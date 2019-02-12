Why don’t people trust the media? (Alabama Mexican restaurant edition)

We have all heard about the completely unbelievable story about “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. He was allegedly assaulted at 2 a.m. by two guys who attacked him over his homosexuality and his race in Chicago. They apparently dumped a liquid on him and placed a noose around his neck in subzero temperatures. As the targeted assault was taking place out of the view of all cameras, they reminded him that the city of Chicago, Illinois, has always been and will always be “MAGA Country,” the claim states.

Totally real, right?

This obviously does not pass the smell test, but that doesn’t matter. The American media and law enforcement aren’t about to tell a liberal black gay actor he is lying. Victims must be believed, even if there is not a single shred of evidence to back the allegation. Smollett has shown no interest in helping them attempt to corroborate his assault, but he will continue to use the accusation as an attention grabber and a rallying cry.

Totally happened.

A restaurant in Huntsville now seems to want to get in on the victimization Olympics.

Allegedly, a man who hates Hispanics went last weekend to his local Mexican restaurant, Charrito’s Bar & Grill, decided to dine on some Mexican food and utter a racial comment to a waiter.

That racial comment? “Do white people ever use cash?”

Totally believable.

So, I asked the reporter at WHNT-TV in Huntsville a few questions.

Dale, thank you for reading my article. 1. Yes and a picture of the receipt is posted on the restaurants facebook page.

2. It’s signed but you cannot see the signature in the image.

3. His name is not on the receipt and the people I spoke with did not know it. — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) February 12, 2019

The reporter said she saw a credit card receipt with a signature but no name.

But no one she talked to knows the name of the guy? She talked to the owner, by the way.

Totally reasonable.

Neither the reporter or the victims of totally real racial hatred seem all that interested in an outing this vile racist, who left a credit card receipt to go along with his racist tirade.

I understand the restaurateur not wanting to out the racist because … actually, it makes no sense.

But the reporter and anyone else who covered this story appear to have forgotten about the “The Five Ws.” These are the five things you need to know when you gather information: who, what, when, where, why.

WHO did this? Some guy.

WHAT did some guy do? Left a mean note.

WHEN did some guy do it? February 9.

WHERE did some guy do this? The beautiful Charrito’s Bar & Grill at the Villages of Providence, where the owner says they have “A lot of the things that we have are typical Mexican traditions that you would find in the typical Mexican home.”

WHY did some guy do this? Because he is racist and also enjoys Mexican food, making racist comments in public and then paying with his credit card as an identifier.

Reminder: No one at the restaurant knows the name of the guy that used his credit card.

OK, so run the story?

No. As it is written, it appears to be a cry for attention. It’s abetted by the fact that this story is just another story that is too good to check.

Why? Because it allows people who hate the president and his supporters to tar them all as racist monsters.

Why don’t we want to know the name of the guy who did this? They could name, shame and destroy his life. It’s not as if we don’t enjoy doing this on a regular basis in this country.

Why? Because it is fake and has been done plenty of times.

At this point, media outlets should be beyond skeptical of this ridiculous story and its many variations.

We don’t tip terrorists.

We don’t tip black people.

Get a real job.

We don’t approve of the gay lifestyle.

Could all of this be real? Sure.

Is there enough info here to malign an entire group of people or to reward a restaurateur for her unwillingness to tell the whole story? No.

This story should not have been told if the “who” is being withheld. The credit card receipt allows for him to be identified. The only reason not to identify the person is if he can refute this story. Period.

All of this is happening the same day a reporter is complaining about a “Fake News” t-shirt on display at Bloomingdale’s.

Hey @Bloomingdales, this isn’t funny or fashionable. It further delegitimizes hard working journalists who bring REAL news to their communties. pic.twitter.com/NedoHMAZfs — Allison Kaden (@akadennews) February 10, 2019

Unbelievably, the whining worked.

Imagine if these journalists cared more about their craft as much as they care about the people criticizing their failure to not be terrible.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN