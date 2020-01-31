When people hear Yellowhammer, they stop and listen
Need to reach millions? Yellowhammer broadcasts headline news updates to radio stations across the state every hour, every day.
Major coverage, at a fraction of the price.
Need to reach millions? Yellowhammer broadcasts headline news updates to radio stations across the state every hour, every day.
Major coverage, at a fraction of the price.
More Alabama schools are calling off classes because of a flu outbreak.
Two Pickens County schools will reopen on Monday following a two-day shutdown because of the illness.
WIAT-TV reports that teachers and staff members spent Thursday wiping down locks, desks and mopping floors to help disinfect the high school.
The principal at Pickens County High School says 70 students went home sick with flu symptoms Wednesday.
Pickens County is located along the Mississippi line in west Alabama.
Schools are closed in the south Alabama town of Opp because of the flu.
Lamar County schools also shut down because of the illness.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) on Friday filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics against Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for allegedly using official government resources for campaign and political purposes.
The complaint by the non-partisan ethics watchdog maintains that Jones has consistently used his campaign Twitter account to link to his official Senate Twitter account.
FACT highlighted an example from last week, when Jones’ political account tweeted, “Retweeting in a trial break here . . .” while linking to Jones’ official Senate tweet that displayed a video of Jones recorded in his Washington, D.C. Senate office.
The watchdog has identified at least 28 examples, dating back to January 2019, of Jones purportedly using official taxpayer-funded resources for political purposes. The most recent examples largely pertain to the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. FACT maintains that federal law and Senate Ethics rules both prohibit Senators from using official resources—including government buildings, staff, websites or social media accounts—for campaign or political activity. This includes linking to an official website from a campaign website, according to the watchdog.
“In utilizing official resources for his reelection efforts, Senator Jones has misused taxpayer funded resources,” Kendra Arnold, executive director of FACT, said in a statement. “FACT hopes that the Senate Select Committee on Ethics will act immediately to investigate Senator Jones’ apparent violations and hold him accountable to their straightforward laws governing official, publicly funded social media accounts.”
The full FACT complaint can be read here.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
The Junior League of Birmingham and the Birmingham Airport Authority are joining forces to help fight human trafficking.
The two groups are putting up signs in every Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport bathroom stall that feature information about human trafficking and how to spot a potential victim.
The signs also contain helpline information for someone currently being trafficked. Oftentimes, the bathroom stall is the only time a human trafficking victim is left alone.
Additionally, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is aiding the effort by translating the signs into Spanish.
According to the Junior League the signs will direct callers to submit tips to Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign hotline: (866) 347-2423. They will be available free of charge for any establishment willing to put them up.
Estimates say commercial sex is a $110 million dollar industry in the Birmingham metro area.
“The Junior League cannot stand by and let this happen in our community. We must educate each other on the signs of sex trafficking and learn how to respond when we see something suspicious. We believe that this powerful partnership will be a huge step in directing the public to submit tips to Homeland Security and help put an end to this tragic trade,” Julia Meyers, anti-human trafficking chair for the Junior League of Birmingham, said in a statement.
“When I think about the number of human trafficking victims that could potentially pass through this airport, it breaks my heart and compels me to take whatever action I can to help protect our children,” added Ronald Mathieu, president and CEO of the Birmingham Airport Authority.
He concluded, “We are grateful to partner with the Junior League of Birmingham, as well as local law enforcement, to raise public awareness, identify human trafficking situations and help any victims that may be travelling through the Birmingham airport. We must all work together to confront this crime against humanity and protect our children.”
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.
7. Trump might have to give up some DNA
6. Huntsville is becoming a tax and spend city
5. Prison study group urges immediate action
4. Calls to ban travel to China grow
3. Lamar Alexander seals the deal with his “NO” vote on witnesses
2. Let’s wrap this up
1. Jones is going to vote to convict, he always was
RAGLAND — The National Cement Company of Alabama joined with state and local officials on Thursday to break ground on the $250 million kiln expansion the company announced in December.
Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield called the expansion the “largest capital investment in the history” of St. Clair County.
Spencer Weitman, president of National Cement, called the event a “big deal for our employees.”
Weitman described how some of the younger workers at the plant are the fourth or fifth generation of their families to work at the plant. “After this, we can have sixth, seventh, eighth generations working here,” he said proudly.
“I shudder to think what would have happened without this expansion,” remarked State Representative Craig Lipscomb (R-Gadsden), whose district encompasses Ragland and the National Cement facility.
The plant is “the lifeblood of Ragland, the heartbeat of the community,” he added.
The National Cement plant on the Ragland site was built in 1910, and the company was acquired by French concrete conglomerate Vicat in 1974. Multiple officials mentioned that in the three years of talks about the expansion, the possibility of the plant moving overseas was broached more than once.
Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, told Yellowhammer News that the current form of the plant had been built with decades-old technology, and without investment, it would have become “less viable over time.”
“Any business must reinvest in itself to remain competitive,” he counseled.
During his remarks, Canfield remarked that the expansion meant he was “looking forward to the next 40-50 years of this plant’s history.
Yellowhammer News asked Secretary Canfield what local officials had done correctly with regards to retaining a legacy business. “They all spoke with one voice,” replied Canfield.
“They were focused on the project, communicated well and understood the importance to the economy,” he advised.
In earlier remarks, Canfield joined the other elected officials who took to the podium in praising the efforts of Ragland Mayor Richard Bunt, who was cited as the driving force behind the effort to keep the plant in Alabama. “He was the quarterback,” said Smith.
“This is a great day, I’m so excited for what it means to our great community,” proclaimed Mayor Bunt during his speech.
Britt Hathcox, a local union leader who has 100 of the plants’ employees in his local chapter, said he was happy about the job security the expansion would bring to the employees he works to protect.
“Mainly I’m thankful they’re spending the money here instead of overseas, which they really could’ve,” he continued.
“I’ve worked here for decades. My son works here now, maybe his can, too,” concluded Hathcox.
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.