Why won’t anyone ask Doug Jones and other Democrats a follow-up question on voter suppression?

The president of the United States has a problem with facts — so much so that the media took to qualifying things he said with the phrase “without evidence.”

Rightly, the media presses the president’s defenders to acknowledge some of the things he says are not true. This kind of journalism is important, but, unfortunately, the media does not treat Democrats the same way.

This weekend in Selma, Democrats continued their push to create a never-ending class of victims. They told anyone who would listen that they were being screwed by Republicans.

Former Secretary Hillary Clinton said, “Candidates both black and white lost their races because they have been deprived of the votes they otherwise would have gotten. And the clearest example is from next door in Georgia. Stacey Abrams should be governor.”

Presidential candidate and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stated, “We know that in Georgia, they stole the election from who should have been governor.”

Remember when questioning election outcomes was deemed un-American?

And our own Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) even got into this act while he was doing a book tour as his fellow Democrats were grievance-mongering in Alabama.

“You have to look at the state legislatures, governors and members of Congress that are Republicans. For whatever reason they do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote,” he lamented. “Rather than trying to get those votes, they seem to want to restrict those votes.”

There are obvious questions that should be asked to Jones.

“Who wants to stop minorities from voting?”

“Can you highlight some cases of minorities being kept from voting?”

“What are the names of these people victimized by these policies you are decrying?”

When these issues allegedly come up, they get blown up.

That Alabama A&M story was the sole voter-suppression story in Alabama, and it was absolutely nothing.

It is time for the mainstream media to start drilling down on these issues.

If voter suppression is happening, we need to know who is being impacted and if it isn’t, the media needs to report this as well.

The failure to follow through on this because the results would destroy a Democratic talking point is just another reason people don’t trust the media.

TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN