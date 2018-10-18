Will Ainsworth slams Democrats for Kay Ivey health ‘October surprise’: ‘Sick,’ ‘despicable’

Twenty-five centuries later, lets cue, stage left…Walt Maddox. The Mayor’s recent stump speech to a business luncheon in Birmingham was a cavalcade of doom and gloom. A melancholy prognosis based on a miserable catalogue of what the liberal mayor believes is wrong with Alabama. The Democrat from Tuscaloosa has hitched his caboose to the Chicken Little express. Destination “Glum Town, USA.”

“The sky is falling, the sky is falling,” cried Chicken Little in the ancient European folk tale about a manic chicken who believes the world is coming to an end. The expression “the sky is falling” has passed into the English language as a common idiom indicating a hysterical or inaccurate belief that calamity is looming.

Maddox told the suit and tie audience that he fears the millions of Alabamians who drive over the state’s roads face death every day, simply by crossing a bridge. By his account Alabama’s bridges will collapse at any minute, killing commuters in droves.

The Democratic nominee, wants to bring Obamacare to the state – as his number one priority. Maddox inferred if Alabama took the “free money,” the state could “afford to build a new UAB, think about that’. We did think about that Walt, the money isn’t free. Cash doesn’t fall from the money tree to be scooped up by liberals paying for socialist policies. He believes “…there are literally two Alabamas.” Sorry, you are wrong Walt.

While on the subject of free money – a recurring theme throughout the Maddox pitch – he wants to provide every felon released from Alabama’s jails a free iphone, so they can get about their business. Not sure why, or who pays, but this smacks of the Obama Phone vote buying scandal.

Maddox is endorsed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun group “Mom’s Demand Action.” Despite assurances to the contrary, Maddox toes the liberal anti gun line and is fundamentally opposed to the Second Amendment. “[L]et me make my position clear. I will never favor taking any existing constitutional right away from any American unless we, as a people, come to the conclusion that restraint of some rights helps ensure the pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by all.” Ummm, ok Mr. Mayor.

Sure, Walt Maddox is erudite, speaks without notes and is photogenic. But Bobby Kennedy he is not. There was no uplifting message. No inspirational vision for Alabama. There was no call to action. Instead there was a pall of pessimism. As Mr. Maddox trashed Alabama’s constitution, he conveyed despondency. The Democrat downplayed the strong state economy that has a record number of Alabamians working in the state. Dismissed Governor Ivey’s 2019 education budget, the largest in Alabama in a decade. He seemed disinterested in Alabama’s historically low unemployment. But he did want to teach felons how to work their new iphones….so there is that. Seem’s Mayor Chicken Little is afraid of a leaf falling on his tail.

LCDR Greg “GW” Keeley, USN (ret) is the Managing Partner of Dreadnaught. Keeley is a contributor to The Hill, Washington Times, Daily Caller, Fox News. He is a veteran of Iraq and, Afghanistan and served in the U.S Congress as Senior Advisor to the Vice Chairman of the House Armed Service Committee, the Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee and the Chairman of the Republican Senate Policy Committee.