl Saturday, and our allegiances lie with either Coach Saban or Coach Malzahn. But there’s one head coach for whom our state’s fans set aside their bipartisan differences and root for in solidarity: the president of the United States of America.

In Alabama, you will not be heckled or booed, but embraced as our commander in chief. We support you, and we are rooting for your continued success.

Here in Alabama, we show respect for the elected leaders governing our great nation. Mr. President, you have proven throughout your administration that you are working tirelessly to make our country a better place. As I said, when I was a head coach, the numbers do not lie. This is the best economy in history. Households across the nation have benefited from great income growth, which has been at a much higher rate than any of your predecessors achieved. Over 6.5 million people are off food stamps. Disabled employment for Asian Americans and African Americans is at the lowest rate our country has ever seen. The unemployment rate has been at 4% or less for 16 consecutive months, the longest streak in 50 years. And under your leadership, the United States has become energy independent.

You have scored touchdown after touchdown for our country and have earned the right to serve four more years. And we football fans understand the value of hard-fought victories.

It is an honor to have you in Alabama, Mr. President. Alabama has your back, and all our fans are cheering for you.

Tommy Tuberville is the former head football coach of Auburn University and a 2020 Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama

5 hours ago

7 Things: Trump coming to watch Bama take on LSU, Madison sheriff and DA hear demands that body cams be released, Merrill doesn’t see Sessions running and more …

7. Hate is so prevalent in our society that the “victims” have to fabricate it

  • A sports talk show host in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been fired from his job after his employer found out that he sent a “homophobic” tweet to himself and then demanded $2 million dollars to settle a “workplace harassment case.”
  • WWL’s Seth Dunlap claimed someone at the station sent the tweet after he came out and wrote a post on the station’s website about the trial of being gay in the sports media. An investigation found the tweet came from his phone and the station claims he was attempting to extort the parent company.

6. People aren’t going to turn in their guns

  • With former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) out of the 2020 presidential race, gun-grabbing will be approached more subtly, but the idea isn’t working for New Zealand, which implemented a gun “buyback” program.
  • Some estimates placed the number of prohibited firearms at around 175,000, but only 32,000 have been turned in with the December 20 deadline approaching. That means roughly 18% of the soon to be illegal firearms have been turned in.

5. Impeachment transcripts are out

  • The first round of transcripts from the impeachment inquiry have been released by the House Democrats, which included the testimony of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanivitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
  • The transcripts revealed that Yovanovitch testified that she was told about Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to push her out, but McKinley testified that he resigned because he saw something he hadn’t seen “in 37 years in the Foreign Service,” which was State Department officials trying to gather negative information the president’s opponents.

4. Tommy Tuberville thought Alabama fans wouldn’t vote for him

  • Despite the fact that Tommy Tuberville is a former Auburn Football coach, he’s still leading in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Tuberville has now said that he thinks it was his coaching past that brought him so much support.
  • Tuberville explained that people around the state and country really love football, which is part of why he thinks he’ll get Alabama’s vote, adding it is “because they know I did something that’s hard to do – it’s coach football. And I won at it, you know. And people like winners.”

3. Merrill doesn’t think Sessions is going to run

  • During a radio interview, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said that he’s been with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions “a couple of times” recently, and said, “Not one time did [Sessions] mention to me that he might be interested in coming back and retaining his old Senate seat.”
  • Merrill also noted that if Sessions does get in the race, it’ll be major news “that will receive national coverage,.” We’ll have the answer for sure by 5:00 p.m. on Friday when the period to qualify for the March 3 GOP primary ends.

2. Angry crowd confronts Alabama sheriff and district attorney

  • The shooting death of a black man during an altercation with police in late October sparked an emotional meeting where members of the black community demanded the release of body cam recordings and threatened to vote out elected officials.
  • Madison County Sherriff Kevin Turner told the crowd that the shooting was justified, explaining, “Whether you want to believe it or not, there was a weapon involved.” Turner added the 39-year-old Dana Fletcher “pointed the weapon at the officer.”

1. Maybe Trump won’t get booed this time

  • President Donald Trump is planning to attend the LSU vs. Alabama game in Tuscaloosa this weekend, which will be just before Louisiana holds its runoff election for the gubernatorial race on November 16.
  • The Louisiana runoff is between Governor John Bel Edwards and businessman Eddie Rispone. Trump has already been vocal about his support of Rispone, tweeting that “John Bel Edwards is always fighting our MAGA Agenda.”

