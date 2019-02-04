Two Alabama ministries team up to help each other

Two long-standing Alabama ministries recently found a way to help each other in a unique way.

The Jimmie Hale Mission handed over its thrift ministry to King’s Home, creating for King’s Home a much-needed source of donations, according to a release from the group.

Tony Cooper, executive director of The Jimmie Hale Mission, sees the transition as a timely move for his ministry.

“This opportunity came at a time when the leadership of The Jimmie Hale Mission felt the Lord leading our ministry in a different direction,” he said. “We are excited to be handing over our three thrift stores into the care of King’s Home.”

For King’s Home, the store locations in Eastwood, Pinson and Hanceville will fill a void created by the ending of its 30-year partnership with America’s Thrift Stores in 2017.

“Losing $750,000 in funding was a heartbreaking disappointment, especially for our residents who need help the most, but God has blessed us with this opportunity to begin recouping some of this lost revenue,” said Lew Burdette, president of King’s Home. “The public needs [to] know that now 100% of their donations go to King’s Home because in the past the America’s Thrift Stores kept a large majority of the profits.”

King’s Home is a ministry serving youth, women, mothers and children who face difficult circumstances such as domestic violence, abuse and neglect. It was formed when King’s Ranch and Hannah Homes combined their work in 1998 and became King’s Home in 2010.

King’s Home operates twenty-two residential group homes and has six campuses in four Alabama counties.

This year, The Jimmie Hale Mission is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its founding, with Cooper having served as its executive director since 1990.

Following its slogan “Our Product is Changed Lives!” The Jimmie Hale Mission seeks to care for the community and share the gospel through its men’s shelter, women and children’s shelter, after-school Bible clubs, learning centers and recovery programs.

