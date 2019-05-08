Yellowhammer Multimedia names new vice president of sales
Yellowhammer Multimedia announced today that Alison Lindsay has joined the company as vice president of sales. Lindsay will lead Yellowhammer’s sales team and oversee the company’s business development efforts.
Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Allison Ross believes Lindsay’s skillset heightens Yellowhammer’s ability to remain agile in a perpetually evolving industry.
“We’re in a transformative stage for modern media companies and for Yellowhammer, specifically,” Ross explained. “Over the past two years, our company has seen unprecedented growth. As we continue to position ourselves for further market expansion, Alison’s spirited creativity and her foundation in sound sales principles are perfectly suited to help lead Yellowhammer through our next phase of growth.”
Lindsay’s approach to business development begins with one core tenet.
“It’s all about the people,” Lindsay extolled. “The culture of every organization is determined by its people. A team can produce world-class leadership and drive when working in harmony toward its goals. A team derives its energy from supporting one another and sharing in each member’s success. I thrive on a positive atmosphere!”
Lindsay possesses a long track record of success in media. She has served in a variety of management and sales roles in the broadcast and digital media industries over the course of her career.
She most recently served as general sales manager with Birmingham’s CBS television affiliate where she helped fuel its growth and subsequent transition after its acquisition to LIN Media, merger with Media General and most recent acquisition by Nexstar Media.
Lindsay joins Yellowhammer Multimedia at a time when it has grown to become Alabama’s most influential news and information outlet. Along with its flagship site YellowhammerNews.com, Yellowhammer Multimedia operates both a radio news network on 35 stations around the state and the innovative Yellowhammer Podcast Network. Yellowhammer Multimedia, additionally, is the premier event host for the state’s influential leaders and difference makers.
Lindsay and her husband reside in Hoover with their two Weimaraner dogs, Cash and Scarlet.