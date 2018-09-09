Subscription Preferences:

What a drag: Alabama parents force their kids to see men-dressed-as-women at 'Drag Queen Story Hour' in Mobile

“Drag Queen Story Hour,” the controversial event scheduled at the public Ben May Library in Mobile that has been talked about for weeks across the state and the country, has finally happened – at least for the first time.

The initial test-run, of what is set to become a regular occurrence, drew hundreds of people, per NBC 15. Besides the expected protesters and counter-protesters who stayed outside, a large number of Alabama parents brought their children – ranging from ages three to eight – to the ironic spectacle that featured men dressed as women reading fictional stories.

The event was sponsored by the LBGTQ+ nonprofit Rainbow Mobile and ultimately filled two rooms at the library. Protesters included local clergymen and concerned citizens, while counter-protesters were members of the LBGTQ+ community as well as allies.

NBC 15 reported that protesters were ‘largely’ peaceful, however views of the story hour – which featured books such as “Rainbow Fish” – were radically different. 
“The issue that brings us out here today is what is appropriate for children and protecting the children,” Tea Party activist Pete Riehm said. “What it comes down to is what is appropriate for 3-to-8 year olds and should a public institution be doing that.”

Stacy Mitchell added that men pretending to be women could confuse children.

“God said in the bible that if he made you a boy you’re a boy. If he made you a girl you’re a girl. If you try to change that you can’t,” Mitchell outlined.

But one of the drag queens, Ambrosia Starling, said their agenda was well-intentioned.

“We are going to make Alabama beautiful, we just have to learn to treat each other that way first,” Starling said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Samford's annual economic impact $424.8 million, study says

Samford University’s estimated annual economic impact on the state of Alabama is more than $424.8 million, according to a study released Wednesday.

The independent study was conducted by Samuel Addy and Ahmad Ijaz with the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama.

For 2016-17, the most recent year for which complete data was available, Samford’s economic and fiscal impact was $424.8 million, 2,424 jobs and $16.1 million in state and local income and sales taxes.

Betsy Bugg Holloway, Samford’s vice president for marketing and communication, said the report affirms the ways the university contributes to economic development through teaching, research and service.

The majority of Samford’s impact – $384.1 million, 2,172 jobs and $5.2 million in local sales tax revenue – is in the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area. This includes an annual economic impact of $18.5 million from visitors to the university’s campus in Homewood. The university regularly hosts visitors from around the state, country and world to attend its athletics, arts and educational events.

“Samford University is an attractive investment for its graduates and clearly contributes to the state of Alabama and the Birmingham-Hoover metro area economies,” the report states. “In addition, Samford provides many other public and private benefits that, while difficult to quantify, clearly make it a great asset for the state and the metro area.”

The report also found that the state gains indirectly because Samford graduates pay higher taxes than they would have without their Samford degrees. “Over the working life of the 2016-17 graduating class, the Samford education will provide higher income that enables generation of $258.7 million additional income and sales taxes – $181.5 million in state sales and income tax collections and $77.2 million local sales taxes,” the report states.

According to the study, “a Samford education is a very high-yielding investment for students.” The real annual rate of return on some college attendance is 7.1 percent over a high school graduate. The bachelor’s degree has a 9.2 percent real annual rate of return over some college attendance, and the master’s degree yields a 15.7 percent return over a bachelor’s degree. The doctorate provides a 12.2 percent marginal return over the master’s degree. About 39 percent of Samford students are enrolled in graduate and professional programs, Holloway said.

The university has lasting impact on graduates and the general public through service and outreach programs. Through job creation, generation of tax revenues, promotion of innovation, assisting in business creation and growth and facilitation of economic development, Samford is making the metro area and the state “attractive for the startup, location and expansion of business and industry,” the study says. These benefits lead to improvement of workforce skills and the general quality of life, it says.

In recent years, Samford has placed particular emphasis on developing new programs designed to meet the needs of today’s workforce. According to Holloway, new programs in the College of Health Sciences and an emphasis on data analytics throughout Samford’s Brock School of Business are equipping graduates to succeed in some of the fastest-growing and most in-demand career fields.

“Samford’s commitment to developing new programs and evolving existing programs to meet the needs of our students, and the communities we serve, is undoubtedly a factor in Samford’s increasing economic impact,” Holloway said. An independent study conducted in 2014 found Samford’s impact for 2012-13 to be more than $335 million.

A link to the full 2016-17 report is available on the Samford website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick

Alabamians have every reason to take interest in the makeup of the United States Supreme Court and the president’s recent nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Much has been written about what Kavanaugh’s ascendency to the high court could mean for the future of religious liberty, abortion, and Second Amendment cases.

Less talked about is what Judge Kavanaugh’s addition to the Court could mean for the kind of pervasive federal overreach that the U.S. Supreme Court gave its blessing to over 30 years ago. This is a timely question given that, only weeks ago, Justice Kennedy–Kavanaugh’s former boss and the justice he would replace–used one of his last opinions to tell the Court to take another look at that decision.

Put simply, the Supreme Court’s 1984 opinion in Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council gave federal agencies the power to do what the agency believes the law requires, instead of what a court believes the law requires. The end result? Courts lost the power to hold agencies accountable when they don’t follow the text of the laws passed by Congress.

Unelected federal employees running mega-bureaucracies in Washington, in many ways, began running the country — unaccountable at the ballot box and operating at a laughable distance beyond the “few and defined” powers the federal government is given in the U.S. Constitution.

Judge Kavanaugh knows more than most about our country’s boundless “administrative state.” He is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit–the court that hears many cases and controversies arising out of federal agency decisions. [One of Alabama’s own, Janice Rogers Brown, sat on the powerful court until she retired last year, writing a number of significant opinions in favor of liberty, against an overreaching federal government.]

Given this experience, Judge Kavanaugh is especially qualified to scrutinize the unconstitutional actions of federal agencies. He may also play a role in the Court’s shifting away from its opinion in Chevron.

What would the Court’s departure from Chevron mean for Alabama? Plenty. As I think about the cases my office has been involved in at the U.S. Supreme Court during my tenure, many of them have been about federal agencies run amok. We’ve fought the erosion of property rights, threats to economic liberty, and expensive energy mandates–all because of overreach by federal agencies. As a result, just last week, I joined a powerful brief to the Court asking it to reconsider Chevron and fix the root cause of these problems.

This should be a bipartisan issue. No matter who you support for president or Congress, we can all agree that courts should make bureaucrats in D.C. follow the law–not empower them to be a law unto themselves. And Alabamians of all political persuasions have much to gain from halting the invasion of federal agencies into every aspect of our lives.

Adding a judge like Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court could be the catalyst for this rightful reversal of course. He has demonstrated time and again his commitment to the Constitution–including the separation of powers between the three branches of the federal government, the balance of power between the federal government and the states, and the inalienable rights of the American people.

Legal scholars from the left and the right agree that Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications are impeccable. Having him on the bench would be a significant step toward restoring the kind of restrained, limited government that the Founders envisioned. The U.S. Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

Jeff Johnston is an Alabama Maker who gets the point of art

Jeff Johnston Studios, Mobile

The Maker: Jeff Johnston

Jeff Johnston doesn’t believe art lies in connecting the dots. The art IS the dots.

Johnston was drawn to art as a boy, working with charcoal, pen-and-ink and pencil drawings as young as 10.

But it wasn’t until he was taking a drawing class when he was in his early 20s that he got, uh, pointed in a different direction.

“The instructor was going, ‘I think I know something you might like to do,’ and showed me how to do the stippling with the pen and ink,” Johnston said. “I just took right to it.”

Stippling is used in pointillism, the technique of creating drawings using a series of tiny dots that come together to make an image.

“It’s a long process to finish a piece,” Johnston said. “It takes a long time to draw in just dots. But I find it very relaxing. I get going and I can work on it for hours and the whole world disappears while I’m doing it. Some people, it drives them crazy. I just go within and keep going and it might be hours when I look up.”

His first piece of art using pointillism was a drawing he did of the leaves of his mother’s split-leaf phildendron plant. He felt like he accurately captured the shapes and shadows created by the plant, and that artwork still hangs in his home.

From there, Johnston got into doing other pieces, primarily animals and nature. He loves animals and is involved in animal rescue, so the subjects came naturally to him.

After years of doing black-and-white images, Johnston started adding touches of color with acrylics in his pointillism.

About a year ago, he got into using hot wax in his art, known as encaustic painting.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Johnston said. “It’s interesting working in a media that melts, so it’s been a huge learning curve. I’ve found tools where I can still do pointillism and encaustic, so it’s a lot of fun. You get bright, vibrant colors. Some of my pieces, especially in the encaustics, are just full of color and whimsical.”

Johnston was among the first artists to set up in what is now known as the Central Artist Collective in downtown Mobile. The former school at the Central Presbyterian Church has been converted into a conclave with 14 artists working there today.

Johnston said he does almost all of his work there now.

In addition to selling directly out of his studio, Johnston does many shows and festivals throughout the year. He carries a variety of his works because he never knows what is going to be popular on any given day.

Certain people pick up on certain things, be it the subject matter or the colors.

“It’s just a mixture of what draws people,” he said. “I never know from one show to the next what’s going to be the big seller.”

The majority of his works are small pieces, allowing Johnston time to produce multiple images in as short a time as possible. Large works can easily take him up to 50 hours to complete. He once spent nearly 70 hours on a peacock that was drawn in black and white but then highlighted with acrylic.

Yes, he will do commission works.

“It’s not cheap because of the time it takes,” he said.

Because he spends so much time with a piece, Johnston admits he gets attached to certain ones. An owl he has hanging in his studio remains one of his all-time favorites and a sea turtle he was proud of ended up selling before the show it was in even opened.

“It’s always one of my favorites that sells,” he said.

To take a break from his pointillism, Johnston draws a comic weekly panel on Facebook titled “The Mutt House” featuring a mixed-breed dog named Huddly Hound.

“He gets in a lot of stuff,” Johnston said. “He’s kind of like my sarcastic alter ego.”

Jeff Johnston Studios

The Product: Pointillism art in pen and ink, acrylic and encaustic.

Take Home: A colorful matted print of a seahorse titled “Alamar” ($32) or buy the original encaustic ($295).

1260 Dauphin St., Suite 2A, Mobile, Alabama, 36604 (by appointment)

Johnstonstudios.com

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Report: Alabama conservatives want Trump to stop attacking Sessions

To coincide with Attorney General Jeff Sessions being in downtown Mobile Friday for the dedication of the new federal courthouse building, CNN asked locals how they feel about President Donald Trump’s recent public and alleged private attacks on the former Alabama Senator.

Besides Trump’s frequent open criticisms of Sessions for recusing himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and for not prosecuting Trump’s political foes, the president had to deny allegations, which he called “lies,” from Watergate reporter Bob Woodward’s new book this past week that he called Sessions “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner” who could not even be a country Alabama lawyer.

Trump, however, did not specifically deny allegations from the same book that he called Sessions “a traitor.” This came days after Politico utilized unnamed “aides” to report that Sessions was close to being fired because Trump made fun of his southern accent and Alabama education.

For Trump’s supporters, and Sessions’ former constituents, the attacks are getting old – especially as they get more personal.

The CNN report from Alabama says, “Folks around here look out for their own. They don’t like the way the president is now treating the attorney general.”

Watch:

A longtime friend of Sessions, Diana Whitehead, said, “Jeff is a patriot. He loves this country.”

Sessions, ever the loyal soldier, praised Trump at the unveiling ceremony for the new courthouse while standing up for the proper role of both the Department of Justice and the judiciary in America.

“I am so proud of President Trump and the judges he is nominating to our courts. Justice Gorsuch and now Judge Kavanaugh symbolize the qualities of integrity, legal skill, and judicial restraint,” Sessions said, per NBC 15.

He added, “[T]he rule of law is not about ideology. Ideology is not law. It is much closer to politics than law. And, politics is the opposite of law.”

Sessions was in Mobile with his former colleague in the Senate, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) – who now is the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Their combined work in the Senate made the new project possible.

Per the Lagniappe in Mobile, Shelby was instrumental in securing $101 million in funding needed to erect the new courthouse. Those dollars will also fund a significant renovation of the John Archibald Campbell Courthouse next door.

“This is more than a building,” Shelby said of the new facility. “This is a symbol of the strength of America and its judicial system.”

Shelby came to Sessions’ defense after the most egregious alleged comments from Trump came to light this past week.

“I think Sessions is a very smart man and a man of integrity,” Shelby told reporters in Washington.

Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-6) also recently defended Sessions’s job performance as Attorney General, and Secretary of State John Merrill and state Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) on Wednesday defended Sessions against Trump’s attacks to the New Yorker.

Shelby, well before Trump denied the accusations, also made it clear that he questioned the details of Woodward’s reporting.

“I think the president’s probably got a lot of respect for the South … He did well there. Without the South he wouldn’t be the President of the United States,” Shelby explained.

Alabamian and Trump voter Mark Dodson told CNN, “It’s upsetting. And very discouraging that [President Trump] would do that – if in fact he did that.”

“In Washington, who can you believe?” Dodson added.

Read more about Mobile’s new courthouse facility here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Behind the Smile is an Alabama Bright Light bringing awareness to teen suicide

Every parent’s nightmare happened to Tara Martin on March 17, 2017.

Her 14-year-old son, Tyler, committed suicide.

“There were no signs of depression with Tyler,” Martin said. “He was always happy, he had the best heart, and he would do anything for anyone. Tyler was an all-around great kid.”

What happened next points to the resilience of life – how we can get inspired to move beyond our tragedies, and why some people can think of others when life takes a turn for the worst.

Martin and friend Jessica Ponder started Behind the Smile, a nonprofit that helps families struggling with events like what happened to the Martins and works toward preventing teen suicide.

The organization’s mission statement spells it out:

We want to educate today’s youth and their parents on what goes on behind the smile. People are suffering with anxiety, depression, and circumstances that make it seem as though all hope is lost. We want to reach them and let them know there is always help and always hope.”

Behind the Smile is holding a 5K color run in Rainbow City on Sept. 15 in honor of Tyler called TyDy4Tyler. The run will raise money for suicide risk awareness in local middle and high schools.

“Tyler loved 5Ks and he loved to run, so we wanted to do something like that to raise money,” Ponder said. “When Tyler passed away, everyone said the same thing: that he had this beautiful smile and was always smiling. That’s where we got the name.”

When Martin and Ponder started the run, they would have been happy with 100 runners; then 400 showed up. It was bigger than they ever thought. That meant so much for Martin.

“I knew we had to do something in his name or it would have been a huge injustice to him,” Martin said. “The support we have received from the community has just been overwhelming. My husband and I have always said if this would help one child or one family, it’s completely worth it.”

Life doesn’t always go as planned, but for Martin and Ponder that only means picking up the pieces and moving on, and inspiring others to be strong.

“For me, to see people come out to support, it’s just very humbling,” Ponder said. “When you see people give up their time, their money and their talents for something not directly affecting them, but something helping another person, it’s incredible.”

There is still time to sign up to run or show up just to offer support.

What began as a parental nightmare ended up an inspiration to so many people.

Life is resilient, indeed.

For more information about the run and to support Behind the Smile, visit their Facebook.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

