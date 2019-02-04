Two Alabama ministries team up to help each other

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Two long-standing Alabama ministries recently found a way to help each other in a unique way.

The Jimmie Hale Mission handed over its thrift ministry to King’s Home, creating for King’s Home a much-needed source of donations, according to a release from the group.
Tony Cooper, executive director of The Jimmie Hale Mission, sees the transition as a timely move for his ministry.

“This opportunity came at a time when the leadership of The Jimmie Hale Mission felt the Lord leading our ministry in a different direction,” he said. “We are excited to be handing over our three thrift stores into the care of King’s Home.”

For King’s Home, the store locations in Eastwood, Pinson and Hanceville will fill a void created by the ending of its 30-year partnership with America’s Thrift Stores in 2017.

“Losing $750,000 in funding was a heartbreaking disappointment, especially for our residents who need help the most, but God has blessed us with this opportunity to begin recouping some of this lost revenue,” said Lew Burdette, president of King’s Home. “The public needs [to] know that now 100% of their donations go to King’s Home because in the past the America’s Thrift Stores kept a large majority of the profits.”

King’s Home is a ministry serving youth, women, mothers and children who face difficult circumstances such as domestic violence, abuse and neglect. It was formed when King’s Ranch and Hannah Homes combined their work in 1998 and became King’s Home in 2010.

King’s Home operates twenty-two residential group homes and has six campuses in four Alabama counties.

This year, The Jimmie Hale Mission is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its founding, with Cooper having served as its executive director since 1990.

Following its slogan “Our Product is Changed Lives!” The Jimmie Hale Mission seeks to care for the community and share the gospel through its men’s shelter, women and children’s shelter, after-school Bible clubs, learning centers and recovery programs.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

Scientists at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) claim there is “no evidence” to support a direct correlation between climate change and cold temperatures due to last week’s polar vortex.

Roy Spencer, a principal research scientist at UAH, shared a graph he and UAH professor of atmospheric science John Christy assembled that showed cold waves in the East and Midwest, which dated back to 1895.

The climate change theory says the dwindling of the Arctic sea ice has caused a negative impact on the polar vortex. Spencer, with the assistance of his colleagues, disputed that claim.

172
“As can be seen in the plot below, there is no evidence in the data supporting the claim that decreasing Arctic sea ice in recent decades is causing more frequent displacement of cold winter air masses into the eastern U.S., at least through the winter of 2017-18,” Spencer wrote Thursday on his Global Warming blog.

Spencer’s analysis was devoted to the study of cold waves in 27 Midwestern and Eastern states that lasted more than two days and featured temperatures below the fifth percentile of daily January maximums.

“When these cold air outbreaks continued to menace the United States even as global warming has caused global average temperatures to creep upward, an explanation had to be found,” Spencer said in the blog post. “After all, snow was supposed to be a thing of the past now.”

Spencer concluded that a “connection between Eastern U.S. cold waves and Arctic sea ice is speculative, at best. Just like most theories of climate change.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

The board of directors of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the organization’s president, Randall L. George, will retire effective April 1 and be succeeded by the chamber’s executive vice president, Anna B. Buckalew.

“The Chamber has been richly blessed to have had Randy George leading this organization for the past 30 years as president, and, prior to that, serving for 16 years as head of economic development,” board chairman Willie Durham said in a statement.

“After 46 years of leadership, Randy is known throughout the country in chamber and economic development circles as one of the best in the industry. He has led the Chamber through some of the most transformative years in our region’s history,” Durham continued.

466
George expressed his gratitude at the “privilege” of leading the chamber for so long.

“Working with this Chamber for 46 years has been an honor and a privilege,” he said. “I have been truly blessed to have worked with incredible business and elected leadership and the most talented and dedicated team of professionals any organization could hope for.”

George’s retirement did not catch the chamber off-guard, with the transition expected to be as smooth as possible.

“Given Randy’s tenure, the Chamber began a succession planning process several years ago,” Durham explained.

“Strong leadership succession is critical to the health of any organization. We were very fortunate that the strongest candidate to succeed President Randy George was already in place, and we will have a seamless transition in April,” he added.

Last year, a transition committee chaired by David Reed, executive vice president and chairman of the board of Alabama-based construction giant Goodwyn Mills & Cawood and a former past chairman of the chamber, was appointed to begin the process of naming George’s successor.

“After carefully reviewing the requirements of the position, and after consulting with two independent executive search and management firms, the Transition Committee was unanimous in its decision that Anna’s leadership capacity, combined with her extensive experience and knowledge of the Chamber and the Montgomery area community make her the clear choice to succeed Randy George,” Reed advised.

Buckalew has been elected president & CEO effective April 2.

Durham echoed Reed’s comments, expressing confidence in the incoming chamber chief.

“Anna has worked closely with Randy, the Board and the Executive Committee over many years, and we look forward to what she will bring to the organization as President and CEO. We are confident she possesses the experience, talent, relationships and vision to lead the Chamber moving forward,” Durham said.

Joining the chamber staff in 1988 and named executive vice president in 2014, Buckalew’s role has included leadership of major organizational divisions, including membership, convention & visitor bureau, small and minority business development, education, community development and military and governmental affairs. As chief of staff and executive vice president, Buckalew has recently been responsible for staff direction, operations and strategic planning.

“I am honored to be named the next President and CEO of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, and I want to thank Randy and the Board for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this trusted organization,” Buckalew stated.

Buckalew currently serves on the board of directors for the Chambers of Commerce Association of Alabama, as well as the board of the American Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Foundation. She is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institutes for Organization Management (IOM) at the University of Georgia, with an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

MONTGOMERY — The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is facing another high-profile legal challenge to its practice of designating and publishing a list of “hate groups” in the United States.

On Monday morning, attorneys for “Proud Boys” founder Gavin McInnes filed a federal lawsuit in the Middle District of Alabama against the SPLC, alleging that the Montgomery-based organization has defamed McInnes, deprived him of economic opportunities and caused him to be terminated from multiple places of employment.

“SPLC’s defamatory, false, and misleading designation of Mr. McInnes as a ‘hate’ figure is purposefully deceitful and intended to tarnish Mr. McInnes’s reputation, disparage Mr. McInnes’s good name and work, inflict harm and financial damage, reduce Mr. McInnes’s goodwill and standing in the community, expose Mr. McInnes, his family and anyone else associated with him to public scorn, harassment, intimidation, and potential violence, and to denigrate, malign, and ridicule Mr. McInnes to countless individuals and potential employers and partners around the world,” the 61-page lawsuit says.

544
The filing explains, “Mr. McInnes brings this action against SPLC for defaming him by use of the SPLC Hate Designations, and publishing other false, damaging and defamatory statements about him, as alleged in detail below; for its concerted, obsessive and malicious actions taken to ‘deplatform’ Mr. McInnes; for its tortious interference with his economic opportunities; and for intentionally interfering with his contractual relationships by causing, inter alia, the termination of Mr. McInnes’s employment, an almost complete deplatforming and defunding and subjecting him to employment discrimination based on his lawful non-employment recreational activities.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, SPLC president Richard Cohen called McInnes’ case “meritless.”

“To paraphrase FDR, judge us by the enemies we’ve made,” Cohen said. “Gavin McInnes has a history of making inflammatory statements about Muslims, women, and the transgender community. The fact that he’s upset with SPLC tells us that we’re doing our job exposing hate and extremism. His case is meritless.”

At a press conference across from the SPLC headquarters Monday afternoon, McInnes said that the Proud Boys was simply a pro-Trump drinking club.

The group has been designated by the SPLC as an “extremist” “hate group.”

McInnes is also the co-founder of VICE Media, as well as a prominent rightwing agitator who has enjoyed a significant national following on digital media platforms.

He was recently terminated by Blaze TV following its absorption of Mark Levin’s Conservative Review Television (CRTV), where McInnes hosted a show. This came after Proud Boys members were charged with assaulting protesters after a McInnes speech in New York City in October. He ended his ties with the group after the incident but told reporters Monday that the Proud Boys arrested had simply been defending themselves against violent far-left protesters.

McInnes has been banned from social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He alleges that the SPLC’s “defamation” has precluded him from traditional media employment opportunities that he has had in the past (he was formerly a regular guest on Fox News channel, for example), and now being “deplatformed” due to being labeled a “hate figure” has destroyed his ability to make a living or share his message through digital outlets.

The lawsuit is asking that the SPLC be forced to remove McInnes’ designation as a “hate figure” and the “hate group” designation given to the Proud Boys. He is also requesting monetary compensation to relieve the damages allegedly already done to him and a “public retraction, apology and appropriate corrective advertising.”

The SPLC paid a $3.4 million settlement and apologized to an anti-extremist organization last year after a similar defamation lawsuit over the group’s hate designations.

Federal records show the nonprofit, tax-exempt SPLC reported revenues of $132 million and net assets of $450 million for 2017.

McInnes is being represented by Montgomery-based attorney and talk radio host Baron Coleman, along with the New York City firm of Mandelbaum Salsburg PC. Ali Alexander, a political activist and consultant, is also involved in garnering public support for McInnes.

You can watch Monday’s press conference here.

You can view a copy of the lawsuit here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

One of the highest honors from my time in Congress has been the many interactions I’ve had with members of our nation’s armed forces and our veterans.

Throughout the long history of the United States, countless Americans have served our country honorably in the military. Many made the ultimate sacrifice.

There is no greater way to say “thank you” to our fighting men and women and our veterans than by ensuring they are taken care of both during and after their service, with the most up-to-date weapons systems and funding to carry out their missions, and with commonsense solutions to veterans issues.

499
I am proud to once again serve on the House Armed Services Committee, Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces and Subcommittee on Strategic Forces. These are two important roles that directly impact the state of Alabama and our country.

My work on the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee is important to the 4,000 people working at Austal shipyard in Southwest Alabama and the 2,000 Alabamians who work at Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula, Mississippi. These two shipyards are crucial to the U.S. Navy’s goal of a 355-ship fleet.

My work on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee is crucial for Alabama as many of the missile defense systems are designed and built in places like Huntsville and Troy. Having a strong missile defense program is obviously vital to the security of our entire nation.

Not only is it necessary to take care of our servicemembers while they are on active duty, but it is our responsibility to care for our veterans as well. A career of service never ends for members of the armed forces, and we cannot fail them.

One of the ways I am continuing to advocate for our veterans is by supporting policies that will get them the benefits they deserve. For example, I am proud to support the Retired Pay Restoration Act to ensure all military retirees with service-connected disabilities get their military retirement and disability payments concurrently.

Currently, veterans with under a 50 percent service-connected disability rating have their disability pay deducted from their retirement pay, even though they are completely different benefits. I will continue to fight for this legislation until our veterans get all of their disability and retirement compensation.

I continue to fight for veterans who were exposed to the toxic herbicide, Agent Orange, during the Vietnam War. The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act allows the thousands of veterans of the Vietnam War who served in “blue-water” Navy posts off Vietnam’s shoreline to receive benefits for this service-connected disability.

And last Wednesday, I joined 20 of my colleagues in sending a letter to the Superintendent of Arlington National Cemetery and the Secretary of the Army to allow American flags to be carried by visitors in Arlington Cemetery.

It only makes sense that in one of the most sacred places in the United States Americans should be able to represent their patriotism openly and clearly through the display of an American flag. It is just a small way we can express our gratitude for those who paid the ultimate price for the freedom our flag represents.

Ensuring our service members can adequately defend and protect our nation both at home and abroad, taking care of our veterans, and honoring those who have given their all is the least we can do as Americans.

Alabama’s role in the defense of our nation, both past and present, is something we should all take immense pride in, and I am glad to know that our great state is paving the way for a safer world and a stronger America.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) is once again trying to shake up the state’s liquor retail sales.

According to WHNT, Orr is drafting a bill to file in the legislature’s upcoming regular session that would phase out Alabama’s 170 state-run ABC stores over a period of several years by privatizing the retail function of the Alcoholic Beverage Control board.

“Why are we in the liquor business to start with?” Orr told the television network. “We would wind up the liquor sales at the retail level. It would take time to do, but we wind it up and just let the private sector compete and sell liquor wherever they want to sell.”

He added, “To me, it makes no sense why we are competing head-to-head with the private sector in this space in government. It’s a legacy from the 1930’s and prohibition. But most all other states are now out of the retail sales of liquor. It seems to me we ought to be able to get out.”

283
Orr, the chair of the Senate’s committee on the Education Trust Fund and a member of the committee on the general fund, recognizes that the state gets a significant amount of revenue from alcohol-related taxes and wants to keep those in place.

“If you leave the markup and the taxes the same, then let the market compete as they will,” Orr outlined. “But you lose the overhead, you lose the labor costs, you lose the expenses with the leases. All that goes away.”

The state senator said he has been working with the Legislative Fiscal Office to crunch the numbers and research the cost savings.

“Their estimates on the savings to taxpayers are anywhere from $12 to $15 million a year,” Orr advised.

He has drafted similar bills like this before, but they have not made it to the floor during a legislative session for a vote. However, Orr said things could be different this year.

“One thing we are doing differently this year is we are working with the ABC representatives on, ‘Ok, we’ve had a bill in past years. What do we need to do differently that you would recommend? You’re the experts. Give us your suggestions,'” he explained. “They’ve been responsive thus far.”

The general concept of privatization for the state’s retail liquor business is one that would be good for the state’s budget and the consumer, Orr emphasized.

“I’ve been working on this for years and I think it’s good policy for our state. And when I see the cost savings, it makes it more compelling for me,” he said.

The Alabama legislature’s regular session kicks off on March 5.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

