Whooping cough outbreak in Jefferson, Shelby counties
The Alabama Department of Public Health has identified an outbreak of whooping cough in Shelby and Jefferson counties.
Health officials said Friday that nine children testified positive for pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Another 22 people have developed symptoms.Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease.
It begins with a runny nose and low grade fever but develops into a violent cough.
Health officials identified a number of churches and camps where the infected people attended in June and July.
The number of pertussis cases is on the rise in Alabama.
There were 151 reported cases in 2017.
There have been 172 reported cases so far in 2018. (Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Good-paying jobs spur growth in Alabama’s Jefferson County
More than 3,500 jobs have been recruited to Jefferson County in the past 12 months and officials expect that number to increase by year’s end.
“I expect another 200-job announcement soon and we’re a finalist in another more-than-a-1,000-job project that could be announced later this year,” said Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington, chair of the Finance, Information Technology and Business Development Committee.
“It’s important to note that these projects are spread throughout the county in both unincorporated and incorporated areas: from Birmingham to Hoover and from McCalla to Center Point,” Carrington said. “These are good-paying jobs in diverse industries: from banking to advanced manufacturing and from distribution to technology. Salaries will range from $30,000 to more than $100,000.”
Carrington pointed out that Shipt and Pack Health were started in Birmingham and are indicative of a budding technology ecosystem. Commission President Jimmie Stephens said he believes the county, after years of stagnation in some areas, has “turned the corner.”
One reason is the collaboration among area leaders.
“Teamwork is key to continued success,” he said. “We are stronger when we work together because our combined assets are greater than other competing areas. We just need to continue to communicate with one another and coordinate our actions and success will follow.”
He added: “Communication with prospective prospects has been key along with matching vocational education opportunities to specific industry needs. Our workforce is diverse and is capable of meeting the needs of most industry needs. … We must market our area, tout our strengths and continue to demand excellence from our leaders.”
The benefits of job growth go beyond the Birmingham metro area.
“There is little down-side to more, better-paying jobs,” Carrington said. “They are the key to a healthier, growing community, more opportunities for our young people, fewer crimes, and higher government revenues without raising taxes.”
Gov. Ivey’s new ad, which can be viewed below, is titled “Strong Start, Strong Finish,” a nod to her trademark education initiative that was launched to integrate Alabama’s early childhood education, K-12 education and workforce development into a seamless educational experience for students across the state.
Under Gov. Ivey’s brief administration, investment in Alabama’s nationally recognized First Class Pre-K program received its largest single-year increase ever in program funding. And, as part of the first half of “Strong Start, Strong Finish,” she is working hard to make this program available to all Alabama families who wish to participate.
“Here in Alabama, we are focused on workforce preparedness, because we are creating record jobs,” Ivey explains in the ad, referencing a tenet of the latter half of her initiative. “That means we have to teach students today to be ready for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Gov. Ivey has branded herself using job growth first and foremost, with her campaign’s tagline of “Alabama is working again” fresh on people’s minds. Now, she is building on this success, showing Alabamians that education, job training, and economic development are all intertwined.
As for Mayor Maddox, his latest campaign commercial is based on his propensity to run.
In political campaigns, the battle often is fought over competing answers to the questions of the time; e.g., “how do we create jobs?” However, in reality, campaigns are won and lost on the questions themselves.
This is playing out in front of our eyes in the governor’s race. Mayor Maddox cannot win the answers to key questions people have on their minds. After all, unemployment has been at record lows and jobs are being created left and right under Gov. Ivey’s leadership.
Maddox’s solution? Change the question. Generate process stories about debates. Jog. Because on the issues, he loses every time.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Denorrise “Deno” Posey may be one of the few comedians in Birmingham whose day job pays as much as, if not more than, his side hustle of making people laugh. Posey is a Regions Bank executive by day and comedian by night. And he’s good at both.
“It’s fun, because during the day I get to be this conservative banker and at night I get to have a whole new alter ego in terms of being a comedian,” Posey once told the Birmingham Times.
Posey, 54, made his first official comedy debut more than 14 years ago in a local competition and won the 2011 Open Mic Finale at The Stardome comedy club. He remains a draw at philanthropic engagements, banquets and corporate events throughout the Magic City.
‘How cool is this?’
Posey has also worked with actors Chris Tucker and Rob Schneider and been the opening act for blues legend Bobby “Blue” Bland and local R&B artist Ruben Studdard. One of his fondest memories, however, is when he went on the road with fellow comedian Sinbad.
“I’m driving one night, and Sinbad is following me because we’re going somewhere to get chicken wings,” Posey said. “The whole time I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got Sinbad following me to get chicken wings. How cool is this?’”
The Bush Hills native, who has been with Regions for more than three decades, also moonlights as a singer in the Living Dream Band, a talent that seems to run in his family. A relative, Dominique Posey, made it to the Top 25 during this season’s “American Idol” television show.
‘Life-relative’
Posey seamlessly blends music and comedy at Hoover’s Perfect Note live-entertainment venue, where he is a regular and sometimes serves as an emcee. He describes his comedy as “life-relative.” A lot of his material comes from his family — his wife, Sophia; three sons, Eddie, Tyler and Denorrise II; daughter Macy; and his grandchildren.
“It’s always clean,” he told the Birmingham Times. “Eighty percent of what’s funny is the truth. We all have things that we do, and we think we’re the only ones doing it. When I point out that I do it, too, it becomes funny.”
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin at left-wing confab Netroots Nation: ‘Proud to have shared the stage’ with socialist Dem Ocasio-Cortez
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin attended Netroots Nation in New Orleans over the weekend and met up with socialist Democrat candidate for Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
This gathering of progressives, sponsored by the likes of Planned Parenthood, MoveOn, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Facebook, has been held annually for more than a decade.
According to the conference website, the “attendees are online organizers, grassroots activists and independent media makers. Some are professionals who work at advocacy organizations, progressive companies or labor unions.”
Mayor Woodfin tweeted that he was “honored to join thousands of progressive leaders and organizers from around the country,” before sharing a more controversial tweet.
Ocasio-Cortez, pictured above with Mayor Woodfin, has become the national darling of the socialist movement in America after winning the Democratic primary for Congress in New York’s Fourteenth Congressional District.
Ocasio-Cortez supports Medicare for all, everyone being guaranteed a job by the federal government, abolishing ICE, tuition-free public college, gun control, restriction-free abortions and a “Green New Deal” which would attempt to eliminate all fossil fuels by 2035.
She belongs to a new socialist movement calling themselves “Justice Democrats.” This appears to be what Mayor Woodfin was referencing in the above tweet when he said “#BuildingMovements.”