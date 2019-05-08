Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

What’s behind today’s drinking water?

This is National Drinking Water Week, a week in which we highlight the essential role of drinking water in our society and economy. But how did we get here?

Municipal water systems are a more recent development than many realize. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, workers and their families moved from rural areas and cities grew to support the factories driving the Industrial Revolution. Many got their water from a well in the backyard and used a nearby outhouse in the same back yard. Waterborne disease was common, and it was not unusual for cities to lose tens of thousands to fevers and other water-borne diseases, especially in hot summers. Visionary leaders in various locales across the country 150 to 120 years ago saw the need and the resultant benefits of municipal water systems.

As a result, clean water is the greatest advancement in public health in the history of the world. We see clean water ministries and initiatives around the world today and they are worthy of our support. We take for granted here in America that our tap has clean and pure water safe to drink, cook, and bathe. And while the price we pay for this precious and necessary component of our lives is moving toward the cost to provide it, it remains the greatest value in our budgets.

When these municipal water systems were built, options were few, and cast iron was the pipe material of choice. With a plethora of contemporary material options today, modern ductile iron continues to be the strongest, most sustainable and most resilient material. It’s made from recycled iron and steel, requires less energy to operate and use, lasts longer and has greater life-cycle value than alternatives. Other pipe materials such as lead, asbestos-cement and PVC have come and some have gone, but iron pipe remains sure and steady as the standard for quality municipal water system construction.

Birmingham, Alabama, is the ductile iron pipe manufacturing capital of America, and the Alabama Iron and Steel Council is proud to salute our ductile iron members and the products they manufacture to build the world’s safest and most sustainable drinking water systems. Iron Pipe: It’s what America is Built On.

Maury D. Gaston is Chairman of the Alabama Iron and Steel Council, a council of Manufacture Alabama. He is a mechanical engineering graduate of Auburn University, 37-year water industry veteran, and Manager of Marketing Services for AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe.

18 mins ago

Alabama House Committee approves bill to prevent infanticide

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. Ginny Shaver’s (R-Centre) HB 491, a “born-alive” bill intended to prevent infanticide, was given a favorable report on a voice vote by the House Health Committee on Wednesday.

HB 491 would require a doctor to administer care to a child born alive after an abortion attempt. The bill now is eligible for debate and consideration before the full House.

Shaver has previously explained, “There is no such thing as post-birth abortion. Think about those three words. That’s infanticide.”

“That’s what it is and what my bill does is in this situation where a child survives an abortion attempt and is born alive, it would require a physician to exercise the same reasonable care to preserve the life of the child that is born alive. When this happens, if there is any sign of breathing or any other sign of life … there would then exist a doctor-patient relationship between the doctor and the child so that he would be required to exercise the same degree of physical skill and care to make an effort to reasonably preserve the life and health of that child,” she continued.

In the committee meeting, Shaver said she will introduce a substitute when the bill is on the House floor that would make some changes stemming from last week’s public hearing.

One change would be to include a definition of abortion suggested by the medical community in the bill. She said this definition is the same as the one in Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) HB 314, which the House already passed.

Another proposed change will be a “good faith clause” removing liability from doctors and hospitals attempting to comply in good faith with the bill.

The bill was introduced by Shaver after the recent embrace of infanticide by Democrats across the country, including notable public instances in New York and Virginia. Democrats in the U.S. House have blocked attempts to even consider the federal Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

47 mins ago

Alabama Senate committee approves abortion ban bill aimed at challenging Roe v. Wade

MONTGOMERY — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning voted 7-2 on party lines to give a favorable report as amended to HB 314, the bill sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) that is aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood.

The bill as passed by the House last week only would have banned all abortion except when the life of the mother is in danger. However, the Senate committee tacked on an amendment by State Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) adding exceptions for rape and incest.

Collins and State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), who is carrying the bill in the Senate, argued that adding exceptions for rape and incest takes away from the legal challenge the bill is trying to mount, as the question at hand is whether the baby in the womb is a person and should have rights as such, regardless of how that baby was conceived.

Whatley’s amendment was passed in a contested voice vote, with Judiciary Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) denying a request for a roll call vote after he declared the “yeas” prevailed on the amendment vote. It was unclear if the motion to adopt the amendment would have carried on a roll call vote.

State Sen. Larry Stutts (R-Tuscumbia), who is a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, told Yellowhammer News he was a “nay” vote on the amendment. Most other senators slipped out of the back of the committee room after the meeting without speaking to the press.

When asked by Yellowhammer News how he voted by voice on the Whatley amendment, State Sen. Will Barfoot (R-Pike Road), also the vice chair of the committee, simply said, “The voice vote passed.”

Whatley’s amendment will need to survive a roll call vote by the full Senate before being tacked onto the bill.

Speaking in the committee about his amendment, Whatley said he had really struggled, feeling conflicted, during the public hearing.

“[T]he child didn’t choose who the parents are and how they were conceived,” Whatley said, alluding to the rape and incest exceptions. “It’s not the child’s fault. They didn’t choose that manner, they didn’t choose their parents.”

However, he added there were other issues besides abortion and “reproductive health” that the bill still brings up. Whatley called these other issues “not as important” but ones that he felt needed to be addressed regardless.

“I know what we’re trying to do here to get to the Supreme Court, and I think it’s dangerous to do things like that,” Whatley remarked. “I also like to count, Mr. Chairman, and I believe this bill will not survive the Senate without an amendment — and that’s the legislative process. We’ve heard today, ‘No amendments, no amendments.’ However, that’s the process.”

Two of the committee’s four Democrats did not attend the meeting. The absent duo were Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) and State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier (D-Selma).

State Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham), being careful not to mention him by name or make headlines of her own, expressed during the meeting that she agreed with the general sentiment expressed last Tuesday by State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) when he was infamously speaking about what he views as the difference between being “pro-life” and “pro-birth.”

She opined that if the state does not totally monetarily “support [children] after birth, then we really don’t value life.”

“Once you’re here, we could care less — fend for yourself,” she continued.

This came after she unsuccessfully presented an amendment that would have mandated the state of Alabama pay for prenatal and medical care for all infants up to the age three, as well as all medical care (including mental health care) relating to or stemming from the pregnancy for mothers as determined by their personal doctor.

You can follow a live tweet thread of the Senate Judiciary Committee public hearing and debate here.

The bill is set to be debated and considered Thursday on the Senate floor.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama House unanimously passes bill making possession of stolen gun a Class C felony

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed HB 375, which would make possessing a stolen gun a Class C felony.

Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne), the bill’s sponsor, released a statement saying he was pleased with the vote.

“This bill passed with bipartisan support because keeping our streets and our communities safer is not a partisan issue,” Simpson said. “I’m appreciative for the support and help of my colleagues in the House and in our law enforcement community for helping to push this bill forward.”

Under current law, possessing a stolen gun is only elevated to a felony charge if the value of the stolen weapon is $1,500 or more. HB 375 changes the statute to include language that says felony charges will be brought for “receiving stolen property that is a firearm, rifle or shotgun, regardless of its value.”

In Alabama, a Class C felony is punishable by no less than one year and one day to no more than ten years in prison.

Simpson, a former assistant district attorney for Mobile and Baldwin counties, said he hopes the Senate will pass the bill quickly.

“Already this year, we’ve had two law enforcement officers that have been killed by people using stolen guns, including Officer Sean Tuder in Mobile,” Simpson explained. “The men and women of our law enforcement community are out there risking their lives to protect us each and every day, and this bill allows for additional penalties and consequences for those who might be trying to harm them.”

Simpson also thanked Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber and the chiefs of Alabama’s five largest cities for coming to Montgomery to help advocate for passage of the bill.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Transparency for Alabama’s licensing boards

In Alabama, something I have seen across this state is that we don’t tend to take too much for granted. We want to live a life that allows us to provide for our family, whether that is starting a small business, serving the local community as a barber, or helping other citizens find the perfect home in the real estate field.

These are fundamental parts of life, ways that we can help our neighbor and also help our family have the life they deserve. However, this is being threatened by an alarming rise in the expansion of Alabama licensing boards that are crushing competition in our state.

The barriers that the boards have put in place started as measures to protect the consumer and ensure that each worker is trained and equipped to perform their job. Now? The fees have skyrocketed, the requirements continue to add up, and are constantly changing.

The Alabama Policy Institute recently conducted a study on the rising costs being placed on Alabama businesses, putting the total costs of obtaining a license at $122 million, and the total cost of renewing licenses at $45 million.

These numbers are already a ridiculous burden, but even further, the same study put the cost of the initial education requirements for a license at $65 billion and continuing education needed to meet the changing standards dictated by these boards is an additional $243 million. In comparison, government spending throughout our entire state is less than the total costs the boards impose on business.

These licensing boards control over one-fifth of our state workers, requiring them to meet the standards that are determined only by the boards’ members. This means that many board-regulated professions which work together suffer double jeopardy style fines when one side fails to meet the board’s requirements.

For example, if a restaurant requires repairs to keep it running and serving the community, it hires a construction company. If the construction company accepts the job but fails to tell the restaurant it has an expired license, the licensing board fines both the construction company and the restaurant. This type of draconian regulation makes it near impossible to continue to run a business without offending the board and getting hit with absurd fines.

Sadly, many of our citizens are unaware of the boards because they seem to fear transparency just as much as they enjoy regulating. I had the privilege of serving on our House Budget Reform Task Force, where we discovered many irregularities from the boards.

The boards rarely even put the money they collect into the state treasury to at least give back to the taxpayers in some way; they put this money into private bank accounts.

This is an issue I am tired of seeing in our state, and I am taking action this year to prevent this lack of transparency for our citizens.

My first step is to enact reform so the citizens can know where their money is being spent. I have introduced a bill that will subject each board to contract review. In addition, I introduced another bill, which will require every board to put its income and expenditures online for all citizens to see.

The taxpayers already pay enough into this system; the least we can do is allow them to know where their money is going.

These changes would bring much-needed improvement to our economy, businesses, and citizens of Alabama. My bills are a long overdue step to stopping these boards from operating in the shadows. It will bring transparency for our taxpayers, accountability to these regulatory bodies and provide our citizens with more economic freedom.

Paid for by Chris Pringle Campaign 4 Princess Anne Rd. Mobile Alabama 36608

4 hours ago

Yellowhammer Multimedia names new vice president of sales

Yellowhammer Multimedia announced today that Alison Lindsay has joined the company as vice president of sales. Lindsay will lead Yellowhammer’s sales team and oversee the company’s business development efforts.

Yellowhammer Multimedia owner Allison Ross believes Lindsay’s skillset heightens Yellowhammer’s ability to remain agile in a perpetually evolving industry.

“We’re in a transformative stage for modern media companies and for Yellowhammer, specifically,” Ross explained. “Over the past two years, our company has seen unprecedented growth. As we continue to position ourselves for further market expansion, Alison’s spirited creativity and her foundation in sound sales principles are perfectly suited to help lead Yellowhammer through our next phase of growth.”

Lindsay’s approach to business development begins with one core tenet.

“It’s all about the people,” Lindsay extolled. “The culture of every organization is determined by its people. A team can produce world-class leadership and drive when working in harmony toward its goals. A team derives its energy from supporting one another and sharing in each member’s success. I thrive on a positive atmosphere!”

Lindsay possesses a long track record of success in media. She has served in a variety of management and sales roles in the broadcast and digital media industries over the course of her career.

She most recently served as general sales manager with Birmingham’s CBS television affiliate where she helped fuel its growth and subsequent transition after its acquisition to LIN Media, merger with Media General and most recent acquisition by Nexstar Media.

Lindsay joins Yellowhammer Multimedia at a time when it has grown to become Alabama’s most influential news and information outlet. Along with its flagship site YellowhammerNews.com, Yellowhammer Multimedia operates both a radio news network on 35 stations around the state and the innovative Yellowhammer Podcast Network. Yellowhammer Multimedia, additionally, is the premier event host for the state’s influential leaders and difference makers.

Lindsay and her husband reside in Hoover with their two Weimaraner dogs, Cash and Scarlet.

