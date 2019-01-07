Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor to host talk show on Huntsville’s WVNN

On Monday, NewsTalk 770AM/92.5FM WVNN will launch “The Jeff Poor Show,” a political talk radio program set to air 2:00-5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Hosted by Jeff Poor, a conservative opinion maker in Alabama and regular Yellowhammer News contributor, the show will offer listeners a fresh voice on politics, culture and the news of the day.

“I’m thrilled and grateful for this opportunity to work with WVNN and look forward to contributing to the political dialogue in North Alabama,” Poor said in a release.

Poor is also the editor of Breitbart News’ media vertical (Breitbart TV) and a political columnist for Lagniappe, Mobile’s alternative weekly newspaper. Boasting more than a decade of experience in political journalism, Poor previously reported in Washington, D.C. for The Daily Caller and the Media Research Center.

Poor grew up in Birmingham and has experience reporting in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. He received a Building Science degree from Auburn University and a journalism degree from The University of South Alabama.

WVNN program director and morning host Dale Jackson welcomes Poor to his lineup of talk shows. Jackson is also a regular Yellowhammer News contributor.

“Jeff Poor is an experienced media personality with a real ability to decipher local and national issues,” Jackson said. “His experience in media in Washington, D.C. and his Alabama upbringing make him the perfect fit for WVNN. I am thrilled to add Jeff to our already amazing lineup of local and national talkers.”

“The Jeff Poor Show” can be heard in the Huntsville area on 92.5 FM, throughout the Tennessee Valley on 770AM and online here.

WVNN is owned by Cumulus Radio Station Group, which is a division of Cumulus Media.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn