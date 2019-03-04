 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Why won’t anyone ask Doug Jones and other Democrats a follow-up question on voter suppression?

The president of the United States has a problem with facts — so much so that the media took to qualifying things he said with the phrase “without evidence.”

Rightly, the media presses the president’s defenders to acknowledge some of the things he says are not true. This kind of journalism is important, but, unfortunately, the media does not treat Democrats the same way.

This weekend in Selma, Democrats continued their push to create a never-ending class of victims. They told anyone who would listen that they were being screwed by Republicans.

Former Secretary Hillary Clinton said, “Candidates both black and white lost their races because they have been deprived of the votes they otherwise would have gotten. And the clearest example is from next door in Georgia. Stacey Abrams should be governor.”

Presidential candidate and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stated, “We know that in Georgia, they stole the election from who should have been governor.”

Remember when questioning election outcomes was deemed un-American?

And our own Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) even got into this act while he was doing a book tour as his fellow Democrats were grievance-mongering in Alabama.

“You have to look at the state legislatures, governors and members of Congress that are Republicans. For whatever reason they do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote,” he lamented. “Rather than trying to get those votes, they seem to want to restrict those votes.”

There are obvious questions that should be asked to Jones.

“Who wants to stop minorities from voting?”

“Can you highlight some cases of minorities being kept from voting?”

“What are the names of these people victimized by these policies you are decrying?”

When these issues allegedly come up, they get blown up.

That Alabama A&M story was the sole voter-suppression story in Alabama, and it was absolutely nothing.

It is time for the mainstream media to start drilling down on these issues.

If voter suppression is happening, we need to know who is being impacted and if it isn’t, the media needs to report this as well.

The failure to follow through on this because the results would destroy a Democratic talking point is just another reason people don’t trust the media.

TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Mitch McConnell: ‘Alabama has benefited from the devoted leadership of Senator Richard Shelby’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a Yellowhammer State native, took to the floor Monday to speak about the Sunday tornadoes in east Alabama and praise Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for “his hard work and steady hand” in securing disaster relief.

McConnell first made it clear where his heart was and thanked first responders for their heroic efforts.

“I know the entire Senate joins me today in offering deep sympathies to the communities affected by yesterday’s spate of tornadoes in east Alabama and Georgia,” he said. “As first responders continue to search for survivors in the rubble, we know that at least 23 innocent lives were lost to this disaster, all in Lee County, Alabama. Our condolences are especially with their loved ones — and our gratitude is with the emergency personnel and local officials who have spearheaded evacuation and rescue efforts.”

McConnell continued, “The people of Alabama are all too familiar with the pain caused by devastating storms like yesterday’s. The entire region has been hit hard in recent years, seemingly by one disaster after another. And they continue to brace against the threat of hurricanes and the flooding that so often impacts communities in my state of Kentucky.”

The Senate chief then singled out Shelby for his leadership.

“But at every step of the way — from response and recovery to resilient achievement — Alabama has benefited from the devoted leadership of Senator Richard Shelby,” McConnell advised.

He outlined, “On the specific issue of disaster recovery, [Shelby’s] hard work and steady hand have helped lead the charge. When supplemental funding for natural disaster relief receives floor time here in the Senate, it will be thanks to the hard work of our colleagues like Senator Perdue [R-GA], Senator Isakson [R-GA] and others, and Chairman Shelby.

McConnell then explained that this type of leadership exemplifies Shelby’s tenure serving the people of Alabama. Sunday marked Shelby becoming the longest-serving U.S. Senator ever from the state.

“Of course, this is far from the only area in which Richard Shelby has delivered results for his state and for the nation. For years, he’s made a personal mission out of restoring and improving our nation’s infrastructure,” McConnell said. “He’s brought wise and decisive leadership to as our chief appropriator. And the state of Alabama bears countless signs of Senator Shelby’s dedicated service: From supporting the missile defense and space exploration programs in Huntsville, to helping establish the National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, where researchers forecast floods and work to mitigate water-related hazards.”

He concluded, “So it’s as fitting a day as any to praise Senator Shelby’s continued service. But it also happens that over the weekend, the current senior Senator from Alabama became the longest-serving senator in the history of the state. I couldn’t be happier to recognize my friend, Richard Shelby, on this occasion. And I know each of our colleagues will join me in congratulating him on the years of faithful service to Alabamians that have made this recognition possible.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Byrne: Defending the Second Amendment

This past week, Democrats in Congress again launched an attack on our Constitution and the rights we cherish as Americans. This time, they came after the Second Amendment and our right to bear arms.

H.R. 8, the latest Democrat-led gun control bill does absolutely nothing to prevent criminals or violent persons from getting their hands on firearms.

What H.R. 8 does do is violate the Constitutional rights of millions of Americans, ignores the mental health crisis behind actions of mass violence and limits the Constitutional rights of millions of responsible gun owners.

I’m a gun owner and hunter myself. I’ve talked to lots of folks from all around Alabama who proudly own guns for sport, work and protection. Congress should not and cannot limit the rights of the American people in the name of politics.

Under the Democrat bill, almost every time a lawful gun owner wants to transfer or sell a gun, he or she will have to go through a government-sanctioned middle-man. Under this bill, no longer could I sell my gun to my cousin or my neighbor in a private transaction.

If this bill were to become law, millions of law-abiding gun owners could suddenly be subject to federal prosecution. Of course, we all know that criminals are going to do what they already do: make illegal transfers of firearms. So, this won’t make any difference in cutting down on crime.

I have a long track record of supporting commonsense bills to provide Alabamians a way to protect themselves while offering smart background check programs and mental health services to those in need. My grandfather was shot and killed by someone suffering from mental illness. I know the importance of providing important resources for those in need without infringing on the rights guaranteed by our Founding Fathers.

The so-called solutions in the Democrat gun control bill do nothing to prevent mass violence. We should not punish law-abiding citizens. Instead, we should listen to responsible gun owners and work on solutions that protect our Second Amendment rights.

I have news for the out-of-touch Democrats: Gun owners of America are watching this debate. They know what H.R. 8 is all about, and they know that this bill is just a sham to chip away at the Second Amendment and our Constitution.

Instead of trying to attack the Second Amendment, we should be trying to protect it. During the debate last week, Speaker Pelosi blocked my amendment to strip out this anti-gun legislation and replace it with nationwide concealed carry reciprocity. Instead of trampling on our Constitution, Democrats could have accepted my amendment and allowed a vote on a bill that would have actually made our country safer.

Our Founding Fathers enshrined the right to keep and bear arms in our nation’s Constitution. Throughout our history, we have seen the importance of the Second Amendment for people to make a living, to provide for their families, and to protect their life and liberty.

It is clear that this bill was nothing more than yet another sham show vote from the Democratic leadership. The gun control bill promises much but delivers very little.

I opposed this bill, and I will oppose any bill that goes against the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans. It is my duty as a citizen of the United States and representative of the people of Alabama to defend our Constitution against any effort to roll back the important protections enshrined within it.

One thing is for sure: I will always stand up for our Constitution, the Second Amendment, and the rights of law-abiding gun owners in Alabama and around the United States.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Sec. Canfield: ‘Rebuild Alabama’ will solidify economic development gains

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said today that infrastructure improvements financed by Governor Kay Ivey’s “Rebuild Alabama” plan would help the state’s economic development team sustain momentum as it seeks to recruit high-caliber jobs and companies.

“I believe we need to focus on infrastructure as a key issue in Alabama at this critical time,” Secretary Canfield said. “We have had tremendous success in bringing great companies from around the globe to the state. For these companies to thrive and expand, Alabama needs to have the best roads and bridges it can.”

Alabama’s economic development team registered impressive successes in 2018. The year’s biggest prize was a $1.6 billion Mazda-Toyota joint venture assembly plant that will create 4,000 jobs in Huntsville and accelerate growth in the state’s auto industry.

“If we want to continue to attract world-class companies and high-paying jobs to Alabama, we need to make an investment in the state’s infrastructure system,” Secretary Canfield said.

Governor Ivey’s “Rebuild Alabama” plan calls for a 10-cent increase on the state’s fuel tax, rolled in over three years, to generate funding for improvements to the road network and at the Port of Mobile, the state’s only seaport.

The fuel tax has not been raised since 1992, even though it is the chief revenue stream for state funding of road repairs and improvements.

Experts from the Alabama Transportation Institute at the University of Alabama noted in a January 2019 report that inflation, greater fuel efficiency and rising road construction costs have eroded the purchasing power of the fuel tax over time.

COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE

Other economic development leaders and business groups from around the state have joined Secretary Canfield in supporting the “Rebuild Alabama” plan as an investment in the future.

Jim Searcy, executive director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama, said deficiencies in Alabama’s infrastructure system could soon begin to put the state at a disadvantage in the economic development process.

“We are falling behind our neighboring states, the ones we most frequently compete with, in addressing our deteriorating infrastructure, and that’s crippling our ability to compete for investment and the jobs that investment creates,” Searcy said.

Justice Smyth, the ATI’s outreach director and a former director of corporate development at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, said Alabama’s business-friendly environment and effective workforce development programs position the state to succeed in economic development.

Alabama is not as strong in a third key area: the transportation network.

“That’s where Alabama is struggling to stay as competitive as we are with the other aspects,” Smyth said. “Transportation is becoming more and more of a driver.”

Revenue generated by Rebuild Alabama would permit the Alabama State Port Authority to make improvements to the ship channel providing access to the facilities at the Alabama State Docks.

“Alabama’s port channel needs critical improvements to ensure Alabama industries remain competitive and enjoy transportation cost efficiencies to reach global markets,” said James K. Lyons, director and CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority, “Our port will fall behind competing ports, who are already modernizing their infrastructure, if our port is not deepened and widened.”

Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell said the Rebuild Alabama plan would help the state’s agricultural industry and position rural areas for growth.

“Poor and inadequate infrastructure is one of the greatest barriers to rural Alabama enjoying the same economic growth as larger cities,” Parnell said.

The Business Council of Alabama, the state’s largest business group, also backs the infrastructure improvement plan.

“The road to our future must be paved,” BCA President and CEO Katie Boyd Britt said. “Alabama’s transportation system is the backbone of the state’s economy and is crucial to our economic growth, and I commend Governor Ivey for making this a priority of her Administration.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Trump: Gov. Ivey ‘one of the best in our country’

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence want the people of Alabama to know they are making every federal resource possible available in the wake of the deadly tornadoes that struck the eastern part of the state Sunday.

Trump also singled out Governor Kay Ivey for praise, calling her “one of the best in our Country.”

Ivey tweeted that Trump called her personally Monday morning “to express his sympathy for all affected in our state by yesterday’s devastating storms.”

She added, “We appreciate his support as we deal with this tragedy & will be coordinating efforts with [FEMA].”

The governor has also spoken with the director of FEMA (who happens to be the former director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency) and Pence.

All affected areas of Alabama are in a declared state of emergency.

Ivey, Alabama EMA officials and local leaders held a press conference Monday at 1:00 p.m. to update the public on the tornado aftermath.

You can donate to the governor’s emergency relief fund here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

East Alabama tornado survivor: ‘I thank the Lord’ for saving me

One 72-year-old Beauregard woman’s faith has been strengthened in the midst of terrible tragedy.

Amid the rubble of what was her house just minutes before, Earnestine Reese thanked God for sparing her when two tornadoes tore through Lee County Sunday.

In a Facebook video, Reese, who has suffered a broken hip and will have surgery Monday morning, can be seen talking on FaceTime to her grandson who is away for college.

“I thank the Lord. You tell God ‘thank you God.’ You hear me? You hear me? Tell God thank you. Tell God thank you,” Reese told him.

Reese’s niece, Delrico Eiland, told CNN that this video is indicative of the woman’s faith.

“She’s telling [her grandson] to tell God ‘thank you’ for sparing her life,” Eiland explained. “She is a very strong woman.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

