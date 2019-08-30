‘We will not let the devil win’: Montgomery Biscuits player mourns unthinkable loss

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Blake Bivens was preparing for a double-header against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday morning when his entire world was turned upside down.

From his usual gameday routine to knowing that no day will ever be the same, Bivens learned that his wife, one-year-old son and mother-in-law had been murdered in Virginia and that his teenage brother-in-law was allegedly the culprit.

Tuesday’s games were canceled, as the baseball world and Alabama’s River Region tried to rally around Bivens and the Biscuits family.

However, as the team took the field Thursday night and got back to playing, Bivens turned to God for support as he tries to figure out what comes next in his life.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Tampa Bay Rays prospect shares the raw pain he is feeling.

“Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed,” Bivens wrote. “The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.”

He then shared poignant tributes to each of his lost loved ones, before writing one to his surviving father-in-law as well.

“Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather,” Bivens said. “We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win!”

It then became even more clear about important Bivens’ faith is to him.

“Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief,” he emphasized.

After thanking the Biscuits and Rays organizations for their support and everyone who has reached out in his time of sorrow, Bivens concluded, “I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.”

Read more on Bivens from The Montgomery Advertiser here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn