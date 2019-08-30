‘We will not let the devil win’: Montgomery Biscuits player mourns unthinkable loss
Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Blake Bivens was preparing for a double-header against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday morning when his entire world was turned upside down.
From his usual gameday routine to knowing that no day will ever be the same, Bivens learned that his wife, one-year-old son and mother-in-law had been murdered in Virginia and that his teenage brother-in-law was allegedly the culprit.
Tuesday’s games were canceled, as the baseball world and Alabama’s River Region tried to rally around Bivens and the Biscuits family.
However, as the team took the field Thursday night and got back to playing, Bivens turned to God for support as he tries to figure out what comes next in his life.
In an emotional Instagram post, the Tampa Bay Rays prospect shares the raw pain he is feeling.
“Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed,” Bivens wrote. “The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.”
He then shared poignant tributes to each of his lost loved ones, before writing one to his surviving father-in-law as well.
“Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather,” Bivens said. “We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win!”
It then became even more clear about important Bivens’ faith is to him.
“Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief,” he emphasized.
After thanking the Biscuits and Rays organizations for their support and everyone who has reached out in his time of sorrow, Bivens concluded, “I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.”
View this post on Instagram
Two days ago my heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them. Emily, my sweetheart, you are the best wife and mother this world has ever seen. You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws. You brought our precious baby boy into this world and made our family complete. Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine. My sweet little boy, dada loves you so much! I can’t breathe without you here. I finally understood what love was when you were born and I would have done anything for you. You have changed my life forever, you are my reason why. I long to hold the both of you again in heaven. I’m so glad you are with all your Great-grandmothers now, I know they are eating you up. This earth did not deserve either of you; you were just too wonderful to comprehend. Joan you were the best mother-in-law anyone could ask for. You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen. You raised the most wonderful girl in the world. I’m so glad y’all are still together. You were the best Nana this world has ever seen and I will never forget you. Skip you are a wonderful father and grandfather. We will get through this together as a family. We will not let the devil win! Thank you God for giving me the most wonderful family in the world! I’ve been blessed beyond belief. Thank you to all my family and friends who have reached out to me during this time of sorrow. Thank you @raysbaseball @biscuitbaseball for your support through everything. I am comforted by all the messages and well wishes. I’m not sure what is next for me, but I do know God has a plan even though I can’t see it.
Read more on Bivens from The Montgomery Advertiser here.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn