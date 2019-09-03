Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students 26 mins ago / Sponsored
Arthur Brooks named as one of Alabama Economic Growth Summit’s keynote speakers 37 mins ago / News
7 Things: Trump backs Ivey, Mobile still wants a bridge, Roy Moore doesn’t understand religious freedom and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Zeigler touts I-10 toll bridge opposition’s success — ‘I’ve never seen anything like it since the Civil Right Movement of the 1960s’ 3 hours ago / News
Publix donating $500,000 to Alabama food banks 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Living Life On Purpose Episode 7: Interview with Amy Williams 5 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama’s Ruffner Mountain focus of new book 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Shelby County officials applaud funding, plan to finally widen critical Hoover-Pelham-Helena corridor Alabama Highway 261 21 hours ago / News
Registration for historic Alabama sandhill crane season opens Wednesday 22 hours ago / Outdoors
Byrne: Celebrating Alabama’s workers 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
State Sen. Albritton on ALDOT’s proposed Mobile Bay Bridge $2.1 billion price tag: ‘We can do better than this, I believe’ 1 day ago / News
Labor Day is a tribute to American labor 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Celebrating labor 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Montgomery plans for the future at Smart Cities Readiness Workshop 2 days ago / News
VIDEO: Ivey’s blackface past, toll bridge dies, ALGOP calls for Omar’s expulsion and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
Business leader called to build partnerships across racial lines — ‘Race relationships became a part of our journey in life and in our faith’ 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Johnny’s gives an Alabama twist on a ‘Greek-and-three’ restaurant 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
ALFA’s Walker on tariffs: Alabama farmers accepting ‘short-term pain for long-term gain’ — ‘We’re farmers, but first and foremost we’re Americans’ 2 days ago / News
YellaWood company has vacant building buzzing again with $40M sawmill in Alabama’s Wiregrass 2 days ago / News
State Sen. Tom Whatley applauds $10.8 million from USDOT to replace 6 bridges along I-85 near Opelika 2 days ago / News
37 mins ago

Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students

Ten years ago, a unique partnership began between Southwire, a participant in the Alabama Workforce Council, and the Florence City School System. Since that time the impact this initiative has had on our students and our school system has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In 2009, Southwire saw a need in our community. Students were dropping out of school. Some were leaving school because they had no direction or guidance, while others were leaving just to get a paycheck for themselves and/or their families. To combat this negative trend, the team at Southwire approached school officials with an idea to implement a program that originated at its facility in Carroll County Georgia.

12 for Life was founded on the principle that if students completed high school and learned productive qualities such as work ethic, teamwork, and effective decision-making skills, then their opportunities for achieving success – whether entering college or going into a career placement – would be maximized.
During school, students participate in a soft-skills program, Ready-to-Work, and coursework from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Curriculum. At Southwire, students are paired with a mentor, given job coaching and work an actual four-hour-a-day job. These attributes of the program will enable the participants to gain credentials to be part of the extra 500,000+ highly-skilled workers that Alabama needs by 2025, as identified in the AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The students selected for 12 for Life must be at least 16 years old and be identified as having a need, whether that be monetarily, socially, emotionally or behaviorally. All students in the program are required to attend summer school in order to complete core classes where they can qualify for work shifts during the day.

School counselors gather data related to factors such as free/reduced lunch status, discipline, credit deficiency or declining attendance. Next, the students participate in an interview process to determine interest and four-hour shift eligibility.

Many participants also refer their friends. During any given time, as many as 200 students are placed on the waiting list for the program, which accepts 100 students per year. This creates a solid pipeline that may lead to permanent employment at the company.

While at Southwire, students earn a competitive hourly wage, along with significant monetary bonus opportunities. These reinforcement incentives are extremely effective tools for changing negative behavior patterns and conditioning students to consistently display positive actions. Bonuses can be earned for maintaining an A or a B grade-point average and for achieving perfect attendance during the nine-week grading period.

These incentives have served as catalysts for modifying negative attendance patterns and significantly elevating student performance in all areas.

Of course, the validation of any initiative’s success will always be determined by the results. The 12 for Life participant group averages a reduction of 134 days of absenteeism compared to the previous year prior to entering the program. This means that the group is present in school for 134 more days compared to when they were not in the program.

We have also achieved a tremendous increase in our graduation rate since the start of the program. In 2009, the graduation rate for the Florence City School System was 68%. In 2018, it had risen to 97%. For the seventh consecutive year, participants in 12 for Life have achieved a 100% graduation rate.

These outcomes have also garnered interest from other companies, like Elite Medical and Toyota, to launch similar programs with Florence schools.

By investing in our young people, we all reap the benefits of what they can and will do as productive members of our society. With programs such as 12 for Life, our future and that of our state, will grow and prosper for many years to come.

Dr. Corey J. Behel is the director of Partnerships and Workforce Innovation for Florence City Schools and Marcus Johnson is the Plant Manager of 12 for Life Southwire in the Florence City location.  

To learn more about this program, contact Dr. Behel at cjbehel@florencek12.org. You can also visit www.alabamaworks.com to find training and workforce development initiatives for people of all ages.

 

2 hours ago

Arthur Brooks named as one of Alabama Economic Growth Summit’s keynote speakers

Telegraph Creative on Tuesday announced that Arthur C. Brooks will be one of the keynote speakers at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit, which is set to take place October 24-25 at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.

Brooks is professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and Arthur C. Patterson Faculty Fellow at the Harvard Business School. Before joining the Harvard faculty in July, he served for 10 years as president of the Washington, D.C.-based American Enterprise Institute (AEI), one of the world’s leading think tanks.

“The great irony of our times is that people in the wealthiest countries are increasingly turning against the very system that lifted us out of poverty,” Brooks said in a statement. “I look forward to speaking at this year’s Growth Summit on how leaders from the public and private sectors can work together to create a better Alabama for all, starting at the margins.”

Brooks is the bestselling author of 11 books. He has gained notoriety and influence at the highest levels of the U.S. government, which is evident in the fact that a sitting senator urged members of Congress to consider electing Brooks as speaker of the House. His focus on human flourishing and his advocacy for leveraging the free market system to lift people out of poverty has even led to a personal friendship with the Dalai Lama.

Cliff Sims, president of Telegraph Creative, expressed his enthusiasm at having Brooks involved in the summit, which is being organized by Telegraph.

“We are thrilled to have one of the country’s most influential thought leaders speak at this year’s Growth Summit,” Sims said.

“Arthur is known all over the world for working to increase human prosperity, flourishing and happiness, which is exactly what this event is all about–specifically focusing on the people of Alabama,” he added.

A sought-after speaker, Brooks has appeared on stages around the world, including TED conferences, the Aspen Ideas Festival, and countless other prominent venues.

He recently produced and played a starring role in the hit Netflix documentary “The Pursuit.” In the film, Brooks travels around the globe in search of an answer to the question: ‘How can we lift up the world, starting with those at the margins of society?’ His journey takes him through the chaotic streets of Mumbai, a town in Kentucky left behind by the global economy, a homeless shelter in New York, a street protest in Barcelona and a Himalayan Buddhist monastery. Along the way, he discovers the secrets not only to material progress for the least fortunate, but also true and lasting happiness for all.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for the Alabama Economic Growth Summit are currently available online here.

More details on the event:

Alabama Power is the title sponsor for the summit, which will bring together a diverse group of powerful and influential leaders in pursuit of four overall objectives:

1. Celebrate Alabama’s economic development successes,
2. Rally the state’s major economic development stakeholders around our common goals of job creation and increased prosperity,
3. Facilitate dialogue on the most important issues facing our economy,
4. Drive massive media coverage around Alabama’s commitment to attracting companies and creating an overall environment that’s conducive to growth.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard A. Grenell, Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and numerous members of Alabama’s congressional delegation will be among the senior federal government officials participating in the program, along with numerous high-ranking state-level officials from both the legislative and executive branches.

From the private sector, CEOs, venture capitalists, site selectors and economic developers from around the state and nation will be among the speakers and panelists.

A major highlight of the summit will be national media personalities, including Axios executive editor Mike Allen, in attendance covering the event and guiding panel discussions.

The event was first held by Yellowhammer in 2016 when Sims was the company’s CEO. Now president of Telegraph Creative, Sims is bringing the summit back this year.

“When we launched this event in 2016 at Yellowhammer, our goal was to bring together the state’s leaders around our shared goals of more jobs and increased prosperity for all Alabamians,” he explained to Yellowhammer News recently. “We’re going to continue that mission this year.”

“Alabama’s had some big economic development wins in recent years. This Summit is all about building on that momentum, and we’re thrilled to have buy-in from the state’s key leaders in both the public and private sectors,” Sims added.

Sims will be on the event’s host committee, which also includes Yellowhammer Multimedia publisher Allison Ross and a host of public and private sector titans, such as:

Will Ainsworth
Lieutenant governor
State of Alabama

Katie Britt
President
Business Council of Alabama

Stephanie Bryan
Tribal Chair and CEO
Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Mark Crosswhite
Chairman, president and CEO
Alabama Power

Deontée Gordon
President
TechBirmingham

Johnny Johns
Executive chairman
Protective Life Corporation

Mike Kemp
President and CEO
Kemp Management Solutions

James K. Lyons
CEO
Alabama State Port Authority

Del Marsh
President pro tem
Alabama Senate

Mac McCutcheon
Speaker of the House
Alabama House of Representatives

Jimmy Parnell
CEO
Alfa

Liz Pharo
Managing partner
Featheringill Capital

Jimmy Rane
President and CEO
Great Southern Wood

Jeana Ross
Secretary
Department of Early Childhood Education

Finis St. John
Chancellor
University of Alabama System

Lee Sentell
Director
Alabama Department of Tourism

Gary Smith
President and CEO
PowerSouth

Fitzgerald Washington
Commissioner
Alabama Department of Labor

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

7 Things: Trump backs Ivey, Mobile still wants a bridge, Roy Moore doesn’t understand religious freedom and more …

7. Major U.S. Army contracts coming to Alabama

  • The U.S. Army has announced a contract of $347 million to Lockheed Martin for a Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon prototype system integrator in Courtland and another contract of $351.6 million given to Dynetics Technical Solutions for Common-Hypersonic Glide Body prototypes to be produced in Huntsville.
  • Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) spoke about the contracts, saying “Hypersonic weapons are a critical priority as we continue to innovate and improve our nation’s defense.” Shelby also mentioned how these contracts will “allow us to leverage commercial technology to field needed weapons to our soldiers in just a few years.”

6. Bernie Sanders is going to take your money

  • U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has a message for anyone who is a “corporate elite”: “Spend that money quick” because if he becomes president, he will rescind the Trump tax legislation “as soon as we get into office.”
  • Sanders has also claimed that we need to end the tax cut because it only benefits the elite and he wants to bring legislation that will help “working families struggling to get by in this country.”

5. “Baby Roe” case tossed

  • After Ryan Magers of Huntsville found out that his ex-girlfriend got an abortion at the Alabama Women’s Clinic in Huntsville, he filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the clinic on behalf of “Baby Roe,” but a judge has dismissed the entire case.
  • Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer dismissed the case due to the lawsuit not actually accusing the Huntsville clinic of any unlawful or wrongful conduct, and while Magers’ attorney Brett Helms has argued that the state has passed an abortion ban and a constitutional amendment that recognizes the rights of unborn babies, the embryo was aborted in 2017, which was before the amendment was passed.

4. This weekend in mass shootings

  • At a high school football game in Mobile, 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell opened fire on a group of teens and has been charged with nine counts of attempted murder. The incident stemmed from an earlier altercation and law enforcement says there were adults that were aware something was going to take place at this game.
  • A west Texas gunman killed seven people during a police chase after a routine traffic stop after he was fired from his job, leading to the company calling the police. He also failed a background check and it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

3. Roy Moore craves our attention

  • A feud between U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore broke out after the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution urging Alabama’s congressional delegation to push to expel Omar from Congress. Omar responded by essentially saying that Alabama needs to clean up their own politics since they nominated “an accused child molester.”
  • Of course, Moore is taking full advantage of his short time in the spotlight because no one has paid much attention to him since he announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate again. Moore declared that Omar should “go back from whence she came,” and now he’s doubled-down on that statement by saying that because Omar took “an oath to the Koran – no, they should not serve in Congress” because Moore said that the Koran violates our constitutional religious liberties.

2. Albritton wants to see more options for a bridge

  • With a seat on the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority, State Senator Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) has spoken out in an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” saying he wants to see what else could be done.
  • Albritton noted the 14 other plans that ALDOT had rejected before they decided to move forward with the $2.1 billion I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge project that Governor Kay Ivey has canceled, and Albritton believes that Alabama “could do better.”

1. Trump is backing Ivey

  • After it was revealed that Governor Kay Ivey wore blackface during a college skit back in the 1960s, she released an apology. President Donald Trump is now speaking out in favor of Ivey and her character.
  • When asked about the blackface incident and people in Alabama calling for Ivey’s resignation, Trump admitted that he didn’t know much about the situation, but offered, “[S]he’s a very high-quality woman, Kay Ivey. Very, very high-quality woman. I can tell you that. And I know she apologized.”

4 hours ago

Zeigler touts I-10 toll bridge opposition’s success — ‘I’ve never seen anything like it since the Civil Right Movement of the 1960s’

Last week’s announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey that the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project was “dead” was somewhat of a political upset for some.

The announcement from the governor came almost immediately after the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) met last week and voted 8-1 to remove the I-10 project, which included a proposed toll, from its Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP). Some credit the intense political pressure directed by State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who over the past several weeks was able to organize on social media an opposition movement to the project.

Zeigler had amassed a Facebook group with nearly 55,000 members when it was all said and done. During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Saturday, Zeigler called his Facebook group an “organizing tool” for the effort.

“We used the Facebook group as a communication tool and an organizing tool for the citizen movement,” Zeigler said on “Politics and Moore.” “And man, did it catch fire. I’ve never been involved in anything like it. The people were against this. Only certain Montgomery politicians were for it. And we beat them.”

The Republican state auditor likened the bridge opposition’s success to the Civil Rights Movement.

“The more we learned about this plan, the worse it got,” Zeigler said. “The people rose up, and I’ve never seen anything like it since the Civil Right Movement of the 1960s. I wasn’t involved in that, but I was a young student watching it.”

Zeigler told co-hosts Shannon Moore and David Pinkleton initially there were naysayers but he refused to listen to them.

“By now, since we’ve beat and we have almost 55,000 members, almost every politician is against it now,” he added. “But when we first started, people would tell me, ‘You’re wasting your time. This is a done deal. They’re going to ram it down our throats like they did the gas tax increase … and fortunately, I didn’t listen to that.”

Going forward, Zeigler said he intends to use the anti-toll’s following for future endeavors.

“We thought we would develop a movement with 500 or 600 who would be fighting it,” he said. “And lo and behold, it just exploded, and we’ve got 55,000 members. And we intend to keep them and keep them involved and take our government back from Montgomery and Washington. Government should be from the grassroots up, not from Montgomery down.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Publix donating $500,000 to Alabama food banks

Publix Super Markets Charities has pledged to donate a total of $500,000 to four food banks in Alabama this month.

The donations were announced as part of Publix’s ongoing support of hunger relief efforts and in recognition of September being Hunger Action Month.

The four Yellowhammer State food banks receiving a donation are as follows:

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Birmingham, $150,000
Feeding the Gulf Coast Theodore, $150,000
Food Bank of North Alabama Huntsville, $100,000
Montgomery Area Food Bank Montgomery, $100,000

Publix will donate a total of $5 million to Feeding America member food banks, schools and other nonprofit organizations across the southeastern United States.

This brings Publix’s total contribution to hunger relief organizations to more than $22 million over the last five years.

“Millions of people in the Southeast — many of them children and seniors — may not know where they will find their next meal. Together, we can help change that,” Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities, said in a statement. “We are proud to continue our commitment to feeding communities across the Southeast and offer dignity and nourishment to our neighbors in need.”

According to the USDA, one in eight people across America struggles with hunger, including more than 9 million people in Publix’s operating area.

“Every day, food banks in the Feeding America network are on the ground helping children and families who need it most, but we know that we can’t end hunger alone. We are grateful to Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities for their long-standing commitment to fighting hunger in communities across the Southeast. Your donations will have a tremendous impact on the lives of people we serve,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, commented.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Living Life On Purpose Episode 7: Interview with Amy Williams

How would you handle extreme adversity in the face of infertility? Amy shares her struggles with this battle, the walk through adoption and, now, the purpose she has from all of the pain. Amy is the founder of Custom Made Kid, a non-profit that helps families with adopted children share the beauty, and power, of adoption. This is a great story that shows how all things work to the good for those who love God and are called according to his purpose. Listen in and share if you enjoy!

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

