Will the real Doug Jones please stand up?
Matters of foreign policy are complicated. We all know things can turn on a dime as the situation on the ground changes.
Democrats are seemingly having a hard time understanding exactly who Iranian General Qasem Soleimani is and why we did what we did to him.
Let me help: he was a terrorist leader with military rank and was part of a terrorist nation’s armed forces. He was a bad guy, a murderer and a man responsible for the deaths of American soldiers. He would still be planning new attacks today if he wasn’t blown to pieces by the United States of America.
For some reason, this is not a reason to be happy for Democrats. They seem to think they need to straddle an odd line to keep their base happy.
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) recently found this out while she tried to walk back her statements about a dead terrorist.
Warren, Jan 2: Soleimani is a "murderer"
Warren, Jan 3: U.S. "assassinated" Soleimani
Warren, Jan. 5: Soleimani is "a government official, a high-ranking military official" https://t.co/Bz8Squds0c
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 6, 2020
Our own U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) finds himself in a similar situation. As noted at Yellowhammer News, where he made positive statements about the death of a terrorist and then felt the need to walk them back.
Last week, Jones said, “I commend our intelligence personnel for their critical role and our military personnel who successfully implemented President Trump’s orders. Qassim Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless American service members and innocent civilians. The world is most certainly a better place without him at the helm of Iran’s notorious Quds Force.”
Jones appeared on CNN Tuesday night shortly after Iran’s weak, intentionally bad, attempted de-escalation, face-saving attempt of an attack on American bases in Iraq, and before we knew what a failure and capitulation it was, Jones said, “[W]hat we know is that the president and the administration, with the killing of Soleimani, has put Americans at risk.”
What happened in between those statements?
There was never any implication that the death of Soleimani would end all aggression against the United States. The attack was a response to that ongoing aggression and a statement that it will not be tolerated anymore.
Here is a reminder of a recent timeline of Iranian/U.S. history:
12/27/19 – An American contractor is killed in Iraq by an Iranian backed militia.
12/30/20 – United States kills 25 and wounds 55 belonging to Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria
1/1/20 – The American Embassy in Baghdad comes under attack by Iranian backed
1/2/20 – Iranian General Qasem Soleimani becomes worm food
1/3/20 – More Iranian-backed militias get hit
1/7/20 – 56 Iranians are killed during a funeral parade
1/7/20 – Iran launches missiles towards American bases in Iraq, there are zero casualties but Iran declares that 30 Americans are dead and they want no further escalations and begged off any further tit-for-tat.
Do the math here, folks, America is clearly safer today.
Iran knows this, which is why they are now begging for mercy and asking for this to end.
I know it means being happy for Trump’s actions, which a good member of “The Resistance” can never acknowledge, but Democrats should be able to put all of their pride aside and realize that this is a good day for their country.
I was alive when we killed Osama bin Laden; no one worried about what Al-Qaeda and their allies would do in response. bin Laden was a monster and needed to die — this guy was no different.
No one was upset this went down under Obama’s watch. We were happy he was gone and thankful Obama pulled the trigger over then-Vice President Joe Biden’s objections.
The American media and their Democrats (including Doug Jones) would be well served by being happy that America won. The fact that they view this as a bad thing speaks volumes about them and it is not good.
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 amweekdays on WVNN.