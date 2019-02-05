Wife of murdered Birmingham PD Sgt. Wytasha Carter to attend State of the Union

Representative Terri Sewell (AL-7) announced Monday that Tiphanie Carter, the wife of the late Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Wytasha Carter, will be her guest to the 2019 State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Carter was shot and killed in the line of duty in January.

“This State of the Union I am honored to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of our law enforcement officers. Sergeant Wytasha Carter was the kind of man that we all hope our sons grow up to be – a devoted and passionate father, husband, co-worker and member of the Birmingham community. His service truly represents the best of Alabama’s 7th District,” Sewell said in a press release.

“I’m honored his wife Mrs. Tiphanie Carter will join me at the State of the Union. My congressional colleagues need to hear her story and act to prevent the senseless gun violence afflicting our communities,” she added.

Mrs. Carter said that this honor “provides comfort to [the Carter] family in knowing [Sgt. Carter’s] life’s work, service and sacrifice were not in vain.”

“I am blessed to be chosen to represent Alabama’s 7th District at the State of the Union. I am humbled by Representative Terri Sewell for honoring my husband Sergeant Wytasha Carter and his sacrifice to his community and law enforcement,” she stated. “This honoring provides comfort to our family in knowing his life’s work, service and sacrifice were not in vain. Thank you, Representative Sewell, for being a voice not only for my husband, but for the entire law enforcement family.”

Sgt. Carter was raised in Birmingham and attended Phillips High School. After graduating from college, he served in the United States Air Force before beginning his law enforcement career in 2002 as a correctional officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office. Carter served with the Birmingham Police Department for nearly eight years and was promoted to sergeant last year. He met Tiphanie, his wife of 21 years, while in the military.

They have two children: Dashae, 24, and Taelen, 15.

Sewell previously honored Sgt. Carter on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Now, the fallen officer’s wife will attend the annual State of the Union Address in the very same chamber. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to the nation in front of a joint session of Congress at 8:00 p.m. CST Tuesday.

