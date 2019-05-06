Yellowhammer congratulates former CEO B.J. Ellis on his new opportunity
Yellowhammer Multimedia is proud to announce that Brian “B.J.” Ellis has accepted an exciting new opportunity, departing the company to embark on this next step in his career journey.
Most recently, Ellis was serving as chief executive officer of Yellowhammer Multimedia, helping spearhead the company’s growth as one of the nation’s most successful state-focused media platforms. He originally joined the company, which includes Yellowhammer News, Yellowhammer Podcast Network and Yellowhammer Radio Network, in 2016 as its first head of business development before being elevated to the CEO role.
With the company’s revenue and audience size reaching record highs and continuing to rapidly grow, it is bittersweet to celebrate Ellis’ new job as partner and chief business development officer of Birmingham-based Telegraph Creative.
Yellowhammer owner and publisher Allison Ross explained that Ellis has provided immeasurable value to Yellowhammer’s audience and partners. Thanking him for his tremendous contributions, Ross emphasized the company Ellis helped build is also entering a new era in its own right.
“We could not be prouder of B.J., nor can words express the appreciation we have for the years of exemplary service he provided to Yellowhammer and, through his role, so many people across Alabama,” Ross said. “It is a great testament to his work that this exciting opportunity came to fruition.”
She concluded, “We wish B.J. the very best as he and Yellowhammer enter into these new chapters, which I know will be even more fruitful than the last.”
In his new job, Ellis will lead the implementation of Telegraph’s strategic growth plan and will join the company’s executive committee.
“B.J. has a well-earned reputation for being a world-class networker, but the reason he’s so successful building relationships is that he genuinely wants to help people,” Telegraph CEO Kevin McLendon said in a statement on Monday. “That makes him a perfect fit for Telegraph’s culture. Clients trust B.J. because they know he cares about their business and will go to the ends of the earth to make sure they are taken care of. That client-focused approach is an important part of what sets Telegraph apart. We couldn’t be more excited about adding B.J. to our team.”
“I’ve admired Telegraph’s work and culture of innovation for a long time,” Ellis remarked. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the team, accelerating the company’s growth, and providing the highest possible level of service to our clients and partners.”
In 2016, then-Yellowhammer CEO and current Telegraph Creative president Cliff Sims recruited Ellis to join Yellowhammer as its first chief business development officer. When Sims took a leave of absence to work on the Trump presidential campaign in New York, he tapped Ellis to temporarily run the company in his absence. Ellis then became Yellowhammer’s second CEO after Sims accepted a permanent job in the White House.
Ellis lives in Birmingham with his wife (Courtney), three daughters (Payton, Carli and Harper) and their dog Marco (a Belgian Malinois they adopted after it served two combat tours in Afghanistan as a military working dog).
Courtney continues in her business development role at Yellowhammer Multimedia.
Byrne calls for investigation into Biden’s China ties, questions Jones
Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) believes that former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential ties to China should be officially investigated “because there could be some very important national security implications” involved.
In a Sunday evening interview with Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton,” Byrne was first asked by the host whether “Joe Biden’s China ties [should] be investigated.”
The Republican congressman and U.S. Senate candidate responded, “Absolutely.”
This came after Biden recently downplayed the threat to the United States posed by China. Additionally, it was revealed that Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, through his Chinese investment company Bohai Harvest RST, which obtains its financing from a subsidiary of the Communist government-owned Bank of China, is part of an investment pool that has made several rounds of large investments in a range of Chinese companies.
“When somebody makes a comment like that who spent decades in the United States Senate, eight years as the vice-president of the United States, we had these stories out about the ties with his son, business ties,” Byrne told the FOX News host. “Someone needs to start asking the question, what’s really going on here?”
He said that President Donald Trump’s family and campaign were investigated for much less in regards to Russia, and that Biden should be held to the same scrutiny.
Byrne said the House was unlikely to act with Democrats in control, but urged the Department of Justice and the U.S. Senate to launch official probes.
Asked if there was “a criminal component” involved with Biden and China, Byrne said, “There might be here. Now, I’m not saying there is, because we don’t know the full facts. But that’s why you have an investigation to get the full facts, and the facts we know of are very troubling.”
Byrne questioned if Jones agreed with Biden on China and how the nation impacts the United States’ economy and security.
“Do you really believe China’s not a threat to the United States? Do you think everything about these ties between the vice-president’s son and China are OK? Don’t you think we ought to ask some important questions like we spent all this time and money doing with President Trump? I’d like to hear what he has to say about that,” Byrne said of Jones.
Transcript as follows, courtesy of Fox News:
STEVE HILTON: Here tonight to discuss, Alabama Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate for Alabama Bradley Byrne. Congressman, so great that you could join us. I really appreciate it. Just let’s get started with one basic question that I hope most people would agree in which shouldn’t, at the very least, Joe Biden’s China ties be investigated.
BYRNE: Absolutely. When somebody makes a comment like that who spent decades in the United States Senate, eight years as the vice-president of the United States, we had these stories out about the ties with his son, business ties. Someone needs to start asking the question, what’s really going on here? Now, they took something that was like one tenth of this, maybe not even that much and spent two years investigating the president of the United States and found nothing to it. Well can’t we take this much and do something with it and have a real investigation? I think we should. I hope we do.
HILTON: And so, how would that — just talk us through the mechanics of that? How could that happen — I mean you’re in the House, hoping to be in the Senate. What kind of prospect do you think there could be for getting something going? How could we — especially everyone watching at home who’s so fired up about what we revealed last week? They want to get involved. They want to try and see justice done here, at least some accountability. What can they do? What can we put pressure on Congress to do?
BYRNE: Well I think everyone should call their Congressman. Everyone should call their Senator and say, we now have these facts. We now have this unbelievable statement by the former vice-president of the United States who wants to be president. You spent all this time and all this money on this foolish investigation of the president. Here’s a real problem right here. We want to see an investigation and I hope the FBI and Justice Department will look into it as well because there could be some very important national security implications here.
HILTON: And to — when you bring up the FBI, do you think there could be a criminal component?
BYRNE: There might be here. Now, I’m not saying there is because we don’t know the full facts. But that’s why you have an investigation to get the full facts and the facts we know of are very troubling. For the vice-president’s son to travel on that United States jet with him to China and then shortly after that this big business deal just plops out. Come on, people have a reason to ask questions. What really happened there? You know, this is the swamp. This is why people hate things in Washington because they think there’s one set of rules for the elite in Washington and another set of rules for all the rest of us.
What my home state Senator Doug Jones has actually already endorsed Joe Biden and I have some questions for him. Do you really believe China’s not a threat to the United States? Do you think everything about these ties between the vice-president’s son and China are OK? Don’t you think we ought to ask some important questions like we spent all this time and money doing with President Trump? I’d like to hear what he has to say about that.
HILTON: Well that’s great to hear. By the way, earlier I thought you were going to do the (inaudible) “come on man”. I thought you — we were going to get that but probably just as well we didn’t. Just before I let you go I’ve got someone here who wants to say hi. I think someone you might know.
JASON CHAFFETZ: Congressman, hey Jason Chaffetz here. I had the honor and pleasure of serving with you in — in — in the Congress and there are a lot of investigative components right? You have the inspectors general. You have Congress itself. But what specifically do you think should happen in this case?
BYRNE: Well, there’re two things I want to see happen Jason. It’s good to see you and talk with you. Now first and foremost, I think the Congress itself needs to investigate the totality of the circumstances. Now you and I both know with the Democrats in charge of the House, that’s not going to happen in the House but I think the Senate could do it and I hope the Senate will consider that. But secondly, we do need to have a law enforcement investigation now that we have some more facts out there to say is there quid pro quo here. Because if there is a quid pro quo, I think there is likely to be a crime committed here and we need to get to the bottom of it.
HILTON: Congressman Byrne, thank you so much for being so clear about it. I really, really appreciate that. We’ll stay in touch on this and good luck. Hope to see you soon.
Watch:
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
This was in response to Rogers’ interview on the “Matt & Aunie Show” earlier that day.
“[H]e called me twice. He told me, ‘John, I know you’re right but I [have] to come out against you,’” Rogers shared.
In the second phone call, which occurred after Rogers dug himself a further hole with shocking comments about Donald Trump, Jr., Rogers outlined that Jones berated him, mad that Rogers was hurting him politically.
“You don’t chastise me, holler at me like that,” Rogers added. “He issued an apology for me. I told Doug Jones, I said, ‘bye.’ I’m not talking to you, we don’t have to talk anymore. Because I don’t appreciate that… you don’t chastise me… hollering and shouting because I’m hurting your re-election.”
In the radio interview, Rogers said Jones “was” a good friend rather than “is” a friend after what happened.
Jones has also defended Rogers against multiple federal public corruption cases going back to 1989 and as recent as 2010. Rogers has never been found guilty of a crime with Jones as his attorney.
“I’m not going to engage in a verbal jousting match with John Rogers,” Jones reportedly told Johnson. “I was incredibly disappointed in John’s comments. He and I have been friends for a long time; he’s been a client. I called because I had to say something to publicly condemn his remarks. I thought they were horrible and out of line and did not represent his constituents, no less the state of Alabama.”
“I called a second time when he doubled down and started offending the disability community across the state. I think he owes the people of state of Alabama an apology. No public official should make those kinds of statements. That kind of language is not the kind we have to have in order to have dialogues rather than monologues we have in this state,” the senator outlined.
Jones added, “But you can’t a get word in edgewise sometimes with John. [He] did most of the talking. I couldn’t hardly get in a word. A lot of people attacked John, but I’m the only one who called and gave him a heads up.”
The longtime state representative is even considering a primary challenge to Jones now.
“I was ready to give [to his campaign],” Rogers told Johnson, saying Jones “upset me so bad.”
“I don’t want to run [against Jones]. I’ve got to raise a million dollars,” Rogers remarked. “If I raise a million, I’ll run; I can run a million-dollar campaign. If I’m [going to] run, I’ll run to win.”
Rogers stipulated that he will “know in the two or three weeks whether I’ll run.”
Jones again begged off, only responding, “I don’t comment on any potential opponents.”
State Rep. John Rogers: ‘I was wrong about the retarded thing’
During an appearance on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” Monday morning, State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) walked back using the word “retarded” on the House floor to describe Donald Trump, Jr., President Trump’s son.
“He took a shot at me. I took a shot at him,” Rogers said in relation to using the word to describe Trump Jr. “I apologized to him. … I ain’t got no problem doing that in public.”
Rogers also mentioned that he knows two mentally challenged individuals who he “loves to death.”
“They love me. When they give love, they give love unconditionally,” Rogers explained.
Rogers also suggested that he used the word “retarded” in a different way than what is inferred to mean in today’s society.
“The r-word is a word that’s old and dates way back to the 1940s. It’s not mentally challenged. It’s a different [meaning] to it now, but I did use it. … I was wrong about the retarded thing,” Rogers said later in the interview. “I’m shying away from the fact that I used the word retarded.”
Rogers also discussed his remarks when he said Donald Trump, Jr. was the best argument for abortion, saying it was “hyperbole.”
When asked what his response to Trump Jr. would be if he had said Rogers is a good example for why abortion should be legal, Rogers said, “That’s his take.”
“I intended it to be below the belt. I dislike him that much,” Rogers said. “I’m not in love with Donald Trump or Donald Trump, Jr.”
Brooks: Air Force decision on national security space launch program ‘the right thing for America’
Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) on Monday released a statement praising the Air Force’s pledge to move forward with a national security space launch program heavily supported by Alabama’s aerospace industry.
Last month, Brooks and 27 congressional cosigners sent a bipartisan letter to Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson supporting the National Security Space Launch Program’s Phase 2 acquisition strategy and requesting that the Air Force continue without delay and refrain from expanding beyond two launch providers.
Yellowhammer News reported last week that Wilson responded to Brooks and his request that the Air Force proceed as planned with Phase 2 launch provider acquisition. In her reply, as well as in a separate response to House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, Wilson indicated the Air Force would proceed in the manner called for by Brooks.
Then, the Air Force released a request for proposal Friday afternoon, maintaining their planned acquisition strategy despite pressure to delay the acquisition process and award more than two providers with contracts.
Brooks lauded this decision, saying, “America must have reliable, assured access to space. National security depends heavily on it, as space-based assets are an integral part of most of our communications and weapons systems.”
“The Air Force will conduct a robust and competitive National Security Space Launch Program’s Phase 2 acquisition selection process open to all U.S. launch providers. It is critical that the process remain on schedule,” he advised.
Brooks concluded, “If launch provider acquisition is delayed, America cannot reliably launch space-based assets on time, reducing our operational readiness. I’m glad the Air Force has chosen to stay the course and do the right thing for America despite pressure to delay the process and allow additional launch providers.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Byrne: American values leave no room for socialism
Last week, I was honored to address a group of newly naturalized citizens of the United States. It was an experience that gave me the opportunity to reflect on a question as old as our nation itself: “What does it mean to be an American?”
In the United States, we don’t define citizenship as being part of the dominant ethnic group. And we do not define citizenship as being part of the dominant religion or hound out those with whom we disagree. Nor are we defined as the subjects of a monarch or strongman dictator.
Indeed, we Americans believe that “we the people” can govern ourselves.
It has been said that democracy acts as a mirror: the government you get in practice often reflects the virtues of its people. Benjamin Franklin is said to have acknowledged the burden of our system when asked what type of new government the Constitutional Convention had created. His answer? “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Unfortunately, there are some today that are losing sight of what our founders intended when our country was established.
Our federal government was designed to be limited because our Founders had been the victims of a despotic king and an uncaring parliament. So, the first words in our Constitution are, “We the People.” Note that those words aren’t “We the Government.” Over and over, the Constitution limits what the government can do and how it can do it. Why does it look so difficult to pass a law in Washington? Because it is supposed to be difficult, a byproduct of the Founders’ skepticism of consolidated government power.
In Washington today, though, there are those who are trying to turn away from these founding principles. Instead, they want to turn toward measures that create a more invasive and overreaching government. In short, they are looking to socialism to answer the problems that face us today, rather than a return to our founding principles.
Policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal attempt to use the government to fix problems in broad-sweeping, all-encompassing acts that forget about the individual, the economy, and our responsibilities as citizens of the United States.
Last week, socialism received a reality check in the form of a report proponents of these policies ordered themselves. The Congressional Budget Office issued an analysis on transforming our healthcare system in the United States to a single, government-operated system. Not only would it cost trillions of dollars for decades, but it would also be “complicated, challenging and potentially disruptive.”
We don’t have to look far to see the problems caused by socialism. The issues currently facing the country of Venezuela stem from their socialist policies and government overreach. Socialism took a country that has the largest proven oil reserves in the world and drove it down to the point that people are getting their drinking water from sewage ditches.
Yet when President Trump said that America is not a socialist country, half of Congress sat on their hands. The American people do not want what they have in Venezuela here in the United States.
Through our continuing great American experiment, certain longstanding values must continue to define us. Americans believe in hard work and honesty. We think common sense is more important than dollars and cents.
As I said, there are some here in America who want us to change. Change has always been a part of our country and our national identity. But the fundamentals, these values that underlie our national character, should never change. In fact, we should continue to build on them to, in the words of the Preamble to the Constitution, “form a more perfect union.”
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.